Cayuga County property transfers: May 31, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we are resuming the property transfers list this week with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our last report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded from March 9 to March 20.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• John H. West, 63 Bradford St., Auburn, to Mathew J. Warner, 27 Swift St., Auburn, property at 63 Bradford St., $90,500. Assessment $79,900
• Jacqueline Arquette, as executrix, 5461 Mobbs Road, Aurora, to Rusty Tierney, 6612 Butera Drive, Auburn, property at 34 Prospect St., $175,000. Assessment $175,000.
• Vivian Davis, 55 Osborne St., Auburn, to Casey M. Davis, 7367 State St., Auburn; 225 Seymour St., Auburn; Kelly Holmes, 43 Park Ave., Auburn, property at 55-57 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $77,600.
• Sara Fagan, 39 William St., Auburn, to KFMB Properties LLC, PO Box 102, Auburn, property at 34 Perry St., $0. Assessment $79,800.
• Geary P. Gioia, 330 N. Seward Ave., and Kimberly L. Gioia, 6 Union St., Auburn, to Kimberly L. Gioia, 6 Union St., Auburn, property at 6 Union St., $0. Assessment $127,000.
• Graham Scott Griswold, 18 Perry St., Auburn, to Sally Jean Griswold, 248 North St., Auburn, property at 18 Perry St., $0. $82,600.
• Patricia A. Evangelista, 44 Walnut St., Auburn, to Nathaniel J. Evangelista, 44 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 44 Walnut St., $50,000. Assessment $69,800.
• Louise M. Godfrey, 42 Barber St., Auburn, to Brian A. Abreu, 31 Derby Ave., Auburn, property at 43 Barber St., $63,600. Assessment $64,000.
• David M. Iocolano, PO Box 1015, Auburn, to Donald J. Watkins and Susanne K. Scolaro, 2 Fort St., Auburn, part of property at 182 Genesee St., $3,400. Assessment $105,000.
• Roger W. Malek, 1253 Linden View Drive, Cannonsburg, PA; Kevin M. Malek, 2190 Woodridge Drive, Macungie, PA; Wayne C. Malek, 1902 Ridgemont Drive, Austin, TX; Carl J. Malek, 4027 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO; Dennis L. Malek, 3825 S. Shore Drive, Rosharon, TX; Allan Malek, 7882 Rufus Road, Port Byron; Gary J. Malek, 8 Oakwood Ave., Auburn; to Gary J. Malek, 8 Oakwood Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Oakwood Ave., $100,000. Assessment $125,700.
• Karen Lynne Dec, 190 Lake Ave., Auburn, and Kim Marie Bertonica, 8 Anderson Circle, Auburn, as co-trustees, to Kathleen A. Elice, 86 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 86 Walnut St., $65,000. Assessment $93,300.
• Karen Sawaryn, 33 Arch St., Auburn, to Lisa Bergerstock and Heather Sawaryn, as trustees, 33 Arch St., property at 33 Arch St., $0. Assessment $79,700.
• Joseph H. and Evelyn R. O'Hearn, 8 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Joseph H. O'Hearn Jr., 120 Mary St., Auburn; Sharon G. Lehtonen, 4 Cayuga St., Auburn; Debra A. Terranova, 14 Veterans Road, Unit #25, Amherst; Michelle J. Walters, 100 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 8 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $86,000.
• Margaret M. Mazzeo, 33 Barber St., as administrator, to Bruce A. Eck, 49 Mill St., Dryden, property at 33 Barber St., $58,000. Assessment $61,000.
• Susan R. and Stephen Komanecky Jr., 36 Prospect St., Auburn, to Nichole Winslow, 24 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, as trustee, property at 36 Prospect St., $0. Assessment $184,100.
• Auburn Medical Building LLC, 77 Nelson St., Auburn, to Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 77 Nelson St., $3,800,000. Assessment $1,958,000.
• Richard Joseph and Marcia Jean Colquhoun, 4 Adams St., Clyde, to Heather and Thistle Properties LLC, 4 Adams St., Clyde, property at 23 Paul St., $0. Assessment $75,999.
• Patricia Daub, 132 Ward St., Watertown, as executor, to Wayne E. Neale and Terry Anne E. Litterst, 45 Northern Blvd., Newbury, MA, property at 122 N. Hoopes Ave., $124,500. Assessment $102,100.
