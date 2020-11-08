Cayuga County property transfers: Nov. 8, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 24-30.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Gary Feldman, 17 Sherman St., Auburn, to Martin Gomez and Linda Gomez, 32 Liberty St., Auburn, property at 17 Sherman St., $0. Assessment $114,700.
• Gerald R. Ryan and Jennifer M. Ryan, 24 Swift St., Auburn, to Sarah K. Ryan, 181 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 85 Van Anden St., $63,600. Assessment $76,000.
• Alyssa Stevens (fka Alyssa Taylor), 201 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Ryan J. Forgham and Amanda L. Stephan, 113 Maple Dr., Camillus, property at 201 Perrine Ave., $74,468. Assessment $56,000.
• Danuta M. Pinckney, 1960 Pinckney Road, Auburn, as administratrix of the estate Jan Koziej (aka John Koziej), 163 Perrine St., Auburn, to Steven J. Moore, 5 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 163 Perrine St., $55,000. Assessment $66,000.
• Jared P. Bochenek and Amy M. Bochenek, 149 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Kelly Grinnell and Brandon Seibt, 206 Stonehenge Road, Camillus, property at 149 S. Hoopes Ave., $198,790. Assessment $165,800.
• Thomas Alfieri, 86 Bradford St., Auburn, to Thomas J. Alfieri Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 43-45 West St., $0. Assessment $70,000.
• Kathryn Butler Roberts, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Margaret A. Mills, 106 Briarwood Dr., Weedsport, property at 32 Holley St., $86,500. Assessment $76,500.
• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Simple Roast Coffee Company LLC, 360 Grant Ave. Road, Suite 104, Auburn, property at 69, 71 and 77 West St., $76,500. Assessment $63,400.
• Leanna M. Maffei (nka Leanna M. Colvin), 16 Linn Ave., Auburn, to William E. Dean III and Laura Dean, 9 Sherman St., Auburn, property at 16 Linn Ave., $173,900. Assessment $154,500.
• Lynn LaTour, 33 Chase St., Auburn, to Gregory F. George, 101 Stonehenge Dr., Weedsport, property at 33 Chase St., $48,000. Assessment $72,000.
• Mattie J. Tracy, 1890 Sugar Maple Lane, Skaneateles, to Cody Babiarz, 7122 Potter Road, Auburn, 173 Seymour St., $63,000. Assessment $57,000.
• AnnMarie Ockenfels, 6684 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Laura A. Clary, 52 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 62 Copley St., $135000. Assessment $102,900.
• Laurie A. Jorgensen (nka Laurie A. Kilmer), 10 Derby Ave., Auburn, to Demetric C. Anderson and Heather D. Anderson, 201 Janet St., Auburn, property at 10 Derby Ave., $45,000. Assessment $70,000.
• The McDonald Second family limited partnership, P.O. Box 373, Ovid, to Kelly J. Pratt and Jamie P. Raufer, 37 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 37 Cayuga St., $43,000. Assessment $43,200.
• Guida-Ruiz Properties LLC, 7421 Farmstead Road, Liverpool, to Michael L. Ruiz III, 637 Packwood Road, Waterloo, property at 53 Wall St., $0. Assessment $28,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Colton D. Gregg and Andrea R. Gregg, 757 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Seth A. Kieffer and Kierstin M. Karlik, 68 Cayuga St., Apt. B, Auburn, property at 757 Clark St. Road, $193,000. Assessment $116,900.
• Kristopher J. Pieklik, 20 Elmhurst Circle, Auburn, to Paige Kristel Malenick and Jason Daniel Malenick, 16 Frances St., Auburn, property at 20 Elmhurst Circle, $152,337. Assessment $89,000.
• Michael J. Taylor, 6585 State Route 90N, Cayuga, and Zachary J. Taylor, Kelly E. Taylor and Roxanne M. Taylor, Toronto, Ontario, property at 6585 State Route 90N, $345,000. Assessment $212,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Cleta K. Grady, 2724 Bell St., Weedsport, to Kaitlin M. Grady, 9 Windcrest Dr., Manorville, and Amy E. Grady, 225 Barn Swallow Court, Manorville, property at 2724 Bell St., $0. Assessment $109,900.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Jonathan Corbett, 10337 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to David Howell, 10350 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 10350 Short Cut Road, $25,000. Assessment $30,000.
