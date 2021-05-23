Cayuga County property transfers: May 23, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 19-25:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Darrell Myer and Stacey Jones, Lake Forest Park, WA, to Victoria Von Randall, 109 South St., Auburn, property at 41 Wood St., $50,000. Assessment $70,200.

• Cozy Apartments LLC, Woodbury, PA, to Teodor Dubovici and Maria Dubovici and Alexandra Dubovici and Sonia Dubovici, 100 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 38-40 Parker St., $48,000. Assessment $70,000.

• Melanie McDonald and Sherrie Szeto, as executors of the last will and testament of Robert E. McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, to Melanie McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, Sherrie Szeto, 8 Schickel Road, Ithaca, Robin McDonald, 52A West St., Auburn, and Eugene McDonald, Bradenton, FL, property at 50 Maple St., $0. Assessment $72,100.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Primrose Walker, 5 Nick Court, Yaphank, property at 6 Wood St., $79,000. Assessment $66,400.

• Steadfast Results LLC, 8 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Garrett A. Bradford and Kelly J. Thompson, 34 Seminary St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 7 Howard St., $140,000. Assessment $54,999.