Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 22, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 8-14.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Shane M. Stillman, 12 Evans St., Auburn, and Lynn V. Stillman, 104 Frances St., Auburn, to Lynn V. Stillman, 104 Frances St., Auburn, property at 104 Frances St., $0. Assessment $189,500.
• Mark J. LaFramboise, 986 Dill Road, Union Springs, and Mark B. LaFramboise, 3 Shevchenko Ave., Auburn, to Leon Humphrey and Cynthia L. Humphrey, 5643 Silver St., Auburn, property at 3 Shevchenko Ave., $155,000. Assessment $103,000.
• Xue Fang Jiang, 129 Washington Square, Syracuse, to Roderick T. Jones, 226 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 45 Wallace Ave., $86,956. Assessment $65,000.
• Marcella Didio (fka Marcella Casamassa), 8 Thornton Ave., Auburn, to Janet A. Guzalak, Q199 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Thornton Ave., $130,000. Assessment $94,700.
• Ralph A. Regis and Agata Regis, 46 Steel St., Auburn, to Zachary A. Kalabanka, 5729 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 46 Steel St., $100,000. Assessment $94,500.
• Wesley T. Murphy and Jo Ann Murphy, 94 Prospect St., Auburn, to Anthony Forgione Jr. and Susan Forgione, 3263 Hance Road, Macedon, property at 94 Prospect St., $145,000. Assessment $152,000.
• Giselle M. Miller, 43 Arterial West, Auburn, to Paul J. Miller (same address), property at 43 Arterial West, $0. Assessment $66,700.
• Rene D. Calkins, 8848 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Bobbi L. Toole, 101 Stonehedge Dr., Weedsport, property at 39 Lexington Ave., $94,900. Assessment $59,900.
• Joan Costello, 769 Wilkinson Road, Earlville, as executor of the last will and testament of Rosalind Kimmich, 33 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, to Stephen Persaile and Justin C. Persaile, 20 Fairway Dr., Auburn, property at 33 Metcalf Dr., $111,000. Assessment $132,500.
• Scott F. Turney and Carlene Christina-Turney, 232 Franklin St., Auburn, to Timothy Paul Fish Sr. and Jodie Lynn Spinosa, 403 West 1st St. South, Fulton, property at 232 Franklin St., $185,000. Assessment $141,000.
• KMFB Properties LLC, P.O. Box 103, Auburn, to Brittney L. Mainville, 11 North St., Apt. A, Dryden, property at 186 Seymour St., $112,500. Assessment $66,000.
• Cynthia M. Valentine, Milford, CT, as trustee of the Arthur M. Gagnon Irrevocable Trust, and Arthur M. Gagnon, 131 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Tyler K. Weslowski, 135 Willowbrook Dr. LWF, Auburn, property at 131 Grove Ave. Extension, $128,000. Assessment $118,100.
• Riccarda Jarvis and Robert E. Lago, as executors of the estate of Franklin R. Lago, 43 Grant St., Auburn, to Riccarda Jarvis, 9 Frederick St., Auburn, property at 43 Grant St., $0. Assessment $84,000.
• Brian C. Mapley, 148 Skyline Dr., Akron, and Kevin C. Mapley, 9093 Highbridge Road, Port Byron, to Michael Marinelli and Anna Boim-Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 61 Bradford St., $42,500. Assessment $70,600.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Charles S. Allen, 8909 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Thomas J. Bell and Jennifer M. Bell, 8114 Flagpole Circle, Manlius, property at 8908 Bonta Bridge Road, $165,000. Assessment $135,600.
• John A. Lane and Susan L. Lane, 2815 Sharon St., Weedsport, to Anthony J. Spinelli, 78 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2815 Sharon St., $220,000. Assessment $134,500.
• Margaret J. G. Woods, as trustee of the Patricia Q. Griffin Irrevocable Trust, and Patricia Q. Griffin, Life Use, 8702 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Michael Case and Casey Case, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 8702 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $260,000. Assessment $178,400.
• Arthur J. Schnabel and James G. Parker, 27 Hidden Greens Road, Weedsport, to Joseph Yurco, P.O. Box 110, Weedsport, property at 0 State Route 31, $12,000. Assessment $74,300.
• Paul Christou and Maria Christou, Alexandria, VA, to Anthony DeMarco, 305 W. Main St., Elbridge, property at 3685 E. Brutus St. Road, $107,500. Assessment $163,100.
• Gary R. Hurd and Elizabeth J. Hurd, 8233 Shephard Road, Weedsport, and Scott Hurd, 3023 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Todd M. McDowell and Ashley S. McDowell, 210 Henderson Lane, Weedsport, property at 3023 State Route 31, $154,000. Assessment $94,600.
• Bradley D. Odell and Sara K. Odell, 8865 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Lisa Marie Mott, 37 Utica St., Port Byron, property at 8865 S. Seneca St., $168,010. Assessment $115,500.
