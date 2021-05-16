Cayuga County property transfers: May 9, 2021 (copy)

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 12-18:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Frances R. Watkins, 3 Rochester St., Auburn, to Lori Fleet, 111 Court St., Penn Yan, as trustee of the Frances R. Watkins Irrevocable Trust, property at 3 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $89,000.
• Kyle L. Steele, 16 Foote St., Auburn, to Tracy M. Thurston, Odessa, FL, property at 189 Cottage St., $105,000. Assessment $70,300.
• Lindsey E. Desko, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce F. Reed, Naples, FL, to Alexandra A. Reed, 14 Rochester St., Auburn, property at 14 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $122,000.
• Jerome W. Brabant and Dana E. Brabant, 1416 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kathleen M. Tompkins, 1213 River Road, New Windsor, property at 76 Frances St., $87,350. Assessment $65,500.
•Jacklynn Hodge (aka Jacklyn Hodge), as trustee of the Burns Family Trust, Spring Hill, FL, to Brian T. Burns and Carole M. Burns, 132 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 132 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $82,800.
• John Barrera, 9 Amherst Ave., Auburn, to Jon D. Casey and Kristine H. Casey, 13 Brookside Road, Binghamton, property at 9 and 11-13 Amherst Ave., $155,000. Assessment $126,600.
• Rose Gentile (aka Rose A. Gentile), 140 Prospect St., Auburn, to James Gentile Jr., as trustee of the Rose A. Gentile Living Trust, 6831 Jayhawk Circle, Baldwinsville, property at various Prospect Street, $170,800.
• Auburn Heights Company L.P. (fka Auburn Heights Company), 6737 Myers Road, East Syracuse, to Auburn and Northbrook Housing Development Fund Company Inc.(same address), property at 133 Austin Dr., $1,250,000. Assessment $1,750,000.
• North Brook Court Housing for the Elderly L.P. (fka North Brook Court Housing for the Eldery), 6737 Myers Road, East Syracuse, to Auburn and Northbrook Housing Development Fund Company Inc. (same address), property at 169 Murray St. Extension, $1,447,651. Assessment $1,481,600.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Michael Summers, 2673 U.S. Highway 11, Whitney Point, and Richard M. Nicholas, Denver, CO, to Megan O. Slater, 106 Brookside Dr., Waterloo, property at 6173 Court St., $149,900. Assessment $149,500.
• Pamela Jean Marie Steinbrecker Bryan, 10 Swift St., Waterloo, to Charles M. Short, 280 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at 280 Wheat St., $170,000. Assessment $135,450.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Terrence L. Salisbury and Sally M. Salisbury, 8708 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jason F. Salisbury, 2760 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, and Katie Salisbury-Smith, 2517 Mount Hope Ave., Oneida, as co-trustees of the Terrence L. Salisbury and Sally M. Salisbury Irrevocable Trust, property at 8708 State Route 34 and vacant State Route 34, $0. Assessment $149,000.
• Nancy J. Hares, 3396 Stevens Road, Weedsport, to James C. Hares (same address), as trustee of the Nancy J. Hares Irrevocable Trust, property at 3396 Stevens Road, $0. Assessment $93,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• William T. DeChick and Cindy DeChick, 14 Tuxhill Square, Auburn, to Robert Lewis and Anne Lewis, 117 Dorando Way, Liverpool, property at Jordan Road, $11,500. Assessment $15,000.
• Carol A. Perkins, 2789 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, Mary Ellen Roberts, Coatesville, PA, Robert W. Perkins, 105 Ivy Lane, Syracuse, and Mark A. Perkins, 2789 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $27,000. Assessment $13,600.
• Donald A. Wynkoop and Barbara L. Wynkoop, 2320 State Route 370, Cato, to Mark R. Wynkoop, as trustee of the Donald A. Wynkoop and Barbara L. Wynkoop Irrevocable Trust, property at 2320 State Route 370, $0. Assessment N/A.
• Charles R. Foltz Jr. and Heather R. Foltz, 96 Fire Lane 14, Jordan, to Carrie M. Sgroi, 628 Valley View Dr., Oneida, property at 96 Fire Lane 14, $465,000. Assessment $127,499.
• Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation, 89 East Ave., Rochester, to Kathy M. Stewart, 2559 E. Main St., Cato, property at 2478 W. Main St., $28,000. Assessment $28,864.
