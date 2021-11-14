Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 14, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 4-11:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Ann M. Crowley, 11 Densmore Ave., Auburn, to James M. Crowley, 32 Fleming St., Auburn, property at 32 Fleming St., $0. Assessment $104,900.

• Dominic A. Petrosino, 415 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to William N. Siders, 41 Church St., Waterloo, property at 415 S. Seward Ave., $170,000. Assessment $104,100.

• Emily M. Mason (fka Emily M. Robertson), 414 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Wayne Joseph Kerber III and Karah Kerber, Phoenix, AZ, property at 414 S. Seward Ave., $177,900. Assessment $124,900.

• Philip A. Bauso Sr. and Nicolina Bauso, 6 Yale Ave., Auburn, to Philip A. Bauso Sr. and Nicolina Bauso, as trustees for the Philip A. Bauso Sr. and Nicolina Bauso Revocable Trust (same address), property at 6 Yale Ave., $0. Assessment $189,400.

• Joseph P. Rusinko and Susan G. Rusinko, 111 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas J. Rusinko, as trustee of the Joseph and Susan Rusinko Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 111 N. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $146,400.

• John Gerard Rubino, 2849 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to NashvilleSkyline LLC (same address), property at 45 Aurelius Ave., $0. Assessment $435,000.

• Alexandra A. Reed, 14 Rochester St., Auburn, to Lindsey E. Desko, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce F. Reed, Naples, FL, property at 14 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $122,000.

• Brianna Ellen Lewis and Jacqueline Elizabeth Jacobi, 23 Spring St., Seneca Falls, to Larry A. Martinez, 12047 Washington St., Wolcott, property at 9 Delevan St., $70,000. Assessment $44,000.

• B&B Solutions LLC, 1624 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to Melissa A. Flask, 24 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 160 E. Genesee St., $150,520. Assessment $82,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• J. Patrick Doyle III, 35 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Conor Mahaney and Candice Mahaney, 986 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 986 W. Genesee St. Road, $106,350. Assessment $53,800.

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Julie A. Walsh, 106 Wooded Heights Drive, Camillus, and Judith A. Spin, 6335 Water St., Cayuga, property at Water Street, $164. Assessment $3,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Shannon M. Manchester (aka Shannon Manchester), 2639 Erie Drive, Weedsport, to Shannon M. Manchester (same address), property at 2639 Erie Drive, $10. Assessment $143,000.

• Holly A. Dietsche (aka Holly A. Maltese), 9015 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Elizabeth N. Hilliard, 9019 Jackson St., Weedsport, property at 9015 Jackson St., $179,900. Assessment $130,500.

• Dorothy S. Massett, 2749 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Devon N. Liddiard, 2710 Liberty St., Weedsport, property at 2749 E. Brutus St., $155,400. Assessment $133,900.

• Doreen Dec Henry, D44 Standart Woods, Auburn, to Richard J. Patterson and Elaine B. Patterson, 5203 Dodier Drive, Weedsport, property at 8322 Jericho Road, $170,000. Assessment $95,700.

• Nikki Van Loan, 2713 Franklin St., Weedsport, to Lester Armstrong, 1996 Emerson Road, Port Byron, property at 2713 Franklin St., $170,000. Assessment $90,109.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Douglas S. Loguidice, 8182 Trolleys End, Cicero, to Douglas S. Loguidice and Suzanne Loguidice (same address), property at 121 Fire Lane 7, $1. Assessment $205,000.

• Paul P. McGetrick, 3425 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Todd A. McGetrick and Brandy L. Hulsizer, 11078 Drake Road, Cato, property at Sherman Road, $0. Assessment $3,600.

