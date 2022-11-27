Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 27, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 22-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Michael Anthony Villano and Rosalind Fallat, 258 Seymour St., Auburn, to Enrique A. Murillo, 5555 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 258 Seymour St., $157,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Michael J. Kukiela and Robert A. Kukiela, 26 Catlin St., Auburn, to Mark M. Kukiela, 5884 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 26 Catlin St., $0. Assessment $120,100.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cayuga County Development Corporation (aka CCDC) (same address), property at 182-184 North St., $1. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Anthony Forgione Jr., 65A Sequoia Dr., Syracuse, and Susan Forgione, 94 Prospect St., Auburn, to Jacob Kipp, 665 School St., Skaneateles, property at 94 Prospect St., $178,000. Assessment $152,000.

• Connie McCall, St. Albans, WV, to Katie E. Sweeney, 3193 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 59 Cayuga St., $95,000. Assessment $103,100.

• CitiMortgage Inc. to Great Faith Minisitries Intl. Inc., Detroit, MI, property at 17 Lake Ave., $1. Assessment $65,474.

• Cayuga County Development Corporation (aka CCDC), 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Mozaic Chapter NYSARC Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, property at 182-184 North St., $1. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Michael T. Stanczyk, 46 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, to Red Gate LLC (same address), property at 5 Perry St., $1. Assessment $129,000.

• Jay R. Filer and Brandi L. Filer, 6730 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Jay R. Filer, 53 Groton St., Corning, property at 6730 Basswood Road, $9,000. Assessment $100,900.

• Peter H. Windsheimer and Rachel L. Ramirez, 26 Morris St., Auburn, to Donald Lewis, 14 John St., Auburn, property at 49 Grove Ave., $160,000. Assessment $121,800.

• Peter F. Borza, 100 Dawson Ave., Auburn, to Hazel E. Borza (same address), property at 100 Dawson Ave., $0. Assessment $150,700.

• Bonnie L. Baker, 204 Grant Ave., Auburn, to 228 Grant Avenue LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 228-230 Grant Ave., $525,000. Assessment $404,500.

• Cayuga County Development Corporation (aka CCDC), 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc. (dba E. John Gavras Center), 182 North St., Auburn, property at 182 North St., $0. Assessment $2,000,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Stanley M. Dzuba, 6400 Half Acre Road, Auburn to Patricia M. Stevens, as trustee of the Stanley M. Dzuba Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6400 Half Acre Road, $0. Assessment $79,900.

• Fingerlakes Mall Acquisition LLC, 580 Fifth Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, to VACHI Fingerlakes LLC, 452 Fifth Ave., 30th Floor, New York, property at 1579 Clark St. Road, $3,600,000. Assessment $2,984,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Richard Landon, 8790 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Paul Weber and Vanessa Weber, 9615 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 9615 Oakland Road, $23,000. Assessment $60,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Christine M. Novak and Carol C. Brooks, 198 Fire Lane 12, Cato, as trustee of the Christine M. Novak and Carol C. Brooks Trust, to Alfred LoMaglio III and Kimberly A. LoMaglio, 716 Shanlee Dr., Webster, property at 198 Fire Lane 12, $185,000. Assessment $93,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• William K. Willis, 31 Glenside Dr., Moravia, to Scott Jones and Amy Jones, 3315 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 31 Glenside Dr., $280,000. Assessment $176,700.

• Heather MacAdam and Patrick Gorham, 5613 Brockway Road, Moravia, to Jamie M. Ladouceur and Elizabeth A. Ladouceur, 5383 State Highway 812, Ogdensburg, property at 5625 Brockway Road, $10,000. Assessment $32,100.

• Perry R. Lyon and Michelle A. Lyon, 11 Church St., Moravia, to Nancy Heckel and Ryan Harper, Eugene, OR, property at 11 Church St., $310,000. Assessment $176,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Derek E. Coningsby and Jennifer J. Coningsby, 3452 White Road, Moravia, to Derek E. Coningsby Jr. and Courtney M. Coningsby, 3444 White Road, Moravie, property at White Road, $0. Assessment $259,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Christopher Herbert and Timothy Herbert, 25 Westlake Ave., Auburn, to Christopher Herbert (same address), property at 41 Stryker Ave., $0. Assessment $104,500.

• John G. Alberici and Wendy A. Alberici, 7329 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Brent T. DeBois, 119 Genesee St., Apartment 4, Auburn, property at 7329 Owasco Road, $199,900. Assessment $78,900.

• Todd R. Milton and Leslie M. Milton, 405 Waters Edge, Auburn, to Eric Edward Fehling and Rimma Dianna Fehling (same address), property at 405 Waters Edge, $675,000. Assessment $308,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Derek E. Coningsby and Jennifer J. Coningsby, 3452 White Road, Moravia, to Derek E. Coningsby Jr. and Courtney M. Coningsby, 3444 White Road, Moravie, property at White Road, $0. Assessment $84,700.

• Michael S. Catagnus, P.O. Box 1057, Moravia, to Robert J. Cavallo and Kristen S. Cavallo, Wayne, NJ, property at Richardson Hill Road, $100,000. Assessment $100,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Cheri S. Haring, 247 State St., Auburn, to Cheri S. Haring and Ronald W. Bench (same address), property at 7692 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Andrea Stone, 12657 Ira Station Road, Martville, as executrix of the estate of Brian A. Fisher, to Brian D. Fisher, Hermiston, OR, property at 14039 Wilde Road, $25,300. Assessment $25,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Joy M. Foster, Joseph S. Gregory Jr. and Mary E. Gregory, 302 Champlin Road, Groton, to Cody Street and Justina Street, 268 Champlin Road, Groton, property at 268 Champlin Road, $255,000. Assessment $231,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• CitiMortgage Inc. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property at 2103 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $75,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Andrea Stone, 12657 Ira Station Road, Martville, as executrix of the estate of Brian A. Fisher, to Brian D. Fisher, Hermiston, OR, property at 12657 Ira Station Road, $54,900. Assessment $113,300.

• Andrea Stone, 12657 Ira Station Road, Martville, as executrix of the estate of Brian A. Fisher, to Andrea Stone (same address), property at 12657 Ira Station Road, $58,400. Assessment $113,300.