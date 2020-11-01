Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 1, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 17-23.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Michael A. Crabtree and Erin R. Crabtree, 237 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Aaron A. Page, 196 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 237 S. Seward Ave., $164,500. Assessment $111,500.
• Desiree Currier Gebler (fka Desiree Currier), Amie, LA, to Sheng J. Shao, 4205 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 35 Grover St., $82,000. Assessment $96,900.
• Joshua J. Long, 6 Miller St., Auburn, to Alyssa Lynn Smithler, 22 Evans St., Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 6 Miller St., $77,365. Assessment $65,400.
• Jean E. Roberts, 148 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to Michael B. Roberts, 40 Dayton St., Auburn, and Amanda J. Dauerheim, 136 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, property at 148 Garrow St. Extension, $0. Assessment $134,300.
• Bradley H. Dilger, Winston Salem, NC, as executor of the estate of Kathleen H. Dilger, to Mitchell J. Maniccia and Nicole Stearns, 9 Chase St., Auburn, property at 18 Easterly Ave., $85,000. Assessment $76,800.
• Teresa L. Willems (fka Teresa Matthews), 103 Chapman Ave., to Oak Water Homes LLC, 4086 Sweet Gum Lane, Liverpool, property at 5 Chestnut St., $54,000. Assessment $70,300.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Kevin Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 6 Washington St., $0. Assessment $9,700.
• Mark P. Flurschutz, as trustee for the Paul L. and Margaret L. Flurschutz Irrevocable Trust, 13 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Sara Scollan and Antonia Scollan, 83 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 83-85 N. Division St., $50,000. Assessment $65,000.
• Michael A. Peluso, 6435 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, to Michael F. Antonacci, 41 Market St., Auburn, property at 7 Arterial East, $100,000. Assessment $145,842.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 138 Cottage St., $120,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Benjamin W. Hoatland and Elishia G. Perkins, 15 Florence St., Auburn, to Scott W. Moscicki, 136 Fourth Dr., Weedsport, property at 15 Florence St., $90,000. Assessment $81,700.
• Maureen D. McKeon (fka Maureen D. Reed), 22 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Timothy J. Smith and Tina M. Smith, 7 Cameron St., Auburn, property at 11 Locust St., $157,010. Assessment $128,800.
• Patricia A. Donnelly, 231 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Iginio Labaro and Maria Labaro, 348 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, properties at 231 E. Genesee St., 5 Webster Ave., 6 Webster Ave., 7 Webster Ave., and 7 N. Marvine Ave., $231,000. Assessment $217,800.
• Colleen Vasile (fka Colleen R. Edwards), 32 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Kristine Olson, 8428 Bubbling Springs Dr., Baldwinsville, property at 32 Easterly Ave., $160,000. Assessment $101,500.
• Rosetta Estates LLC, 172 State St., Auburn, to Matthew S. Dorsey and Michelle Ericson, 18 Swift St., Auburn, property at 198 Franklin St., $298,000. Assessment $229,000.
• James M. Coppola, 348 Poplar Beach, Auburn, Lorraine Coppola, 4116 W. Lake Road, Auburn, David Coppola, 7 Cherry Lane, Madbury, Linda Coppola (fka Linda Donovan), Greensboro, NC, Janine Kniola, Blacksburg, VA, Michael D. Coppola, Bloomfield Hills, MI, and Mary Ann Anderson, 18 Westwood Dr., Auburn, to Richard E. Anderson II and Mary Ann Anderson, 18 Westwood Dr., Auburn, property at 16 Westwood Dr., $130,600. Assessment $130,600.
• Timothy W. Tomko, 7192 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Rebecca Kilmer, 75 Capital St., Auburn, property at 1 Grove Ave., $138,500. Assessment $87,300.
