Cayuga County property transfers: May 9, 2021 (copy)

•Jacklynn Hodge (aka Jacklyn Hodge), as trustee of the Burns Family Trust, Spring Hill, FL, to Brian T. Burns and Carole M. Burns, 132 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 132 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $82,800.

• John Barrera, 9 Amherst Ave., Auburn, to Jon D. Casey and Kristine H. Casey, 13 Brookside Road, Binghamton, property at 9 and 11-13 Amherst Ave., $155,000. Assessment $126,600.

• Rose Gentile (aka Rose A. Gentile), 140 Prospect St., Auburn, to James Gentile Jr., as trustee of the Rose A. Gentile Living Trust, 6831 Jayhawk Circle, Baldwinsville, property at various Prospect Street, $170,800.

• Auburn Heights Company L.P. (fka Auburn Heights Company), 6737 Myers Road, East Syracuse, to Auburn and Northbrook Housing Development Fund Company Inc.(same address), property at 133 Austin Dr., $1,250,000. Assessment $1,750,000.