• Kelly Marie Thompson, 10329 Manchester Road, Boston, as executrix of the last will and testament of Ralph Dewayne Black, 2579 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Samantha A. Black, 112 Park Place #2, Auburn, property at 2579 W. Brutus St., $79,500. Assessment $92,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Brian C. Nasholts and Beth L. Nasholts, 10158 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Brian K. McDeid and Kelly M. Klink, 3265 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 10158 Bonta Bridge Road, $2,500. Assessment $162,400.
• Brian McDeid, 3265 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Brian C. Nasholts and Beth L. Nasholts, 10158 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property off Bonta Bridge Road, $2,500. Assessment $2,500.
• Charlene M. Lenz, 6708 Pottery Road, Warners, to Althea C. Mathewson and Gary L. Scholl, 3399 Sherman Road, Cato, property at 3399 Sherman Road, $73,000. Assessment $90,000.
• Nevin M. Horst and Joyce W. Horst, 1511 Marvin Road, Port Byron, to Galen O. Horst and Sharon K. Horst, 2225 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at Emerson Road, $205,000. Assessment $93,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Leon Humphrey and Cynthia Humphrey, 5643 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Matthew Raymond St. Martin and Shivani Patel St. Martin, 8 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 5643 Silver St., $440,000. Assessment $465,200.
• Anita J. Kilmer, as administrator of the estate of Nicholas M. Kilmer, 116 Clark St., Auburn, to Sandi L. Mettler, 5641 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 5641 South St. Road, $0. Assessment $202,100.
• Sandi L. Mettler, 5641 South St. Road, Auburn, to Ryan W. Coughlin, 17 Beardsley St., Auburn, property at 5641 South St. Road, $195,000. Assessment $202,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Skylar P. Orenstein Buono, as executor of the estate of Gary William Buono, 1167 State Route 34, Genoa, to Joshua K. Fuller and Falisha Fuller, 1175 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 1167 State Route 34, $41,500. Assessment $45,000.
• Gordon Ray Miller, individually and as surviving spouse of Mary Ann Miller, Oakhurst, NJ, to Gary Philip Stern and Maria Luz Yap Stern, 7 Glen Ave., Roslyn, property at Lot 19.1, Oberon Dr., $69,500. Assessment $47,900.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• John T. Thompson, 10329 Manchester Road, Boston, as executor of the last will and testament of Ruth M. Thompson, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, to Lyle Z. Martin, 12645 North Road, Cato, property at 12631 State Route 176, $115,000. Assessment $109,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Sharon A. Culver, 1847 Britt Road, Aurora, and Gary A. Culver, Westminster, MD, to David B. Avery and Linda A. Avery, 1777 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at Brick Church Road, $25,000. Assessment $20,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• William J. Hirst and Marjorie Hirst, Fountainville, PA, to The Nature Conservancy, Inc., Arlington, VA, property at 0 Cloverleaf Road, $280,000. Assessment $210,000.
• Dean S. Luce and Carol A. Tobey, 1389 Cloverleaf Road, Locke, to Edward N. Butler and Ann D. Butler, Woodbridge, VA, property at 1389 Cloverleaf Road, $265,000. Assessment $235,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• NYTRACK, Inc., P.O. Box 13, Moravia, to Marcus Polanco, 824 St. Nicholas Ave., Apt. 33, New York, property at 97 S. Main St., $200,000. Assessment $158,000.
• Alfred E. Liddiard and Linda J. Liddiard, 467 Fire Lane 30, Moravia, to Michelle L. Weston, 206 Robins St., Endwell, property at 467 Fire Lane 30, $335,000. Assessment $271,600.
• Stephen T. Jones, Beloit, WI, to Michael A. Pasho, 2901 SE On Owasco Road, Moravia, part of Rockefeller Road, $3,000. Assessment $273,400.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Michael A. Pasho, 2901 SE On Owasco Road, Moravia, part of Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $273,400.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Gerald J. Gambell, Gregg A. Gambell, Colleen G. Santelli (fka Colleen M. Gambell) and Cynthia Gambell (fka Cindy Drummond), 4339 Olympus Heights, Syracuse, to Marlene F. Loose and William D. Loose, Kingston, PA, property at 43 Fire Lane 13A, $440,500. Assessment $264,500.
• Dawn Czolowski (fka Dawn Matijas), 34 Calemad Dr., Auburn, Daniel Matijas, 3174 Cottle Road, Weedsport, Valarie M. Rowe, 4737 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, Kevin J. Matijas, 6 Lake Ave., Auburn, Deborah J. Walpole, 207 Caverns Road, Apt. 2, Howes Cave, and Allen J. Matijas, 2 Adams St., Auburn, to Andrew D. Carey and Amber M. Carey, 305 Lick St., Groton, property at 4349 State Route 38A, $119,000. Assessment $79,000.
• Pamela J. Lennox, as administrator of the estate of Thomas A. Lennox Sr., 4595 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Pamela J. Lennox (same address), vacant land at Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $37,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Dennis G. VanSlyke Sr., 54 French Ave., Auburn, to Cherri L. Schadt, Mount Holly, NJ, property at 54 French Ave., $0. Assessment $62,900.
