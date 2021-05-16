Cayuga County property transfers: May 16, 2021

• Terrence L. Salisbury and Sally M. Salisbury, 8708 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jason F. Salisbury, 2760 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, and Katie Salisbury-Smith, 2517 Mount Hope Ave., Oneida, as co-trustees of the Terrence L. Salisbury and Sally M. Salisbury Irrevocable Trust, property at 8708 State Route 34 and vacant State Route 34, $0. Assessment $149,000.

• Nancy J. Hares, 3396 Stevens Road, Weedsport, to James C. Hares (same address), as trustee of the Nancy J. Hares Irrevocable Trust, property at 3396 Stevens Road, $0. Assessment $93,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 86

• William T. DeChick and Cindy DeChick, 14 Tuxhill Square, Auburn, to Robert Lewis and Anne Lewis, 117 Dorando Way, Liverpool, property at Jordan Road, $11,500. Assessment $15,000.

• Carol A. Perkins, 2789 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, Mary Ellen Roberts, Coatesville, PA, Robert W. Perkins, 105 Ivy Lane, Syracuse, and Mark A. Perkins, 2789 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $27,000. Assessment $13,600.