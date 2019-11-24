City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Jean A. Glowacki, 123 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, to Brandon M. Ross and Hannah M. Wasney, 112 Grove Ave. Extension, property at 112 Grove Ave. Extension, $135,900. Assessment $135,900.
• Michael Savino, 25 Meadowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Michael D. Savino, 66 Stryker Ave., Auburn, and Meghan L. Savino, 67 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 25 Meadowbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $101,600.
• Lewis E. Percy, 1622 Winter Green Blvd., Winter Park, FL, to Donald T. and Donna Quinn, 7 Auburn Ave., Thomas J. Quinn, 19 Augustus St., and Dennis P. Quinn, 134 Swift St., property at 9 Auburn Ave., $0. Assessment $1,000.
• Janice I. Kowatch, 162 Garrow St. Extension, to Elizabeth A. Westmiller, 17 Augustus St., Auburn, and John R. Kowatch Jr., 46 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 162 Garrow St. Extension, $0. Assessment $113,700.
• Midfirst Bank, 999 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2401 NW 23rd St., Okahoma City, OK, property at 21 Burt Ave., $1. Assessment $92,500.
• Massimiliano Caruso, 117 Capitol St. Extension, Auburn, to Massimiliano and Monia Anne Caruso, 117 Capitol St. Extension, property at 117 Capitol St. Extension, $0. Assessment $169,300.
• Joseph R. and Judith A. Spin, 6335 Water St., Cayuga, to Nicholas and Amber Scozzari, 4993 Underwood Drive, Santa Rosa, CA, property at 33-35 Wright Ave., $58,000. Assessment $60,000.
• John D. and Patricia P. Berry, 53 Lansing St., Auburn, to Robin C. Casper, 109 S. Warren St., Suite 102, Syracuse, property at 213 Janet St., $41,000. Assessment $61,800.
• Vittorio and Josephine Franzone, 37 Wright Ave., Auburn, to Donald E. Love and Jacqueline Butera, 3 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 30 Clymer St., $21,000. Assessment $12,200.
• Hannah L. Dillon, 1552 208th St., Floor 2, Bayside, to Deklu.Plus LLC, 1552 208th St., Floor 2, Bayside, property at 35 Wood St., $0. Assessment $73,400.
• Michael Brown as trustee of A&M Irrevocable Trust, 114-66 211th St., Cambria Heights, to Michael and Angela Brown as trustees of A&M Irrevocable Trust, 114-66 211th St., Cambria Heights, property at 11 Delevan St., $0. Assessment $50,000.
• Jamie A. and Alexandria A. Blackman, 2267 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, to Derrick R. Fleischman, 1388 Route 14A, Penn Yan, property at 147 Dunning Ave., $97,500. Assessment $86,600.
• Lonnie and Chris Sorenson, 35 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Zachary Langry and Bailey R. Crook, 4391 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at 35 Lake Ave., $169,600. Assessment $108,800.
• U.S. Bank National Associaton as Trustee for RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, to Richard Joseph and Marcia Jean Colquhoun, 4 Adams St., Clyde, property at 23 Paul St., $42,150. Assessment $76,400.
• David D. Speck, 2 Wisteria Lane, Auburn, Michael J. Speck, 109 S. Herman Ave., Auburn, Nancy S. Baumes, 1 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Steven M. Baumes, 1 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 32 S. Hurd Circle, $150,000. Assessment $165,000.
• Brenda R. Lyon, 54 Telfair Drive, Beaufort, SC, to Eric Barendt, 5357 Bluefied Road, Auburn, property at 19 Cady St., $80,000. Assessment $102,100.
• Mary Lou Morgan, 5 Silver Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. and Jennifer L. Stearns, 5 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Silver Ave., $144,500. Assessment $115,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Bluefield Associates, 265 Genesee St., Auburn, to Bluefield Associates LLC, 265 Genesee St., Auburn, parcels on Sunset Drive, Route 326, Experimental Road, Bluefield Road, off Bluefield Road, $0. Total assessments $436,600.
• Jonathan W. Brouwere, 5970 State Route 90 N, Cayuga, to Charles R. and April A. Holmberg, 6099 Johnston Road, Slingerlands, property at 5970-5974 State Route 90 N, $292,000. Assessment $205,300.
• Carol J. Witchey, 3558 Cork St., Scipio Center, to Juan J. Aguilar, 6166 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 210 Wheat St., 50,000. Assessment $61,600.
• Carol J. Witchey, 3558 Cork St., Scipio Center, to Juan J. Aguilar, 6166 Lake St., Cayuga, property at 208 Wheat St., 0. Assessment $15,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Emily Jane Nekritz, 8517 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Brett Samuel Burr and Vanessa Ruth Alexander, 8501 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 8517 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $24,000. Assessment $48,300.
• Constance Cieri, 2689 Tanner Road, Weedsport, to James Cieri, 49 Second Drive, Weedsport, property at 2689 Tanner Road, $135,000. Assessment $113,700.
• Craig S. and Deborah Gallace, 8386 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Melanie Gallace, 105 Matterson Ave., Syracuse, property at 8386 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $221,000.