• O. Mustad & Son Americas Inc., 3250 NE 1st Ave., Suite 201, Miami, FL, to 4022 Technology Park Boulevard LLC, 15 Garfield St., Auburn, property at 241 Grant Ave., $570,000. Assessment $1,425,000.
• O. Mustad & Son Americas Inc., 3250 NE 1st Ave., Suite 201, Miami, FL, to 4022 Technology Park Boulevard LLC, 15 Garfield St., Auburn, property at 237 Grant Ave., $180,000. Assessment $844,800.
• Christine M. Rudick, 33 Howard St., Auburn, to OMB Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 33 Howard St., $48,900. Assessment $52,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Sarah E. Baldwin, 6200 Court St., Aurelius, to Richard and Brenda Exley, 7287 Angell Road, Rogers, AR, property at 6200 Court St., $85,000. Assessment $87,200.
• Paul W. and Deborah A. Pinckney, 2035 Pinckney Road, Auburn, to Mark and Barbara Renee Lawrence, 5957 Experimental Road, Auburn, part of properties at 2035 Pinckney Road and 5947 Experimental Road, $2,500. Assessments $265,500 and $51,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Cayuga Property Associates LLC, PO Box 1651, Auburn, to James Flesher, 11680 Stonecreek Circle, Fort Myers, FL, property at 2717 E. Brutus St., $135,000. Assessment $132,500.
• Hidden Greens LLC, 124 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Arthur J. Schnabel and James G. Parker, 27 Hidden Greens Road, Weedsport, property at 24 and 30 Hidden Greens Road, $40,000. Assessment $6,300.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA, 3476 Stateview Blvd., Fort Mill, SC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Information Systems Network Corp., Shepherd Mall Office, Complex 2401 NW 23rd St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 9606 Oakland Road, $1. Assessment $113,500.
• Craig A. Hurd, 8982 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Timothy P. Marks, 7702 Laraway Road, Cayuga, 8982 N. Seneca St., $127,200. Assessment $108,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Nicholas A. Cassell II and Nicole Gee, 3141 State Route 370, Meridian, to Vincent M. and Callier R. Peone, 181 E. 6th St., Oswego, property at 3141 State Route 370, $108,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Rosemary A. Donnelly, PO Box 396, Jordan, to Manuel K. Bueno, 140 Firelane 7, Jordan, part of property on Jordan Road, $5,000. Assessment $231,000.
• Spencer W. Restey, 2730 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Alex M. Barbagallo, 11319 South St., Cato, property at 2730 Emerson Road, $120,000. Assessment $91,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Generations Bank, 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, to Plainville Properties LLC, 3121 Route 370, Cato, property at 10528 Slayton Road, $30,000. Assessment $96,800.
• Christine St. Martin, 43 Lansing St., Auburn, to Joshua L. St. Martin, 1566 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, property at 1566 Bush Hill Road, $35,500. Assessment $43,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Knolls at Forest Hills LLC, 6505 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, to Nathan Eby, 1603 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at 6 Rosewood Drive, $28,500. Assessment $26,500.
• Knolls at Forest Hills LLC, 6050 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, to Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Conoga Road, Seneca Falls, property at 12 Rosewood Drive, $28,500. Assessment $37,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• James C. Kirkwood, 6 Cutters Road, Ithaca, to Paul J. and Elizabeth Kirk, 41 Lake Forest Drive, Lansing, property at 250 Fire Lane 1, $440,000. Assessment $222,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Edgar O. and Matthew D. Sears, 13112 North Road, Cato, to Edgar O. and Matthew D. and Amanda A. Sears, 13112 North Road, Cato, property at 13112 North Road, $0. Assessment $115,900.
• Terry C. Salmonsen Jr., 3792 Floridaville Road, Cato, to Jacqueline L. Fowler and Timothy R. Field Jr., 8289 Eastwood Road, Cicero, property at 3792 Floridaville Road, $84,500. Assessment $78,300.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Kyle J. and Courtney J. Dates, 5024 Westbury Road, Red Creek, property at 3759 Floridaville Road, $173,500. Assessment $136,000.
• Philip S. Myers, 283 Maple Ave., Greenville; Scott E. Myers, 11265 Myers Road, Cato; Laura B. Durling, 7081 Durling Road, Trumansburg, to Slade A. and Kristin B. Cox, 12318 Farnam Road, Cato, property at 12149 State Route 34, $110,000. Assessment $78,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Jennie Cramer and David Lane, 1853 Black Rock Road, King Ferry, to David Lane, 1853 Black Road, King Ferry, property at 1853 Black Rock Road, $0. Assessment $156,000.
