Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 16, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 22:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Molly M. Ramage, 74 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Bradley A. Carpenter and Lizabeth A. Carpenter, 6 Tabor St., Baldwinsville, property at 74 N. Lewis St., $118,000. Assessment $110,000.

• Vincent E. Ferro, 42 Swift St., Auburn, to Michael D. Ferro, 2084 State Route 326, Auburn, property at 13 Canoga St., $10. Assessment $59,800.

• SBN Properties I LLC, 1565 Main St., P.O. Box 278, Savannah, to Advent Equities LLC, Upper Saddle River, NJ, property at 8 Delevan St., $37,500. Assessment $67,200.

• Thomas Decker, 15 Orchard Ave., Auburn, to Aaron Forjone (same address), property at 15 Orchard Ave., $1. Assessment $62,000.

• Aukina Fenzl, 142 Curtis Place, Auburn, to Breanna L. Soutar, 8580 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 142 Curtis Place, $144,100. Assessment $142,300.

• Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, to Jamie A. Gleason and Vincent G. Gleason Jr., 132 Park Place, Auburn, property at 68 Holley St., $135,000. Assessment $103,200.

• Jeven R. Jayne, 157 South St., Auburn, to Beatrice H. O’Hora, 11 Logan St. Apt. 108, Auburn, property at 157 South St., $170,000. Assessment $154,000.

• David Sutton and Dianne Pacillo, 101 Norris Ave., Auburn, to Dianne Pacillo (same address), property at 101 Norris Ave., $0. Assessment $174,900.

• Tracy L. Stewart, 5 Liberty St., Auburn, to MSB Rentals LLC, 3371 Fairview Drive, Syracuse, property at 5 Liberty St., $119,000. Assessment $85,300.

• Teresa Bryan, 4135 State Route 96A, Geneva, as administrator of the estate of Dennis Walter Hicks, to Katelynn Delaney Rumpf, 31 Sheridan St., Auburn, property at 26 Richardson Ave., $99,640. Assessment $95,300.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Louis R. Quill III, 6181 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Thomas E. Smith and Courtney Smith, 113 Dawson Ave., Auburn, property at 6181 Bluefield Road, $220,000. Assessment $200,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Thomas Grader, 2762 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Nicholas Polmanteer and Kelly Polmanteer, 2762 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 2762 E. Brutus St., $70,000. Assessment $67,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Lee H. Badman and Suzanne M. Badman, 68 Fire Lane 16, Cato, to Brian Mintz and Juliannce Parker-Mintz, 25 Wedmore Road, Fairport, property at 68 Fire Lane 16, $214,000. Assessment $71,600.

• Erica Ann Mapley and Jonathan Michael Mapley, 2430 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Jeven R. Jayne, 157 South St., Auburn, property at 2430 Emerson Road, $240,000. Assessment $168,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• William E. Krause and Lucinda A. Krause, 1675 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Beda Domenica Lopez Mazariegos and William Saul Lopez Raymundo, 35 Perry Ave., Port Chester, property at 5012 State Route 34, $65,000. Assessment $50,100.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Vasili Yacalis and Pamela Yacalis, 325 Clifford Drive, Vestal, to Jana Podzimek, 206 Haddad Road, Frankfort, property at Lot 21 Oberon Drive, $203,000. Assessment $61,900.

• Theodore C. Rejman and Beverly J. Rejman, 943 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Phillip Johnson and Lauren Lansdowne, Lake Point, UT, property at 943 State Route 34B, $530,000. Assessment $393,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Nicholas A. Cassell II and Nicole Gee, 2540 Mechanic St., Cato, to Nicholas A. Cassell II (same address), property at 2540 Mechanic St., $0. Assessment $85,200.