• Danny F. House, 5744 New St., Cicero, to David A. House, 5752 New St., Cicero, property at 151 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $52,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Eric Youells and Pennie Youells, P.O. Box 423, Port Byron, to Terrance M. Maloney Sr., 53 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 1708 Carley Dr., $1. Assessment $52,600.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Thomas R. Izzo and Christine A. Izzo, 4535 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey J. Smith and Lauren M. Smith, 3402 Cottle Road, Weedsport, property at 5658 Poplar Cove and West Lake Road, $409,000. Assessment $299,000.
• Douglas E. Derby, 4845 Coventry Road, Syracuse, and Anita G. Derby, 4812 State Route 34, Auburn, to Anita G. Derby and William C. Besner, 4812 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 4812 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $293,400.
• Alexis J. Brown, 6029 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Colleen Hennessy, 62 Orchard Park Dr., Geneva, property at 6029 Lake Ave. Extension, $209,900. Assessment $142,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Charles Kyle, 2727 Ira Station Road, Cato, to Brad Townsend, 12172 Route 176, Cato, property at 12424 Ferris Road, $15,000. Assessment $45,400.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Dustin Tarntino, 12114 State Route 90, Locke, and Lori J. McKane, 150 Buck Road, Lansing, to Dustin Tarntino, 12114 State Route 90, Locke, property at 12114 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $49,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Joanne Townsend, P.O. Box 425, Montezuma, to Shawn M. Nolan, 514 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 8208 State Route 90N, $250,000. Assessment $140,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Daniel Gaston, 5159 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Drew M. Clare and Emily Clare, 5139 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at 5139 Skinner Hill Road, $150,000. Assessment $299,600.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Generations Bank, 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, to Kenneth E. Young II, 686 Reynolds Road, Moravia, property at 5887 New Hope Road, $45,000. Assessment $100,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Gerald P. Salvage, 18 Fairway Dr., Auburn, to Gerald P. Salvage and Alison Donofrio (same address), property at 18 Fairway Dr., $0. Assessment $221,800.
• Patrick E. Hogan and Megan C. Hogan, 10 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, to Paula M. Sanchez, 193 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, property at 10 Hidden Brook Way, $500,000. Assessment $336,905.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• David D. Mast and Elizabeth M. Mast, 5077 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to John Cooper and Linda M. Cooper, 6801 Frazier Road, Moravia, property at 6471 Crofoot Road, $45,000. Assessment $143,500.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Kenneth J. Koch and Geraldine S. Koch, 1923 Ridge Road, Lewiston, to Kenneth J. Koch and Geraldine S. Koch, as trustees of the Kenneth and Geraldine Koch Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3635 Depot Road and Baker Road, $1. Assessment $157,799.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Keitha Jane Brown, as trustee of Brown Trust, Las Vegas, NV, to Claudia Ann Galloway, as trustee of the Claudia Ann Galloway Revocable Living Trust, Fort Lauderdale, FL, property at Irwin Road, $17,000. Assessment $26,300.
• John P. Snyder (aka John Snyder), P.O. Box 6, Sodus Point, to Shawn Hotaling, 1730 Nichols Road, Martville, property at 1740 Nichols Road, $30,000. Assessment $44,400.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Edward S. Miller, as executor of the last will and testament of Mary E. Miller, 174 W. Hill Road, Route 90, Cortland, to Ronnie R. Miller, 372 Hinman Road, Cortland, property at 14780 State Route 90E, $0. Assessment $24,400.
• Ronnie R. Miller, 372 Hinman Road, Cortland, to Ronnie R. Miller and Mary Faith Decker (same address), property at 14780 State Route 90E, $0. Assessment $24,400.
• Edward S. Miller, as executor of the last will and testament of Mary E. Miller, 174 W. Hill Road, Route 90, Cortland, to Ronnie R. Miller, 372 Hinman Road, Cortland, property at 372 Hinman Road, $0. Assessment $310,800.
• Ronnie R. Miller, 372 Hinman Road, Cortland, to Ronnie R. Miller and Mary Faith Decker (same address), property at 372 Hinman Road, $0. Assessment $310,800.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Mitchell Dempsey and Meegan Dempsey, 3984 Long Hill Road, to Roger J. Phillips and Amy L. Phillips, 20 Chapman Ave., Auburn, property at 3984 Long Hill Road, $35,000. Assessment $157,391.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dennis F. Witchey, 1723 State Route 370, Cato, to Brandon James Hammond, 11014 State Route 34, Cato, property at 1723 State Route 370, $132,500. Assessment $17,900.
• Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly N. Meaker, 1092 Slayton Road, Cato, to Nathan McPeck, 12234 Pople Road, Cato, property at 12234 Pople Road, $240,000. Assessment $31,700.