Cayuga County property transfers: May 9, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office April 5-11:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• KMFB Properties LLC, P.O. Box 103, Auburn, to Aleksandr Igorovich Voytovich and James Louis Pagano, 51 Willseyville Road, Willseyville, property at 43 Hamilton Ave., $180,250. Assessment $99,700.
• Marshall Ziegler-Greer, 24 Center St., Auburn, to Anna E. Ritter and Brian Burke, 30 Delevan St., Auburn, property at 30 Arch St., $110,000. Assessment $71,000.
• Charles Phillips and Marie Phillips, 36 Lincoln St., Auburn, to Jessica M. Netti, 14 Anna St., Auburn, and Nina M. Clarke, 55 Cathaway Park, Rochester, property at 36 Lincoln St., $0. Assessment $87,800.
• Chad M. Hutchings and Meghan E. Hutchings, 29 Foote St., Auburn, to Zachary L. Decker, 1547 Howland Island Road, Port Byron, property at 29 Foote St., $77,300. Assessment $77,800.
• Kim Kromer Murphy, as executrix of the estate of Vivian Howland, 2344 Ashburn Dr., Lafayette, to Susan L. Holbert, 152 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 27 Crescent Ave., $121,500. Assessment $98,600.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Jonathan Morris and Alicia Langworthy, 91 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 106 Dunning Ave., $97,850. Assessment $66,000.
• Sherie K. Barnes, Barrington, RI, to Elizabeth H. Duffy, 667 Coddington Road, Ithaca, property at 148 Franklin St., $133,000. Assessment $87,800.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 105 Park Place, $99,965. Assessment $86,000.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 3 Easterly Place, $33,845. Assessment $47,000.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Easterly Place, $1. Assessment $900.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 9 Easterly Place, $33,845. Assessment $30,000.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 51 Orchard St., $56,465. Assessment $27,000.
• Grillo Companies Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 145 Cottage St., $135,880. Assessment $94,000.
• Majdi Hasan, 8 South St., Auburn, to Rosete LeGrady, 2 Treetop Dr., Fairport, property at 52 Perry St., $105,000. Assessment $77,600.
• UCPA of Cayuga County Inc. (dba E. John Gavras Center), 182 North St., Auburn, to Massimiliano Caruso and Monia Anne Caruso, 117 Capitol St. Extension, Auburn, property at 143 Garrow St. Extension, $12,000. Assessment $20,500.
• Beyond Your Front Door Properties LLC, 62 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Lamor A. Henry, 66 Lansing St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 18 North Park, $139,000. Assessment $113,800.
• Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 112, Auburn, to Stephen P. Fisher, Round Rock, TX, property at 43 Cayuga St., $154,900. Assessment $71,000.
• Richard L. Salmon, 39 Perry St., Auburn, to Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 39 Perry St., $72,500. Assessment $84,600.
• James E. Berry Jr., 6 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry (same address), property at 174-178 Cottage St., $0. Assessment $114,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Thomas R. Fedeli, 7260 Potter Road, Auburn, and Mark T. Fedeli, 110 Forest Way, Camillus, to Thomas P. Ryan, 24 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 6643 Canoga Road, $100,000. Assessment $119,300.
• Mauricio Schiavenin, 6123 Deerview Dr., Auburn, to Eric M. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson, 6017 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 6123 Deerview Dr., $250,000. Assessment $170,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Jerry L. Strayer and Natalie Strayer, 6532 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Steven R. Flynn and Erica N. Flynn, 2726 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8788 S. Seneca St., $165,000. Assessment $135,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Robert D. Turner, 10298 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Kevin G. Dattler, 10400 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 10298 Short Cut Road, $66,000. Assessment $176,000.
• Tracey Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Richard A. Shulman, Riverside, RI, property at 10053 Short Cut Road, $530,000. Assessment $309,000.
• Joan L. Willette, 10014 Slab City Road, Jordan, to Joan L. Willette and Wayne M. Willette (same address), property at 10018 Slab City Road, $0. Assessment $89,000.
