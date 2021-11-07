Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 7, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Thomas O. Gruver, 23 Union St., Auburn, to Tyler B. Binns, 204 Seitz Dr., Camillus, property at 23 Union St., $115,000. Assessment $77,000.

• Chelsea R. Brennan (nka Chelsea R. Gebel), 65 Columbus St., Auburn, to Darian V. Dubovici and Latisha A. Learn, 11 Nicole Dr., Apt. A, Spencerport, property at 65 Columbus St., $110,000. Assessment $103,700.

• Brandyn Morgan, 149 Osborne St., Auburn, to David Butler (same address), property at 139 Osborne St., $117,500. Assessment $64,800.

• Teresa Willems, 103 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Melvin Willems and Teresa Willems (same address), property at 103 Chapman Ave., $0. Assessment $87,300.

• Longevity Fund LLC, Southlake, TX, to Krista Wilson, 28 St. Anthony St., Auburn, property at 28 St. Anthony St., $10. Assessment $116,100.

• Harold E. Dymock, 8089 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Paula S. Baly, A12 Brogan Manor, Auburn, property at 107 Van Anden St., $90,100. Assessment $85,000.

• Nicholas Marti and Taylre Marti, Crawfordville, FL, to Theodore Alnutt Jr. and Stefanie Bennett, 4525 Davis Road, Union Springs, property at 75-77 Lansing St., $152,000. Assessment $98,800.

• Michael Milillo, 5902 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Mark J. Cool Jr., Roseville, MN, property at 50 Swift St., $72,000. Assessment $93,800.

• Frank J. Lumb and Lorraine Lumb, 3 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Jessica C. Grunder, Raleigh, NC, as trustee of the Frank J. Lumb and Lorraine Lumb Irrevocable Trust, property at 3 Anderson Circle, $0. Assessment $156,100.

• Frank J. Lumb and Lorraine Lumb, 3 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Jessica C. Grunder, Raleigh, NC, as trustee of the Frank J. Lumb and Lorraine Lumb Irrevocable Trust, property at 2 Near Place, $0. Assessment $27,000.

• Joseph A. Masotto Jr., 131 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to John F. Quintal and Colleen L. Quintal, 12 Chase St., Auburn, property at 131 S. Seward Ave., $162,100. Assessment $126,100.

• Megan N. Townsend, 100 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael S. Kishpaugh and Leah E. Kishpaugh, 217 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 100 E. Genesee St., $170,531. Assessment $123,500.

• Lucille A. Bahr, 27 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to Scott Chadwick and Amy Lara, Reno, NV, property at 27 S. Lewis St., $145,000. Assessment $95,300.

• Cornerstone 7973 Holdings LLC, 28 East 28th St. 9th Floor, New York, to CPC16 LLC, 2501 James St., Syracuse, property at 18 Jefferson St., $11,264. Assessment $60,000.

• David Warrick, P.O. Box 275, Auburn, to Frank Calimeri Post No. 9, 42 Clark St., Auburn, property at 1 Pine St., $50,000. Assessment $38,600.

• Christopher Catalfano, 117 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the David J. Catalfano and Jacqueline A. Catalfano Irrevocable Trust, to Tyler Michael Catalfano, 29 Augustus St., Auburn, property at 29 Augustus St., $80,000. Assessment $84,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Gerald J. Burns and Susan Burns, 6365 Water St., Cayuga, property at 6365 Water St., $402. Assessment $3,400.

• Bernard C. Eggersdorf, 6205 Lake St., Cayuga, to Mark W. Bergdolt and Margaret B. Bergdolt, Lafayette, CO, property at 6205 Lake St., $185,000. Assessment $87,600.

• James Gansz, 407 81st St., Niagara Falls, Patricia Cass, 6474 Basswood Road, Auburn, Mary Beth Pethybridge, 1583 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, and Amy Walowsky, 6120 Benham Road, Auburn, to Kathleen B. Cunningham, 989 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, part of 6070 Benham Road, $60,000. Assessment $77,400.

