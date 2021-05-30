Cayuga County property transfers: May 30, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 26-May 2:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• ESBD Property LLC (nka ESBD LLC), 50 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to L. Keith Miolen, 60 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 60 Wallace Ave., $100,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Aaron Lesch Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, to Victoria Von Dandall (same address), property at 107 South St., $0. Assessment $210,000.
• Trease A. Warren, 125 Franklin St., Auburn, to Bibi N. Grady, 116-18 127th St., S. Ozone Park, property at 125 Franklin St., $70,000. Assessment $80,700.
• Dynelle R. Babb, trustee of the Dania L. Cunningham 1998 Revocable Trust, Redwood City, CA, to Dynelle R. Babb, Redwood City, CA, and Matthew J. Cunningham, Longmont, CO, property at 153 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $4,646,000.
• Brian T. Burns and Connie M. Patterson, 172 Perrine St., Auburn, to Sandra Moreno-Acosta, 307 Cayuga St., Fulton, property at 172 Perrine St., $118,720. Assessment $90,000.
• John R. Shaw and Susan B. Shaw, 6782 Blanchard Road, Cayuga, to Cara Hale, 3834 Swartout Road, Auburn, property at 32 Morris St., $143,000. Assessment $82,300.
• Denise Longtin, 3136 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Robert S. Gleason, 14 Grant St., Auburn, property at 8-10 Grant St., $12,000. Assessment $14,000.
• Michael E. Cuddy and Lisa M. Cuddy, 242 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Patrick M. Cuddy, 123 Prospect St., Auburn, property at 123 Prospect St., $0. Assessment $106,000.
• Brent C. Schoonmaker, 200 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Marian E. Schoonmaker, 196 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 196 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $98,000.
• Daniel Cerro, 14 Howland St., Union Springs, to Cerro Enterprises LLC (same address), property at 26 Elizabeth St., $0. Assessment $132,000.
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Mandy Bishop, 2194 W. Brook Road, Seneca Falls, property at 290 Seymour St., $20,000. Assessment $50,000.
• Christopher R. Lindsley and Heather A. Weiman (nka Heather A. Lindsley), 84 Perrine St., Auburn, to Daniel L. Baker, 70 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 84 Perrine St., $110,000. Assessment $76,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Thomas V. Cochrane, 7242 State St. Road, Auburn, and Thomas S. Driscoll, 112 Frances St., Auburn, to East Jefferson Street LLC, 307 Bacon St., Syracuse, property at 1749 Clark St. Road, $21,000. Assessment $35,400.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Susan G. Herring, Altamonte Springs, FL, as trustee of the Susan G. Herring Revocable Trust, to Gerald P. Currier and Deborah S. Currier, Myrtle Beach, SC, property at 6076 W. Lake Road, $207,500. Assessment $148,300.
• James Mitchell, Road 3 Box 240A, County Route 12, Central Square, and Joan Mitchell, 4912 State Route 34B, Auburn, to Hilary Townsend, 8208 State Route 90, Montezuma, property at 4912 State Route 34B, $205,000. Assessment $139,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Julie Levine (fka Julie Wilmot), 47 Hollister Road, Freeville, to Roy D. Santa Croce and Martha L. Santa Croce, 48 Dickinson Ave., Binghamton, property at 811 Clearview Road, $220,000. Assessment $169,900.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Anthony J. Van Ditto and Gail Marie Van Ditto, 7845 Powers Road, Auburn, to Joshua L. St. Martin, 1566 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, property at 1910-1914 State Route 31, $171,600. Assessment $87,700.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Antoinette M. Smart, as executor of the last will and testament of Virginia M. Santimaw (aka Virginia M. Dilallo), 8709 Purser Road, Port Byron, to Antoinette M. Smart (same address), property at Purser Road, $34,100. Assessment $34,100.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Sean T. Steger and Kathryn L. Steger, 189 N. Main St., Moravia, to Rebekah D. Nickerson and Julio Heredia Severino, 4568 Demon Road, Locke, property at 189 N. Main St., $185,000. Assessment $132,100.