• Daniel Meyer, as trustee of the Meyer Family Trust, 220 Summerhaven Dr. South, East Syracuse, to James Black and Ashley Black, 41 Page Brook Road, Whitney Point, property at 265 and 266 Fire Lane 8, $325,000. Assessment $144,100.
• Kevin R. Garr, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Kevin R. Garr and Abbie L. Garr, trustees of the Garr Family Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3169 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $208,000.
• Joel A. McNally, 4718 Howlett Hill Road, Marcellus, to James E. McNally, 5 Reed St., Marcellus, property at 272 Fire Lane 8, $0. Assessment $130,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at Oneil Road, $0. Assessment $44,700.
• Stephen Bazarnik Jr., 71 Washington St., Auburn, to Stephen Bazarnik Jr. and Shirley A. Bazarnik (same address), property at 1209 Hardpoint Road, $0. Assessment $13,400.
• Paul C. Sikora II, 1957 River Road, Port Byron, to Brian P. Sikora (same address), property at 1954 River Road, $0. Assessment $102,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Henry E. Burlew, Greensboro, NC, to Lee M. Gauthier, Estero, FL, property at West Lake Road, $90,000. Assessment $93,000.
• Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Canoga Road, Seneca Falls, to David M. Fallat, 5854 Southgate Dr., Auburn, property at 6 Rosewood Dr., $215,000. Assessment $26,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Anatol Eberhard and Carolyn Eberhard, Falmouth, MA, to Timothy Fessenden and Ronda Fessenden, as trustees of the KLM Trust, 1049 Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 00 Clearview Lane, $31,839. Assessment $27,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Christopher D. Drahos, as trustee of the Nicholas Drahos Revocable Trust, Wyoming, MI, and Christopher D. Drahos, as successor trustee of the Georgiana D. Drahos Revocable Trust, to Jacquelyn S. Ross and Christopher T. Ross, Arlington, VA, property at 3158 State Route 90, $63,000. Assessment $958,830.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Ray S. Dyer III and Kyle Dyer, 4826 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Bruce Marcham and Deborah L. Marcham, 1249 Bell Dr., Cortland, property at 12160 Water St., $60,000. Assessment $45,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Dr., Farmington, to Dale M. Massi, 69 Green St., Port Byron, property at 69 Green St., $54,000. Assessment $54,900.
• Michael P. Ward, 8417 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to Stephen Wilczek Jr., 17 Mary St., Auburn, property at 8417 Centerport Road, $198,808.50. Assessment $125,800.
• Theresa R. Powers, as trustee of the Powers Living Trust, 6995 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Neil J. Powers, 8755 Centerport Road, Weedsport, property at 8755 Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $104,600.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Matthew D. Morey, 46 Congress St., Moravia, to Joshua D. Swan and Paige N. Becker, 2408 Hathaway Road, Moravia, property at 46 Congress St., $210,000. Assessment $110,200.
• Thomas Gallagher, 3645 Levydale Park, Cortland, to Dennis M. Gallagher, 25 Hyatt St., Cortland, as trustee of the Thomas E. and Antoinette C. Gallagher Irrevocable Trust, property at 450 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $155,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Jennifer Hares and James Hares, as co-executors of the last will and testament of David W. Hares, 5366 Cream Hollow Road, Niles, to Richard A. Andrews, 3981 State Route 38A, Skaneateles, property at 5366 Cream Hollow Road, $155,000. Assessment $114,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at Barski Road, $0. Assessment $42,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Sharon L. Horsford, as trustee for the Melvin C. and Alethe P. Knapp Irrevocable Trust, 8294 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Hourigan Farms of Elbridge, LLC, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge, property at State Route 5, $570,000. Assessment $140,000.
• Auburn Associates LLC, King of Prussia, PA, to MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, part of 354 Grant Ave. Road, $450,000. Assessment $2,435,700.
