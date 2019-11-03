City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Anthony Smith, 38 Bradford St., Auburn, and Mary Smith, 36 Bradford St., Auburn, to Anthony Smith, 38 Bradford St., property at 40 Bradford St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $13,400.
• Marcy L. Weed, 4861 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Brittany A. Evans, 75 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 46 Lake Ave., Auburn, $75,000. Assessment $84,900.
• Thomas J. Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St., Auburn, to DaMan 315 LLC, 8 Highland St., Skaneateles, property at 39-41 Barber St., Auburn, $55,000. Assessment $63,000.
• Stephen Roof, 5971 Valley Drive, Jordan, to PGL Properties Inc., 8 Highland St., Skaneateles, property at 23 Holley St., Auburn, $57,500. Assessment $48,300.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Victoria Lynne Fitzgerald, 5595 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 3-5 Chestnut Place, Auburn, $21,100. Assessment $55,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Eric M. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson, 6022 Lake St., Cayuga, to Elizabeth R. Alexander and Manette E. Becker, 173 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, property at 6022 Lake St., Aurelius, $142,000. Assessment $104,800.
• Kelly O’Hara, 5924 Oakwood Road, Auburn, and Lloyd L. O’Hara, 1274 Aurelius-Springport Townline Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of The Ted W. O’Hara Irrevocable Trust, to Robert Reohr and Barbara Reohr, 1513 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at part of Pinckney Road, Aurelius, $2,500. Assessment $150,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Ronald A. Rizzo and Roselyn K. Rizzo, 8824 Hooper St., Weedsport, to Sara A. Lewis, as Trustee for The Ronald A. Roselyn K. Rizzo Irrevocable Trust, 8824 Hooper St., property at 8824 Hooper St., Brutus, $0. Assessment $169,800.
• Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2016-1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually but solely as trustee, Coppell, TX, to Samuel Buttaro, 106 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 2809 Downs Road, Brutus, $84,000. Assessment $135,158.
• Patricia Quinn Griffin, nka Patricia Q. Griffin, 8702 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Margaret J. G. Woods, 12 Park St., Pulaski, as Trustee of The Patricia Q. Griffin Irrevocable Trust, property at 8702 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Brutus, $0. Assessment $178,400.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• John M. Ray III and Jessica L. Ray, 10688 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Timothy Sullivan, 32 Burt St., Auburn, property at 10688 Jordan Road, Cato, $153,700. Assessment $135,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel L. Kaltenborn, 3416 Grey Birch Dr., Baldwinsville, and Deborah M. Kaltenborn, 5885 Williams St., Wolcott, as Co-Trustees under the Gerald L. and Janet M. Kaltenborn Irrevocable Trust, to Daniel L. Kaltenborn and Donna L. Kaltenborn, 3416 Grey Birch Dr., property at 36 Wall St. Lane, Conquest, $0. Assessment $77,423.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Frank J. Lumb III and Lorraine Lumb, 3 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Daniel J. Rabuano and Beth A. Rabuano, 1 Brister Ave., Auburn, property at 5239 W. Lake Road, Fleming, $290,000. Assessment $180,400.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Michael E. Parks and Pamela S. Parks, 2975 Blakely Road, Genoa, to Douglas S. Folk and Susan M. Folk, 395 state Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 2975 Blakely Road, Genoa, $355,000. Assessment $399,200.
• Michael L. Nolan, 1243 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Douglas A. Elser and Elizabeth C. Elser, 1714 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 1243 Mahaney Road, Genoa, $150,000. Assessment $120,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Camille McNally, Brooklyn, to Timothy Traver, Bruns Lane, Port Byron, property at 7 Canal St., Mentz, $69,000. Assessment $72,100.
• Gary L. Dymock Jr., 808 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Harold E. Dymock and Patricia M. Dymock, 8089 Barnes Road, Port Byron, property at 8089 Barnes Road, Mentz, $140,000. Assessment $100,800.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Connie S. Rhodes, 5353 Church Road, Moravia, to Caleb Ragusa, 632 Bartnick Road, Genoa, property at state Route 38A, Moravia, $20,000. Assessment $40,800.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Julia A. Racona, 4421 Murray Road, Moravia, to Elaina Rowe, 4167 Murray Road, Moravia, as Trustee of the Julia A. Racona Asset Management Trust, property at 4421 Murray Road, Niles, $0. Assessment $82,800.
• Bank of America, N.A., Boston, MA, and Clare E. Shaw, Vero Beach, FL, as co-trustees of The Lee N. Shaw Revocable Trust, to Clare E. Shaw, Vero Beach, FL, properties at Sam Adams Lane, Rockefeller Road, 4191 Rockefeller Road, 4216 Sam Adams Lane, and 4069 Sam Adams Lane, $0. Assessment $1,627,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Helen M. Kennedy, 6300 Beech Road, Auburn, to Thomas J. Kennedy, 54 Seneca Road, Seneca Falls; Patrick J. Kennedy Sr., 3911 O’Neil Road, Auburn; Kevin K. Kennedy, 6767 Jordan Road, Jordan; and Meghan K. Sedorus, 3635 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 6300 Beech Road, Owasco, $0. Assessment $94,300.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Asa Bartholomew and Heather R. Bartholomew, 2876 state Route 41A, Moravia, to Pamela Dailey, 1603 state Route 38, Moravia, property at 2876 state Route 41A, Sempronius, $192,700. Assessment $190,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Amanda N. Clink, 66 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 5449 Cross Road, Springport, $132,000. Assessment $71,400.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Jodi A. Canfield, Sweet Briar, VA, to Mary Cris Brown and George L. Brown, Naples, FL, property at 14348 Woods Road, Sterling, $150,000. Assessment $135,400.
• Marjorie M. Shortslef, 1432 MacNeil Road, Sterling; Thomas D. McIntyre, 15324 McIntyre Road, Sterling; Paul L. McIntyre, Camden Wyoming, DE; and Marilyn E. McIntyre, 1656 County Route 8, Fulton, to Roger H. Liddle and Yvelen C. Liddle, 15369 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property at 15369 McIntyre Road, Sterling, $177,400. Assessment N/A.
• Stephen J. Wantola, Lords Valley, PA, to Anthony DeMarco, 305 W. Main St., Elbridge, property at Lot #4 Ontario Shores Dr., Sterling, $42,500. Assessment $78,600.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• William Walker and Linda Walker, 2692 state Route 97, Pond Eddy, to Michael C. Brown and Kaitlin A. Peranski, 2316 Bockes Road, Skaneateles, property at 00 McDonald Road, Throop, $27,000. Assessment $23,700.
• Catherine R. Dec, 6990 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, as Executor of the Estate of Peter P. Dec Jr., to Catherine R. Dec, 6990 N. Division St. Road, property at 6990 N. Division St. Road, Throop, $0. Assessment $99,900.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
• Patrick H. Kelly, 138 Standart Ave., Apt. 118, Auburn, to Venice View Farms LLC, 2243 Indian Field Road, Scipio Center, property at 2377 Indian Field Road, Venice, $140,000. Assessment $87,300.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• William D. Foley, aka William Foley, and Elaine B. Foley, aka Elaine Foley, 7079 Wimbleton Court, East Syracuse, to William D. Foley II, 6446 Erica Trail, Victor, as Trustee of the William D. and Elaine B. Foley Irrevocable Trust, property at 12433 Upton Road, Victory, $0. Assessment $121,900.