• John M. and Jacquilyn A. Dmytrenko, 3487 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Joseph and John M. Dmytrenko Jr., as trustees, 3487 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, property at 3487 Brick Church Road, $0. Assessment $258,200.
• Susan M. Dissinger, 34 Valley Road, Montclair, NJ, to BCA Realty Corp., 328 North Broadway, FL 2, Upper Nyack, property at 2114 Lake Road, $300,000. Assessment $274,615.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Edward and Sharon Calhoun, 12971 State Route 90, Locke, to Tiffany A. Bell, as trustee, 5686 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at 12971 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $145,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Thomas L. Guidone, 73 Canal St., Port Byron, to Thomas L. and Eugena J. Guidone, 73 Canal St., Port Byron, property at 73 Canal St., $0. Assessment $288,500.
• Walter B. Sheehan, 61 Green St., Port Byron, to David J. Ware and Stacy N. Caves, 1208 Howland Island Road, Port Byron, property at 61 Green St., $87,765. Assessment $70,600.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Diana S. Smith, 942 County Road 5, Bolivar, to Bernard C. Smith Jr., 883 McDonald Road, Port Byron, property at 883 McDonald Road, $1. Assessment $92,000.
• Bernard C. Smith Jr., 883 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 883 McDonald Road, $58,000. Assessment $92,000.
• U.S. Bank National Association, 9380 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins, MN, to Michael Ryan and Lisa Crittenden, 15 Burchman Drive, Union Springs, property at 7385 Baldwin Road, $60,500. Assessment $144,700.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Carol J. Lehr, 403 Firelane 30, Moravia, to Richard C. and Carol J. Lehr, as trustees, 403 Firelane 30, Moravia, property at 403 Firelane 30, $0. Assessment $244,100.
• James R. Smith, 643 State Route 264, Phoenix, to Vandewater & Associates Inc., 3950 State Route 12, Suite 1, Lyons Falls, property at Lot 2 Long Hill Road, $92,000. Assessment $54,500.
• Vandewater & Associates Inc., 3950 State Route 12, Suite 1, Lyons Falls, to The Owasco Community LLC, 234 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at Lot 2 Long Hill Road, $92,000. Assessment $54,500.
• U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, 3217 S. Decker Lake Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, to Christopher Coleman, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, property at 5615 Skinner Hill Road, $110,000. Assessment $142,300.
• Charles D. Spaulding, as executor, 2156 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Gregory Palmer, 3171 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 4570 Hall Road, $132,000. Assessment $182,000.
• Christine A. Wilbur, 734 Lake Road, King Ferry, to Christine A. Wilbur, 734 Lake Road, King Ferry, and Roger A. Middleton, 117 Myrtle Ave., Johnson City, property at 84 S. Main St., $0. Assessment $45,000.
• ACM Vision V LLC, 780 3rd Ave., 27th Floor, New York, to Casey A. Drader, 10 William St., Moravia, property at 10 William St., $0. Assessment $42,073.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Blair P. Longo Jr., 46 Fairway Drive, Auburn, to Jessica L. Aslam, 5860 Quarter Moon Drive, Jamesville, property at 46 Fairway Drive, $420,000. Assessment $228,600.
• Knut and M. Caroline Hauge, and Randi Hauge, Lisen Zaruba and Kristin Hauge-Falcicchio, as trustees, 6415 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to John Anthony and Kathleen Barry, Albertini, 27 Clemsford Road, Rochester, and Arn Joseph Albertini and Natercia Reis Rodrigues, 300 Mulberry St., Rochester, property at 6415 E. Lake Road, $350,000. Assessment $389,800.
• Jessica L. Bouley, as trustee, 75 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Abigail and Charles A. Bouley III, 49 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 27 Calloway Drive, $300,000. Assessment $405,400.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Janet E. Wilbur, 1995 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Francis K. Peters, 1936 Manchester Road, Scipio Center, property at 3663 State Route 34B, $125,000. Assessment $102,800.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Corrin M. Nordquist, 6708 Iowa Road, Moravia, to George D. and Deborah L. Donnon, 513 Valley Road, Tamaqua, PA, property at 6708 Iowa Road, $180,000. Assessment $122,300.