• Cato Farms LLC, 11032 State Route 34, Cato, to Edward E. Paparelli, 11848 State Route 34, Cato, property at 11820 State Route 34, $100,000. Assessment $88,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, Pacific Grove, CA, to James D. Balloni and Katherine A. Trojnor-Riley, 30 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, property at 30 Dublin Hill Road, $295,000. Assessment $263,100.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Richard Whatman and Ruth Whatman, 104 Chipman Corners Road, Groton, to Rebecca Whatman and Karen Whatman and Richard Whatman and Ruth Whatman, (same address), property at 104 Chipman Corners Road, $0. Assessment $126,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Peter E. Smith, 47 South St., Port Byron, to Richard S. Smith and Tonya J. Smith, 1 South St., Port Byron, property at 1 South St., $50,500. Assessment $75,600.

• Jennifer Owens, 11 Shotwell St., Port Byron, to Lauren Kotlarz, 129 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 11 Shotwell St., $100,000. Assessment $67,600.

• Charles R. Dodge II, Greensboro, NC, to Richard A. Dixon and Patty Dixon, 9246 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 9246 Oakland Road, $149,000. Assessment $78,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• KeyBank National Association to James Smith and Gretchen Smith, Eden, NC, property at 7493 Fuller Road, $70,000. Assessment $44,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Jody L. Morris, 5677 Globe Road, Moravia, to Dana Adams, 3466 White Road, Moravia, property at 5677 Globe Road, $25,000. Assessment $53,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Kimberly Granato, 18 Rochester St., Auburn, to Lamar Witmer and Dorothy Witmer, 3841 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at Broadway Road, $135,000. Assessment $40,600.

• Cheryl Sharples, 23 Havens Ave., Auburn, and Gregory Gelembiuk, Madison, WI, to CJB Ventures LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 7397 Owasco Road, $150,000. Assessment $83,700.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• David J. Jerva and Susan A. Jerva, 3080 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Michael R. Jerva, 170 Ramapo Ave., Staten Island, as trustee of the David J. Jerva and Susan A. Jerva Irrevocable Trust, property at 3080 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $161,297.

• Ulysses G. Davis and Rachel N. Davis, 7745 Freeman Road, Auburn, to Shirleyjo Holmes and Paul W. Holmes, 6583 Beech Road, Auburn, prooerty at 7745 Freeman Road, $255,000. Assessment $192,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Anthony Martin and Carolyn M. Martin, 1865 Maroney Road, Sterling, to Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, property at 1865 Maroney Road, $20,000. Assessment $565,300.

• Brandon M. Turnbaugh and Bonnie S. Turnbaugh, 14469 State Route 104, Red Creek, to Angela M. Lee, 11246 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, property at 14807 Martville Road, $108,150. Assessment $63,900.

• Joseph F. Scro and Rose J. Scro, Lakewood Ranch, FL, as trustees of the Joseph F. Scro Trust, to Rachel Lowe and Bradley Lowe, 5960 Stillwell Springs Lane, Trumansburg, property at 0 Fancher Ave., $90,000. Assessment $35,200.

• Beau Ford and Rebecca Ford, 14873 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Stephen H. Ford and Dawn Dee Ford, 14060 Acre Road, Sterling, property at 13978 Acre Road, $0. Assessment $35,400.

• Geoffrey A. Younglove and Stephanie D. Younglove, 558 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, to Rutsen V. Staderman II and Linda L. Staderman, 11200 Maunder Road, Clyde, property at 558 Sterling Station Road, $190,000. Assessment $87,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Paul Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, Michael Vitale, 75 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, Vincent Vitale, 7074 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, and Mary Chirco, 2265 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Brian D. Festa and Holly K. Festa, 46 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at Hume Lane, $40,000. Assessment $44,800.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Michael Ward and Emily Ward, 2584 Earl St., Weedsport, to Jessica Vooris, Greencastle, IN, property at 1865 Poplar Ridge Road, $180,000. Assessment $96,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Thomas R. Wilson, 12048 State Route 38, Red Creek, to James Donald Slobe Jr., 1013 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at 12048 State Route 38, $120,000. Assessment $48,300.