• BHJ Properties LLC, 29 Aldrich Ave., Auburn, to DeTomaso Properties LLC, 551 Yale Court, Victor, property at 190 State St., $26,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Michael G. Luksa, 77 Prospect St., Auburn, to John D. Lamaster and Suszanne M. Lamaster, 124 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 124 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $61,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• National Homebuyers LLC to Jennifer and Heath Torres, 6570 Canoga Road, Auburn, property at 6609 Beech Tree Road, $42,000. Assessment $109,100.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Sue A. Martin, 9241 Pump Road, Jordan, to William Tyrell and Bonnie Tyrell, 680 Hartlot St., Elbridge, property at 9241 Pump Road, $80,000. Assessment $72,700.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Kathleen A. Dobraski, 105 Farwood Dr., Baldwinsville, to William G. Heller and Cheryl F. Heller, 1854 Cross St., Memphis, property at 1272 Stickle Lane Extension, $35,000. Assessment $56,700.
• Rose Leyburn, 11272 Cooper St., Cato, to Toby Shields and Sarah Menter, 19 Town Garden Dr., Apt. 11, Liverpool, property at 11272 Cooper St., $165,000. Assessment $96,700.
• Paul C. Sikora II, Farmington, NM, to Robert C. Field and Esther G. Field, 1984 River Road, Port Byron, property at 1954 River Road, $112,500. Assessment $102,700.
• Daniel E. Johnson and Irene Johnson, 41 Wind Loft Circle, Fairport, to Raymond G. Wenzel III, 1112 Peck Road, Hilton, property at 1128 Hard Point Road, $165,000. Assessment $112,300.
• Mary Kay Winters, 791 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Michael A. Pryzlak and Robin J. Pryzlak, 370 W. Commercial St., Apt. 1, East Rochester, property at 791 Howell Road, $129,000. Assessment $97,800.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Michael Brown and Tammy Brown, 2304 Overbrook Dr., Auburn, to Kristopher Pieklik and Kristin Pieklik, 20 Elmhurst Circle, Auburn, property at 2304 Overbrook Dr., $290,000. Assessment $190,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Arthur L. Thompson Jr. and Sherry L. Thompson, 846 Fire Lane 6, Genoa, to Callan Grace Space and Jason Eugene Clore, 6243 Howell Road, Locke, property at 848 Fire Lane 6, $340,000. Assessment $165,999.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Robert L. Chase, Port Clinton, OH, to Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 366 Main St., P.O. Box 111, Aurora, properties at 722 and 30 Dublin Hill Road, $0. Assessment $253,353.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Donald R. Sinn, Jr., and Kassandra K. Sinn, 859 Main St., Locke, to Wayne R. Shipman II, 790 Sheldon Road, Freeville, property at 859 Main St., $115,000. Assessment $84,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Michael C. Neff and Kjirsten M. Hunter Neff, North Port, FL, to Zach Rahim and Stephanie L. Hanrahan, 1799 W. Genesee St., 201, Syracuse, property at 6695 Glen Haven Road, $410,500. Assessment $247,100.
• George O. Groom and Fred S. Groom, 4890 State Route 38A, Auburn, to James Groom, 4339 Murray Road, Skaneateles, property at 4339 Murray Road, $0. Assessment $136,800.
• Deborah B. Weed, as trustee of the Deborah B. Weed Revocable Living Trust, 6011 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Philip A. Weed and Tina R. Weed (same address), property at 6011 Glen Haven Road, $100,000. Assessment $182,100.
• George O. Groom and Fred S. Groom, 4890 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Jeffrey G. Groom, 4339 Murray Road, Skaneateles, property at 4339 Murray Road, $0. Assessment $136,800.
• William B. George and Robin H. George, La Canada, CA, to Michael B. Quigley and Lindsey Quigley, 4862 Candy Lane, Manlius, property at 99 Fire Lane 16A, $999,000. Assessment $523,000.
• Owasco Watershed Lake Association Inc., P.O. Box 1, Auburn, to Kevin Bush, P.O. Box 118, Homer, property at 0 Off Rockefeller Road, $76,000. Assessment $180,000.