• Steven C. and Patricia L. Lee, 2387 Bear Swamp Road, Moravia, to Jessica A. Hess, 13 Keeler Ave., Moravia, property at 2360 Bear Swamp Road, $52,000. Assessment $64,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Garrison A. Fletcher and Naomi R. Sachar, 7352 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Garrison A. Fletcher, 7352 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at 7352 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $200,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Terry A. Zach, as administrator, 200 Hickory St., Hampton, VA, to Kevin and Tamila Babcock, 95 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 4 Greene St., $27,500. Assessment $66,700.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Carolyn E. Vannucci, 700 Forest Ave., Fulton, to Carolyn E. Vannucci, as trustee, 700 Forest Ave., Fulton, property at 16136 Ford Drive, $0. Assessment $81,000.
• Sally Rustin, PO Box 374, Speculator; Susan Wallace, 103 Windwood Road, North Syracuse; Myron Dimon Jr., 7098 State Route 104, Oswego; Sandra Sykes, 5 E. Main St., Canton; Sydney Moody, 19 Mill St., Natick, MA; Sheila Ballinger, 65 Burnham Road, Andover, MA; Shelly Deliz, 210 Lake Shore Drive, Merritt Island, FL, to Susan Wallace, 103 Windwood Road, North Syracuse; Sydney Moody, 19 Mill St., Natick, MA; Sheila Ballinger, 65 Burnham Road, Andover, MA, as trustees, property at 14769 Railroad Ave., $0. Assessment $179,700.
• Curtis R. Cooper, 1299 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Brian Soper, 1641 Old State Road, Sterling, property off Sanford Road, $1. Assessment $11,500.
• Patricia Cooper Maxon, PO Box 4, Fair Haven, to Brian Soper, 1641 Old State Road, Sterling, property off Sanford Road, $1. Assessment $11,500.
• Brian Soper, 1641 Old State Road, Sterling, to Albert L. Reber and Kellen Murphy, 1400 State Route 69, Camden, property off Sanford Road, $26,000. Assessment $11,500.
• Robert W. and Amy N. Malo, 14635 Lake St., Sterling, to Michael T. Mack, 12087 Dry Bridge Road, Red Creek, property at 14635 Lake St., $208,000. Assessment $155,500.
• Alan C. and Susan L.M. Taylor, PO Box 341, Allegan, MI, to U.S. Bank Trust NA, as trustee, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., 13801 Wireless Way, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 447 State Route 104A, $205,940. Assessment $245,000.
• Gail Dodsky, as executor, 14427 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Daniel F. Larson and Karen R. Haas, PO Box 532, Fair Haven, property at 501 Wilcox St., $37,000. Assessment $52,100.
• Riccardo T. Galbato, as referee, 71 Genesee St., Auburn, to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 700 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA, property at 1415 Sterling Station Road, $120,000. Assessment $162,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Chad E. Barber, 694 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to 680 Lake Como LLC, 680 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 680 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $53,300.
• Geraldine B. Rote, 7185 Hatfield Road, Cortland, to James D. and Brenda L. Kane, 599 Champlin Road, Groton, property at 7185 Hatfield Road, $86,000. Assessment $246,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Peter R. DeCloux, 2470 State Route 96, Ovid, to Bumpa & Ana Realty LLC, 2914 County Road 143, Interlaken, property at 2557 and 2555 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $594,399.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Patricia Bowman, as trustee, 1878 Black Rock Road, King Ferry, to Kevin Nolan, 2108 Nolan Road, Scipio Center, property at 2108 Nolan Road, $0. Assessment $149,900.
• Cindy Parmley, as trustee, 5517 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Townline Enterprises LLC, 1129 Indian Field Road, Genoa, properties at 1383 and 133 State Route 34, $1,000,000. Assessments $554,800 and $62,600.
• Cindy Parmley, as trustee, and Darlene Parmley Lacey, as trustee, 5517 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Elkendale NG LLC, 384 Tupper Lake Road, Locke, property at Stewart Corners Road, $1,440,000. Assessment $1,118,300.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Colin C. Corbett, I-09 Cedar Circle, Liverpool, property at 12283 Old State Road, $73,000. Assessment $59,400.
• Stephen J. and Julie A. Yonker, 12693 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Catherine N. and Jason J. Mack, 214 James St., Medina, property at 12693 Upton Road, $125,000. Assessment $113,900.
