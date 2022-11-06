Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 6, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 12-14:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• John J. Hayes Jr., 4 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Evelyn C. Eagan, 3130 Meadow View Lane, Auburn, property at 4 S. Marvine Ave., $162,000. Assessment $96,700.

• Robert J. Fuller and Darnell M. Fuller, 99 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Steven W. Deland, 50 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 99 Pulaski St., $209,900. Assessment $168,200.

• Laurie E. Connors, as trustee for the Laura A. Conley Irrevocable Trust, 13 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to Janice Herbers, Mesa, AZ, property at 13 S. Lewis St., $201,000. Assessment $136,500.

• Stephen F. Coleman, 5590 Town Hall Road, Auburn, as executor to the estate of Judith S. Coleman (aka Judith Ann Coleman), to Jennifer Coleman, 10224 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, and Michael S. Coleman, 5590 Town Hall Road, Auburn, property at 64 Chapman Ave., $0. Assessment $93,100.

• Thomas J. Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Timothy A. Guzzo, 7375 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at 24 Delevan St., $0. Assessment $74,000.

• 1Woodruff Place LLC, 454 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Benjamin Leonard, 723 Seneca Place, Elmira, property at 1 Woodruff Place, $74,000. Assessment $52,400.

• JRMO LLC, 162 York St., Auburn, to Dale Crowley, 6716 E. Lake Road, Auburn, and Dennis Crowley, 5019 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 5 Frederick St., $150,000. Assessment $76,000.

• Marikate Spears, 16 Franklin St., Auburn, to Dennis A. Culver, 19 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 16 Franklin St., $30,000. Assessment $73,600.

• Joel C. Campagnola and Sherri L. Campagnola, 14 Morris St., Auburn, to Sherri L. Campagnola (same address), property at 14 Morris St., $0. Assessment $118,800.

• QTS Management and Leasing Company Inc., 2181 Ellis Dr., Auburn, to Craig T. White, 53 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 12 Throop Ave., $250,000. Assessment $121,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Linda J. Gowen-Wood, as trustee of the Linda J. Gowen-Wood Living Trust, 407 Chelsea Dr., Islip, to Tara L. Gowen-Fricano, P.O. Box 57, Cayuga, property at 6182 Court St., $0. Assessment $144,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• George H. Myers Jr. and Brian M. Dodier, as trustees of the Myers Family Irrevocable Income Only Trust, 2796 Marshall St., Weedsport, and Cindy L. Myers (same address), to Angelo S. Giancarelli Sr. and Margaret M. Giancarelli (same address), property at 2796 Marshall St., $0. Assessment $131,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Larry R. Vincent, 10605 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Larry R. Vincent and Trudy R. Sordelet (same address), property at 10605 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $87,000.

• Angelo J. Giancarelli and Margaret M. Giancarelli, P.O. Box 776, Weedsport, to Christopher J. Gross and Erica Gross, 9756 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 9726 State Route 34, $293,000. Assessment $105,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Todd McGetrick and Brandy L. Hulsizer, 11078 Drake Road, Cato, to Tracy Anderson, 8350 Doreen Ave., Cicero, property at 11078 Drake Road, $519,950. Assessment $251,300.

• Nancy L. Smith, 54 Lilly Lane, Conquest, to Doree Reno, 1 Hickman Court, Syracuse, property at 54 Lilly Lane, $80,000. Assessment $54,100.

• Amelia M. Bumpus, 2015 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Christopher J. Bumpus, 8391 Centerport Road, Port Byron, and Kirk E. Bumpus, 2015 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at Lemon School Road, $0. Assessment $69,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Steven D. Tardibone, 5884 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Steven Tardibone (same address), as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, property at 5884 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $315,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Marsha Choffe, 2162 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Brian Davis, 356 Sills Road, Locke, property at 261 Sills Road, $32,000. Assessment $50,000.

• Jane J. Posner (fka Jane Posner) and Linda D. Brown (fka Linda Brown), 695 Fire Lane 7, P.O. Box 412, King Ferry, to Linda D. Brown, as trustee of the Linda D. Brown Living Trust (same address) and Jane J. Posner, as trustee of the Jane J. Posner Living Trust (same address), property at 696 Fire Lane 5, $0. Assessment $493,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• John E. Georgi and Mary B. Georgi (aka Mary Beth Georgi), 12749 State Route 176, Cato, to Sean Georgi, 167 E. Utica St., Oswego, property at 12749 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $67,300.

• Jeffrey S. Smith, St. Augustine, FL, to Angela Smith, Sefner, FL, property at 3725 Allen Road, $0. Assessment $59,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Lauren Olmstead, 5459 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Lauren Olmstead and Brenda Torok (same address), property at 5459 Skinner Hill Road, $0. Assessment $68,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Michael Flanigan and Deborah Flanigan, 3583 Koenig Point Dr., Auburn, to M. Benjamin Flanigan, 127 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Abby Flanigan Kolesa, Bradenton, FL, as trustee of the Michael Flanigan and Deborah Flanigan Irrevocable Trust, property at 3583 Koenig Point Dr., $0. Assessment $288,889.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Shirley Peters, 4191 Miller Road, Auburn, to Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, property at 4191 Miller Road, $80,000. Assessment $73,100.

• The East End Creamery LLC, 3193 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, property at 3196 E. Genesee St. Road, $147,000. Assessment $511,538.

• Thomas J. Guzzo and Judith A. Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Timothy A. Guzzo, 7375 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, and Kristen M. Guzzo, 7232 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 7397 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $217,949.

• Collin P. O’Toole, 4259 Wiggins Road, Auburn, to Lisa M. Mitchell, Spring Hill, FL, property at Swamp Road, $85,000. Assessment $22,800.

• Joyce R. Dragone, 3118 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Joyce R. Dragone, as trustee under the Joyce R. Dragone Living Trust (same address), property at 3118 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $122,400.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• David Rode and Kathy Rode, 407 Patty Road, Sterling, to Keith Goan, Tampa, FL, property at South Hadcock Drive, $1. Assessment $37,800.

• David Rode and Kathy Rode, 407 Patty Road, Sterling, to Keith Goan, Tampa, FL, property at 407 Patty Road, $400,000. Assessment $165,700.

• Paul R. Chamberlin and Cathy J. Chamberlin, 14300 Craine Road, Sterling, to Bret J. Gregory, 270 Sixty-Six Road, Martville, property at 14300 Craine Road, $25,000. Assessment $133,200.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Charles F. Mitchell to JPMorgan Chase Bank, property at 7893 Armstrong Road, $109,053. Assessment $218,312.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Diane Banner (fka Dianne M. Macarthur), 2458 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Amanda Binns, 989 South St., Genoa, as trustee of the David Banner and Diane Banner Irrevocable Trust, property at 2458 State Route 34B, $0. Assesment $151,025.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• William VanFossen, 12228 Upton Road, Red Creek, to David Lorentzen Jr., 202 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, property at 12228 Upton Road, $14,000. Assessment $85,000.