• Mark A. Sinclair, 101 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, Deborah S. Reed, 63 Drummond St., Auburn, Diane S. Cadwallader, 6 Boyle Ave., Auburn, Jane A. Sinclair, 101 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, to Dennis P. Sedor and Michele L. Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, property at 101 Burtis Point Road, $325,000. Assessment $247,700.
• Rebecca B. Gennett, Henderson, NV, to Kevin B. Bryant and Ann Bryant, 4539 Kingsford Terrace, Syracuse, and Brandon King and Lisa King, 4568 Kingsford Terrace, Syracuse, property at 5023 Gleason Dr., $730,000. Assessment $566,500.
• Paulette D. Ball, 7029 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott, and Sandra J. Carr, Venice, FL, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Paul W. Koenig, 7143 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Paulette D. Ball, 7029 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott, and Sandra J. Carr, Venice, FL, property at 7143 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $146,400.
• Janet Waters and John M. Waters, 325 Sunset Beach Dr., Auburn, to Kristen Pease and John Pease, 4770 Setting Sun Terrace, Syracuse, property at 325 Sunset Beach Dr., $325,000. Assessment $230,500.
• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Joseph GB Scott, 6 E. Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 1 Fourth Ave., $125,000. Assessment $74,700.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Frederick G. Compagni III and Tammy J. Compagni, 7088 Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Bradley E. Littlefield and Julie K. Littlefield, 12 Chapel St., Sherburne, property at 7088 N. Glen Haven Road, $271,000. Assessment $197,500.
• Herman Tinker, 5342 Brake Hill Road, Homer, to Edward R. Perelka, 1105 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 6081 Sayles Corner Road, $10,000. Assessment $22,700.
• William C. Tracy and Georgianna Tracy, 2200 Sand Hill Road, Moravia, to Wendy E. Tracy, as trustee for the William C. and Georgianna Tracy Irrevocable Trust, property at 2200 Sand Hill Road, $0. Assessment $279,100.
• Riccarda Jarvis and Robert E. Lago, as executors of the estate of Franklin R. Lago, 43 Grant St., Auburn, to Robert E. Lago, 3314 White Road, Moravia, property off White Road, $0. Assessment $60,700.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Richard J. Moscarito and Deborah S. Moscarito, 6763 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Brian Tallerico and Karen Tallerico, 102 Packwood Place, Skaneateles, property at 6763 County Line Road, $999,999. Assessment $675,000.
• William J. Holmes and Bridget P. Holmes, 3082 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Victoria M. Snively, 300 Beckwith Road, West Henrietta, and Jennifer A. Holmes, 2766 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, as trustees of the William J. Holmes and Bridget P. Holmes Irrevocable Trust, property at 3082 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $196,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Joseph Casamento and Denise Casamento, Chardon, OH, property at 37 Cayuga Shores Dr., $172,500. Assessment $120,000.
• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Paul H. Vitale and Lisa R. Vitale, 315 Starksboro Dr., Camillus, property at 33 Cayuga Shores Dr., $189,900. Assessment $108,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Rebecca Martin, 101 Pheasant Run Road, Apt. 4, Clinton, to Kenneth Martin, 1829 Woodworth Road, Oswego, property at 1829 Woodworth Road, $0. Assessment $100,500.
• George A. Howell and June M. Howell, Spencer, MA, to Christopher M. Healy and Donna L. Healy, P.O. Box 415, 9005 Ellis Road, Holland Patent, property at 14940 N. Hadcock Dr., $365,000. Assessment $234,900.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Margaret R. Morin, 7076 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Allen H. Morin and Edith C.M. Morin (same address), property at 7076 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $224,900.
• James H. Scholz, 5 Butler Lane, Auburn, to Siamak Hersini, 1148 Ridge Crest Dr., Victor, property at 3 and 5 Butler Lane, $280,000. Assessment $230,000.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Jeffrey L. Edwards, 1986 State Route 34, Genoa, to Tiffany Beebee, 3557 Black St., Scipio, as trustee of the Jeffrey L. Edwards and Kathleen C. Edwards Irrevocable Trust, property at 1986 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $841,100.
• Philip J. Purdy, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, David E. Purdy, 2798 Oak Hills Road, Moravia, Bruce W. Purdy, 82 Swift St., Auburn, Jacqueline K. Purdy, 59 County Route 4, Central Square, as executrix of the estate of Larry F. Purdy and Gladys Peterson Purdy (aka Gladys Purdy), 2509 State Route 34, Venice Center, by Phillip J. Purdy, to Philip J. Purdy and Pamela S. Purdy, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, property at 2509 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $73,900.
• Joan F. Troiani (aka Joan P. Troiani), 2176 State Route 34, Venice Center, to Dorothy L. Radcliff (same address), property at 2176 State Route 34, $127,650. Assessment $72,900.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Thomas R. Wilson, 12048 State Route 38, Red Creek, property at 12048 State Route 38, $55,900. Assessment $48,300.
