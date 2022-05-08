Cayuga County property transfers: May 8, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 28-April 3:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Beverly J. Clifford, 64 Frances St., Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 64 Frances St., $0. Assessment $75,200.

• QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, to Shirley A. Neumeister, 6118 Owlwood Drive, Cicero, property at 64 Frances St., $180,000. Assessment $181,800.

• Andrew Smith, 7 Peacock St., Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 7 Peacock St., $109,000. Assessment $73,000.

• Garfield Property Management LLC, 15 Garfield St., P.O. Box 9, Auburn, to Joseph A. Colella Jr., 314 Clark St., Auburn, part of 15 Garfield St., $10,000. Assessment $677,000.

• Heather J. DeMarco (fka Heather J. Haines), 21 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Erika Davis and Alaina Davis (same address), property at 21 Hamilton Ave., $150,000. Assessment $82,300.

• Roger J. Anthony and Michele Anthony, 28 S. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Roger J. Anthony (same address), property at 28 S. Hurd Circle, $0. Assessment $235,000.

• Sherry Salemi, 1128 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, as administratrix of the estate of Joseph Salemi, to Victoria Von Randall, 207 South St., Auburn, property at 36 Garrow St., $62,500. Assessment $63,400.

• Flora M. Dailey, 123 Mary St., Auburn, to David L. Crymer and Catherine A. Leggett, 1713 Lee Mulroy Road, Skaneateles, property at 127 Mary St., $227,500. Assessment $190,400.

• Patricia Moe, 10 Tubman Lane, Auburn, to Ryan A. Moe, Newbury Port, MA, and Ashley L. Moe, Portland, OR, property at 10 Tubman Lane, $0. Assessment $135,800.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at John Walsh Boulevard, $10,000. Assessment $215,000.

• Vincenta Wheeler, 149 Murray St. Extension, Auburn, Anthony Giacona, 8168 Speech Drive, Baldwinsville, and Alan Giacona, 7132 Parcell Road, Auburn, to Gail Wichers and Gary Richers, 5831 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 149 Murray St. Extension, $176,000. Assessment $123,000.

• Eric M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Barendt Properties LLC (same address), property at 70-72 Holley St., $0. Assessment $124,100.

• Michael R. Williams, 8 Cameron St., Auburn, to Michael R. Williams and Lauri Williams (same address), property at 8 Cameron St., $0. Assessment $81,000.

• Travis Williams, as trustee for the Edward G. Murphy and Donna L. Murphy Irrevocable Living Trust, 114 Mary St., Auburn, to Jennifer E. Hostetler, 4661 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 114 Mary St., $250,000. Assessment $153,400.

• Daniel P. Gilmore and Mary J. Gilmore, 64 Lexington Ave., Auburn, to Daniel P. Gilmore (same address), property at 64 Lexington Ave., $0. Assessment $124,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Keith E. Vincent II and Carrie A. Vincent, 9919 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2603 and 2605 Earl St., $100,000. Assessment $90,100.

• Judith A. Schmidt, Milwaukie, OR, to Deborah L. Cuming, Greeley, CO, property at 9013 Jackson St., $217,500. Assessment $128,300.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Lorraine G. Bosco and Nicole E. Smith, 10692 Montana Road, Weedsport, to Ronnie Smith and Nicole E. Smith, 51 Lower Road, Constantia, property at 10692 Montana Road, $0. Assessment $162,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Albert N. Cox, P.O. Box 331, Cato, to Cox Family Farms of Ira LLC, 12318 Farnum Road, Cato, property at 12179 State Route 34 and State Route 34, $0. Assessment $386,100.

• Thomas N. Packard and Joyce F. Packard, 2683 Wise Road, Cato, to Christina Fay Packard (same address), property at 2683 Wise Road, $0. Assessment $252,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• David C. Marion, 2492 Fry Road, Auburn, to David C. Marion, as trustee for the David C. Marion Revocable Trust (same address), property at 2492 Fry Road, $0. Assessment $267,000.

• Barbara Hansen (fka Barbara Dugan), 42 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, to Melissa Bresenhan and Joseph DeWalle, 609 E. Shore Drive, Ithaca, property at 42 Dublin Hill Road, $402,500. Assessment $231,300.

• Marshall M. Trabout, 369 Ellis Point Road, Aurora, to Keith Pace, 1103 Starr Road, Cortland, property at Route 90, $710,000. Assessment $46,900.

