Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 28, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 18-24:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• The City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Brian M. Polcovich, 3 Beardsley St., Auburn, property at 23 Perrine St., $25,000. Assessment $106,600.

• Majdi W. Hasan, 8 South St., Auburn, to Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 25-27 Derby Ave., 35 Perrine St., and 5 Frances St., $165,000. Assessments $56,842, $61,053, and $66,600.

• Edythe Merced Rodriguez Nicholas, as administratrix of the estate of Judith Arcadia Rodriguez-Sierra, Williamsburg, VA, to Stephen Bianco and Toni Bianco, 41 Wall St., Auburn, property at 34 Lansing St., $50,000. Assessment $83,600.

• Kaylee M. Napolitano, 32 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. Sojka and Elaine A. Ferrier, Ypsilenti, MI, property at 32 Grove Ave., $170,000. Assessment $115,800.

• Wesley Burger, 53 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 53 E. Genesee St., $30,000. Assessment $55,400.

• Clifford A. Doyle, 228 Seymour St., Auburn, to Tyler J. Doyle, 13 Grove Ave., Auburn, property at 13 Grove Ave., $34,000. Assessment $56,600.

• Max Borst and Sarah Borst, 3371 Fairview Drive, Syracuse, to MSB Rentals LLC (same address), property at 146 and 150-152 S. Fulton St., $1. Assessment $133,400.

• Mark P. Flurschutz, as trustee for the Paul L. and Margaret L. Flurschutz Irrevocable Trust, 13 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Lisa Komanecky, 400 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 17 N. Hurd Circle, $247,500. Assessment $138,400.

• Heem’s Dream LLC, 73 Lansing St., Auburn, to Eric M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 70-72 Holley St., $123,900. Assessment $78,400.

• B and C Holding Properties LLC, 218 Hanover Ave., Liverpool, to Billy D. Casteel, 28 Parker St., Auburn, property at 12-14 Warren Ave., $73,025. Assessment $83,000.

• Sterling S. Yost and Paulette J. Yost, Fairfield, CA, to Diana M. Brown, 6 Wright Ave. No. 2, Auburn, property at 84 Capitol St., $87,500. Assessment $79,000.

• James Netti, 10 Clymer St., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Grace Ann Netti, and Rosemarie Netti, 133 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Joan DeArtemis and Cathy Nicles, Worcester, MA, property at 7 Wallace Ave., $70,000. Assessment $55,000.

• Mark E. Martin, as administrator of the estate of Edward J. Marciniec, 138 Curtis Place, Auburn, to Walter Koester and Iris Koester, 22 Paul St., Auburn, property at 30 Paul St., $40,000. Assessment $31,000.

• Peter J. Bishop, 185 E. 85th St. Apt. 27E, New York, to Cody J. Blaisdell, 54 Seymour St. Floor 2, Auburn, property at 191 Seymour St., $135,000. Assessment $95,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Richard P. Aupperle and Maria Aupperle, 6395 Willard St., Cayuga, property at 0 Water St., $322. Assessment $3,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• James Flesher, Fort Meyers, FL, to David Haskins Jr. and Andrea Haskins, 5775 New St., Cicero, property at 2717 E. Brutus St., $154,000. Assessment $132,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• 11337 South Street LLC, 100 Genesee St., Auburn, to Donald C. Gleason, 11343 South St., Cato, property off South Street, $1,860. Assessment $900.

• Thomas M. Carfagno and Laura A. Carfagno, 237 Fire Lane 13, Jordan, to Steve Schweitzer and Kim Schweitzer, 704 Kibby Road, Baldwinsville, property at 308 Fire Lane 13, $99,900. Assessment $22,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Jamie M. LaManna and Amy L. LaManna, 5800 South St. Road, Auburn, to Meir Teitelbaum, 44 Lyncrest Drive, Monsey, property at 5800 South St. Road, $210,000. Assessment $136,500.

• Samuel M. Tamburo, 5886 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Tracy A. Tamburo-Nevil, 110 Rugby Road, Syracuse, property at 5886 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $130,800.

• Joseph E. Pettigrass, 5478 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Michael Drew Savino, 66 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 5478 Silver St. Road, $367,500. Assessment $258,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Linda L. Watson, 12595 North Road, Cato, as executrix of the last will and testament of Thomas E. Watson, to Linda L. Watson (same address), property at North Road, $0. Assessment $5,700.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Kevin R. Van Orman and Kit H. Van Orman, 9 Orchard Lane, Aurora, to Rebecca E. Van Orman and Jason N. Van Orman, as trustees for the Kevin R. Van Orman and Kit H. Van Orman Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 9 Orchard Lane, $0. Assessment $238,293.

• James Avery III, Spotsylvania, VA, to Matthew Bianconi and Alexis Boyce, 403 Main St., Aurora, property at Lafayette Street, $150,000. Assessment $123,000.

