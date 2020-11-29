Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 29, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 15-21.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Stanley J. Barski, 61 Dayton St., Auburn, to Stanley J. Barski, as trustee for the Karen Barski Supplemental Needs Trust, property at 61 Dayton St., $0. Assessment $100,000.
• Andrea J. Bower, as executrix of the last will and testament of Kevin P. Coughlin, 110 Genesee St. Suite 300, Auburn, to Ryan M. Ringwood, 35 Highland St. Extension, Auburn, property at 116 Pulsifer Drive, $98,500. Assessment $106,700.
• Adam M. Quigley and Jessica L. Quigley, 17 Sheridan St., Auburn, to Jaed L. Bugliosi, 14 Bell Lane, Freeville, property at 17 Sheridan St., $142,000. Assessment $67,600.
• Matthew R. Jorgensen and Brianna M. Jorgensen (aka Briana M. Jorgenson), 82 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Bridgette I. Smith, 63 County Route 4, Central Square, property at 82 N. Fulton St., $135,740. Assessment $99,000.
• Dan T. Randolph, 314 Arch Stone Way, Camillus, to Deborah J. Killmore and Thomas J. Killmore, 95 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 109-111 N. Lewis St., $145,000. Assessment $84,000.
• Rusty M. Tierney, 6612 Butera Dr., Auburn, to RT Properties of CNY LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at 3-5 Park Ave., $0. Assessment $90,000.
• Rusty M. Tierney, 6612 Butera Dr., Auburn, to RT Properties of CNY LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at 9 Willey St., $0. Assessment $73,000.
• Rusty M. Tierney, 6612 Butera Dr., Auburn, to RT Properties of CNY LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at 13-15 Beardsley St., $0. Assessment $91,700.
• Rusty M. Tierney, 6612 Butera Dr., Auburn, to RT Properties of CNY LLC, 9 Willey St., Auburn, property at 75-77 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $94,000.
• Anthony D. Franeschelli and Jill E. Franceschelli, 41 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Joseph L. Baney and Ekaterini H. Baney, 6017 West Lake Road, Auburn, property at 41 S. Hunter Ave., $330,000. Assessment $261,700.
• Stephanie McMillin (fka Stephanie Cartner), 34 Steel St., Auburn, to Michael H. Zellar Jr., 21 Paul St., Auburn, property at 21 Paul St., $1. Assessment $74,200.
• Plaza Group 200 LLC, 501 John James Audubon Parkway, Suite 400, Amherst, to ABC Cayuga Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, property at 98-104 North St., $900,000. Assessment $929,000.
• Brandon Mirrer and Ashley Mirrer, 75 Bradford St., Auburn, to Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 75 Bradford St., $80,000. Assessment $74,500.
• Renee Carrier, 97 Cottage St., Auburn, to Sara Smith, Bristow, VA, property at 97 Cottage St., $17,000. Assessment $34,000.
• Todd Bennett and Kathleen Bennett, 7351 State St. Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey Paul Erskin Jr. and Michael Philip Exner II, 8 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 11-13 Elm St., $165,000. Assessment $38,999.
• Scott M. Deyo and Marcie L. Deyo, 57 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Glenn Quinn and Kelsey Quinn, 44 Arlington Ave., Auburn, property at 57 Pulaski St., $90,000. Assessment $92,000.
• James H. Kessler, 118 W. Eighth St., Oswego, as administrator of the estate of Helen O. Kessler (same address), to Rene Butler, 120 S. Hoops St., Auburn, property at 304 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $84,700.
• William P. Androsko, 2254 Sine Road, Auburn, to William Rinaldi Jr., 236 E. Main St., Elbridge, property at 131 Seymour St., $50,000. Assessment $53,000.
• William H. Sautter, Harleysville, PA, to Next Door Properties LLC, 7473 Bull St., Bridgeport, property at 12 Seminary St., $124,500. Assessment $135,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Renee M. Stevens, 6333 Water St., Cayuga, to Roger K. Updike Sr. and Catherine A. Wood, 154 Westview Lane, Ithaca, property at 6333 Water St., $210,000. Assessment $129,200.
• Glenn M. Cicora Jr., as trustee of the last will and testament of Glenn M. Cicora Sr., Venice, FL, to Michael A. Strecker, Grand Rapids, MI, property at 964 Clark St. Road, $200,000. Assessment $139,800.
• Amy M. Zugibe and Frederick T. Zugibe III, 6327 Water St., Cayuga, to Gwenlyn S. Symons, 6323 Water St., Cayuga, part of 6327 Water St., $15,000. Assessment $155,000.
• Pike Properties LLC, Phoenix, MD, to Craig Langenbach and Ingrid A. Langenbach, Brachville, NJ, property at 5855 Waynes Point, $615,100. Assessment $448,500.
