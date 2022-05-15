Cayuga County property transfers: May 15, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 4-10:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Maureen A. Wawro, as trustee for the William A. and Bernice T. Conway Irrevocable Trust, 42 Foote St., Auburn, to Marjorie A. Warren, 9603 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 42 Foote St., $85,000. Assessment $71,700.

• Michael E. Colegrove, 43 Morris St., Auburn, and Veronica Colegrove, 167 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, to Michael E. Colegrove (same address), property at 43 Morris St., $0. Assessment $69,900.

• Timothy A. Kerstetter, P.O. Box 250, Auburn, to Advent Equities LLC, 90 State St. Suite 700 off No. 40, Albany, property at 66 and 68 Osborne St., $92,500. Assessment $83,400.

• Zachary Langtry and Bailey R. Crook, 35 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Todd W. Marcellus and Keisha H. Marcellus, 5010 Mt. Pleasant Road, Moravia, property at 35 Lake Ave., $195,000. Assessment $146,900.

• Ellie I. Kelly, 25 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Allison S. Chase and Betsy S. Roe, 2711 Liberty St., Weedsport, property at 25 Lake Ave., $132,500. Assessment $101,200.

• Michele Ames, 24 Catlin St., Auburn, to Jeremy R. Dorion and Christina D. Dorion, 14 Ketchell St., Auburn, property at 24 Catlin St., $154,500. Assessment $86,500.

• Dennis P. Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, Jeffrey A. Sedor, Uppersaddle River, NJ, and Gregory M. Sedor, Lawrenceville, GA, to Paul Sedor, 7121 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 7121 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $199,000.

• Michael A. Dagnesi II and Kathy M. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Mark Pinchak, 111 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 112 Dunning Ave., $68,000. Assessment $64,000.

• Courtney LaFleur, 31 Bradford St., Auburn, to Courtney LaFleur and Matthew L. Bracht (same address), property at 31 Bradford St., $0. Assessment $75,375.

• Iris C. Koester, 22 Paul St., Auburn, to Monserrate Rooker, 10 Middle Lane, Weedsport, property at 27 Holley St., $89,200. Assessment $64,700.

• Donald Shaw, Watkinsville, GA, as executor of the estate of Leo S. Shaw, 47 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Lobsang Namkha, 4185 Ursa Course, Liverpool, property at 45 and 47 Fitch Ave., $75,000. Assessment $88,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Gordon G. Pearsall and Denise Frampton-Pearsall, 6984 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Gordon G. Pearsall and Denise Frampton-Pearsall, as trustees for the Gordon G. Pearsall and Denise Frampton-Pearsall Revocable Trust (same address), property at 6984 Fosterville Road, $0. Assessment $118,000.

• Stefan F. Szozda, 239 Genesee St., Cayuga, to Gromedico LLC, 5 Lock St., Baldwinsville, property at 239 Genesee St., $100,000. Assessment $70,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Millis Transfer LLC, North Liberty, IA, to 3 G’s Realty Company LLC, 9293 Bonta Bridge, Jordan, property at 3295 State Route 31, $650,000. Assessment $685,500.

• Paula M. Disanto (aka Mrs. Paula Disanto), 3512 Clinton Road, Jordan, to Jared Bretherton and Stephanie Bretherton, 37 Wilbur Ave., Auburn, property at 3512 Clinton Road, $300,000. Assessment $208,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Patricia M. Biss-Gilfus (fka Patricia M. Smith) and Richard B. Gilfus Sr., 1679 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, to Timothy M. Gilfus, P.O. Box 377, Port Byron, property at 1679 Bush Hill Road, $0. Assessment $128,500.

• Amanda Elizabeth Rigby, 3 Belles Way, Port Byron, and Patricia Marie Rigby, 10527 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, as agents for Betty B. Rigby, 10524 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, to Matthew Rigby, 10639 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 10524 Duck Lake Road, $0. Assessment $58,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Knolls at Forest Hills LLC, 6505 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, to Michelle Brown, P.O. Box 35, Cayuga, property at 2740 Sand Beach Road, $27,000. Assessment $26,800.

• Elizabeth HD Kearney, as executor of the last will and testament of Marjorie H. Drummond, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Elizabeth HD Kearney, as successor trustee of Marjorie Drummond Revocable Trust, 1849 Middle Road, Rush, property at 5588 Buck Point Road, $0. Assessment $783,400.

• John M. Crowe and Tammy L. Crowe, 564 Yale Farm Road, Romulus, to Christopher W. Perdue, 10 Town Garden Drive, Apt. 2, Liverpool, property at 2784 Forest Hill Drive, $171,500. Assessment $133,500.

• Glenn S. Hilton and Susan E. Hilton, 2887 Stone School Road, Auburn, to Timothy Hilton, as trustee of the Glenn and Susan Hilton Irrevocable Trust, 5351 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 2887 Stone School Road, $0. Assessment $240,900.

• Cuthbert LLC, 1 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Eric Martin, 31 Jordan St., Skaneateles, property at 2712 Forest Hill Drive, $277,250. Assessment $150,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• John C. Uhl and Shallena M. Uhl (aka Shallena Uhl) to Cayuga Lake National Bank, 3 N. Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 8667 State Route 90, $79,570. Assessment $82,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Bobbie House, 2287 Robinson Road, Martville, to Matthew P. Serzanin and Courtney D. House (same address), property at 2287 Robinson Road, $65,000. Assessment $118,200.

