Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 20-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Ernest J. Gamba, 144 Perrine St., Auburn, to Matthew S. Bibbens, 1905 Whitehead Lane, Auburn, property at 144 Perrine St., $86,500. Assessment $72,500.

• Anthony J. Locastro and Barbara H. Locastro, 70 Swift St., Auburn, to Alison B. Champagne, Wakefield, RI, and Amy L. McGhan, 379 Washington St., Geneva, as trustees of the Anthony J. Locastro and Barbara H. Locastro Irrevocable Trust, property at 70 Swift St., $0. Assessment $174,200.

• Gary L. Kiefer, 5 Boyle Ave., Auburn, to Gary L. Kiefer and Anita K. Kiefer, 5 Boyle Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Boyle Ave., $0. Assessment $186,900.

• HIS 1 LLC, Carlsbad, CA, to Castle 2020 LLC, 120 Bloomingdale Road, Suite 304, White Plains, property at 17 Lake Ave., $18,600. Assessment $66,800.

• Kathryn E. Galluzzo (fka Kathryn E. Pelc), 4779 Stonehurst Road, Liverpool, and Timothy J. Pelc, 32 Morris St., Auburn, to Linda Leader, 13 Bristol Ave., Auburn, Thomas Alexander, 16 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, and Steven Tardibone, P.O. Box 2232, Auburn, property at 59 Fleming St., $0. Assessment $121,200.

• 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Dr., Farmington, to Victoria Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, property at 37 Mattie St., $68,000. Assessment $89,900.

• Billy D. Casteel, 28 Parker St., Auburn, to Muldrow Properties LLC, 125 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 126 S. Fulton St., $160,000. Assessment $103,700.

• Dessa J. Hart (fka Dessa J. Shaul), 75 Frances St., Auburn, to Natalie Janas, 40 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 75 Frances St., $116,600. Assessment $92,300.

• William P. Wilczek Jr. and Melissa H. Wilczek, 20 Drummond St., Auburn, to David A. Contiguglia, 14 Drummond St., Auburn, property at NSN Capitol St., $2,200. Assessment $23,500.

• Kenneth B. Ehresman, 8763 Vallinsby Circle, Baldwinsville, Charles C. Ehresman, 1 Jennifer Place, Seneca Falls, and Nancy R. Teneyck, 26 Daisy Lane, Weedsport, to Ryan D. Powers and Johana Roman Powers, 414 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 96 Capitol St., $200,000. Assessment $150,100.

• Tammy S. Reilley to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, TX, property at 146 Curtis Place, $120,822. Assessment $104,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Ronald L. Pratt and Mary L. Pratt, 6111 Deerview Dr., Auburn, to Katlyn Pratt, as trustee for the Ronald and Mary Pratt Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6111 Deerview Dr., $0. Assessment $245,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Mark Farrell and Sharon Farrell, Sebastian, FL, to Mathew C. Raymond and Brittany C. Raymond, 2394 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 8497 Ball Road, $344,000. Assessment $198,600.

• Howard Tanner, 3189 Towpath Road, Weedsport, to Howard Tanner and Kim Cole (same address), property at 3189 Towpath Road, $10. Assessment $235,500.

• Ruth Ann Greer, 8241 Ball Road, Weedsport, to Gary A. Greer, 8237 Ball Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the Ruth Ann Greer Irrevocable Trust, property at 8241 Ball Road, $0. Assessment $149,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Michael T. Mapley and Kimberly Mapley, Portage Lake, ME, to Michael T. Mapley (same address), property at Bonta Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $18,720.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Charles M. Grudzien, 7189 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Henry M. Grudzien Jr., 8916 Oakland St., Weedsport, property at 9665 Stickles Lane, $0. Assessment $27,500.

• Richard Kalinowski, 108 Sylvan St., Elbridge, to Lawrence P. Callahan, 77 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, property at 10338 Spook Woods Road, $129,900. Assessment $87,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Anna R. Milozzo (fka Anna R. Gilmore), 2064 Dougal Road, Auburn, Sidney B. Gilmore III, 5563 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 5563 Bluefield Road, $0. Assessment $296,500.

• Sidney B. Gilmore III, 5563 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Anna R. Milozzo (fka Anna R. Gilmore), 2064 Dougal Road, Auburn, property at 2064 Dougall Road, $0. Assessment $86,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Jaci B. Stanton, 632 Bartnick Road, Genoa, and Kristie L. Becker, 476 Cowan Road, Locke, to Jaci B. Stanton (same address), property at Cowan Road, $0. Assessment $114,500.

• Nycki J. Reeves and Eric J. Reeves, Columbus, NC, to Adrianne Francey, 846 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca, property at 10325 State Route 90, $169,000. Assessment $152,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Rachael M. Gardner, 11496 North St., Cato, to Rachael M. Gardner and Andrew R. Gardner (same address), property at 11496 North St., $1. Assessment $99,953.

