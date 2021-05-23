Cayuga County property transfers: May 23, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 19-25:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Darrell Myer and Stacey Jones, Lake Forest Park, WA, to Victoria Von Randall, 109 South St., Auburn, property at 41 Wood St., $50,000. Assessment $70,200.
• Cozy Apartments LLC, Woodbury, PA, to Teodor Dubovici and Maria Dubovici and Alexandra Dubovici and Sonia Dubovici, 100 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 38-40 Parker St., $48,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Melanie McDonald and Sherrie Szeto, as executors of the last will and testament of Robert E. McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, to Melanie McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, Sherrie Szeto, 8 Schickel Road, Ithaca, Robin McDonald, 52A West St., Auburn, and Eugene McDonald, Bradenton, FL, property at 50 Maple St., $0. Assessment $72,100.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Primrose Walker, 5 Nick Court, Yaphank, property at 6 Wood St., $79,000. Assessment $66,400.
• Steadfast Results LLC, 8 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Garrett A. Bradford and Kelly J. Thompson, 34 Seminary St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 7 Howard St., $140,000. Assessment $54,999.
• Jeffrey and Emily Spinelli, 3899 Rileys Run, Canadaigua, to Spinelli Group LLC (same address), property at 27-29 Swift St., $1. Assessment $214,800.
• Ashley P. Smith, 123 Perrine St., Auburn, to Peter Harris and Vickie Harris, 3201 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 123 Perrine St., $83,000. Assessment $67,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Kenneth F. Gable and Donna L. Fable, 1035 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kristina Gable Delaney, 1884 VanLiew Road, Union Springs, as trustee of the Kenneth F. Gable and Donna L. Gable Irrevocable Trust, property at Turnpike Road and 1035 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $173,250.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Timothy Barker and Patricia Barker, 3746 State Route 96, Shortvsille, property at 212 Wheat St., $106,000. Assessment $79,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Charles H. Ely Jr., Summerville, SC, to Timothy P. Ely, 3430 Stevens Road, Weedsport, property at 3430 Stevens Road, $0. Assessment $96,400.
• Thomas Ryan, 8603 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Colin Mahar, 200 Salina Meadows Parkway No. 120, North Syracuse, property at 8603 Jericho Road, $115,000. Assessment $82,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• DJJB LLC, care of David J. Blumer, 9828 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, property at Jorolemon Road, $0. Assessment $99,500.
• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to Robert O. Jorolemon and Teresa H. Jorolemon, 2790 Marshall St., Weedsport, property at Jorolemon Road, $3,000. Assessment $3,100.
• Michael H. Chapman Sr., 11290 Myers Road, Cato, Kathleen A. Bratt, P.O. Box 68, Meridian, and Maureen A. Smithler, 5887 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael H. Chapman Sr., 11290 Myers Road, Cato, property at Myers Road, $5,000. Assessment $7,500.
• Michael H. Chapman Sr., 11290 Myers Road, Cato, Kathleen A. Bratt, P.O. Box 68, Meridian, and Maureen A. Smithler, 5887 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael H. Chapman Jr. and Jenay Chapman, Nolensville, TN, property at 11199 Myers Road, $65,000. Assessment $79,700.
• Kevin Vanhorn and Veronica Vanhorn, 10519 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Wendy E. Phillips, 9957 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 9957 Smith Road, $0. Assessment $35,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Shari L. Vanhorn, 11026 Slayton Road, Cato, to Harold L. Van Horn and Dorothy E. Van Horn, 2524 Van Horn Road, Cato, property at 11029 Slayton Road, $25,000. Assessment $25,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Warren Vanderpool Jr., 58 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Michael Kotlikoff and Carolyn McDaniel, 11 The Byway, Ithaca, property at 00 Millstone Lane N., $360,000. Assessment $192,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Michelle S. Potter, 513 Davidson St., Watertown, to Frank C. Riggall III, 2544 Warners Road, Warners, property at 30 Pine St., $69,000. Assessment $55,200.
• Christy Q. Bass and Michael G. Bass, 426 N. Greenbush Road, Rensselaer, to Gary Dymock, 8080 Barnes Road, Port Byron, property at 8759 Centerport Road, $20,000. Assessment $37,800.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Thomas P. Fitzsimmons and Diane Fitzsimmons, 8709 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Thomas P. Smith and Crystal L. Smith, 8661 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8661 W. Loop Road, $73,500. Assessment $124,300.
• David S. Stone and Marsha A. Stone, 8252 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Scott Stone (same address), property at 8154 Chapman Road, $0. Assessment $48,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Brian Stuart Wilkinson Sr., Broadway, NC, to Phillip E. Zerrillo II, 5041 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at 5041 Skinner Hill Road, $40,349. Assessment $51,900.
Gerald Bergenstock, 2229 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Moravia, to Gerald Bergenstock and Mary Nell Bergenstock (same address), property at 2229 Moravia Venice Townline, $0. Assessment $26,200.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Melanie McDonald and Sherrie Szeto, as executors of the last will and testament of Robert E. McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, to Melanie McDonald, 50 Maple St., Auburn, Sherrie Szeto, 8 Schickel Road, Ithaca, Robin McDonald, 52A West St., Auburn, and Eugene McDonald, Bradenton, FL, property at 7271 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $62,400.
• RMP Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 310, Auburn, to Pappy VW LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 390B, Auburn, property at 155 and 156 Burtis Point Road, $0. Assessment $278,125.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• James Fabbricante (aka James Fabricante), 153 Beach 129th St., Far Rockaway Park, to James Fabbricante and Philip Fabbricante (same address), property at 3407 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $86,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Padre E. Figlio LLC, 120 Madison St., Chittenango, to Travis J. Williams, 114 Mary St., Auburn, property at 3893 Franklin St. Road, $290,000. Assessment $145,000.
• Ronald T. Bachta and Dolores A. Bachta, 3168 Meadow View Lane, Auburn, to Ronald T. Bachta and Dolores A. Bactha, as trustees under the Bachta Living Trust (same address), property at 3168 Meadow View Lane, Auburn, $0. Assessment $211,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Nathan I. Eby and Martha A. Eby, as trustees of the Eby Living Trust, 1603 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Sandra L. Wilks, Turkey, NC, property at 1603 Great Gully Road, $285,000. Assessment $226,520.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• W.A. Schneider Irrevocable Family Trust, 3511 View Point Dr., Macedon, to ThreeFH LLC, Norwalk, CT, property at 14491, 14495 and 14496 Westside Drive, $905,000. Assessment $446,187.
• Jonathan W. Davis, 14563 Lake St., Sterling, to Jonathan W. Davis and Jennifer M. Davis (same address), property at 14563 Lake St., $1. Assessment $6,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Kevin Court, 2332 Atwood Road, Moravia, Daniel Court, Frederick, MD, Danielle Bieling, 3583 Quarry Road, Moravia, Jeremy Court, Bartlesville, OK, and Denisa Court, Frisco, CO, to Michael Snyder and Marschelle Snyder, 178 Hinman Road, Cortland, property at 191 Hinman Road, $5,600. Partial assessment $33,800.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Gerald Bergenstock, 2229 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Moravia, to Gerald Bergenstock and Mary Nell Bergenstock (same address), property at 2229 Moravia Venice Townline, $0. Assessment $387,800.