• Harold B. Brier, Britton, MI, as executor of the estate of Harold B. Brier Sr., to Jeffrey S. Brier, 18 Canoga St., Auburn, property at 3137 Franklin St. Road, $70,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Kevin M. Hoey Sr., 6643 Butera Dr., Auburn, to Kevin M. Hoey Jr., 3223 Barrington Way, Auburn, as trustee of the Kevin M. Hoey Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 6643 Butera Dr., $0. Assessment $350,124.
• Sharon L. Horsford, as trustee of the Melvin C. and Alethe P. Knapp Irrevocable Trust, 8294 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Robert Horsford and Sharon L. Horsford (same address), property at State Route 5, $57,450. Assessment $140,000.
• Michael G. Luksa, 99 Prospect St., Auburn, and J. Kevin Hogan, Bonita Springs, FL, to RT Properties of CNY, LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at County House Road, $100,000. Assessment $94,300.
• Frances T. Bayus, 50 Wegman St., Auburn, to Karen A. Bayus (same address), property at 50 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $234,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Karen I. Mensing, 61 Grove St., Union Springs, to Karen I. Mensing and Amy L. Park, as trustees of the Mensing Irrevocable Family Protection Trust (same address), property at 61 Grove St., $0. Assessment $95,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Edwin E. Mack Jr., 13552 McGibbon Road, Martville, as administrator of the last will and testament of Anne E. Malone, to Edwin E. Mack Jr., property at 13552 McGibben Road, $0. Assessment $84,900.
• Robert J. DeVos Sr. and Jeannette R. DeVos, 149 Curtice Park, Webster, and Robert J. DeVos Jr., 261 Hartsville Lane, Webster, James W. DeVos, 5819 Slocum Road, Ontario, and Laura L. Oliver, 464 Pineville Lane, Webster, to Robert J. DeVos Jr., James W. DeVos and Laura L. Oliver, as co-trustees of the Robert J. DeVos and Jeannette R. DeVos Trust, property at 14914 W. Bay Road, $1. Assessment $276,000.
• Robert J. DeVos Sr. and Jeannette R. DeVos, 149 Curtice Park, Webster, and Robert J. DeVos Jr., 261 Hartsville Lane, Webster, James W. DeVos, 5819 Slocum Road, Ontario, and Laura L. Oliver, 464 Pineville Lane, Webster, to Robert J. DeVos Jr., James W. DeVos and Laura L. Oliver, as co-trustees of the Robert J. DeVos and Jeannette R. DeVos Trust, property at West Bay Road, $1. Assessment $62,900.
• Jeffrey D. Harris and Angel M. Harris, 13162 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Tiffany M. Green and Nikolaus A. Parmelee, 15547 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property at 1640 Onionville Road, $125,000. Assessment $80,515.
• Mary L. Smith, 327 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, to Jacquelyn K. Lalik and Penny Lalik Parker, 536 Cottage St., Sterling, and Gretchen Lalik Wiegers, Wheat Ridge, CO, property at 14471 Meade St., $105,000. Assessment $76,500.
• Keith S. O’Bryan and Deanna L. O’Bryan, 1518 Old State Road, Sterling, to Keith S. O’Bryan (same address), property at 1518 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $51,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Terry G. Strauf and Dorinda F. Strauf, 1563 Albany St. Extension, Homer, to Tyler M. Epp and Bethany Sue Epp, 1325 Atwood Road, Cortland, property at 1325 Atwood Road, $0. Assessment $46,750.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Gatesco Inc., 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Richard Davies and Paula A. Davies, Burgettstown, PA, property at 7300 Donovan Road, $315,000. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 12854 Upton Road, $0. Assessment $151,400.
• Howard A. Leach, 12613 Broadway Road, Martville, to Rodney A. Leach, 12677 Pople Road, Martville, property at 12613 Broadway Road, $0. Assessment $413,800.