• Ronald A. Morsdorf, 2670 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Joshua M. and Amanda J. Wood, 1919 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 2670 W. Brutus St., $84,800. Assessment $68,900.
• Charles S. and Janice A. Allen, 8909 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, to Charles S. Allen, 8909 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 8909 Bonta Bridge Road, $0. $142,737.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Sharon L. Green, PO Box 28, Cato, to Marcia P. Sherman, 11374 South St., Cato, property at 11374 South St., $56,000. Assessment $84,757.
• Bernard J. and Linda A. Yager, 11614 Southard Road, Cato, to James B. Yager, 4518 Lasher Road, Wolcott, property at 10605 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $115,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Tabatha L. Green, 1764 Lemon School Road, Weedsport, to Aubrey Davis, 2063 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 1764 Lemon School Road, $17,000. Assessment $39,794.
• Charles R. Brown, 10874 Peachblow Road, Cato, to Kenneth E. Roberts, 1413 Seafarer Drive, Oriental, NC, and Michelle Leiterman, 239 Summit House, West Chester, PA, property at 10874 Peachblow Road, $0. $53,093.
• Jasper Carl Annibale, 3693 Brutus Road, Jordan, to Gary W. and Shari A. Williams, 770 Tumey Road, Delta Junction, AK, property at 10589 Montana Road, $165,000. Assessment $107,300.
• Anna Marie and Wayne Hollister Jr., 201 Roswell Road, Nedrow, to Philip Massara, 5504 Caughdenoy Road, Clay, property at 1261 Stickles Lane, $0. $42,800.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Bluefield Associates, 265 Genesee St., Auburn, to Bluefield Associates LLC, 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property off Bluefield Road, $0. Assessment $4,600.
• Paul F. and Mary A. Saxton, 5386 Ridge Road, Auburn, to Julie L. Tyson, 105 Lines St., Thomasville, NC and Thomas E. Saxton, 1571 Clifford Hill Road, Tallahasee, FL, as trustees of the Paul F. Saxton and Mary A. Saxton Irrevocable Trust, property at 5386 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $120,300.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Tehia L. Brown, 1054 Dean Road, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of Richard J. Dean, to Tehia L. Brown, 1054 Dean Road, Locke, property at 1048 Dean Road, $0. Assessment $156,500.
• William Casey Snow, 38 Perry St., Sherborn MA, to Roy and Molly Willis, 964 Nanticoke Road, Maine, property at 1047 Honoco Road, $105,000. Assessment $170,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Paul G. Benton, 3149 Ira Hill Road, Cato, to Bradley A. Benton, 12083 State Route 34, Cato, property at Ira Hill Road, $0. Assessment $179,300.
• Vincent E. and Leslie E. Pellizzeri, 3759 Floridaville Road, Cato, to Stephen K. and Michelle A. Parker, 3940 Gristmill Circle, Liverpool, property at 3759 Floridaville Road, Cato, $3,000. Assessment $136,000.
• Charles W. Kyle and Jennifer Daniels Kyle, 2727 Ira Station Road, Cato, to James and Heidi Moore, 12264 Braddt Road, Cato, property at 12829 State Route 34, $68,000. Assessment $244,400.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Eric Redmond, 1466 Stewarts Corners Road, Genoa, to Charles and Judith Fagen, 2927 E. Muirwood Drive, Phoenix, property at 108 Honoco Road, $55,000. Assessment $90,400.
• Debra A. Kellogg, 1735 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Joel and Kathleen Genovese, 914 Harris Hill Road, Elmira, property at 1217 Honoco Road, $75,400. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
• Stephen D. and Carlette M. Wallace, 4634 Kinney Gulf Road, Homer, to Brenda L. Mincher, PO Box 232, Locke, property at 12290 State Route 90, $127,500. Assessment $52,000.
• Lori Williams, as executor of the last will and testament of Patricia Dillon, 871 Main St., Locke, to Daniel C. and Carletta Edwards, 2059 E. River Road, Cortland, property at 871 Main St., $55,000. Assessment $112,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Charles R. McCann, 21 Utica St., Port Byron, to Karen E. Nichols and Erica J. Butchko, 605 Middle Road, Oswego, property at 21 Utica St., $0. Assessment $117,600.
• Lori J. and Charles W. Lanphere Jr., 9397 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Joshua D. and Misty D. Gallup, 137 North St., Apartment 4, Auburn, property at 9397 Conquest Road, $85,000. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 86
• David Elliott, 8176 High St., Port Byron, to Kristine Elliott, 8663 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, property at 8663 Dwyer Road, $0. Assessment $90,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Ryan and Janelle Scammahorn, 2662 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Janelle Scammahorn, 2662 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2662 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, $0. Assessment $134,800.
• Elaine A. Stayton, 5510 Globe Road, Moravia, to Kenneth P. and Lisa Stoyell, 5417 Cream Hollow Road, Skaneateles, property at Buckley Hill Road, $34,000. Assessment $34,800.
