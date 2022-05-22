Cayuga County property transfers: May 22, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 11-17:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Misty L. Filkins, 248 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Joshua M. Kiddy, Mesa, AZ, property at 248 North St., $130,000. Assessment $75,700.

• Sherry L. Salemi, 1128 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Anthony Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 76 Clark St., $28,500. Assessment $53,000.

• West Seneca Development LLC, P.O. Box 138, Nedrow, to JT Properties LLC (same address), property at 26 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $154,000.

• Deborah Ann Salato (fka Deborah Ann Whiting), 3209 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Chris J. Joy, 67 Park Ave., Auburn, property at 278 North St., $127,730. Assessment $93,000.

• Mary P. Balch, as trustee under the Mary P. Balch Living Trust, 17 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Mary P. Balch (same address), property at 17 Anderson Circle, $0. Assessment $155,700.

• Mary P. Balch, 17 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Mary P. Balch, as trustee under the Mary P. Balch Living Trust (same address), property at 17 Anderson Circle, $0. Assessment $155,700.

• Thomas D. Coopper, 49 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, and Janet M.C. Holley, Fort Collins, CO, to Ralph Rose, 45 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 47-49 Hamilton St., $125,000. Assessment $91,700.

• Edwin E. Lewis, as administrator of the estate of Betty M. Lewis, 10 Adams St., Auburn, to Gary D. Smith, 3871 O’Neil Road, Auburn, property at 10 Adams St., $66,000. Assessment $71,300.

• Justin M. Thornton and Christina L. Thornton (fka Christina L. Danylec), 6154 Lake St., Cayuga, to Advent Equities LLC, 90 State St. Suite 700, Office 400, Albany, property at 121 Osborne St., $64,900. Assessment $58,800.

• Tammy Sue Orser, 58 Lafayette Place, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Douglas N. Orser, 58 Lafayette Place, Auburn, to Tammy Sue Orser (same address), property at 36 Pleasant St. Extension, $0. Assessment $58,200.

• U.S. Bank National Association to Almayira Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 567 Sheafe Road, Lot 48, Wappingers Falls, property at 14 Orchard St., $46,000. Assessment $60,000.

• RT Properties of CNY LLC, 7527 County House Road, Auburn, to Pavlos Nestopoolos and Alexandra Telonis Nestopoolos, 6 York St., Auburn, property at 9 Willey St., $75,000. Assessment $87,400.

• Jessica Young (fka Jessica Nocilly), 79 N. Division St., Auburn, and Lindsay Nocilly, 9 Boston Ave., Auburn, to Lindsay Nocilly, property at 9 Boston Ave., $0. Assessment $106,100.

• Brant C. Wright to SBN Properties I LLC, 1565 Main St., P.O. Box 278, Savannah, property at 8 Delevan St., $69,994. Assessment $67,200.

• James J. Scala and Debra J. Scala, 321 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Katelyn M. Donovan, 48 Mattie St. Apt. C3, Auburn, property at 35-37 Hamilton Ave., $136,000. Assessment $85,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Andrew R. Wargo, 8357 Cooper Road, Weedsport, and Mary Jo Paul, 34 First St., Marcellus, and Bonnie L. Wargo, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert A. Wargo, 250 Johnson St. Apt. 5-E, Palmyra, to John Graham III and Mikayla Rathbun, 9798 Flowers Road, Weedsport, property at 3700 Brutus St. Road, $185,000. Assessment $95,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Kelly M. Holtby, 5269 State Route 34, Auburn, to Andrew J. Lloyd, 4893 Pinecrest Road, Millport, property at 5269 State Route 34, $175,000. Assessment $151,900.

• Eric Martin, 2712 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Hoffman Abrams Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 310, Auburn, property at 2712 Forest Hill Drive, $0. Assessment $150,900.

• Harry D. Saville, 5507 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Joseph E. Saville, 88 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Harry D. Saville Irrevocable Trust, property at 5507 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $203,100.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Lorin E. Correll Jr. (fka Lorin E. Correll) and Mary E. Correll (fka Mary Elizabeth Correll), 10085 State Route 90, Genoa, to Lorin E. Correll Jr. and Mary E. Correll, as trustees under the Correll Living Trust (same address), property at 10085 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $206,200.