• Michael J. Scott and Joshua J. Denson, 142 Kellog Road, Hannibal, to Thomas J. Nolan, 3042 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at N2N Rockefeller Road, $35,775. Assessment $55,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• William J. Gauthier and Susan E. Gauthier, 68 Barchan Dune Rise, Victor, to Edward J. Heverin and Judith N. Heverin, Ponce Inlet, FL, property at 40 Willowbrook Dr., $450,000. Assessment $276,700.
• Kenneth Boyd, Cumming, GA, as trustee of the John Bisgrove Jr. and Marsha Bisgrove Revocable Trust, to Kevin Panas and Cheryl L. Panas, 3834 Swartout Road, Auburn, property at Swartout Road, $17,743. Assessment $65,600.
• Kurt R. Werner, 5763 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, to Scott Hess, 5785 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 5763 Cedar Swamp Road, $6,500. Assessment $231,900.
• Kenneth Boyd, Cumming, GA, as trustee of the John Bisgrove Jr. and Marsha Bisgrove Revocable Trust, to John R. Mizro Jr. and Lisa A. Mizro, 5261 Martin Road, Auburn, property at Swartout Road and Martin Road, $276,601.50. Assessment $183,100.
• Kevin Panas and Cheryl L. Panas, 3834 Swartout Road, Auburn, to John B. Mizro Jr., 5261 Martin Road, Auburn, part of 3834 Swartout Road, $65,293.75. Assessment $251,800.
• John G. Day, 7093 Owasco Road, Auburn, to William J. Wood and Katelyn E. Davis, 26 Madison St., Cortland, property at 7093 Owasco Road, $255,000. Assessment $157,200.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Stephen R. Mondics Sr., 1784 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, to Stephen R. Mondics Sr. and Lois A. Mondics (same address), property at 1784 Sand Hill Road, $0. Assessment $96,700.
• Sean Steger, 34 Aurora St., Moravia, and Christine Steger, 2774 Jugg St., Moravia, to Sean Steger and Kathryn Steger, 34 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 5713 Skinner Hill Road, $0. Assessment $40,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Joseph Blumrick (aka Joseph F. Blumrick Jr.) and Donna Blumrick, 6839 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Danielle Blumrick and Jamie Blumrick, as trustees for the Joseph Blumrick and Donna Blumrick Irrevocable Trust, 6839 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 6839 Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $223,912.
• R. Shawn Quigley and Kim M. Quigley, 7129 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Adam M. Quigley and Jessica L. Quigley (same address), property at 7129 Mutton Hill Road, $0. Assessment $240,000.
• James G. Stowell and Elaine J. Stowell, 7127 North St. Road, Auburn, to Gregory S. Stowell and Rachel Stowell, 7124 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 7124 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $210,000.
• James G. Stowell and Elaine J. Stowell, 7127 North St. Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Stowell, Falmouth, ME, and Gregory S. Stowell, 7124 North St. Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the James G. Stowell and Elaine J. Stowell Irrevocable Trust, 7127 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $193,500.
• Deborah Donlon and Lorraine Brock, as trustees of the Donlon Living Trust, and Lorraine Brock and Deborah Donlon, as trustees of the Brock Living Trust, 23 Calemad Dr., Auburn, to property at Deborah Donlon (same address), property at 23 Calemad Dr., $0. Assessment $484,000.
• Joseph J. Donofrio and Sarah A. Donofrio, 4 Kenwood Road, Auburn, to Jordan W. Frank and Colleen N. Frank, 405 Willis Ave. Apt. 1, Syracuse, property at 4 Kenwood Road, $192,500. Assessment $139,410.
• Bert William Addy and Cindy Addy, 1807 King Road, King Ferry, to Edward J. Rizzo and Mary Lynn Rizzo, 6 Kenwood Road, Auburn, property at 7245 Mutton Hill Road, $30,000. Assessment $142,300.
• Charles Beam, 3671 Taylor Road, Auburn, to Daniel M. Moore and Laryssa A. Moore, Bloomsburg, PA, property at 3671 Taylor Road, $125,000. Assessment $127,800.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• David G. Palmer, P.O. Box 116, Union Springs, to Cerro Enterprises LLC, 14 Howland St., Union Springs, property at 125 and 129 Cayuga St., $40,000. Assessment $58,900.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Margaret E. Hass, 13631 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Donald R. Hass Jr. (same address), property at 13609 Ira Station Road, $106,500. Assessment $138,300.