• Lori Williams, as executor of the last will and testament of Patricia Dillon, 871 Main St., Locke, to Daniel C. and Carletta Edwards, 2059 E. River Road, Cortland, property at 36 W. Cayuga St., $71,500. Assessment $53,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Gary and Sharon K. DeWaters, 3809 Pegasus Circle, Syacuse, to Paula C. Phelan, 4886 Thundercloud Drive, Syracuse, property at 221 Fire Lane 16, $340,000. Assessment $215,100.
• Janeen W. Mau, 3927 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Timothy Mau Sr., 372 Stone Ridge Road, Birmingham, AL, and Marlene Vogele, 4 Country Cross Est. Drive, St. Peters, MS, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property at 3924 State Route 41 A, $0. Assessment $215,000.
• David A. Heck, individually, 1117 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX, Thomas William Heck, individually and as co-trustee, Virginia J. Heck, as co-trustee of the Thomas W. and Virginia J. Heck Revocable Trust, 602 Meade Drive SW, Leesburg, VA, to Thomas J. and Jill M. McKee, as trustees of the Thomas J. McKee and Jill M. McKee Revocable Trust, 25 State Place, Escondido, CA, property at 25 Fire Lane 13C, $350,000. Assessment $382,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• HSBC Bank USA, 2929 Walden Ave., Depew, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2401 NW 23rd St., Okahoma City, OK, property at 4205 School St., $10. Assessment $$91,100.
• Elizabeth A. Watkins, 4195 School St., Auburn, to Caleb T. Devoe, 5015 North Road, Auburn, property at 4195 School St., $124,000. Assessment $85,200.
• Patrick W. and Jennifer A. Duke, 4921 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Benjamin Giancola and Elizabeth Daniels, 5307 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 50 Third Ave., $205,000. Assessment $109,600.
• Eleanor G. Beck, 4903 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to George J. and Barbara A. Hawras, 11 Meadowood Lane, Binghamton, property at 4903 Rockefeller Road, $20,000. Assessment $165,400.
• Eleanor G. Beck, 4903 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Mark J. Cohen and Joan A. Wlad, 3145 BS Safford St., Arlington, VA, property at 4903 Rockefeller Road, $275,000. Assessment $165,400.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Catherine Connelly, 597 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, Susan VanLuven, 101 Lansing St., Auburn, Anita M. Ryan, The Grove, Apartment 246, Auburn, to Thomas F. Komoroski Jr., 2154 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 3416 State Route 34B, $90,000. Assessment $88,200.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
•
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Thomas and Euridice Wingfield, 60 Calemad Drive, Auburn, to Loren G. VanRiper, 60 Calemad Drive, Auburn, property at 60 Calemad Drive, $495,000. Assessment $436,000.
• Elizabeth S. Voorhees, 1097 Lyme Court, West Chester, PA, as executrix of the last will and testament of James S. Voorhees, Alvin G. Hageman Jr., 116 Greens Farm Road, Westport, CT, and Alvin G. Hageman IV, 128 Condon Ave., Buffalo, administrator of the estate of James Voorhees Hageman, to Ronald D. and Penelope Ann Dennis, 7018 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property off Chestnut Ridge Road, $15,000. Assessment $6,000.
• Merby A. and Louis J. Lego, 3728 Center St., Auburn, to Michelle Lego, 3765 Center St., Auburn, property at 6798 Pine Ridge Road, $60,000. Assessment $68,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Glen Harris, 819 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Joshua T. Patti, 1756 Scipio-Fleming Town Line Road, property at 819 Creager Road, $151,000. Assessment $147,400.
• Gerardus C. and Patricia deWit, 5148 Plaster Point Road, Springport, to Charles G. Mellor, 4692 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, property at 5148 Plaster Point Road, $725,000. Assessment $463,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Timothy N. Grant and Tara S. Raker-Grant, 14701 Center Road, Sterling and 663 Masters Road, Elbridge, to Timothy N. Grant, 14701 Center Road, Sterling, property at 14706 Center Road, $1. Assessment $24,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
• Tyler Trudeau, 1240 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Drive, Farmington, property at 1240 Lake Como Road, $48,000. Assessment $33,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Angela and Arthur R. Breese III, 7475 State St. Road, Auburn, to Amanda Geri, 9935 Dietzel Road, Weedsport, Constance Stoughtenger, 5 Walnut St., Waterloo, and Candice Breese-Murphy, 7249 Chesnut Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 7475 State St. Road, $0. Assessment $144,500.
• Michelle D. Quash, 7256 Lewis Road, Auburn, to Robert C. Merritt, PO Box 279, Auburn, property at 7256 Lewis Road, $550,000. Assessment $725,000.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
• Eugene Denman, 2809 Booth Road, Venice Center, to Gary Denman, 2739 Booth Road, Venice Center, property at Geiger Road, $50,000. Assessment $205,900.
• Clifford A. Doyle, 228 Seymour St., Auburn, to Patrick M. Glennon, 1349 Poplar Ridge Road, Apartment 1, Aurora, property at 3252 Myers Road, $32,000. Assessment $38,400.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Paul E. Nicholas, 12141 Old State Road, Cato, to Paul E. and Tamara F. Nicholas, 12141 Old State Road, parcels on State Route 370 and Old State Road, $0. Assessments $14,800 and $1,700.