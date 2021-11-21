Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 21, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 12-17:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Edward E. Galka Jr., 3478 E. Genesee St., Auburn, Kevin L. Galka, 15 Steel St., Auburn, and Jeffrey S. Galka, Machesney Park, IL, to Elizabeth R. Alexander, 7 Richardson Ave., Auburn, property at 61 Hamilton Ave., $121,900. Assessment $95,789.

• Robert J. Farrington, 67 Thornton Ave., Auburn, to Robert B. Weiman, 29 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 67 Thornton Ave., $165,000. Assessment $100,000.

• Gerald R. Clark, 30 Copley St., Auburn, and Coylynn C. Cator, 5889 South St. Road, Auburn, as trustees under the Gerald R. Clark Living Trust, to Daniel S. Bennett and Caroline Bennett, 3141 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 30 Copley St., $110,000. Assessment $86,800.

• Kathleen M. DeBagio-Jarvis, 85 Ross St., Auburn, to Brendan L. Glass and Sidney Nicole Glass, 859 Crow Hill Road, Skaneateles, property at 85 Ross St., $153,000. Assessment $91,000.

• CrownRealtyNY.com LLC, 201 Genesee St. 2nd Floor, Auburn, to Eugene A. Moran, 28 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 55 Drummond St., $0. Assessment $148,900.

• Meycasa LLC, 106 Austin Dr., Auburn, to Daniel A. Borcherding, 5604 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 5 Hoffman St., $90,000. Assessment $68,800.

• Deborah J. Leone, 4 Brister Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Dorothy J. McAvoy, 38 Charles St., Auburn, to Leslie M. Walter, 8 Briggs Dr., Auburn, property at 38 Charles St., $250,000. Assessment $145,200.

• Kathleen A. Nolan, 9 Cornwall Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Suzanne M. Nolan (same address), to Joseph F. Nolan Jr. and Tracy C. Nolan (same address), property at 9 Cornwall Ave., $0. Assessment $120,000.

• Lindsey E. Desko, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce F. Reed, Naples, FL, to Bernard Demoreuille, as successor trustee of the Alexandra Ariel Reed Trust, Upper Montclair, NJ, property at 14 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $122,000.

• Thomas V. Mahunik, 150 Osborne St., Auburn, to Jennifer E. Mitchell, 993 Carpenter Road, Aurora, property at 150 Osborne St., $141,000. Assessment $87,700.

• Lee Roy F. Green, 43 Augustus St., Auburn, to Michele Porten and Jeffrey Porten, 255 Manrow Road, Auburn, property at 43 Augustus St., $0. Assessment $70,100.

• Stephen T. Penstone and Barbara A. Penstone, 75 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Maurice L. Mobley, 24 Greenview Circle, Auburn, property at 75 Hamilton Ave., $140,000. Assessment $90,300.

• Amber J. Gansert (fka Amber J. Colvin), 312 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Stephen Meyers Jr. and Collene Carpenter, 1371 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 312 N. Marvine Ave., $155,000. Assessment $92,400.

• Philip Michael Amoia, P.O. Box 801, Weedsport, as administrator of the estate of Louis Joseph Amoia, to Alice L. Amoia, 9 Underwood St., Auburn, property at 9 Underwood St., $0. Assessment $61,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• William F. Lawton and Susan M. Lawton, 2074 State Route 326, Auburn, to Ross Lawton and Elizabeth Lawton, as co-trustees of the Lawton Irrevocable Trust, 309 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, property at 2074 State Route 326, $0. Assessment $152,200.

• Donna L. Cook (fka Donna L. Orchard), 999 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, to Steven M. Orchard, 6198 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 6198 Lake St., $0. Assessment $87,200.

• Herd of Cats LLC, 346 Rockingham St., Rochester, to Eliane Actor-Engel and John M. Mallon, 1105 Genesee St., Rochester, property at 611 Turnpike Road, $180,000. Assessment $80,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Jacob C. White, 10639 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, to Matthew Rigby and Kristy L. Rigby, 10625 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 10639 Duck Lake Road, $157,500. Assessment $104,800.

