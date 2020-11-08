Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 8, 2020

• Linda L. Langerlan, 6245 Franklin Road, Moravia, and William D. Hall, 168 Scofield Road, Freeville, as co-executors of the last will and testament of David W. Hall, 2175 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc., 202 E. Court St., Ithaca, property at 2175 Rockefeller Road, $72,390. Assessment $106,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Samuel J. Sarofeen, 16 Norman Ave., Auburn, to Kira Holland and David A. Holland, 12 Clinton St., Homer, property at 333 Acorn Lane, $375,000. Assessment $240,600.

• Daniel K. Iles and Susan E. Iles, 4755 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to James E. Priest and Kristy L. Priest, 163 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 4755 and 4726 Amerman Road, $650,000. Assessment $455,020.

• Wayne S. Lesher IV and Amy B. Lesher, Bloomfield, PA, to Tyler Shepard and Leigh Shepard, 53 Buckbee Road, Queensbury, property at 352 Fire Lane 15, $275,000. Assessment $265,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76