• JKL LLC, c/o Laura Trevena, 3062 State Route 370, Cato, to Mark K. Fairchild and Audrey L. Fairchild, 147 Crooked Lane Road, Tully, property at 218 Fire Lane 14, $150,000. Assessment $62,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Caroline M. Roberts, 10981 State Route 38, Cato, to Todd D. Jones and Debra L. Jones, 3576 Koenigs Point Road, Auburn, property at 10981 State Route 38, $159,900. Assessment $104,900.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Robert F. Haff, 4813 State Route 34, Auburn, to Brad Robert Vargason and Elissa J. Vargason, 106 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 4813 State Route 34, $282,000. Assessment $215,600.
• Donald Beagell Jr. and Bonita L. Beagell, 216 Colesville Road, Binghamton, to 5676 Poplar LLC, 314 Stratmill Road, Binghamton, property at 5676 Poplar Cove, $0. Assessment $296,800.
• Karen Zimmer, 6087 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to John M. Dorio and Anne L. Dorio, 5 Kinderwood Dr., Marcellus, property at 6012 W. Lake Road, $85,000. Assessment $66,500.
• Linda M. Simmons (aka M. Linda Simmons), 2043 Detrich Road, Union Springs, to Benjamin J. Simmons, 929 Morgan Road, Memphis, and Matthew C. Simmons, 1050 Morgan Road, Memphis, property at 2043 Detrich Road, $0. Assessment $121,400.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Lee L. Goodale, 401 Powers Road, King Ferry, to Lee L. Goodale and Rebecca H. Goodale (same address), property at 401 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $232,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• James Lewis Van Wie, 2240 Ira Station Road, Cato, to Travis J. Van Wie (same address), property at 2240 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $41,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Dawn Goddess LLC, 5627 Route 90, Cayuga, to Inns of Aurora LLC, 391 Main St., Aurora, property at 2051 State Route 90, $587,000. Assessment $139,300.
• Kathleen Britt-Almeer, P.O. Box 117, Lyons, to Matthew Bianconi and Alexis Boyce, 403 Main St., Aurora, property at 12 Cherry Ave., $70,000. Assessment $35,000.
• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 366 Main St., P.O. Box 111, Aurora, to Greg L. Genson and Heather L. Genson, 18 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 722 Dublin Hill Road, $65,000. Assessment $40,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• David J. Barnes and Mary M. Barnes, 12827 State Route 90, Locke, to Gwendalynn Marie Adsitt (same address), property at 12827 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $61,800.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Plainville Properties LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Lauren N. Maltese, 42 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 13 Moore Place, $47,700. Assessment $21,800.
• Tommy Martin, 8969 Codfish Road, Mentz, to Michael O’Hare, 1684 Turn Pike Road, Auburn, property at 8969 Codfish Road, $95,400. Assessment $83,400.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to Lindsay Baron, 7915 Walnut Place, Liverpool, property at 132 Main St., $20,300. Assessment $18,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Michael H. Hobby, Townsend, GA, to David K. Kalet, 21A Orchard St., Port Byron, property at 8501 Denman Road, $96,000. Assessment $50,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Linda L. Langerlan, 6245 Franklin Road, Moravia, and William D. Hall, 168 Scofield Road, Freeville, as co-executors of the last will and testament of David W. Hall, 2175 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc., 202 E. Court St., Ithaca, property at 2175 Rockefeller Road, $72,390. Assessment $106,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Samuel J. Sarofeen, 16 Norman Ave., Auburn, to Kira Holland and David A. Holland, 12 Clinton St., Homer, property at 333 Acorn Lane, $375,000. Assessment $240,600.
• Daniel K. Iles and Susan E. Iles, 4755 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to James E. Priest and Kristy L. Priest, 163 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 4755 and 4726 Amerman Road, $650,000. Assessment $455,020.