• Martin Tielbaard and Esperanza Tielbaard, as trustees of the Tielbaard Living Trust, 32 Riveredge Drive, Phoenix, to Zachary J. Butler, 2556 Brutus St., Brutus, property at 233 Fire Lane 12, $210,000. Assessment $145,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Ronald J. Falsey, 9401 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Amy L. Bloss and Scott G. Bloss, 12436 Pople Road, Cato, property at East Lake Road, $20,000. Assessment $17,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Dione C. Giltner (nka Diona C. Sroka), 6213 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Lindsey T. Vano, 215 Saint James Place, Apt. 1B, Brooklyn, property at 6213 W. Lake Road, $189,900. Assessment $143,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Racheal Pyhtila, 4416 Downs Road, Walworth, to Joshua H. Bothwell, 587 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, property at 987 Sharpsteen Road, $0. Assessment $27,200.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Michelle C. Baker, 456 W. 4th St., Fulton, as administrator of the estate of Sandra Lee Coe (aka Sandra Coe), to John Foose and Kerry Foose, Hop Bottom, PA, property at 11407 Ferris Road, $25,000. Assessment $30,200.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• David Brong and Donna Brong, 2228 Moonshine Road, Aurora, to Marlo Shandra Capoccia and Frederick Lawrence Horan, 312 Second St., Ithaca, property at 2228 Moonshine Road, $325,000. Assessment $165,700.

• Mary Kay Winters (fka Mary Kay Quick), Villas, NJ, and Frank M. Winters, 935 State Route 326, Cayuga, to Paula Winters, 7 Edith Morgan Lane, Aurora, property at 7 Edith Morgan Lane, $0. Assessment $175,000.

• Andrew M. Stevens and Angela P. Stevens, 1616 Brown Road, King Ferry, to Laura E. Syer and Robert Syer, 117 Autumn Ridge Circle, Ithaca, property at 1616 Brown Road, $505,000. Assessment $360,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Gregory M. Labar, 13836 State Route 38, Richford, to Matthew J. Lynch, 1945 West 9th St., Brooklyn, property at 4793 Erron Hill Road, $19,000. Assessment $35,000.

• Dennis M. Russell and Kimberly M. Russell, 11742 State Route 90, Locke, to Travis R. Collins, 395 Clark St. Extension, Groton, property at 11742 State Route 90, $145,000. Assessment $104,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• John F. Moose and Diane J. Moose (aka Diane Moose), 8201 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Ryan T. Stiles and Jennifer Danker-Stiles, 7575 North Road, Victor, property at 8201 and 0 Barnes Road, $305,000. Assessment $171,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Guy M. Burgman and Lynn C. Burgman, 9 Jewett Ave., Moravia, to Dennis Russell, 11742 State Route 90, Locke, property at 9 Jewett Ave., $276,250. Assessment $231,216.

• Tracy L. Carroll, 11 Donald Drive, Moravia, to Sandra M. Brown, Cape Coral, FL, property at 11 Donald Drive, $130,000. Assessment $102,185.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Thomas Anderson, 200 S. Goodman St., Rochester, as administrator of the estate of Marilyn A. Twomey (aka Marilyn Twomey), to Catherine A. Diviney and Christopher J. Mack, 100 South St., Auburn, property at 341 Acorn Lane, $183,000. Assessment $167,900.

• William J. Midura, 787 Embury Road, Penfield, and Alan T. Midura, 5 Sunny Slope Road, Ithaca, and Elizabeth A. Rajamani, 62 Pine Brook Circle, Penfield, to Midura Camp LLC, 62 Pine Brook Circle, Penfield, property at 385 Widewaters, $0. Assessment $408,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Craig Lee Sharp and Mary Lou Sharp, 8 First Ave., Auburn, to Kellie Godfrey, Winston Salem, NC, and Tamara Hickey, 6544 Mullen Drive, Auburn, property at 8 First Ave., $0. Assessment $70,500.

• Matthew J. Steigerwald and Renee M. Steigerwald, 10 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to Marissa Leigh Vivenzio, 77 Nelson Road, Unit A, Ithaca, property at 10 Melrose Parkway, $155,000. Assessment $103,500.

• Daniel W. Karlik, 5576 Sunview Drive, Elbridge, to Patrick J. Lane and Tracy Lane, Mount Vernon, NJ, property at 3595 Owasco Drive, $125,500. Assessment $88,600.

• Brett M. DiMatteo and Kristen A. DiMatteo, 3582 Owasco Drive, Auburn, to Julie E. Dunsmoor and Clinton M. Dunsmoor (same address), property at 3582 Owasco Drive, $135,000. Assessment $90,100.