• Joseph R. Philip and Karen R. Philip, 557 Powers Road North, King Ferry, to Heather P. Flanagan, as trustee of the Philip Family Irrevocable Trust, 12 Sunset Drive, Lansing, property at 557 Powers Road North, $0. Assessment $700,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• William Kent, P.O. Box 68, Cato, to Kathryn Sara Krupa, 12053 Watkins Road, Cato, property at 11878 Watkins Road, $99,500. Assessment $79,400.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Edward F. Witman and Arlene M. Witman, Toms River, NJ, to Michael Harrison Witman, Milford, NJ, as trustee of the Witman Family Trust, property at 445 Dills Beach Road, $0. Assessment $228.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Cayuga Estates MHP LLC, 4294 Caledonia Avon Road, Caledonia, to Cayuga Estates CP LLC (same address), property at 1458 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $79,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Jason Deitz and Frances Shaw, 254 Main St., Port Byron, to Jason Deitz (same address), property at 254 Main St., $0. Assessment $169,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Harold W. DeLand, 7386 Townsend Road, Auburn, to Howard W. DeLand and Elizabeth DeLand (same address), property at 7386 Townsend Road, $0. Assessment $70,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Martin’s Farm Trucks LLC, Greencastle, PA, to KTT Properties LLC, 3849 Oak Hill Drive, Moravia, property at 51 W. Cayuga St., $240,000. Assessment $172,900.

• Neal P. Purdy, Ocala, FL, to Taylor Reynolds and Thomas Reynolds, 3922 Mathers Road, Moravia, property at Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $37,600.

• Todd W. Marcellus, 5010 Mount Pleasant Road, Moravia, to Michael J. Evans and Bethany L. Schroeder, 2271 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 5010 Mount Pleasant Road, $125,000. Assessment $72,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Glenda Young, 686 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, to Michael Y. Odoi, 380 Avalon Drive, Rochester, property at 5715 State Route 38A, $190,000. Assessment $105,900.

• Judith M. Anderson, 133 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Kelli Doyle, Avon Lake, OH, as trustee of the Judith M. Anderson Living Trust, property at 133 Willowbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $246,300.

• Brian J. Piedmonte and Robin B. Piedmonte, 4868 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Marcus Jones, 115 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 4868 Rockefeller Road, $275,000. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Mark A. Nagel and Kelly L. Nagel, 5055 Red Tail Run, Williamsville, to Mark A. Nagel and Kelly L. Nagel, as trustees of the Mark A. Nagel and Kelly L. Nagel Joint Living Trust (same address), property at 104 Shale aka Fire Lane 17, $1. Assessment $533,300.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• The estate of Charles S. VanDemark and Constance J. VanDemark to Keybank N.A. (sbm First Niagara Bank N.A.), 4224 Ridge Lea Road, Amherst, property at 2034 Sand Hill Road, $103,347. Assessment $88,300.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• William A. Hess, Red Lion, PA, as executor of the last will and testament of Alice B. Hess, 22 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to Allyssa DelPiano, Encino, CA, property at 22 Foxcroft Circle, $280,000. Assessment $248,000.

• Edward K. Wills and Linda P. Wills, 3250 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Kristine M. Maitland, 10 Fennell St., Skaneateles, property at 3250 Franklin St. Road, $159,000. Assessment $120,889.

• Nathan J. LaComb and Michelle L. LaComb, 41 Calemad Drive, Auburn, to Michael F. Jones and Lynne Marie S. Jones, 20 Fennell St., Skaneateles, property at 41 Calemad Drive, $604,000. Assessment $365,746.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Joseph F. Blumrick Jr., 111 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Gary R. Morlando Jr. and Angela M. Morlando, 447 County Road 9, Chenango Forks, property at 00 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $11,000.

• Karen Philip (aka Karen R. Philip), 557 Powers Road North, King Ferry, to Southern Springs Estates LLC (same address), property at 9 South Drive, Grove Street and off Grove Street, $0. Assessment $863,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• David B. Wiles, Forksville, PA, and Joseph C. Wiles, Forkston Township, PA, to David B. Wiles and Donna B. Wiles, Forksville, PA, property at 1238 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $55,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Anthony W. Marquez, 7109 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Jason L. Marquez (same address), property off Turnpike Road, $1. Assessment $12,400.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Sunrise Retreat LLC, 56 Fishkill Hook Road, Hopewell Junction, to Amber A. Spain-Mosher, 2 Scotch Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 2858 Fire Lane 1, $240,014. Assessment $89,900.

• Karen R. Kilmartin, Galveston, TX, and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, to William Konyk and Megan L. Konyk, 3974 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $237,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0