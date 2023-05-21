Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 6-12:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Ann L. Boglione, as executor of the last will and testament of Nicholas A. Boglione, 138 Standart Ave. Apt. 228, Auburn, to Auburn Foundry Inc., 15 Wadsworth St., Auburn, property at 15 Wadsworth St., $0. Assessment $149,400.

• Howard Evans, 130 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 12 Rochester St., $20,000. Assessment $66,900.

• John A. Schillace and Renee M. Shillace, 150 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Jill M. Malenick and Sara M. Malenick, 14 Frances St., Auburn, property at 150 N. Fulton St., $134,600. Assessment $134,600.

• Helen Maureen Dykoschak (aka Helen M. Dykoschak), 10 Capitol St., Auburn, to Helen Maureen Dykoschak (same address), as trustee of the Helen Maureen Dykoschak Revocable Trust, properties at 10 Capitol St., 7714 Fuller Road and McDonald Road, $0. Assessment $268,500.

• Donna J. Lorenc (aka Donna C. Lorenc), 9 Harnden St., Auburn, to Jeffrey M. Lorenc and Karen A. Lorenc, as trustees for the Donna J. Lorenc Irrevocable Trust, and Donna J. Lorenc (same address), property at 9 Harnden St., $0. Assessment $132,800.

• Christopher C. Molloy, 23 Delevan St., Auburn, to Christopher C. Molloy and Nikki Ann Schwarz (same address), property at 23 Delevan St., $0. Assessment $82,600.

• Trudy M. Kunkel, as administrator of the estate of David Paul Kunkel, 11 Frederick St., Malone, to Adam Fritz, 10 Drummond St., Auburn, property at 172 N. Herman Ave., $125,000. Assessment $145,400.

• Cuff Farm Services Inc., 1183 W. Genesee St Road, Auburn, to CFS Nutrient Management LLC (same address), property at 359 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $302,600.

• Allan W. Lee, as successor trustee of the Willard Lee and Ida L. Lee Family Trust, San Francisco, CA, to Allan W. Lee, as trustuee of the Willard and Ida Lee Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 153 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $4,233,700.

• Elizabeth E. Flinn-Brown, 55 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville, to Mavinn Properties LLC, 847 Ridge Road, Lansing, property at 310 Clark St., $80,000. Assessment $65,579.

• Thomas R. Ratkowski, 27 Logan St., Auburn, to Trevor B. Robinson and Mark Robinson, 1 Howard Ave., Bloomfield, property at 27 Logan St., $136,000. Assessment $114,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Sidney H. Cuff III, 434 W. Genesee St. Road, Cayuga, Amy E. Szozda, 33 Augustus St., Auburn, and Denise A. Crawford, 464 W. Genesee St. Road, Cayuga, to Denise A. Crawford (same address), property at 464 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $194,700.

• John S. Ottmar, 655 County Line Road, Ontario, to Christy Ann Ottmar-DiPrima, 1505 Chigwell Lane South, Webster, and Kelly L. Ottmar, 248 Colonial Drive, Webster, property at 5899 Waynes Point, $0. Assessment $222,400.

• Thomas C. Vasile, 157 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, and Samuel J. Vasile, Boca Raton, FL, to FL Realty of Auburn LLC, 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 2181 Ellis Drive, $0. Assessment $809,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Walter F. Schoonmaker, 214 Firelane 7, Jordan, to Brett S. Burr, 8501 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 8501 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $85,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Peter C. Heggie and Susan H. Field, 2938 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to Lelan Martin and Jessica Martin, 13169 Savannah Spring Lake Road, Savannah, property at 2938 Ditmar Road, $457,000. Assessment $248,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Jeramie J. Liseno, 5106 State Route 34, Auburn, to Jeramie J. Liseno and Rachel Liseno (same address), property at 5106 State Route 34, $1. Assessment $191,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Annette M. Parr (fka Annette M. Cook), Burkesville, KY, to Joseph R. Jadhon and Megan D. Jadhon, 2387 Black Rock Road, Aurora, property at 323 Mahaney Road, $250,000. Assessment $131,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Virginia L. Basile, 9933 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Ryan Alberts, 791 Sprague Road, Memphis, property at Floridaville Road, $20,000. Assessment $14,500.

• Ronald D. Loveless and Christine Loveless, 1700 Houghtaling Road, Cato, to Rebecca A. Curtis, 11494 Ferris Road, Cato, property at 11494 Ferris Road, $65,000. Assessment $81,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Richard L. Tillotson, 326 Champlin Road, Groton, to Georgie B. Tillotson (same address), property at 499 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $167,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Jeffrey R. Podolak, 5818 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, and Julie L. Podolak, 11 Logan St. Apt. 304, Auburn, to Corey B. Soules, 62 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, property at 5818 Cedar Swamp Road, $290,000. Assessment $218,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Melissa A. Hopkins and Joshua Hopkins, 7083 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Joshua Hopkins and Carolyn Hopkins (same address), property at 7083 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $93,500.

• Linda M. Brezee, 7427 Parcell Road, Auburn, to Elizabeth S. Brown, as trustee of the Linda M. Brezee Irrevocable Trust, 28 Highland Lane, Weedsport, property at 7427 Parcell Road, $0. Assessment $123,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Carol A. Crehan, 1897 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to Ian Maywalt and Elizabeth Maywalt, 934 Stone Church Road, Waterloo, property at 5214 Waldron Road, $255,319. Assessment $211,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Cynthia Cusson, 7666 State St. Road, Auburn, to David Kalitan, 13 Court St., Auburn, property at 7666 State St. Road, $125,000. Assessment $101,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Linda D. Moon, 3161 Myers Road, Genoa, as executrix of the estate of Mary A. Keeney (aka Mary Arlene Keeney), 3165 Myers Road, Genoa, to Kelcie Cordway, 178 Main St., Port Byron, property at 3165 Myers Road, $138,000. Assessment $128,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Marc Henry Craine, 14484 Lake St., Sterling, and Patricia A. Crane, P.O. Box 144, 14678 Ingersoll Road, Fair Haven, to Dan Charles Craine and Allison Griffis Craine, 1050 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at State Route 370, $8,000. Assessment $12,600.

• HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, Houston, TX, to Daryl R. DuVall Jr., 1 Church St., Port Byron, property at 635 Maiden Lane, $25,000. Assessment $308,000.