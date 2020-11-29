Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 29, 2020

• Todd Bennett and Kathleen Bennett, 7351 State St. Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey Paul Erskin Jr. and Michael Philip Exner II, 8 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 11-13 Elm St., $165,000. Assessment $38,999.

• Scott M. Deyo and Marcie L. Deyo, 57 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Glenn Quinn and Kelsey Quinn, 44 Arlington Ave., Auburn, property at 57 Pulaski St., $90,000. Assessment $92,000.

• James H. Kessler, 118 W. Eighth St., Oswego, as administrator of the estate of Helen O. Kessler (same address), to Rene Butler, 120 S. Hoops St., Auburn, property at 304 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $84,700.

• William P. Androsko, 2254 Sine Road, Auburn, to William Rinaldi Jr., 236 E. Main St., Elbridge, property at 131 Seymour St., $50,000. Assessment $53,000.

• William H. Sautter, Harleysville, PA, to Next Door Properties LLC, 7473 Bull St., Bridgeport, property at 12 Seminary St., $124,500. Assessment $135,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Renee M. Stevens, 6333 Water St., Cayuga, to Roger K. Updike Sr. and Catherine A. Wood, 154 Westview Lane, Ithaca, property at 6333 Water St., $210,000. Assessment $129,200.