• Wayne S. Lesher IV and Amy B. Lesher, Bloomfield, PA, to Tyler Shepard and Leigh Shepard, 53 Buckbee Road, Queensbury, property at 352 Fire Lane 15, $275,000. Assessment $265,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Daniel Tamburrino and Judith Tamburrino, 6197 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to John C. Colvin and Leanna Colvin, 16 Linn Ave., Auburn, property at 6197 E. Lake Road, $254,000. Assessment $164,250.
• Alan J. Siracusa and Angelie D. Roman, 40 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Michael B. O’Neill and Amy E. O’Neill, Attleboro, MA, property at 40 Green Links Turn, $462,000. Assessment $245,400.
• Michelle Applebee (fka Michelle Durniak), 51 Second Ave., Owasco, to Jeffery Applebee and Michelle Applebee (same address), property at 51 Second Ave., $10. Assessment $202,400.
• H. Joanne Romano, 18 Kearney Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the H. Joanne Romano Revocable Trust, to Steven Bessette, 904 Crawford Ave., Syracuse, property at 325 Waters Edge, $230,000. Assessment $175,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Kelly A. Nash, 2796 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Howard A. Haines III and Jennifer L. Haines, 8 Brister Ave., Auburn, property at 37 Fire Lane 23, $115,000. Assessment $125,300.
• David J. Grady Jr., 3882 Cork St. Road, Scipio Center, to Rustin L. Wilson, 4097 State Route 34B, Union Springs, as trustee for the David J. Grady Jr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 3882 Cork St., $0. Assessment $649,700.
• David Grady (aka David J. Grady Jr.), trustee under the David Grady Living Trust, 3882 Cork St. Road, Scipio Center, to Rustin L. Wilson, 4097 State Route 34B, Union Springs, trustee under the David J. Grady Jr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 00 Center Road, $0. Assessment $415,700.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Mark L. Minnoe Jr. and Kira Minnoe, 2068 Dumplin Road, Moravia, to Mark L Minnoe Jr., Mark L. Minnoe Sr. and Kira Minnoe (same address), property at 2068 Dumplin Road, $1. Assessment $81,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• James Replogle, Rockland, MA, to Penny J. DeLeo, 89 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 3329 Franklin St. Road, $190,000. Assessment $85,200.
• Jean F. Thompson (aka Jean F. Best), 7294 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Quinn W. Hunt and Anna Louise Charlotte Hunt, 84 Dryden Road, Apt. 4G, Ithaca, property at 7294 Mutton Hill Road, $118,450. Assessment $81,900.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Melody Samara (fka Melody Wiggins), Sara France and Brian Samara, 14 Schobey St., Union Springs, to Melody Samara, property at 14 Schobey St., $0. Assessment $77,300.
• David Chitambar and Marsha Chitamber, 11 Maple Way, Union Springs, to Shane K. O’Connor and Hayley S. O’Connor, 280 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property off Maple Way, $7,600. Assessment $2,280.
• Melody Samara, 14 Schobey St., Union Springs, to Jason L. Lafond, 16 E. Main St., Shortsville, property at 14 Schobey St., $132,000. Assessment $77,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel J. Arcadi and Kathy J. Arcadi, trustees of the Arcadi Living Trust, 14384 Smith Road, Sterling, to Hendrik W. Verwey, 1480 County Route 3, Hannibal, property at 14384 Smith Road, $194,000. Assessment $156,900.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Brian Martin, 892 Sprouls Road, Cortland, to Amber O. Carmichael and Cigi M. Carmichael, 1365 Chipman Corners Road, Groton, property at 892 Sprouls Road, $142,000. Assessment $128,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Leo E. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to James L. Delaney (same address) and Kevin D. Delaney, 121 Lookout Circle, Syracuse, property at 7563 Potter Road, $0. Assessment $174,700.
• Leo E. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to James L. Delaney (same address) and Kevin D. Delaney, 121 Lookout Circle, Syracuse, property at Centerport Road, $0. Assessment $174,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Clyde F. Knolles and Monica M. Knolles, Ulster, PA, to Christopher T. Wilson and Sandra J. Macan, Newtown Square, PA, property at 2818 Fire Lane 1, $210,000. Assessment $119,000.