• Howard A. Leach, 12613 Broadway Road, Martville, to Rodney A. Leach, 12677 Pople Road, Martville, property at Broadway Road, $0. Assessment $138,600.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• KMFB Properties LLC, P.O. Box 103, Auburn, to Aleksandr Igorovich Voytovich and James Louis Pagano, 51 Willseyville Road, Willseyville, property at 43 Hamilton Ave., $180,250. Assessment $99,700.
• Marshall Ziegler-Greer, 24 Center St., Auburn, to Anna E. Ritter and Brian Burke, 30 Delevan St., Auburn, property at 30 Arch St., $110,000. Assessment $71,000.
• Charles Phillips and Marie Phillips, 36 Lincoln St., Auburn, to Jessica M. Netti, 14 Anna St., Auburn, and Nina M. Clarke, 55 Cathaway Park, Rochester, property at 36 Lincoln St., $0. Assessment $87,800.
• Chad M. Hutchings and Meghan E. Hutchings, 29 Foote St., Auburn, to Zachary L. Decker, 1547 Howland Island Road, Port Byron, property at 29 Foote St., $77,300. Assessment $77,800.
• Kim Kromer Murphy, as executrix of the estate of Vivian Howland, 2344 Ashburn Dr., Lafayette, to Susan L. Holbert, 152 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 27 Crescent Ave., $121,500. Assessment $98,600.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Jonathan Morris and Alicia Langworthy, 91 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 106 Dunning Ave., $97,850. Assessment $66,000.
• Sherie K. Barnes, Barrington, RI, to Elizabeth H. Duffy, 667 Coddington Road, Ithaca, property at 148 Franklin St., $133,000. Assessment $87,800.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 105 Park Place, $99,965. Assessment $86,000.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 3 Easterly Place, $33,845. Assessment $47,000.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Easterly Place, $1. Assessment $900.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 9 Easterly Place, $33,845. Assessment $30,000.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 51 Orchard St., $56,465. Assessment $27,000.
• Grillo Companies Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 145 Cottage St., $135,880. Assessment $94,000.
• Majdi Hasan, 8 South St., Auburn, to Rosete LeGrady, 2 Treetop Dr., Fairport, property at 52 Perry St., $105,000. Assessment $77,600.
• UCPA of Cayuga County Inc. (dba E. John Gavras Center), 182 North St., Auburn, to Massimiliano Caruso and Monia Anne Caruso, 117 Capitol St. Extension, Auburn, property at 143 Garrow St. Extension, $12,000. Assessment $20,500.
• Beyond Your Front Door Properties LLC, 62 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Lamor A. Henry, 66 Lansing St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 18 North Park, $139,000. Assessment $113,800.
• Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 112, Auburn, to Stephen P. Fisher, Round Rock, TX, property at 43 Cayuga St., $154,900. Assessment $71,000.
• Richard L. Salmon, 39 Perry St., Auburn, to Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 39 Perry St., $72,500. Assessment $84,600.
• James E. Berry Jr., 6 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry (same address), property at 174-178 Cottage St., $0. Assessment $114,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Thomas R. Fedeli, 7260 Potter Road, Auburn, and Mark T. Fedeli, 110 Forest Way, Camillus, to Thomas P. Ryan, 24 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 6643 Canoga Road, $100,000. Assessment $119,300.
• Mauricio Schiavenin, 6123 Deerview Dr., Auburn, to Eric M. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson, 6017 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 6123 Deerview Dr., $250,000. Assessment $170,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Jerry L. Strayer and Natalie Strayer, 6532 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Steven R. Flynn and Erica N. Flynn, 2726 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8788 S. Seneca St., $165,000. Assessment $135,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Robert D. Turner, 10298 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Kevin G. Dattler, 10400 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 10298 Short Cut Road, $66,000. Assessment $176,000.
• Tracey Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Richard A. Shulman, Riverside, RI, property at 10053 Short Cut Road, $530,000. Assessment $309,000.
• Joan L. Willette, 10014 Slab City Road, Jordan, to Joan L. Willette and Wayne M. Willette (same address), property at 10018 Slab City Road, $0. Assessment $89,000.
