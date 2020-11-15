Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 15, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 1-7.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Seth A. Kieffer, 68 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Donna M. Picarro, 201 W. Genesee St., Fayetteville, property at 68 Cayuga St., $105,000. Assessment $68,000.
• David J. Burtless and Susan M. Burtless, 235 Seymour St., Auburn, to Ralph E. Rose Jr., 85 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 235 Seymour St., $65,000. Assessment $650,000.
• Rodney B. Harris and Patricia J. Harris (aka Patricia A. Harris), 2635 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to Zachary E. Suarez and Darlene A. Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 38 Hoffman St., $31,000. Assessment $44,000.
• Joel F. Pinker and Martha F. Pinker, 50 Copley St., Auburn, to Margaret Barron, 2 Schwartz Dr., Auburn, property at 50 Copley St., $172,000. Assessment $133,300.
• Stacey K. Sobus, 5893 Owasco Terrace, Auburn, to Connor Terry, 8834 Weed St., Weedsport, property at 148-150 Curtis Place, $85,000. Assessment $84,500.
• Kyle E. Laukaitis and Tami B. Laukaitis, 159 Franklin St., Auburn, to Daniel S. Cushing and Barbara A. Sroka, 7 Sumner St., Auburn, property at 159 Franklin St., $305,000. Assessment $205,000.
• Faith W. Goodman, 50 South St., Auburn, to Douglas Augustine and Linda Augustine, 5755 Hickory Lane, Auburn, property at 11 Densmore Ave., $149,750. Assessment $107,100.
• Donald Sanzotta and Nikolas Y. Sanzotta, 97 Franklin St., Auburn, to Michael E. Murray II, 1546 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, property at 54 Elizabeth St., $139,500. Assessment $125,500.
• Jane A. Courtney, 38 Mattie St., Auburn, and Michele M. Lakota, 2202 State Route 31, Port Byron, as trustees of the John P. and Jane F. McGrath Irrevocable Trust, to John P. McGrath Jr., 270 McIntosh Dr., C-5, Auburn, property at 163 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $118,000.
• Joan M. Graceffo, Flower Mound, TX, Ann G. Martin, Flower Mound, TX, John Graceffo, Columbus, OH, and Joseph Graceffo, McDonald, PA, to Joseph Giacona and Kira Giacona, 254 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 108 S. Hoopes Ave. and 176 E. Genesee St., $183,000. Assessment $177,200.
• Stephen P. Young, 2063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Christine L. DeChick, to Eric B. Leach, 68 Union St., Auburn, property at 3 Boyle Ave., $135,000. Assessment $174,000.
• Glen H. McMaster and Suzanne M. McMaster, 79 N. Division St., Auburn, to Truist Bank (fka Suntrust Mortgage), Richmond, VA, property at 79 N. Division St., $99,115. Assessment $66,000.
• Ray Bizzari, as guardian for Helen Jane Gardiner, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Joseph A. Drogalis and Felicia Mowatt-Drogalis, 95 Cedar Court, Unit 18, Copiague, property at 1 Steel St., $50,000. Assessment $58,600.
• 192 Auburn Group LLC, 7085 Manlius Center Road, E. Syracuse, to BAMP, LLC, and Annwalks, LLC, Kansas City, MO, property at 192 Genesee St. and 125 Woodlawn Ave., $715,324. Assessment $503,400.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Ane Christine Pollard, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert H. Pollard, 177 Annin St., Cayuga, to Deborah L. Morales, 23 Cady St., Auburn, property at 177 Annin St., $95,000. Assessment $69,900.
• Heather M. McKeen, 778 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Jason Levy and Sydney T. Weaver, 7 Peacock St., Auburn, property at 778 W. Genesee St. Road, $302,000. Assessment $182,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Gary W. Thomson, 6041 Rose Arbor Lane, Cicero, to Stephen B. Wheeler and Tina L. Riester, 4 Norma Dr., Auburn, property at Jordan Road, Fire Lane 14, $102,500. Assessment $104,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Jordan Land Company, LLC, P.O. Box 53, Jordan, to Angela Tonzi, 18 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 5959 South St. Road, $114,900. Assessment $94,200.