• Jennifer L. Carr, Euless, TX, to Jennifer L. Carr, as trustee of the Jennifer Carr Revocable Trust, Euless, TX, property at 432 Glenwood Lane, Sam Adams, $0. Assessment $118,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Karen Zamniak, 3 Meadow Lane, Auburn, and Bernadette Restey, 102 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Conor O’Donnell and Elizabeth O’Donnell, 7 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, property at 102 Letchworth St., $143,500. Assessment $99,200.
• Todd Jones, 3576 Koenig Point Dr., Auburn, to SARG Property Holdings LLC, 3875 Mandy Rue, Auburn, property at 3576 Koenig Point Dr., $156,000. Assessment $86,900.
• Edith C. Barrette, 4551 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Henry J. Barrette, Jr. (aka Henry Joseph Barrette Jr.) late of 4551 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Edith C. Barrette, property at 4888 Gahwiler Road, $0. Assessment $99,726.
• Patrick Cool and Yery Cool, Dublin, CA, to Veruona R. Greene and Susan Szarmach, 3584 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 3584 Owasco Dr., $186,170. Assessment $133,600.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas A. Rofe and Alyssa B. Rofe, 2273 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 2106 State Route 41A, $50,050. Assessment $69,100.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Helen B. Roesch, 308 Jay St., Geneva, to Albert J. Brunner, 94 Frances St., Auburn, property at 403 Grant Ave. Road, $46,000. Assessment $98,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Brian J. Saxton and Diane E. Saxton, 4398 Ridge Road, Union Springs, to Rachael L. Brown, 84 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 84 Cayuga St., $125,000. Assessment $91,700.
• Marianne Viscardi, 5077 Kozy Kove Road, Cayuga, and John Baranick III, 2839 White Birch Lane, Auburn, to Marianne Viscardi, property at 5077 Kozy Kove Road, $75,000. Assessment $190,500.
• Marshall M. Trabout and Richenda F. Walter, executrix of the estate of Walter C. Foulke, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Sharon A. Panasevich Revocable Trust, Susquehanna, PA, property off State Route 90, $150,000. Assessment $15,000.
• Mary Ann Stercho, 27 Oak Dr., Union Springs, to Mary Ann Stercho and Jonathan J. Stercho, as trustees of the Mary Ann Stercho Income Only Trust (same address), property at 27 Oak Dr., $0. Assessment $161,800.
• Frances A. Sanford, 435 Backus Road, Cayuga, to Michael J. Sacco Jr. and Gertrude E. Sacco, 7066 Taft Road East, East Syracuse, property at 435 Backus Road, $150,000. Assessment $150,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• U.S Bank Trust N.A. to Justin M. Bymaster and Tara L. Bymaster, 6766 Wolcott St., Red Creek, property at 447 State Route 104A, $159,600. Assessment $245,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Linda M. Mueller, 1057 Cosmos Heights, Cortland, and Diana K. Albro, 7528 Poverty Lane, Cortland, to Luke Hopkins and Julie Hopkins, 1266 Poverty Lane, Cortland, property at 1357 Poverty Lane, $40,000. Assessment $66,000.
• David G. Cute, 355 Champlin Road, Groton, to David G. Cute and Sharon A. Cute (same address), property at 351 Champlin Road, $0. Assessment $156,250.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Roxzann E. Reynolds, as executor of the last will and testament of Charles F. Reynolds, 2058 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Roxzann E. Reynolds (same address), property at 2058 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $388,300.
• Roxzann E. Reynolds, 2058 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Catharine E. Ryan and Matthew C. Reynolds, as trustees for the Roxzann E. Reynolds Irrevocable Trust, property at 2058 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $388,300.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Robert Shultz, 14615 Lake St. Apt. 117, Sterling, to Cory M. Pinette and Kaylah R. Pinette, 253 Village Blvd., South, Baldwinsville, property at 463 Victory Road, $80,000. Assessment $86,600.
• Robert W. Austin, 96 Tannery Road, Constantia, as administrator of the estate of Bernard W. Austin, to Marissa R. Bacon, 116 Main St., Hermon, property at 12147 Duck Lake Road, $114,900. Assessment $61,200.