• U.S. Bank National Association to Linda Scott and Patrick A. Scott, 3262 Emerick Road, Cato, property at 2580 E. Main St., $60,000. Assessment $70,500.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Donald M. Forster and Sabra J. Richards, 1995 Lake Road, Aurora, to Donald M. Forster and Sabra J. Richards (same address) and Lynn A. Richards (same address), property at 1995 Lake Road, $0. Assessment $359,900.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Gerald J. Todd, 12519 State Route 90, Locke, to Kenneth C. Slade and Martin D. Slade, as trustees of the C and D Slade Family Irrevocable Trust, 865 Cortland Road, Groton, property at State Route 90, $143,000. Assessment $85,700.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Catherine Mann and Caroline Reagle, as trustees for the Mathilde F. Cronmiller Revocable Trust, Gibsonia, PA, to Kyle Nason and Whitney Nason, 3120 County Route 21, Canton, property at 1456 Berger Road, $120,000. Assessment $70,300.

• Holly Hall and Llewelyn F. Hall, P.O. Box 241, Port Byron, to Elizabeth J. LaForce, 8891 South St., Weedsport, property at 9188 Oakland Road, $40,000. Assessment $70,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Edward G. Applebee, as administrator of the estate of Gregory Applebee, to Keybank N.A., property at 7493 Fuller Road, $45,000. Assessment $44,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Denise R. Swan, 1031 Route 34, Genoa, to Denise R. Swan (same address) and Brandin S. Brown, 25 Church St., Moravia, property at 25 Church St., $0. Assessment $86,600.

• Daniel R. Gibson, 15 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, and Tracy F. Gibson, 2204 James St., Syracuse, to Daniel R. Gibson (same address), property at 15 E. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $141,900.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• John R. Stanton, 244 N. Edwards Ave., Syracuse, to Rowe Rd. Holdings LLC, 5 Murphy Way, Auburn, property at 0 Rowe Road, $40,000. Assessment $16,300.

• Scott T. Horan and Jamie M. Horan (fka Jamie M. Lee), 3987 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Scott T. Horan and Jamie M. Horan (same address), property at 3987 Rockefeller Road, $1. Assessment $170,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Charles G. Mellor, 38 Willowbrook Drive, Owasco, to Mark T. Mellor, as trustee of the Charles G. Mellor Irrevocable Trust, Sistersville, WV, property at 38 Wlilowbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $242,600.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Caleb Timothy Baran, 3243 White Road, Moravia, to Caleb Timothy Baran and Rachel Cynthera Baran (same address), property at 3243 White Road, $0. Assessment $159,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Michael A. Kirkpatrick and Cynthia L. Kirkpatrick, 7498 County House Road, Auburn, to Ryan Mitchell Kirkpatrick (same address), as trustee of the Michael A. Kirkpatrick and Cynthia L. Kirkpatrick Irrevocable Trust, property at 7498 County House Road, $0. Assessment $135,000.

• Mark A. Legrett, Woodstock, GA, Jeffrey M. Legrett, 5862 Southgate Drive, Auburn, Glynis E. Iles, 104 Ansonia Court, Camillus, and Ralph Legrett and Judith H. Legrett, 3266 Walker Road, Auburn, to Judith H. Legrett (same address), property at 3266 Walker Road, $1. Assessment $238,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Deborah Drew (fka Deborah Wayne), 39 Mechanic St., Jordan, to Karynn E. Coleman, 21 Seymour St. Apt. A, Auburn, property at 965 Connors Road, $98,500. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Albert L. Reber, 1400 State Route 69, Camden, and Kellen Murphy, 3889 Pratt Drive, Oneida, to John M. Mahle III, Larksville, PA, property off Sanford Road, $37,000. Assessment $11,500.

• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to Daniel Keyes and Amy E. Keyes, 4895 South Ave., Syracuse, property at Lot 19 off Irwin Road, $26,000. Assessment $26,300.

• Jeannine Gagnon and Otis Gagnon, 14427 S. Lake St., Sterling, to Jean-Pierre Roberts (same address), property at 14427 S. Lake St. and 569 Pratt St., $0. Assessment $72,100 and $29,900.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• John M. Leja and Jill A. Leja, 7551 Centerport Road, Auburn, to Bruce D. Sherman and Cammy L. Sherman, 155 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, property at 7551 Centerport Road, $325,650. Assessment $157,200.

• Ethan T. Kepple and Mikaela Kepple, Scottsville, VA, to Fernanda Gonzalez, Boston, MA, property at 2224 Sine Road, $48,000. Assessment $30,000.

• Jerry T. Field II and Erika E. Field (fka Erika E. Brinkerhoff, 7345 Robinson Road, Auburn, to Patrick J. Francher and Michelle L. Francher, P.O. Box 185, Jordan, property at 7345 Robinson Road, $172,000. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Cornelius Mattice Jr. and Tina L. Mattice (fka Tina L. Latta), 12927 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Renee S. Luther, 14844 State Route 104, Martville, property at 12927 Upton Road, $67,000. Assessment $65,800.