• Isabel Dash, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Mark J. Cool Sr., Marki E. Cool, and Mark J. Cool Jr., 53 Still Meadow Lane, Auburn, property at 6041 Lake Ave. Extension, $50,000. Assessment $101,600.
• Henry T. Clifford Jr., Simpsonville, SC, and Margaret Mary C. Swartz, 6060 West Lake Road, Auburn, to Margaret Mary C. Swartz, property at 6060 West Lake Road, $0. Assessment $271,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Richard J. Traver, 4051 Lamphier Road, Locke, to Kirk MacLain, 132 Main St., Apt. 14, Cortland, property at 4051 Lamphier Road, $89,574. Assessment $69,900.
• Donald C. Siebert and Angeline R. Siebert, 2637 Lynnhurst Dr., Vestal, to Larissa Smith, 1223 Oberon Dr., King Ferry, property at 0 Oberon Dr., $31,900. Assessment $31,900.
• Joshua C. Ness, Bend, OR, to Michael J. Konyak, 129 Barton Road, Pennellville, property at 159 Sills Road, $179,700. Assessment $145,300.
• Joseph Daley, 306 E. State St., Ithaca, to Adam Jacobstein, 114 Clover Lane, Ithaca, property at 467 Powers Road, $375,000. Assessment $318,000.
• Amelia Buharin, Issaquah, WA, to Stephen Morse and Christina Morse, 1316 Oberon Dr., King Ferry, property at 00 Oberon Dr. Lot 13, $19,200. Assessment $35,200.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• James L. Van Wie, 2240 Ira Station Road, Cato, to Dennis Eckel and Willow Eckel, 12530 Follett Road, Martville, property at 2222 Ira Station Road, $2,000. Assessment $1,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Jane A. Gilmore, individually and as executor of the estate of Melvin L. Gilmore, 2084 State Route 90, Aurora, to Dominic S. Fuller and Nadine L. Fuller, 4688 Maple Ave., Locke, property at 2084 State Route 90, $125,000. Assessment $100,500.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Ardith A. Coulson, P.O. Box 158, Locke, to Mark W. Manzari, 1673 Main Road, Locke, property at State Route 90, $250. Assessment $4,000.
• William D. Youngs Jr. and Carol Youngs, 599 State Route 38, Locke, to Thomas Krohn and Mary Lou Coleman, 3122 Zimmerman Road, Friendship, property at 599 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $320,000.
• Doug Tompkins and Austin D. Tompkins, 47 Talmadge Road, Groton, to Richard Beckwith, 134 Cayuga St., Groton, property at 4871 Chevalier Road, $41,000. Assessment $78,041.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Alan Coleman and Brenda K. Coleman, 9256 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Rachel Briggs, 18 Seneca Manor, Seneca Falls, property at 9256 Oakland Road, $135,000. Assessment $79,100.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• David J. Keller and Linda R. Keller, 5443 Hamilton Road, Elbridge, to James Replogle, Rockland, MA, property at 8615 Dwyer Road Ext., $140,000. Assessment $124,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Michael J. Scott, 142 Kellogg Road, Hannibal, and Joshua J. Denson, 12306 Westbury Road, Red Creek, to Frank W. Stroman and Cynthia A. Waring, 11119 Staplin Road, Mannsville, property at Rockefeller Road, $36,000. Assessment $55,100.
• Michael J. Scott, 142 Kellogg Road, Hannibal, and Joshua J. Denson, 12306 Westbury Road, Red Creek, to Ehren Schneller and Jazrielle Schneller, 2878 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, property at Rockefeller Road, $81,000. Assessment $55,100.
• Gary L. Debele and Nicole M. Debele, 5080 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Joy E. Vivenzio, 96 S. Main St., Moravia, property at 106 Main St., $58,000. Assessment $29,100.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Robbie L. Gutchess and Lisa A. Gutchess, 1271 Quail Hill Road, Marathon, to Ashley Keister and Shawn Boynton, 726 Five Mile Dr., Ithaca, property at 401 Fire Lane 26, $89,000. Assessment $101,900.
