Cayuga County property transfers: May 2, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 29-April 4.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• John L. Holmes, 5 Kensington Ave., Auburn, to Sean C. Holmes, 3189 Turnpike Road, Auburn, as trustee of the John L. Holmes and Virginia C. Holmes Irrevocable Trust, property at 5 and 9 Kensington Ave., $0. Assessment $116,800.
• Born Again Properties Inc., 11388 Misty Meadow Drive, Cato, to Eugene D. Ferguson, 1996 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, property at 105 Fitch Ave., $5,000. Assessment $5,000.
• Lois M. Belosi, as treasurer and trustee of the Cayuga County Extension Service Association, 248 Grant Ave., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, in trust for the exclusive use and purpose of Cayuga Community College, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 248 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $2,500,000.
• Thomas O’Hare, 8636 Route 34, Weedsport, and Lewis O’Hare, 2740 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Misty L. Filkins, 6 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 248 North St., $75,000. Assessment $71,000.
• Nicole M. Tomaszewski, 1679 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Jennifer Kudla, 74 Frances St., Auburn, property at 4 Cornwall Ave., $90,000. Assessment $50,600.
• Mary C. White, 331 Firelane 12A, Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Adam J. Cox, Asbury Park, NJ, as trustee of the Mary C. White Irrevocable Trust, property at 39-41 Hamilton Ave., $0. Assessment $85,700.
• Patrick Thomas Cottrell, 12 Scammell Ave., Auburn, to Patrick Thomas Cottrell and Allison Skinner, 12 Scammell Ave., Auburn, property at 12 Scammell Ave., $0. Assessment $158,700.
• Imelda N. Dobbins, 104 William St., Lyons, Jerome C. Nicolella, 6730 Canterbury Trail, Victor, Mary S. Knapp, 6812 Gillis Road, Victor, and Albert V. Nicolella and Sophia J. Nicolella, 101 William St., Lyons, to Trevor John Mason and Amanda Emily Mason, 3771 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, property at 106 Hamilton Ave., $175,000. Assessment $136,100.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Jonathan E. Dwyer, 6155 Cemetery Lane, Cayuga, to Daryl L. Thaler and Arleen M. Thaler, 34 Third Ave., Rochester, property at 6155 Cemetery Lane, $142,000. Assessment $99,670.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Maria M. Molina, 2919 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, as executrix of the last will and testament of Maria M. Welch, to Christopher M. Laframboise, 12035 Pople Road, Cato, property at 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, $56,180. Assessment $67,000.
• Jack S. Titus and Mikey J. Titus, 9155 Mower Road, Jordan, to Leslie Lynn Ahern, 3420 Clinton St., Jordan, property at 9155 Mower Road, $0. Assessment $132,900.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Powers Road, $13,565.63. Assessment $58,100.
• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Powers Road, $12,795.12. Assessment $54,800.
• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 9678 Bonta Bridge Road, $169,628.80. Assessment $726,500.
• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Bonta Bridge Road, $13,542.29. Assessment $58,000.
• Margaret B. Campione, 3453 Blumer Road, Jordan, as executrix of the last will and testament of Vernon B. Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Bonta Bridge Road, $27,738.34. Assessment $118,800.
• Catherine Blumer, 9660 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to DJJB, LLC, Care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at Jorolemon Road, $29,980. Assessment $128,400.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• E. Dean Ingersoll and Yvonne E. Ingersoll, 782 Howell Hill Road, Port Byron, to Maureen M. Martin and Christopher M. Carethers (same address), property at 782 Howell Road, $20,000. Assessment $34,000.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Richard J. Cali and Gail A. Cali, 4667 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Donald M. Reeve and Patricia A. Reeve, 106 Parsons Drive, Syracuse, property at 4667 W. Lake Road, $599,997. Assessment $394,900.
• Gary W. Coon (aka Gary W. Coon Sr.) and Linda S. Coon, 5005 State Route 34, Auburn, to Jeffrey P. Coon and Matthew S. Coon, as trustees for the Gary W. Coon and Linda S. Coon Irrevocable Trust, property at 5005 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $134,000.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Willet Dairy LLC, 2361 Genoa Lansing Townline Road, King Ferry, to John McLaughlin, 589 Route 34, Locke, property at Tupper Road, $12,500. Assessment $139,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Aimee Thorman (fka Aimee Wade), Novelty, OH, William Butcher, 9 Front St., Bainbridge, and Laura Lee Wade (fka Laura Butcher), 121 Brooksbank Road, Oxford, to Daniel Edward Wade, Canaan, VT, property at 59 Sherwood Road, $9,000. Assessment $88,571.
