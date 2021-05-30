Cayuga County property transfers: May 30, 2021

• Kenneth Boyd, Cumming, GA, as trustee of the John Bisgrove Jr. and Marsha Bisgrove Revocable Trust, to John R. Mizro Jr. and Lisa A. Mizro, 5261 Martin Road, Auburn, property at Swartout Road and Martin Road, $276,601.50. Assessment $183,100.

• Kevin Panas and Cheryl L. Panas, 3834 Swartout Road, Auburn, to John B. Mizro Jr., 5261 Martin Road, Auburn, part of 3834 Swartout Road, $65,293.75. Assessment $251,800.

• John G. Day, 7093 Owasco Road, Auburn, to William J. Wood and Katelyn E. Davis, 26 Madison St., Cortland, property at 7093 Owasco Road, $255,000. Assessment $157,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 98

• Stephen R. Mondics Sr., 1784 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, to Stephen R. Mondics Sr. and Lois A. Mondics (same address), property at 1784 Sand Hill Road, $0. Assessment $96,700.

• Sean Steger, 34 Aurora St., Moravia, and Christine Steger, 2774 Jugg St., Moravia, to Sean Steger and Kathryn Steger, 34 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 5713 Skinner Hill Road, $0. Assessment $40,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 92