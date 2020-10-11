Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 11, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Shane W. Calkins, 6313 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Kyle A. Guthrie, 4050 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 6313 Canoga Road, $146,054. Assessment $100,000.

• David P. and Barbara M. Thorsen, 219 Manitau Road, Cayuga, to Alex J. and Ashley M. Clark, 2504 Fayette Varick Townline Road, Seneca Falls, property at 219 Manitau Road, $170,000. Assessment $130,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Daniel J. and Mary Ellen VanCott, 2394 River Road, Weedsport, to Francis and Mary Beth Gross, 9460 State Route 34, Weedsport, and Christopher J. Gross, 9756 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 2394 River Road, $33,500. Assessment $230,000.

• Mara Hile, 11060 Duger Road, Cato, to Cinthia Mara Pratt, 11066 Duger Road, Cato, and Steven P. Hile, 7526 Henry Clay Blvd., Liverpool, property at 11068 Duger Road, $0. Assessment $85,800.

• Melissa J. Baker, 48 Krystyna Lane, Jordan, to Lori A. Keyes and Harold S. Mahoney, 500 Glenview Parkway, Syracuse, property at 48 Krystyna Lane, $260,000. Assessment $250,000.

• Sharon D. Schlueter, 100 Hills St., Chittenango, to Sharon D. Schlueter, as trustee, 100 Hills St., Chittenango, property at 92 Fire Lane 16, $0. Assessment $33,500.

• Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Tracy A. Yardley, as executor, 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to Christin and Jessica L. Janssen, 1888 Mosher Road, Union Springs, property at 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road (also includes land in town of Scipio), $400,000. Assessment $424,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Donna L. Vavonese, 355 Barrett Lane, Bridgeport; JoAnn Cornish-Epps, 124 Pool Road, Ithaca; Lawrence Cornish, 10 Samson St., Cortland; Janice Malley, 36489 Dog Leg Court, Frankford, DE; Lorene Jump, 308 Meadow Wood Terrace, Ithaca; to Lawrence R. Cornish and Tania M. Yannarilli, 10 Samson St., Cortland, property at 567 Fire Lane 5, $160,000. Assessment $168,900.

• Rebecca J. Binns, as executor, 1520 State Route 90, King Ferry, to Rebecca J. Binns, 1520 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 803 Fire Lane 5, $0. Assessment $150,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Christopher Chase, 12653 State Route 176, Cato, to Janice Chase and Lori Baldwin, as trustees, PO Box 83, Webster, properties at 12648 State Route 176 and Baldwin Road, $0. Assessments $206,600 and $105,000.

• Janice Chase and Lori Baldwin, as trustees, PO Box 83, Webster, to Christopher Chase, 12653 State Route 176, Cato, properties at 12648 State Route 176 and Baldwin Road, $0. Assessments $206,600 and $105,000.

• Carleen Zobel, 3376 Humphrey Road, Cato, to Gregory K. Johnson, 305 Mohawk St., Rome, property at 3387 Humphrey Road, $1. Assessment $30,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Margaret S. Thompson and Cynthia L. Vandewall, 32 Eagleshead Road, Ithaca, to Carolyn Ababail Nanfra, 23 Lakeside Road, Mahopac, property at 3114 State Route 90, $410,027. Assessment $491,200.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Deanna R. Zimmer, 8334 Centerport Road, Auburn, to Steven L. Johnson, 27 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 8334 Centerport Road, $175,900. Assessment $106,400.

• Jerry Hawuczyk, as executor, 1856 Hayden Road, Port Byron, to Michael Todd and Mariya Ralph, 1856 Hayden Road, Port Byron, property at 1856 Hayden Road, $181,350. Assessment $125,700.

Town of Montezuma



Equalization rate 84

• Samuel L. Allen, 808 O'Connor Road, Port Byron, to Brandon and Bethany Dixon, A3 Southfield Apartments, Auburn, property at 808 O'Connor Road, $219,300. Assessment $100,000.

• Marvin S. King, 8657 Dwyer Road Extension, Port Byron, to Edward B. Farley, 40 Leitch Ave., Skaneateles, property at 8657 Dwyer Road Extension, $90,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Stephen T. Jones, 7402 W. Hickory Hills, Beloit, WI, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, part of property at Rockefeller Road, $46,700. Assessment $273,400.