• Edward Rossmann and Louise E. Rossmann, 8 Orchard Lane, P.O. Box 65, Aurora, to Julia Rossmann (same address), property at 8 Orchard Lane, $0. Assessment $236,600.
• Matthew Fedrizzi and Melissa Fedrizzi (aka Melissa Marie Fedrizzi), as trustees of the Cynthia Warn Irrevocable Trust, 1024 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Charles D. Stevens, 3438 Shingle Valley Road, Genoa, property at 1754 Dixon Road, $160,000. Assessment $124,900.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• BMG Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Stephanie G. Powers and Ronald L. Powers, 1847 Briggs Drive, Port Byron, property at 3 Seneca St., $50,000. Assessment $63,400.
• Devin L. Uebelman and Tammy A. Uebelman, 8355 King St. Road, Port Byron, to Brian Gates and Jamie Gates, 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, property at 8355 King St., $325,000. Assessment $220,600.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Penny Lamphier, 1561 Main Road, Locke, to Troy Green and Jodi L. Green, 1551 Main Road, Locke, part of 1561 Main Road, $0. Assessment $115,900.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Stephen L. Curry, Celebration, FL, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane, $0. Assessment $320,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Mary C. White, 331 Firelane 12A, Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Adam J. Cox, Asbury Park, NJ, as trustee of the Mary C. White Irrevocable Trust, property at 331 Firelane 12, $151,650.
• David Wasileski, 5043 Gleason Drive, Auburn, to TOBAC LLC, 110 Genesee St., Suite 310, Auburn, property at 5043 Gleason Drive, $0. Assessment $633,100.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Amanda Mason, 3771 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, to Joshua Allen and Carly Malerba, 3266 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 3771 Wyckoff Road, $190,000. Assessment $159,500.
• Black Street Properties LLC, 336 N. Michigan Ave., North Massapequa, to Elvin E. Katura and Gale Katura, 3210 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, property at 3222 Black St., $8,500. Assessment $37,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Harmax Holdings LLC, 142 Grant Ave., Auburn, to 245 Commerce LLC, 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 473 Grant Ave., $100,000. Assessment $361,200.
• Dawn Giannone, trustee of the Giannone Living Trust, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, to Stuart W. Peenstra and Mary K. Peenstra, 6553 Beech Road, Auburn, property at Beech Road, $35,000. Assessment $31,500.
• Kathleen O’Donovan, 57 Wegman St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Christopher J. O’Donovan, 3468 Center St. Road, Auburn, to John Scott Longtin and Tessia Marie Longtin, 3136 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 3468 Center St. Road, $250,000. Assessment $182,760.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• David R. Schenck and Marilyn D. Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Daniel D. Schenck, 4271 Truesdale Road, Union Springs, property at 4281 Truesdale Road, $0. Assessment $21,900.
• Daniel D. Schenck, 4271 Truesdale Road, Union Springs, to Daniel D. Schenck and Jennifer L. Schenck (same address), properties at Turnpike Road and 4271 and 4281 Truesdale Road, $0. Assessment $21,900.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Norman W. Hickox Jr. and Carolyn M. Hickox, 1671 Fintches Corners Road, P.O. Box 8, Martville, to Norman W. Hickox Jr. and Carolyn M. Hickox, as trustees under the Hickox Living Trust (same address), property at 1671 Fintches Corners Road, $0. Assessment $154,600.
• Richard E. Clary, 29 Rochester St., Hannibal, to Hope Ann Clary (same address), property at 15680 State Route 104, $1. Assessment $60,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Dorraine Day Watts and Richard T. Day, as trustees for the Patricia Day Irrevocable Trust, 7530 Day Road, Auburn, to Todd Family Farm LLC, 7720 Powers Road, Auburn, property at 7530 Day Road, $460,000. Assessment $439,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Ledyard Company LLC, 1481 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Matthew Martin, 2815 Ledyard Road, Genoa, property at 2815 Ledyard Road, $150,000. Assessment $219,000.
• Cindy Parmley, as trustee of the Dale C. Parmley Trust, 5517 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Matthew Martin, 2815 Ledyard Road, Genoa, part of Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $1,004,000.