• Daniel Meyer, as trustee of the Meyer Family Trust, 220 Summerhaven Dr. South, East Syracuse, to James Black and Ashley Black, 41 Page Brook Road, Whitney Point, property at 265 and 266 Fire Lane 8, $325,000. Assessment $144,100.
• Kevin R. Garr, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Kevin R. Garr and Abbie L. Garr, trustees of the Garr Family Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3169 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $208,000.
• Joel A. McNally, 4718 Howlett Hill Road, Marcellus, to James E. McNally, 5 Reed St., Marcellus, property at 272 Fire Lane 8, $0. Assessment $130,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at Oneil Road, $0. Assessment $44,700.
• Stephen Bazarnik Jr., 71 Washington St., Auburn, to Stephen Bazarnik Jr. and Shirley A. Bazarnik (same address), property at 1209 Hardpoint Road, $0. Assessment $13,400.
• Paul C. Sikora II, 1957 River Road, Port Byron, to Brian P. Sikora (same address), property at 1954 River Road, $0. Assessment $102,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Henry E. Burlew, Greensboro, NC, to Lee M. Gauthier, Estero, FL, property at West Lake Road, $90,000. Assessment $93,000.
• Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Canoga Road, Seneca Falls, to David M. Fallat, 5854 Southgate Dr., Auburn, property at 6 Rosewood Dr., $215,000. Assessment $26,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Anatol Eberhard and Carolyn Eberhard, Falmouth, MA, to Timothy Fessenden and Ronda Fessenden, as trustees of the KLM Trust, 1049 Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 00 Clearview Lane, $31,839. Assessment $27,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Christopher D. Drahos, as trustee of the Nicholas Drahos Revocable Trust, Wyoming, MI, and Christopher D. Drahos, as successor trustee of the Georgiana D. Drahos Revocable Trust, to Jacquelyn S. Ross and Christopher T. Ross, Arlington, VA, property at 3158 State Route 90, $63,000. Assessment $958,830.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Ray S. Dyer III and Kyle Dyer, 4826 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Bruce Marcham and Deborah L. Marcham, 1249 Bell Dr., Cortland, property at 12160 Water St., $60,000. Assessment $45,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Dr., Farmington, to Dale M. Massi, 69 Green St., Port Byron, property at 69 Green St., $54,000. Assessment $54,900.
• Michael P. Ward, 8417 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to Stephen Wilczek Jr., 17 Mary St., Auburn, property at 8417 Centerport Road, $198,808.50. Assessment $125,800.
• Theresa R. Powers, as trustee of the Powers Living Trust, 6995 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Neil J. Powers, 8755 Centerport Road, Weedsport, property at 8755 Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $104,600.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Matthew D. Morey, 46 Congress St., Moravia, to Joshua D. Swan and Paige N. Becker, 2408 Hathaway Road, Moravia, property at 46 Congress St., $210,000. Assessment $110,200.
• Thomas Gallagher, 3645 Levydale Park, Cortland, to Dennis M. Gallagher, 25 Hyatt St., Cortland, as trustee of the Thomas E. and Antoinette C. Gallagher Irrevocable Trust, property at 450 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $155,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Jennifer Hares and James Hares, as co-executors of the last will and testament of David W. Hares, 5366 Cream Hollow Road, Niles, to Richard A. Andrews, 3981 State Route 38A, Skaneateles, property at 5366 Cream Hollow Road, $155,000. Assessment $114,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at Barski Road, $0. Assessment $42,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Sharon L. Horsford, as trustee for the Melvin C. and Alethe P. Knapp Irrevocable Trust, 8294 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Hourigan Farms of Elbridge, LLC, 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge, property at State Route 5, $570,000. Assessment $140,000.
• Auburn Associates LLC, King of Prussia, PA, to MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, part of 354 Grant Ave. Road, $450,000. Assessment $2,435,700.