• Elsie C. Torres, P.O. Box 292, 272 Main St., Aurora, to Elsie C. Torres (same address) and Gabriel Torres, Sherman Oaks, CA, property at 272 Main St., $0. Assessment $136,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Cynthia M. Hertel, 679 Old Genoa Road, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of Francis Hertel (aka Francis E. Hertel), to George E. Perreault and Jeannett L. Thompson, 676 Old Genoa Road, Locke, property at 679 and 683 Old Genoa Road, $50,000. Assessment $37,500.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Daniel L. Kimler, 8159 High St., Montezuma, to Caitlynn E. Seamans, 360 Hines Road, Newfield, property at 8159 High St., $100,000. Assessment $55,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Andrew R. Evans, 41 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Andrew R. Evans and Megan Evans (same address), property at 41 W. Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $85,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Sean J. Behrman and Kim E. Behrman, 4620 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to James J. Dabek and Emily V. Dabek, 2516 Rhonda Drive, Vestal, property at 4620 Rockefeller Road, $310,900. Assessment $156,600.

• Patricia A. Orr, 30 Fire Lane 12A, Moravia, to Patricia A. Orr (same address), as trustee of the Patricia A. Orr Living Trust, property at 30 Fire Lane 12A, $0. Assessment $436,600.

• Linette Weed Glover, 6174 Mitchell Road, Moravia, and Dale E. Weed, 1704 Carley Drive, Port Byron, as co-trustees of the Weed Trust and as co-trustees of the Weed Irrevocable Trust, to Dale E. Weed (same address), property at 3748 State Route 41A, $120,000. Assessment $52,000.

• Eileen A. Keller (fka Eileen A. Weathers), 502 Glenwood Lane, Auburn, to Brett DiMatteo and Kristen DiMatteo, 3582 Owasco Drive, Auburn, property at 502 Glenwood Lane, $325,000. Assessment $324,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Douglas F. Hamberger, 7278 Potter Road, Auburn, to Michael B. LoPiccolo and Courtney L. LoPiccolo, 36 Letchworth St., Auburn, property at 36 Letchworth St., $180,000. Assessment $168,000.

• Timothy J. Quinn and Cynthia M. Quinn, 4222 School St., Auburn, to Jeremy Brokaw and Sarah Brokaw, Helena, MT, property at 4222 School St., $310,000. Assessment $136,900.

• Keith E. Fox, 6205 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Joseph C. Cammilleri and Felicia Cammilleri, 2784 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, property at 6205 Oakridge Road, $264,000. Assessment $154,000.

• Kevin R. Gleason, 11 Calloway Drive, Auburn, and Harry A. Gleason, 152 Shoreham Drive, Rochester, and Richard A. Gleason Jr., 39 Shannon Glen, Fairport, to the Owasco Lake House LLC, 39 Shannon Glen, Fairport, property at 193 Burtis Point Road and East Lake Road, $0. Assessment $444,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Deborah Donlon, 23 Calemad Drive, Auburn, to Alison L. Boyd, Davie, FL, property at 23 Calemad Drive, $730,000. Assessment $484,000.

• Kim Kromer Murphy, as administratrix CTA of the estate of John W. Agne, 2344 Ashburn Drive, Lafayette, to Felicia Sciortino, 4993 State Route 31, Auburn, property at 3291 Walker Road, $150,000. Assessment $141,300.

• James T. Sims and Cynthia R. Sims, 8032 Baker Road, Auburn, to Josh P. Sims, Billings, MT, as trustee of the James T. Sims and Cynthia R. Sims Irrevocable Trust, property at 8032 Baker Road, $0. Assessment $225,800.

• Agnes Crothers, 5 Depew St., Auburn, to Sara Crothers, Jeffersonville, VT, and Elizabeth Crothers Rau, Washington, D.C., property at 5 Depew St., $1. Assessment $190,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Doody Farms LLC, 5541 Large Road, Auburn, to Dawn Wayne, 5681 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at State Route 326, $210,000. Assessment $206,300.

• John Dixon, 17 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of James Dixon, 781 Connors Road, Cayuga, to James E. Dixon II, 2217 Moonshine Road, Aurora, property at 781 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $24,000.

• Daniel B. Halstead and Marie A. Halstead, Naples, FL, to Alexandra D. Dubovici and Brandon N. Bells, 230 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 5 Hillview Drive, $183,000. Assessment $150,200.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Amber O. Carmichael and Cigi M. Carmichael, 892 Sprouls Road, Cortland, to Samantha Schon, 2045 E. River Road, Cortland, property at 892 Sprouls Road, $170,000. Assessment $128,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Frank J. Chernega, 7064 Canoga Road, Unit 3, Auburn, to Joseph Armstrong, 19 Lower Lane, Weedsport, property at 2089 Turnpike Road, $150,000. Assessment $81,400.

• Logan J. Moore, 7331 Potter Road, Auburn, to Susan Phillips, 144 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 7331 Potter Road, $184,450. Assessment $129,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Gregory D. Saville, 3047 Ford Road, Venice Center, to Gregory D. Saville and Jackie Powers Saville (aka Jacqueline M. Saville) (same address), property at 3047 Ford Road, $0. Assessment $43,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0