• James Gansz, 407 81st St., Niagara Falls, Patricia Cass, 6474 Basswood Road, Auburn, Mary Beth Pethybridge, 1583 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, and Amy Walowsky, 6120 Benham Road, Auburn, to Dennis Walowsky and Amy Walowsky, as trustees of the Walowsky Living Trust, 6120 Benham Road, Auburn, part of 6070 Benham Road, $0. Assessment $77,400.

• Jonathan T. Patterson, 1147 Townline Road, Auburn, to J&J Patterson Holdings LLC (same address), 706.62 acres in Aurelius and Springport, $1. Assessment $1,091,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, to Kevin D. Keysor Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 2610 W. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $19,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Jodie L. Greene, 946 Morgan Road, Memphis, to Jodie L. Greene and Jeffrey S. Greene, 10363 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $120,500.

• Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, to John M. Roe and Betsy S. Roe, 8401 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 221 Fire Lane 12, $300,000. Assessment $36,700.

• W. Irving Foster and Peggy C. Foster, 10226 State Route 34, Weedsport, to W. Irving Foster and Peggy C. Foster, 10226 State Route 34, Weedsport, as trustees of the Foster Living Trust, property at 10226 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $116,400.

• W. Irving Foster and Peggy C. Foster, 10226 State Route 34, Weedsport, as trustees of the Foster Living Trust, to Tony J. Rivera and Laura F. Rivera, 10224 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 10226 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $116,400.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Gerald R. Dineen and Sharon A. Dineen, 3011 Smith Road, Marietta, to Shana B. Thompson (same address) and Allie M. Carelli, 932 Onondaga Road, Camillus, as trustees of the Sharon A. Dineen Irrevocable Trust, property at 77 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $125,600.

• Jeffrey Scott Howe, 10273 Egypt Road, Weedsport, to Bryan Broadwell, 7590 Plainville Road, Memphis, property at 10273 Egypt Road, $90,000. Assessment $80,400.

• Grace Schutt, 369 Brutus Road, Jordan, and Wilfred James Schutt (same address), to Shaine M. Miraglia, 1510 River Road, Port Byron, property at 10022 State Route 38, $52,500. Assessment $31,200.

• Margaret M. Vannorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Margaret M. Vannorstrand (same address), as trustee of the Margaret M. Vannorstrand Revocable Trust, property at 111222 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $515,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Paul Stein and Holly M. Stein (aka Holly M. Wayne), 2318 Skillett Road, Auburn, to Holly M. Wayne (same address), property at 2318 Skillett Road, $0. Assessment $395,800.

• Mark D. Egan and Marion V. Egan to U.S. Bank National Association, property at 5867 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, $151,861,53. Assessment $101,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• James Berry and Patricia Berry, 10256 State Route 90, Genoa, to Mary Manzari, 1128 Stewarts Corners Road, Genoa, property at 1128 Stewarts Corners Road, $48,000. Assessment $218,300.

• Norman Rogers and Donita C. Rogers, 34 Roosevelt Ave., Binghamton, to Krystal D. Ford, 4 Melody Lane, Geneseo, and Kenneth T. Burford, Seattle, WA, property at 306 Fire Lane 2, $0. Assessment $375,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Judy A. Pratt, Brook Park, OH, to Derek Walts, 237 Village Boulevard South, Baldwinsville, property at 3793 Lloyd Road, $277,000. Assessment $178,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Robert A. Green and Dorothy R. Green, 2260 State Route 90, Aurora, to Robert A. Green and Dorothy R. Green, as co-trustees of the Robert A. and Dorothy R. Green Family Trust, property at 2260 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $189,900.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• John C. Benson Jr., 1184 State Route 38, Locke, to John C. Benson Jr. and Joy E. Vivenzio (same address), property at 1184 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $138,900.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Matthew D. Jakaub, 7733 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, to Matthew D. Jakaub and Brooke L. Jakaub (same address), property at 7733 Fosterville Road, $0. Assessment $100,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Amy Ward Jones, 5 Keeler Ave., Moravia, to Guy Fairweather, Amarillo, TX, property at 5 Keeler Ave., $175,000. Assessment $112,300.

• Kim Patrick Saunders, 2543 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to John Bianchi, Mart, TX, property at 2543 Oak Hill Road, $299,900. Assessment $243,784.