• Thomas H. Hudson and Sue A. Hudson, 11478 Ferris Road, Cato, to Sidney Townsend and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, property at 11478 Ferris Road, $300,000. Assessment $219,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• William J. Haessner Jr., 5643 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to William J. Haessner Jr. and Annette M. Haessner (same address), property at 5643 Dresserville Road and Dresserville Road, $0. Assessment $159,300 and $4,600.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Mary F. Ryan, as trustee of the Frances V. Ryan Revocable Trust, Port Richey, FL, to Ellen P. Ryan, 1083 Ellis Hollow Road, Ithaca, Jeanne A. Furcron, Clifton, VA, Mary F. Ryan, Port Richey, FL, and Noreen Ryan, New Port Richey, FL, property at 38 Cliffside View and 0 Glen Haven, $0. Assessment $461,500 and $15,500.

• Karen Fenner, 19 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, as the executor under the last will and testament of Karlene Barth Miller (aka Karlene B. Miller), to Linda L. Miller, 49 W. Poplar Dr., Delmar, Karen Fenner, 19 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, and Janice M. Miller, 1 Locust Ave., Moravia, property at 140 Plunkie Point Road, $1. Assessment $397,200.

• Karen Fenner, 19 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, as the executor under the last will and testament of Karlene Barth Miller (aka Karlene B. Miller), to Linda L. Miller, 49 W. Poplar Dr., Delmar, Karen Fenner, 19 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, and Janice M. Miller, 1 Locust Ave., Moravia, property at Appletree Point Road, $1. Assessment $69,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Thomas S. Galbato, 6161 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Galbato Capital LLC, 71 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6118 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $114,300.

• Paul F. Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Twin Hills Developers, 6226 Turnwood Dr., Jamesville, property at 113 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $444,800.

• Paul F. Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Ben J. Vitale and Michelle A. Vitale, 16 Waterford Lane, Auburn, property at 113 Melrose Road, $56,800. Assessment $444,800.

• Clayton M. Roe, 3564 Swartout Road, Auburn, to TC Swartout LLC, 6303 Lane Wolf Dr., Jamesville, property at 3654 Swartout Road, $150,000. Assessment $55,300.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Norma J. Nemecek, 2752 Hathaway Road, Moravia, to Cindy Darlene Bossard, Round Up, MT, and Jacqueline Gieger, 242 Callicoon Center, P.O. Box 223, Jeffersonville, property at 2752 Hathaway Road, $0. Assessment $119,900.

• Ronnie J. Smith, 6061 Reynolds Road, Moravia, as executor of the estate of Susan L. Smith, to Ronnie J. Smith (same address), property at 6061 Reynolds Road, $0. Assessment $49,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Robert J. Montone, as trustee for the Rosella Montone Irrevocable Trust, 2 Kenwood Road, Auburn, to Joseph E. Sullivan and Gail E. Sullivan, as trustees of the Joseph E. Sullivan and Gail E. Sullivan Revocable Trust, P.O. Box 435, Skaneateles, property at 2 Kenwood Road, $205,000. Assessment $165,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Kaylee Lemczak, 7349 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Zachary R. Wertman, 674 Creager Road, Union Springs, property at 674 Creager Road, $0. Assessment $87,200.

• Mark Antony Development Inc., 3208 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, to Kristian M. Piscitelli and Christine M. Piscitelli, 9101 Claytonia Road, Liverpool, property at 39 Cayuga Shores Dr., $0. Assessment $236,400.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Dale L. Ritchie, 364 Stock Road, Hannibal, and Lorraine L. Ritchie, 13258 Sanford Road, Martville, to Lorraine L. Ritchie, 13258 Sanford Road, Martville, property at 13258 Sanford Road, $1. Assessment $79,300.

• Lee A. Gates, 15126 State Route 104, Martville, to Chad E. Van Horn and Erika L. Van Horn, 15118 State Route 104, Martville, property at 15118 State Route 104, $15,000. Assessment $25,600.

• Kimberly M. Auringer, 4889 State Route 104, Martville, to Carl J. Crawford and Katherine A. Crawford, P.O. Box 179, Sterling, property at 1451 Onionville Road, $19,000. Assessment $29,600.

• Jason J. Waite and Sarah J. Waite, Erie, PA, to Daniel Baldanza and Lisa Baldanza, 10610 Doyle Road, Utica, property at 1453 Marsh Road, $71,500. Assessment $35,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Matthew Morehouse, 1208 Sidney St., Syracuse, to Edward A. Foley, Penny Foley and Kyle Foley, 2007 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, property at Atwood Road, $27,900. Assessment $18,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Peggy L. Mote, as executor of the estate of Elaine Moran (aka Elaine Susan Moran), Campbell, OH, to Peggy Lynn Mote (same address), property at 1781 Conquest Victory Townline Road, $0. Assessment $148,000.