• Dorothy E. VanHorn (fka Dorothy E. Korthas), 2524 VanHorn Road, Cato, to Erica J. Korthas, 1918 Emerson Road, Port Byron, property at 1918 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $86,300.

• Robert E. Melvin, 116 Ouderkirk Road, Pulaski, as trustee of the Robert E. Melvin and Helen I. Melvin Revocable Trust, to Deborah L. Stevens (same address), property at 10355 Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $157,700.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• David R. Yantch and Kathleen A. Yantch, 5147 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Gary Dennis Jr. and Danielle Dennis, 5137 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 5137 W. Lake Road, $215,000. Assessment $227,600.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Stanley W. Zabriskie, 590 Main St., Aurora, to Matthew Stevenson (same address), property at 590 Main St., $138,200. Assessment $340,230.

• Anne Miller, as successor trustee of the Mary T. Rafferty Living Trust, 655 Ridge Road, Lansing, to Lansing J. Miller and Sara Miller, 2244 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 448 Main St., $180,000. Assessment $123,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Arlene B. Calhoun, 12086 Route 90 (fka 90 4650 Route 90, Locke), to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, SC, property at 12086 Route 90, $100. Assessment $74,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Christopher D. Ramos and Melinda Ramos, Port Orange, FL, to Donald P. Helmer and Lisa M. Helmer, 7883 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 8059 State Route 90N, $80,000. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Linda L. Langerlan and William D. Hall, as co-executors of the last will and testament of David W. Hall, 2175 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Frank S. Hilts and Danielle N. Hilts, 15 Front St., Dryden, property at 2175 Rockefeller Road, $122,500. Assessment $75,200.

• Bruce E. Fay and Lenora Fay, 5292 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Gary D. Mulvaney Jr., 5361 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at Skinner Hill Road, $88,200. Assessment $44,900.

• Christine M. Lefave and Steven D. Lefave, 5292 Cream Hollow Road, Moravia, to Matthew A. Clark and Nicolette L. Clark, 21 Annee Lane, Apt. 4, Freeville, property at 80 S. Main St., $119,600. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• John F. Alissandrello Jr. and Marcia J. Alissandrello, 355 Waters Edge, Auburn, to John F. Alissandrello Jr., as trustee of the John F. Alissandrello Revocable Trust, and Marcia J. Alissandrello, as trustee of the Marcia J. Alissandrello Revocable Trust (same address), property at 355 Waters Edge, $0. Assessment $342,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Ann Alger, Alexandria, VA, and Jacqueline Gerding, 908 N. Aurora St., Ithaca, as executrices of the estate of Mary Ann Martin, to Kevin J. Weatherwax and Debra A. Weatherwax, 159 Washington St., Auburn, property at 2 Rockingham Road, $220,000. Assessment $162,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Dale J. Pemberton, 2037 Cayuga St., Romulus, to Zachery Martin, 1586 Yuhas Dr., Sterling, property at Yuhas Drive, $35,000. Assessment $14,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Donald S. Myers and Charlena J. Myers, 3819 State Route 38, Moravia, to Jeffrey Myers and Ashley Myers, 22 Evans St., Auburn, property at 2054 Turnpike Road, $45,000. Assessment $69,700.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Barbara J. Stevens, 2991 Ford Road, Venice Center, to Michael R. Sullivan, 3304 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, property at 3304 Long Hill Road, $89,000. Assessment $111,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Shawn Johnson and Kelly Johnson, Forksville, PA, to Garth Moody, 14916 State Route 104, Martville, and Ann Marie Easley, 5915 Jefferson St., Wolcott, property at 14916 State Route 104, $48,000. Assessment $82,400.

• Paul E. Reed, 1885 Pierce Road, Martville, to Tina L. Watkins, 15 Seminary St., Union Springs, property at 453 Victory Road, $84,460. Assessment $73,100.