• Douglas E. Porter, as administrator of the estate of Bruce E. Porter, 5364 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to Douglas E. Porter and Ashley Porter, 3229 Gardner Road, Marcellus, property at 4539 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $47,200.
• Douglas E. Porter, as administrator of the estate of Bruce E. Porter, 5364 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to Amy Weeks, 3999 Gahwiler Road, Moravia, property at Dewitt Road, $0. Assessment $15,000.
• Douglas E. Porter, as administrator of the estate of Bruce E. Porter, 5364 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to Andy Porter and Pam Porter, Durham, NC, property at Dewitt Road, $0. Assessment $14,500.
• James T. Macaluso and M. Diane Macaluso, P.O. Box 383, Skaneateles, to L&P Fire Lane 21B Holdings, LLC, 1030 Butters Farm Lane, Skaneateles, property at 83 Fire Lane 21B, $520,000. Assessment $338,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Jan M. Smolak, 37 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Anthony D. Franceschelli and Jill E. Franceschelli, 41 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 37 Green Links Turn, $430,000. Assessment $244,200.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• First Tennessee Bank National Association, Irving, TX, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property at 12 Park St., $10. Assessment $72,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• William R. Walton and Marvin R. Walton, 230 State Route 21, Palmyra, to Sean Stone, 14317 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, property at Simmons Road, $6,600. Assessment $13,200.
• Roger H. Liddle and Yvelen C. Liddle, 15369 McIntyre Road, Sterling, to Town of Sterling, 1290 State Route 104A, Sterling, portion of 15369 McIntyre Road, $0. Assessment $106,900.
• Dennis J. Ouellette and June S. Ouellette, 15247 Center Road, Sterling, to Town of Sterling, 1290 State Route 104A, Sterling, portion of 15247 Center Road, $0. Assessment $203,000.
• Kimberly M. Auringer and James R. Sherman, 14881 State Route 104, Martville, to Kimberly M. Auringer (same address), property at 14889 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $78,500.
• Michael A. Engel, 14645 Fancher Ave., Sterling, and Kim E. Engel (nka Kim E. Sweeney), 420 Stone St., Watertown, to Michael A. Engel, property at 14645 Fancher Ave., $1. Assessment $191,700.
• Sofia T. Windstam, Bankeryd, Sweden, to Lisa B. Dodge, 12376 Watkins Road, Cato, property at 15449 McIntyre Road, $65,000. Assessment $36,500.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Brian Martin, 892 Sprouls Road, Cortland, to Courtney Van Order, 902 Sprouls Road, Cortland, property at Sprouls Road, $21,000. Assessment $19,900.
• Scott Smith, 1795 Traverse Road Cortland, to Joshua Sutton, 6697 Peace Full Dr., Cortland, property at 6697 Peace Full Dr., $87,550. Assessment $84,200.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Anthony C. Stornelli, 7626 Highbridge Road, No. 220, Manlius, as administrator of the estate of Marcus Stornelli, to Roger New Jr., 12614 Ridge Road, Wolcott, property at 12907 State Route 38, $149,900. Assessment $365,100.
• Edward H. Epprecht and L. Lee Epprecht, 12353 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Edward H. Epprecht and L. Lee Epprecht, as co-trustees of the Edward H. Epprecht and L. Lee Epprecht Revocable Trust, property at 12353 Coleman Road, $0. Assessment $75,000.
• David A. Horn, 1148 State Route 88, Phelps, to Harold L. Scott Jr., Sheila R. Scott, and Brian D. Scott, Easley, SC, property at 14744 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $46,200.
• Charles L. Pollay Jr. and Goldie Pollay, P.O. Box 263, Alton, to Howard A. Leach Jr., 11765 Schuler Road, Cato, property at 12335 Broadway Road, $50,000. Assessment $57,700.
• Howard A. Leach Jr., 11765 Schuler Road, Cato, to James R. Leach, 2794 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12335 Broadway Road, $50,000. Assessment $57,700.
