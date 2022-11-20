Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 20, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 19-21:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Timothy M. Kendrick, 127 Dawson Ave., Auburn, to Scott A. Darminio and Jennifer M. Darminio, P.O. Box 21, Marcellus, property at 65 Union St., $15,000. Assessment $23,800.

• Thomas LeFevre and Maribeth LeFevre, 30 Alden Ave., Auburn, to Shereasa T. Braxton, Buckeye, AZ, property at 18 Union St., $180,000. Assessment $92,600.

• William L. Foster, 12 Anna St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Alice M. Foster, to Cheryl A. Foster, 3 Anna St., Auburn, property at 3 Anna St., $28,000. Assessment $87,900.

• Peter Sedor Enterprises Inc., 93 N. Division St., Auburn, to DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 93 N. Division St., $275,000. Assessment $435,000.

• Mary A. Sedor, 71 E. Genesee St., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Peter Sedor, to DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 95 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Paul Sedor, 4949 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 99-101 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $2,900.

• Mary A. Sedor, 71 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Paul Sedor, 4949 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 93, 95 and 99-101 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $496,300, $12,500 and $2,900.

• Scott J. Harris (aka Scott Harris), 6 Dennis St., Auburn, to Donald Sharra, 302 Semloah Drive, Syracuse, property at 1-3 Derby Ave., $25,000. Assessment $97,200.

• Sean M. Kane and Danyelle R. Kane, 106 Austin Drive, Auburn, to Carter Lucianatelli and Makaylah Casey, 134 North St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 32 Boston Ave., $148,000. Assessment $111,500.

• Emmett C. Russell to the City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 25 Holley St., $0. Assessment $45,300.

• Attilah Dionne Daniel to the City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 56-58 Frances St., $0. Assessment $69,200.

• Marilyn D. Donovan, 36 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Dana A. McLoughlin and Joshua J. Donovan, as trustees for the Marilyn D. Donovan Irrevocable Trust, 36 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 36 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $127,500.

• Marybeth Rizzieri, 3273 Depot Road, Auburn, to Odel J. Rawda, 7727 Tirrell Hill Circle, Liverpool, property at 46 Maple St., $145,000. Assessment $117,500.

• Thomas J. Miskell, 33 Madison Ave., Auburn, James A. Miskell, 381 Hudson Ave., Albany, and John J. Miskell Jr., Port Orchard, WA, to Thomas J. Miskell, 33 Madison Ave., Auburn, property at 33 Madison Ave., $0. Assessment $81,600.

• Thomas J. Miskell, 33 Madison Ave., Auburn, to Courtney M. Miskell and Michael J. Miskell, as trustees for the Thomas J. Miskell Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 33 Madison Ave., $0. Assessment $81,600.

• Mary Frances Squires and Kathleen Clancy, as trustees for the Francis L. and Tilly J. Bennett Irrevocable Trust, 56 Case Ave., Auburn, to Pat R. Palmieri, 9 Bradley St., Auburn, property at 13, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 Bradley St., $0. Assessment $22,000.

• Charles F. Dalton, 8 Alden Ave., Auburn, to Charles F. Dalton and Johanna K. Dalton (same address), property at 8 Alden Ave., $0. Assessment $238,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Kevin M. Connelly and Catherine A. Connelly, 597 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to James Connelly, River Road, Richville, as trustee of the Kevin M. Connelly and Catherine A. Connelly Irrevocable Trust, property at 597 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $176,900.

• Dale Crowley, 6716 E. Lake Road, Auburn, and Dennis Crowley, 5019 State Route 34, Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 2149 Ellis Drive, $375,000. Assessment $169,100.