• Gwenlyn S. Symons, 6323 Water St., Cayuga, to Brian Diehl and Nicole Diehl, 22 Millford Xing, Penfield, property at 6323 Water St., $499,900. Assessment $213,000.
• Melissa E. Ford, Standart Woods, Auburn, and Christopher C. Ford, 6410 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Christopher C. Ford, property at 6410 Basswood Road, $1. Assessment $190,000.
• Jason A. Hawker and Lori L. Hawker, 6539 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Lori L. Hawker (same address), property at 6539 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $115,400.
• Scott A. Zirbel and Karen E. Zirbel, 716 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, to Scott A. Zirbel and Karen E. Zirbel, trustees under the Zirbel Living Trust, property at 716 Chamberlain Road, $0. Assessment $339,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Bradford P. Butler, 9035 Jackson St., Weedsport, to David S. Butler and Pamela A. Butler, Leesburg, VA, property at 9035 Jackson St., $102,839. Assessment $83,500.
• Michele A. Henderson, 2822 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Kaylee Chayka, 35 Second Ave., Auburn, and Shawn Mitchell, 2333 Hamilton Road, Weedsport, property at 2822 State Route 31, $127,000. Assessment $68,300.
• Edwin K. Weller Jr., 2961 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2610 W. Brutus St., $34,000. Assessment $19,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Thomas Grant, 3497 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Michelle Kelley-Leonard, 850 Vine St., Apt. 2e, Liverpool, property at 3497 Sherman Road, $169,600. Assessment $65,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Guy M. Hudson (fka Guy Hudson), 10951 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, to Guy M. Hudson, as trustee under the Guy M. Hudson Living Trust, property at 10951 Duck Lake Road, $0. Assessment $77,800.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Steven Tardibone, P.O. Box 2232, Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, to Phillip E. Zerrillo II, 5041 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at 5869 West Lake Road, $24,000. Assessment $10,400.
• David M. Fallat, 5854 Southgate Dr., Auburn, to Alexander N. Gatewood and Laura E. Gatewood, 6010 West Lake Road, Auburn, property at 5854 Southgate Dr., $300,000. Assessment $265,500.
• Douglas Ross, David Ross and Susan E. Hilton, 5351 West Lake Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey Good, Fort Myers, FL, property at 3016 Pinfeather Place, $45,000. Assessment $35,000.
• Douglas Ross, David Ross and Susan E. Hilton, 5351 West Lake Road, Auburn, to Emanuel L. Maniscalco and Marion E. Maniscalco, 5388 West Lake Road, Auburn, property at 3025 Pinfeather Place, $45,000. Assessment $35,000.
• Thomas A. Stamp Sr. and Sandra L. Goodrow, 3 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to William T. Costie, 73 Seymour St., Apt. 4, Auburn, property at 5887 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, $132,000. Assessment $118,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Woodrow Huskey and Tamara L. Huskey, 1843 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to David J. Huskey and Jo Beth Huskey (same address), property at 1843 Atwater Road, $0. Assessment $87,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Robert Brown, Durham, NC, to Tennille Forbes, 2447 W. Main St., Cato, and Robert Brown, Durham, NC, property at 2447 W. Main St., $0. Assessment $130,100.
• Gary E. Andersen and Barbara L. Andersen, 3334 Sunnyside Road, Cato, to Jachin David Bender and Sarah Bender, 1618 Teall Ave., Syracuse, property at 3334 Sunnyside Road, $230,000. Assessment $175,800.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• James Terenzi Sr. and Leonard Terenzi, 909 Boswell Hill Road, Endicott, to Katherine Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 2401 Sunset Beach Dr., $315,000. Assessment $269,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Rowland W. Chaffin, P.O. Box 254, Moravia, to Teresa C. Palmer and Frederick W. Palmer, as trustees of the Palmer Living Trust, 3210 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 16 Galbraith Dr., $135,000. Assessment $53,600.
• Anita L. Grosso (aka) Anita Grosso), 3000 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Anita L. Grosso, as trustee of the Anita L. Grosso Revocable Trust, property at 3000 Rockefeller Road, $1. Assessment $139,600.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Della Moody and Don-Mac Moody, 4742 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, and Douglas A. Moody, Lakewood, OH, to Sean E. Callahan and Kristin Dadey, 6 Alfred Lane, Moravia, property at 4742 Amerman Road, $372,376. Assessment $433,600.
• Kenneth G. Schmitt and Dorothy M. Rizzo, 4709 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Lagrand E. Chase III, St. Pete Beach, FL, property at Twisting Lane, $31,000. Assessment $29,800.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• James H. Halliday, P.O. Box 193, Skaneateles, to Michael Bean, 4085 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 5494 North Road, $29,600. Assessment $89,200.