• Marshall M. Trabout, 369 Ellis Point Road, Aurora, to Keith Pace, 1103 Starr Road, Cortland, property at 369 Ellis Point Road, $740,000. Assessment $728,000.

• John Roemmelt and Cheryl S. Roemmelt, 1354 Kings Corners Road, Union Springs, to Patrick A. Carbonaro, 37 Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the John C. Roemmelt and Cheryl S. Roemmelt Irrevocable Trust, property at 1354 Kings Corners Road, $0. Assessment $654,300.

• Cheryl S. Roemmelt, 1354 Kings Corners Road, Union Springs, to Patrick A. Carbonaro, 37 Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the John C. Roemmelt and Cheryl S. Roemmelt Irrevocable Trust, property at Dills Road, Kings Corners Road and Redmond Road, $0. Assessment $18,500, $142,600 and $2,105,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Patricia Augustyn and Matthew Augustyn, 104 Evergreen Ave., Elmira, to Darryl Nickerson and Cindy Nickerson, 35 Bell Lane, Freeville, property at Chevalier Road, $18,000. Assessment $10,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• John R. Read Jr. and Jennifer Read, 16 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Lexington Stoyell and Joseph Peppe, 12 S. Main St., Moravia, property at 16 E. Cayuga St., $170,000. Assessment $132,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Charles L. Woodruff Jr., Ringwood, NJ, and Susan W. Syryca, 390 Barton Road, Apalachin, to Douglas MacQueen and Tess MacQueen, 108 Besemer Hill Road, Ithaca, property at 20 Cliffside View, $450,000. Assessment $316,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Michael S. Feehan, 20 Fennel St. Unit 550, Skaneateles, to 367 Waters Edge LLC (same address), property at 367 Waters Edge, $0. Assessment $288,400.

• Tracy Verrier, 16 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Hunter R. Lawrence, T239 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 16 Havens Ave., $158,000. Assessment $85,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Ruby Hill, as administrator of the estate of Spurgeon C. Hill, 24 Aurora St., Moravia, to Mark Minnoe and Mark Minnoe Jr., 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, property at 5730 Dresserville Road, $12,000. Assessment $33,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• David D’Alberto and Celeste M. D’Alberto, 1957 Pinckney Road, Auburn, to Michael D. Boyd, 6412 Victory Drive, Auburn, property at 3302 Walker Road, $107,000. Assessment $85,200.

• James M. Manley and Kathleen A. Manley, 4035 Depot Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Lando, 1145 Old Schoolhouse Road, Seneca Falls, JoAnne P. Wesner, Clarksville, TN, Maureen C. Ballatori, 2931 State Route 488, Clifton Springs, and Colleen M. Crill, 4608 County Line Road, Skaneateles Falls, property at 4049 Depot Road, $0. Assessment $119,700.

• James M. Manley and Kathleen A. Manley, 4035 Depot Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Lando, 1145 Old Schoolhouse Road, Seneca Falls, JoAnne P. Wesner, Clarksville, TN, Maureen C. Ballatori, 2931 State Route 488, Clifton Springs, and Colleen M. Crill, 4608 County Line Road, Skaneateles Falls, property at 4035 Depot Road, $0. Assessment $114,000.

• Patricia Jean Irving, 3658 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Lisa M. Waite, 22 Rochester St., Port Byron, William J. Irving III, 7 Park St., Auburn, Tina A. Mueller, 6410 Bessbrook Drive, Jamesville, and Michael T. Irving, 603 Robinson St., Elmira, property at 3658 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $105,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Kristian M. Piscitelli and Christine M. Piscitelli, 9101 Claytonia Road, Liverpool, to Mark Antony Development Inc., 3208 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, property at 39 Cayuga Shores Drive, $0. Assessment $236,400.

• Cheryl S. Roemmelt, 1354 Kings Corners Road, Union Springs, to Patrick A. Carbonaro, 37 Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the John C. Roemmelt and Cheryl S. Roemmelt Irrevocable Trust, property at Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $4,500.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Bert G. Anson and Linda K. Anson, 10427 State Route 38, Sterling, to Jerry T. Field II and Erika E. Field, 7345 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 14035 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $20,900.

• Carol L. Livesey, 91 County Route 89, Oswego, to Samual J. LaLonde and Sherri L. LaLonde, 11 Brookwood Drive, Oswego, property at McFarland Road, $112,000. Assessment $102,600.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Joan Shiver, Palmetto, FL, as administrator of the estate of Mary R. Gray, to Joseph Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, property at 00 Pierce Road, $15,000. Assessment $21,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0