• Stephen T. Jones, 7402 W. Hickory Hills, Beloit, WI, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, part of property at Rockefeller Road, $43,000. Assessment $273,400.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• James E. and Kristy L. Priest, 1731 Village Ridge Place, Collierville, TN, to David A. and Meloney L. McMurry, 515 Highland Road, Ithaca, property at 111 Twisting Lane, $489,000. Assessment $464,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Linda Louise Brambley, as successor trustee, 3 Adams Ave., Auburn, to Adam C. and Carol Sutkus, 2601 Chateau Lane, Citrus Heights, CA, property at 36 Green Links Turn, $370,000. Assessment $146,000.

• Mark and Karen Zamniak, 3 Meadow Lane, Auburn, to Bernadette Restey, 120 Letchworth St., Auburn, property at 104 Letchworth St., $0. Assessment $86,100.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Tracy A. Yardley, as executor, 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to Christin and Jessica L. Janssen, 1888 Mosher Road, Union Springs, property at 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road (also includes land in town of Fleming), $400,000. Assessment $424,600.

• Donald L. and Carolyn B. Court, as trustees, 502 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, MD, to Camp Endor LLC, 37 Fire Lane 19, Moravia, property at Fire Lane 16, $250,000. Assessment $232,500.

• Christopher J. Hatfield, 3179 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Joycean L. and John R. Chisholm III, 1 Buddy Drive, Moravia, property at 3179 State Route 34, $122,112. Assessment $152,100.

• Michael R. and Donna J. Hoey, 4011 State Route 38, Moravia, to Michael R. and Donna J. Hoey, as trustees, 4011 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 4011 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $190,900.

Town of Sempronius 100

Equalization rate

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Susan A. Marks, 3205 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Susan A. Marks, as trustee, 3205 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 3205 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $130,000.

• Dove Hess Holdings LLC, 9 E. Lake St., Skaneateles, to MJ Cayuga LLC, 9 Sherwood Court, Highland Mills, property at 4239 E. Genesee St., $430,000. Assessment $293,000.

• Joseph F. Pieklik, 3599 Humphrey Road, Cato, to David Tripp, 8174 Grant Ave. Road, Weedsport, property at 8045 Baker Road, $50,000. Assessment $53,000.

• Michael S. Ellis, 3660 S. Cox Ave., Apt. 1406, Springfield, MO, to Sarah E. Brown, 10401 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at 8093 Shepherd Road, $170,000. Assessment $121,100.

• Judson Davis, 4117 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Erin Rinaldo, 1165 Peru Road, Jordan, property at 7917 County Line Road, $27,900. Assessment $26,700.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Alfred J. and Kathleen J. Greco, PO Box 54, Martville, to Elizabeth M. Henderson, 81 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 13678 State Route 38, $15,000. Assessment $19,900.

• John H. and Denise G. Rayle, 113 Kingston Road, Elbridge, to Silk Road Farms LLC, 113 Kingston Road, Elbridge, property at 13412 McGibbon Road, $0. Assessment $23,600.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Geraldine Rote, 7185 Hatfield Road, 1142 A Village Park, Cortland, to Johw W. and Diane E. Boecke, 600 Kennedy Drive, Southport, NC, property at 7185 Hatfield Road, $198,000. Assessment $247,800.

• Donna A. Treacy, 6651 Branch Road, Cortland, to Kevin Treacy, 6651 Branch Road, Cortland, property at 6651 Branch Road, $0. Assessment $69,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Michael and Grace Nowak, 7379 Youngs Road, Auburn, to Justin M. Reeves, 48 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 7379 Youngs Road, $255,000. Assessment $219,300.

• Michael and Grace Nowak, 7379 Youngs Road, Auburn, to Justin M. Reeves, 48 Burt Ave., Auburn, property off Youngs Road, $0. Assessment $6,600.

• Charles and Mary Snyder, 2518 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, to Daniel J. Jacques, as trustee, 138 Standart Ave., Apt. 129, Auburn, property at 2518 High Bridge Road, $247,000. Assessment $157,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Debra S. Smith, as executrix, 6301 Furnace Road, Ontario, to William VanFossen, 195 Anderson Ave., Syracuse, property at 12228 Upton Road, $72,000. Assessment $82,300.