• Brian D. Anderson, 56 Aurora St., Moravia, to Heather Foss, 54 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 54 Aurora St., $140,000. Assessment $98,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Kenneth D .Cannon, 1636 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Kenneth D. Cannon and Joanna D. Viggiano (same address), property at 1636 Amerman Road, $1. Assessment $1,578,600.

• Padre E. Figlio LLC, 120 Madison St., Chittenango, to Karen Lawitts and Howard Wolhandler, 6251 Turnwood Dr., Jamesville, property at 82 Lakewood Lane, $776,300. Assessment $454,100.

• Brent Gary Hofman, Fetcham, United Kingdom, to SB West Lake LLC, Hughesville, PA, property at 73 Carltons Cliff, $700,000. Assessment $495,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Laila C. Cuddy, 75 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Ann C. Roda, Lancaster, PA, and Martha C. Van Cleve, Pasadena, MD, property at 75 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $164,100.

• Douglas A. Mayer and Maureen L. Mayer, 108 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Douglas A. Mayer and Maureen L. Mayer, as trustees of the Jessica Mayer Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 108 Willowbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $327,600.

• Peter S. Vuillemot and Sandra M. Vuillemot, 5436 State Route Road 38A, Auburn, to Matthew Vuillemot, 61 Burt Ave., Auburn, Kathryn Wolford, 4833 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, and Kristi Vuillemot, 355 Gansevort Road, Fort Edward, 5436 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $123,100.

• MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to Donald Pisarz and Barbara Pisarz, Wallingfold, CT, property at 99 Stryker Ave., $130,000. Assessment $128,000.

• Brian M. Durant and Shawn M. Durant, 28 Calloway Dr., Auburn, to Shawn M. Durant (same address), property at 28 Calloway Dr., $1. Assessment $313,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• James P. Cady and Tricia L. Cady 2640 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kenneth Sroka and Diana Sroka, 7563 Centerport Road, Auburn, property at 2640 Turnpike Road, $345,000. Assessment $250,000.

• Michael G. Luksa, 77 Prospect St., Auburn, to Gregory Berry, 3186 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 3171 Franklin St. Road, $8,000. Assessment $34,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Lucian L. Mellon, 15200 State Route 104, Martville, to Edward T. Peters and Theresa M. Peters, P.O. Box 206, Fulton, property at 15200 State Route 104, $30,000. Assessment $46,000.

• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to John Enwright and Amy Birdsall Enwright, 17 W. Cayuga St. Apt. 2B, Oswego, property at Lot 36 and Lot 37 Irwin Road, $28,000. Assessment $51,100.

• James F. Shaffer and Joitsa M. Shaffer, 14080 Cosgrove Road, Sterling, to Joshua Axtell, 249 Morrow Dr., Rochester, property at 14869 State Route 104, $25,000. Assessment $25,000.

• John M. April, 14338 Wilde Road, Martville, to John M. April, as trustee of the John M. April Living Trust (same address), property at 14338 Wilde Road, $0. Assessment $254,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Maria E. Northup (fka Maria E. Mead), 5931 Howell Road, Locke, to David J. Walsh and Shannon M. O’Regan, Rahway, NJ, property at 5931 Howell Road, $149,900. Assessment $63,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Patrick F. Clark, 2265 Hume Lane, Auburn, and Lisa A. Clark, 104 Norris Ave., Auburn, to Patrick F. Clark (same address), property at 2265 Hume Lane, $0. Assessment $149,900.

• George L. Amerman II and Nicole M. Amerman, P.O. Box 1186, Auburn, to Joseph Donofrio, 7890 Lasher Road, Auburn, property at 8046 Rufus Road, $15,000. Assessment $31,000.

• Julie A. Moran (fka Julie A. Teneyck), 7232 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Jeremy S. Tanner and Olivia J. Taaffe, 108 Ridge Ave., Liverpool, property at 7232 N. Division St. Road, $143,000. Assessment $90,900.

• Barbara Reohr, 1513 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, George Offenburg, 5686 Mobbs Road, Auburn, and Elaine Shaw, 3105 Stone School Road, Auburn, to Alivia Nash, 7352 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 7387 State St. Road, $170,000. Assessment $123,500.