• Ryan W. Hultz and Kristen H. Hultz, 232 Genesee St., Cayuga, to Justin Walter, 1953 Walters Road, Scipio Center, property at 232 Genesee St., $160,000. Assessment $117,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Arthur J. Schnabel and James G. Parker, 27 Hidden Greens Road, Weedsport, to James G. Parker and Arthur J. Schnabel, as trustees for the James G. Parker and Arthur J. Schnabel Revocable Trust (same address), property at 27 Hidden Greens Road, $0. Assessment $365,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Stephan D. Bunker, 2460 W. Main St., P.O. Box 26, Cato, to Scott S. Bunker, 29 Havens Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Stephan D. Bunker Irrevocable Trust, property at 2460 W. Main St., $0. Assessment $69,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Joseph F. Johnson (aka Joseph T. Johnson) and Belinda M. Johnson, 5791 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Janel M. Smith and Joseph W. Johnson, as trustees of the Belinda M. Johnson and Joseph F. Johnson Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 5791 Dunning Ave., Dunning Avenue and Bluefield Road, $0. Assessment $496,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• David A. Brong and Donna L. Brong, 2425 Sunset Beach Drive, Aurora, to David A. Brong and Donna L. Brong, as trustees of the Davig Brong Trust (same address), property at 2425 Sunset Beach Drive, $0. Assessment $383,200.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Christopher M. LeFever and Lisa A. LeFever, 50 Grove St., P.O. Box 296, Moravia, to Thomas F. Morse, 1371 Toll Gate Hill Road, P.O. Box 240, Locke, property at Cloverleaf Road, $167,000. Assessment $70,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Norman L. White and Karen L. White, 100 Hidden Meadows Drive, Bergen, to Yolanda Ortega, 21 Park St., Union Springs, property at Lasher Road, $35,000. Assesment $5,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Robert W. Landis, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, to Robert W. Landis and Heidi L. McNall (fka Heidi L. Fleming) (same address), property at 3282 Corrigan Road, $0. Assessment $152,240.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Lucy A. Elkovitch, 73 South St., Auburn, to William J. Elkovitch and Lucy A. Elkovitch, as trustees of the William J. Elkovitch, D.D.S., P.C., Employees’ Profit-Sharing Trust (same address), vacant lot off Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $35,900.

• William J. Elkovitch and Lucy A. Elkovitch, as trustees of the William J. Elkovitch D.D.S., P.C., Employees’ Profit-Sharing Trust, 73 S. William St., Auburn, to Floyd R. Backes, 449 Fire Lane 23, Moravia, vacant lot off Rockefeller Road, $35,000. Assessment $35,900.

• Jill Marie Quartier (fka Jill Marie Bell) and Kevin Robert Quartier, 5745 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to Jill M. Quartier (same address), property at 5745 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $116,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Trung Lively and Consuela Marie Lively, 16 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Matthew W. Mattie, 6432 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, property at 16 Willowbrook Drive, $432,850. Assessment $191,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• David W. Dunham and Linda L. Dunham (aka Linda H. Dunham), 3723 Taylor Road, Auburn, to Amber L. Ashby, 3777 Taylor Road, Auburn, and David M. Dunham, 7939 Baker Road, Auburn, property at 3723 and 3787 Taylor Road and Taylor Road, $0. Assessment $172,800.

• David Dzikoski and Judith (Dzikoski) Shanahan, 7939 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Molly M. Shanahan, 17 Seminary St., Union Springs, and Emily J. Shanahan, Philadelphia, PA, property at 7939 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $124,000.

• Thomas J. Guzzo and Judith A. Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Kristen M. Guzzo, 7232 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 7232 Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $103,845.

• Thomas Guzzo and Judith Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Timothy A. Guzzo, 7375 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, vacant property at Cherry Street Road, $0. Assessment $23,590.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Brian C. Caster, 16330 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Brian C. Caster, as trustee of the Brian C. Caster Trust (same address), property at 16330 Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $285,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Barbara A. King, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Vansridge Properties LLC (same address), property at 2786 Indian Field Road, $135,000. Assessment $99,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Daniel J. Hayes II and Catherine T. Hayes, 1981 Brandt Road, Cato, to Daniel D. Ebersold, 530 State Route 31, Jordan, property at 1981 Brandt Road, $220,000. Assessment $141,800.