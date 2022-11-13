Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 13, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 15-18:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Juan Otero, 27 Brookside Dr. West, Harriman, to Autumn Ride LLC, 1552 208th St. No. 2, Bayside, property at 1-3 Willard St., $71,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Paul M. Strohm, 35 Walnut St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert L. Strohm Jr. (aka Robert L. Strohm), 55 Nelson St., Auburn, to Helen A. Stuck, 6 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 55 Nelson St., $85,000. Assessment $89,900.

• Donna H. Pruitt, Morehead City, NC, Joann Montgomery, 67 Standart Ave., Auburn, Linda S. Carroll, 76 Clymer St., Auburn, and Thomas Joseph Harris, Holly Ridge, NC, to Linds S. Carroll, property at 76 Clymer St., $63,000. Assessment $140,700.

• Lynda F. Bettencourt, Barrington, RI, to Timothy Reilly and James Reilly, 31 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 323 N. Marvine Ave., $136,900. Assessment $149,600.

• Stacy L. DeForrest (fka Stacy L. Tamburrino), 19 Throop Ave., Auburn, and Michael W. DeForrest, 105 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Stacy L. DeForrest (same address), property at 19 Throop Ave., $0. Assessment $165,500.

• Jerry A. Shuba and Ruth Shuba, 22 Catlin St., Auburn, to Tiffany I. Raymond, P189 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 22 Catlin St., $129,000. Assessment $119,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel McNeilly and Sandra McNeilly, 2184 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel J. McNeilly, 4639 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, and Lindsey M. McNeilly, 3597 Koenig Point Road, Auburn, property at 2184 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $180,800.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Karl Evanoff, 11188 Duger Road, Cato, to Bryan J. Sherwood and Jamie L. Sherwood, 5 Orchard Ave., Auburn, property at 11188 Duger Road, $183,000. Assessment $76,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Mark Dec (aka Mark J. Dec), 6017 Lake Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Sandra M. Thurston, 144 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Mark J. Dec Irrevocable Trust, property at 6017 Lake Ave. Extension, $0. Assessment $146,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Mark A. Deacy, 2345 Veley Road, Cato, and Melanie C. Deacy, 50 Logan St. Apt. 1, Auburn, to Mark A. Deacy (same address), property at 2345 Veley Road, $0. Assessment $72,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Susanne Holland, Toronto, ON, to David Czekai and Yvonne Czekai, Weatherly, PA, property at 323 Main St., $2,500,000. Assessment $1,150,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Norman G. Walters (aka Greg Walters), 2806 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, to Dwayne F. Walters, 2836 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, property at Buckley Hill Road, $0. Assessment $100,000.

• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees under the White Living Trust, 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Steven Eugene Baker, 2348 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 2609 Jugg St., $86,000. Assessment $326,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Zachary J. Clark, 6049 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Zachary J. Clark and Ronda Darby (same address), property at 6049 Town Hall Road, $0. Assessment $83,400.

• Andrew J. Cadderdon and Kristen S. Chadderdon, 30 First Ave,. Auburn, to Meghan M. Pelton, 11 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 30 First Ave., $215,000. Assessment $95,000.

• Joseph E. McCoy, 6073 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Andrew J. Chadderdon and Kristen S. Chadderdon, 30 First Ave., Auburn, property at 6073 Oakridge Road, $389,900. Assessment $185,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• James A Hanlon and Kay R. Hanlon, 15061 State Route 104, Martville, to Todd Seymour and Colleen Seymour, 13211 Sanford Road, Martville, property at State Route 104, $11,000. Assessment $12,700.

• Teresa Howell and John Windsor Borden, P.O. Box 471, Fair Haven, to Virginia Shene, Raleigh, NC, property at 14481 Richmond Ave., $0. Assessment $110,700.