• William A. Reynolds, 6218 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Brian D. Teucke and Ashley M. Teucke, King William, VA, property at 6218 Oakridge Road, $325,000. Assessment $139,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Tracey G. McManus, Newtown, CT, to Robert O. Wright and Rosalind J. Wright, 145 Beach Ave., Larchmont, property at 103 Fire Lane 20, $652,000. Assessment $335,700.

• Michael J. Hoey, 3683 State Route 38, Moravia, to Michael J. Hoey, as trustee under the Michael J. Hoey Living Trust (same address), property at 3683 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $129,000.

Town of Sempronius 100

Equalization rate

• Seth A. Currie, 6255 Dresserville Road, Moravia, as administrator of the estate of Daniel William Currie, to Benjamin D. Currie, Wilmette, IL, Jedrick J. Currie, Hurst, TX, Kalika R. Currie, 6255 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Seth A. Currie, 6255 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 6255 Dresserville Road, $0. Assessment $55,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Andrea Randazzo, 3369 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Healing Souls LLC, 2297 Amber Road, Marietta, property at 3369 Center St. Road, $288,700. Assessment $248,000.

• James P. Cady and Tricia L. Cady, 2640 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kenneth Sroka and Diana Sroka, 7563 Centerport Road, Auburn, property at 2640 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $250,000.

• Clayton R. Dart Jr. and Michelle A. Dart, 6583 Beech Road, Auburn, to Shirleyjo Holmes and Paul W. Holmes, Arcadia, FL, property at 6583 Beech Road, $399,999. Assessment $348,999.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Gorwydd Development Company, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Noah M. Morhiser, 5739 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property off State Route 90, $0. Assessment N/A.

• Gorwydd Development Company, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Noah M. Morhiser, 5739 Bluefield Road, Auburn, Gerald L. Geiss and Marguerite K. Geiss, 4885 Thunder Cloud Drive, Syracuse, Roxeanne M. Barden, Leesburg, VA, Douglas Degraw and Angela Degraw, 33 Gorwydd Lane, Cayuga, Frank Razavi and Azita Anissi, 33 Neuchatel Lane, Fairport, Sharon A. Panasevich Recovable Trust, Susquehanna, PA, property off State Route 90, $0. Assessment $82,000.

• Marcia H. Finch and Gary D. Finch, as trustees for the Marcia Herrling Finch Revocable Trust, P.O. Box 57, Union Springs, to David J. Mason and Emily M. Mason, 414 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 948 State Route 326, $425,000. Assessment $372,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Carol VonHoltz, 14337 Short Cut Road, Sterling, to Carol A. VonHoltz and Alexander C. VonHoltz Jr. (same address), property at 14337 Short Cut Road, $1. Assessment $39,900.

• Dan Morrow Ebert, as administrator of the estate of George Morrow Ebert, Dumont, CO, to George Bethlendy and Zsuzsa Bethlendy, 5 Poinciana Drive, Pittsford, property at 1663 Sterling Station Road, $94,000. Assessment $108,000.

• David A. Richardson and Laurie J. Richardson, 1172 Old State Road, Sterling, to Myer Dixon and Stacy LaRose, 600 Chestnut St., North Syracuse, property at 1172 Old State Road, $357,500. Assessment $193,900.

• RWW Contracting Group Inc., 608 S. Fourth St., Fulton, to Douglas M. Young and Cynthia C. Young, 38 Collamer Drive, Ballston Spa, property at 14871 Lake St. Extension, $109,000. Assessment $55,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Kirill A. Karandeyev and Caroline A. Karandeyev, 6169 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Zachary D. Miller and Meghan A. Miller, 2541 State Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 2541 State Route 34, $110,000. Assessment $82,600.

• Brian D. Hilliard and Mary L. Hargett-Hilliard, 4187 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Paul A. Mantey and Sabrina L. Mantey, 2910 Sherwood Road, Scipio Center, property at 1855 Moravia-Venice Townline Road, $99,900. Assessment $69,500.

