Cayuga County property transfers: May 2, 2021

• Jack S. Titus and Mikey J. Titus, 9155 Mower Road, Jordan, to Leslie Lynn Ahern, 3420 Clinton St., Jordan, property at 9155 Mower Road, $0. Assessment $132,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 86

• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Powers Road, $13,565.63. Assessment $58,100.

• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Powers Road, $12,795.12. Assessment $54,800.

• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 9678 Bonta Bridge Road, $169,628.80. Assessment $726,500.