• Harold B. Brier, Britton, MI, as executor of the estate of Harold B. Brier Sr., to Jeffrey S. Brier, 18 Canoga St., Auburn, property at 3137 Franklin St. Road, $70,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Kevin M. Hoey Sr., 6643 Butera Dr., Auburn, to Kevin M. Hoey Jr., 3223 Barrington Way, Auburn, as trustee of the Kevin M. Hoey Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 6643 Butera Dr., $0. Assessment $350,124.
• Sharon L. Horsford, as trustee of the Melvin C. and Alethe P. Knapp Irrevocable Trust, 8294 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Robert Horsford and Sharon L. Horsford (same address), property at State Route 5, $57,450. Assessment $140,000.
• Michael G. Luksa, 99 Prospect St., Auburn, and J. Kevin Hogan, Bonita Springs, FL, to RT Properties of CNY, LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at County House Road, $100,000. Assessment $94,300.
• Frances T. Bayus, 50 Wegman St., Auburn, to Karen A. Bayus (same address), property at 50 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $234,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
$• Karen I. Mensing, 61 Grove St., Union Springs, to Karen I. Mensing and Amy L. Park, as trustees of the Mensing Irrevocable Family Protection Trust (same address), property at 61 Grove St., $0. Assessment $95,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Edwin E. Mack Jr., 13552 McGibbon Road, Martville, as administrator of the last will and testament of Anne E. Malone, to Edwin E. Mack Jr., property at 13552 McGibben Road, $0. Assessment $84,900.
• Robert J. DeVos Sr. and Jeannette R. DeVos, 149 Curtice Park, Webster, and Robert J. DeVos Jr., 261 Hartsville Lane, Webster, James W. DeVos, 5819 Slocum Road, Ontario, and Laura L. Oliver, 464 Pineville Lane, Webster, to Robert J. DeVos Jr., James W. DeVos and Laura L. Oliver, as co-trustees of the Robert J. DeVos and Jeannette R. DeVos Trust, property at 14914 W. Bay Road, $1. Assessment $276,000.
• Robert J. DeVos Sr. and Jeannette R. DeVos, 149 Curtice Park, Webster, and Robert J. DeVos Jr., 261 Hartsville Lane, Webster, James W. DeVos, 5819 Slocum Road, Ontario, and Laura L. Oliver, 464 Pineville Lane, Webster, to Robert J. DeVos Jr., James W. DeVos and Laura L. Oliver, as co-trustees of the Robert J. DeVos and Jeannette R. DeVos Trust, property at West Bay Road, $1. Assessment $62,900.
• Jeffrey D. Harris and Angel M. Harris, 13162 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Tiffany M. Green and Nikolaus A. Parmelee, 15547 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property at 1640 Onionville Road, $125,000. Assessment $80,515.
• Mary L. Smith, 327 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, to Jacquelyn K. Lalik and Penny Lalik Parker, 536 Cottage St., Sterling, and Gretchen Lalik Wiegers, Wheat Ridge, CO, property at 14471 Meade St., $105,000. Assessment $76,500.
• Keith S. O’Bryan and Deanna L. O’Bryan, 1518 Old State Road, Sterling, to Keith S. O’Bryan (same address), property at 1518 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $51,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Terry G. Strauf and Dorinda F. Strauf, 1563 Albany St. Extension, Homer, to Tyler M. Epp and Bethany Sue Epp, 1325 Atwood Road, Cortland, property at 1325 Atwood Road, $0. Assessment $46,750.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Gatesco Inc., 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Richard Davies and Paula A. Davies, Burgettstown, PA, property at 7300 Donovan Road, $315,000. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, and Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, to Zoey and Parnters Wild Woods LLC, 112 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 12854 Upton Road, $0. Assessment $151,400.
• Howard A. Leach, 12613 Broadway Road, Martville, to Rodney A. Leach, 12677 Pople Road, Martville, property at 12613 Broadway Road, $0. Assessment $413,800.
• Howard A. Leach, 12613 Broadway Road, Martville, to Rodney A. Leach, 12677 Pople Road, Martville, property at Broadway Road, $0. Assessment $138,600.