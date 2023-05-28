Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 13-19:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Patrick L. Guerette, 1306 A-S Town Line Road, Auburn, to Connor L. Murphy, 5320 Kingston Road, Elbridge, property at 91 Perrine St., $138,297. Assessment $99,600.

• Michael S. Rudgers and Colleen E. Rudgers (fka Colleen E. Musshafen), 67 Park Ave., Auburn, to Zebulon Parks, 141 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 67 Park Ave., $165,000. Assessment $117,000.

• Jeremy A. Hinman, 32 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Dianna M. Yadanza and David G. Yadanza, 14 John St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 32 Standart Ave., $219,000. Assessment $158,600.

• JPMorgan Chase Bank, Anaheim, CA, to Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Nashville, TN, property at 76 Pulaski St., $10. Assessment $91,400.

• David A. Contiguglia, 100 Genesee St. Suite 6, Auburn, as executor of the estate of Lilliana C. King, to 370 Cato Resources LLC (same address), property at 45 N. Hunter Ave. Extension, $209,200. Assessment $209,200.

• Luke S. Varga and Irene E. White-Varga, 5 Augustus St., Auburn, to David Allen Santee Jr., 147 Colby Ave., Syracuse, property at 5 Augustus St., $100,000. Assessment $98,300.

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Westlake Village, CA, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 8 Vandenbosch Ave., $0. Assessment $138,100.

• Mary C. Nettle, D47 Standart Woods, Auburn, George T. Wasilenko, 7093 Potter Road, Auburn, Edward C. Wasilenko, 163 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Judith A. Cummings, 8 French Ave., Auburn, to Bradley J. Wasilenko, 103 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 103 Lansing St., $104,000. Assessment $104,100.

• Rosemary A. DeChick, 14 Roberts Road, Auburn, to Patricia J. Lincoln, 3416 Hammocks Drive Apt. 104, Baldwinsville, property at 14 Roberts Road, $0. Assessment $166,500.

• Cassandra A. Archer and Howard A. Archer II, 43 Locust St., Auburn, and 18 Linn Ave., Auburn, to Howard A. Archer II, 18 Linn Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Linn Ave., $0. Assessment $255,800.

• Craig T. White, 53 Nelson St., Auburn, to Tammy Surdam, 853 Franklin St., Skaneateles, property at 53 Nelson St., $80,000. Assessment $99,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• FL Realty of Auburn LLC, 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, to CFS Nutrient Management LLC, 359 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2181 Ellis Drive, $1,050,000. Assessment $809,700.

• Norma M. Calkins, 1762 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Joni Sue Calkins (same address), property at 1762 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $164,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Tim J. Joseph, 9744 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Darvin Martin, 3422 Carter Road, Moravia, property at 2565 Denman Road, $162,500. Assessment $128,462.

• Kenneth Carr and Theresa Carr, 8407 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Thomas D. Cole and Judith L. Cole, 222 Columbus Ave., Syracuse, property at 9461 Hewitt Lane, $52,000. Assessment $102,200.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• MTGLQ Investors LP, Dallas, TX, to Limitless Homes LLC, 11388 Misty Meadows Drive, Cato, property at 11275 Bonta Bridge Road, $30,000. Assessment $86,400.

• Julie M. Hunter, 25775 Bonney Road, Watertown, to Kathy M. Stewart, 2559 E. Main St., Cato, property at 2474 W. Main St., $113,500. Assessment $65,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Walter G. Mahunik, 3719 Snowdrop Road, Baldwinsville, to Michael S. Pelc and Linda L. Paquette-Pelc, 10640 Egypt Road, Weedsport, property at Egypt Road, $4,500. Assessment $6,500.

• Mark A. Cuipylo and Christine A. Cuipylo, 1319 Hard Point Road, Port Byron, to Jennifer Cuipylo-Benedict, 2515 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the Mark A. Cuipylo and Christine A. Cuipylo Irrevocable Trust, property at 1319 Hard Point Road, $0. Assessment $184,043.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, to Alecia Garrigan and Sean Loomis, 113 Church St., Groton, property at 5961 South St. Road, $205,000. Assessment $75,400.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Albert E. Brantis Jr., 2805 State Route 174, Marietta, to Canal Society of New York State Inc., 7308 State Route 173, Manlius, properties at West Dock Street, $500 each. Assessment $300 and $200.

• Andrew Whitcomb, 8275 Lasher Road, Port Byron, and Elijah Whitcomb, Lebanon, TN, to Andrew Whitcomb (same address), property at 8418 Trumble Road, $3,500. Assessment $7,900.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Gertrude E. Smith, 8094 High St., Montezuma, to Kevin Smith (same address), property at 8094 High St., $0. Assessment $42,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• George W. Fickeisen, P.O. Box 663, Moravia, and Gretchen Wade (fka Gretchen W. Fickeisen), 2856 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Hunter A. Loomis, 7 Smith St., Moravia, property at 2856 State Route 38A, $350,000. Assessment $159,000.

• Patrick M. Bevier (aka Patrick Bevier) and Jessica N. Bevier (aka Jessica Bevier), 3177 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Bevier Properties LLC (same address), properties at 547 Indian Cove, Rockefeller Road and 161 Main St., $0. Assessment $155,000, $47,700 and $73,500.

• DG Moravia LLC, 5112 W. Taft Road, Suite M, Liverpool, to Mer-Car DG Corporation, Chicago, IL, property at 133 Main St., $1,002,500. Assessment $40,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Melinda B. Franklin-Cripe, White Pigeon, MI, to Casey Alexander Franklin, 5097 North Road, Auburn, property at 5097 North Road, $0. Assessment $150,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Jonathan E. Kurtz, 3102 Fleming Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to Angela Peachey, 2486 Sherwood Road, Scipio Center, property at 3102 Fleming Scipio Townline Road, $179,900. Assessment $99,900.

• Mary L. Hatfield, 839 Bennie Road, Cortland, to Robert G. Patt and Susan S. Patt, as trustees of the Patt Living Trust, 349 Holden Road, Locke, property at 3230 State Route 34, $160,000. Assessment $215,700.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Richard Phillips, 3974 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, and Edward Webster, 104 Powers St., Solvay, to Richard L. Phillips and Michelle Phillips, 3974 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at Franklin Street Road, $0. Assessment $97,900.

• Brenda Elaine Finley, 7479 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Kenneth Finley (same address), property at 7479 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $43,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, to Jerry W. Paap and Brenda C. McGee-Paap, Dixon, IL, part of 15169 Green Road, $99,000. Assessment $46,700.