• Renee J. McDonald, 4848 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to John D. Cosachov and Andrea U. Cosachov, 4917 West Lake Road, Auburn, property at 6186 Oakridge Road, $170,000. Assessment $95,900.
• Thomas J. Neville, as executor of the estate of John J. Neville, 41 First Ave., Auburn, to Kelsie R. Baker and Todd J. Kirby, 134 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 41 First Ave., $87,447. Assessment $88,500.
• Hugh J. Murphy Jr. and Cynthia D. Murphy (fka Cynthia L. DiIoia, 6 Wood Hollow Dr., Auburn, to Dominic W. Pellegrino and Katherine Daloia, 28 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, property at 6 Wood Hollow Dr., $167,500. Assessment $107,200.
• Jeffrey D. Catalfano, 7377 Owasco Road, Auburn, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry, 6 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, property at 7377 Owasco Road, $86,000. Assessment $91,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Patricia F. DaRin and Robert C. DaRin, 6175 Old Coye Road, Jamesville, to Amanda J. DaRin, 218 Ferncliff Ave., Liverpool, Jeremy R. DaRin, 5010 Platinum Dr., Liverpool, and Matthew P. DaRin, 3290 Savier Road, Marcellus, as trustees of the DaRin Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 3754 Ensenore Road, $0. Assessment $365,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Kurt F. Rosell, 7022 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Joshua Lozner and Melissa Lozner, Morristown, NJ, property at 7022 N. Glen Haven Road, $600,000. Assessment $476,200.
• Dennis O. Stratton and Janet M. Stratton, 5 Phelps Dr., Homer, Tamara L. Lemoine, Chapel Hill, NC, Tracey L. Zuliani, Sutton, MA, and Todd O. Stratton, 7914 E. Ridge Point Dr., Fayetteville, to Bernadette M. Belton and Jesse R. Belton, 5164 State Route 41, Homer, property at 6919 N. Glen Haven Road, $200,000. Assessment $179,900.
• Dennis O. Stratton and Janet M. Stratton, 5 Phelps Dr., Homer, to Tamara L. Lemoine, Chapel Hill, NC, Tracey L. Zuliani, Sutton, MA, and Todd O. Stratton, 7914 E. Ridge Point Dr., Fayetteville, 6919 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $179,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Jeffrey A. Wolford and Kathryn E. Wolford (fka Kathryn E. Vuillemot), 3246 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Jonathan M. Szkolnik and Megan E. Waldron, 250 McIntosh Dr., Apt. A10, Auburn, property at 3246 Franklin St. Road, $185,290. Assessment $136,400.
• Edvaldo R. Meliscki, 3923 Mandy Rue, Auburn, to Edvaldo R. Meliscki and Keila Karina de Oliveira Meliscki (same address), property at 3923 Mandy Rue, $1. Assessment $198,674.
• Richard Wall and Linda M. Wall, 3292 Barrington Way, Auburn, to Lori Short and Jennifer Wall, as trustees for the Richard H. Wall and Linda M. Wall Irrevocable Trust, property at 3292 Barrington Way, $0. Assessment N/A.
• Gregory J. Meyers and Marianne Meyers (fka Marianne T. Meyers), 1 Walnut St. Extension, Auburn, to Gregory J. Meyers and Marianne Meyers, as trustees under the Meyers Living Trust, property at 1 Walnut St. Extension, $0. Assessment $165,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Norman J. Vaill and Jane S. Vaill, 1783 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Pearce Acres LLC, 6721 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, part of 4366 Truesdale Road, $473,000. Assessment $207,500.
• Robert L. Martens, P.O. Box 509, Union Springs, to Maxine L. Martens, as trustee of the Maxine L. Martens Revocable Trust (same address), property off State Route 90, $0. Assessment $400.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Beau C. Ford and Rebecca Ford, 14363 Victory St., Sterling, to Melody L. Case, 420 Old State Route 104, Red Creek, property at 14363 Victory St., $130,000. Assessment $79,800.
• Lyle M. Hadcock and Alecia J. Hadcock, P.O. Box 421, Fair Haven, to James Hadcock and Michelle Hadcock, 14759 Poplar St., P.O. Box 127, Fair Haven, property at 589 Main St., $1. Assessment $75,300.
• CYPRIS Inc., 191 Culver Road, Rochester, to Adam Podlesh, Vedra Beach, FL, property at West Bay Road, $1. Assessment $29,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Michael Cardinell, 2208 Sine Road, Throop, to Amber L. VanLuven, 21 Steel St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 2214 Sine Road, $92,553. Assessment $50,250.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Gerald S. Scott, 12912 Timerson Road, Red Creek, to Mark Deacy, P.O. Box 635, Red Creek, property at 0 Timerson Road, $20,000. Assessment $35,400.
