Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 18, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 2-8.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• John C. Colvin, 74 Thornton Ave., Auburn, to Sarah J. Black, 1996 Sarr Road, Port Byron, property at 74 Thornton Ave., $68,900. Assessment $52,900.
• Susanne Wagner, 43 Charles St., Auburn, to David T. Corey, Jr. and Karin L. Corey, 28 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 47 Charles St., $230,000. Assessment $142,500.
• HSBC Bank USA NA as trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity, Highland Ranch, CO, to Clinade LLC, Philadelphia, PA, property at 171 Franklin St., $6,900. Assessment $62,900.
• Austin Tardibone, 99 Owasco St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II LLC, 964 Chili Ave., Rochester, properties at 99 Owasco St., 5 Sheridan St., 80 Bradford St., 16 Burt Ave., and 6 Parsons St., $237,000. Assessment $262,300.
• Paul J. Perron and Lana J. Perron, 44 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, to Lana J. Perron, property at 44 Pulsifer Dr., $0. Assessment $153,300.
• Gail Hegerhorst, Highland, UT, to Emily Andam, 76 E. Genesee St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 6 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $20,999.
• Reni Fairman, fka Renee R. Fairman, 123 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Reni Fairman and Brian E. Fairman, 123 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 123 N. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $99,200.
• Fannie Mae, Dallas, TX, to David M. Vibbert and Jeannine M. Vibbert, 245 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 195 Osborne St., $45,900. Assessment $98,400.
• Ashley Colella, 122 Mary St., Auburn, to Mark Rivett and Valerie Rivett, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 122 Mary St., $162,000. Assessment $138,000.
• Jeanette Shepherd-NG, Willow Springs, NC, to Fingerlakes Rental Properties, LLC, 106 Clark St., Auburn, property at 10 Foote St., $52,500. Assessment $81,800.
• Carolyn Sykes and Rachel Williams, 43 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Michael D. O’Hara, M-156 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 43 Standart Ave., $105,000. Assessment $100,000.
• Jared Cowell, 6424 Victory Dr., Auburn, to Eric M. Barendt and Danielle L. Barendt, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 48-50 Holley St., $115,000. Assessment $81,300.
• Theresa A. Nolan-Mahoney, 4588 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, Molly Reed Nolan-Hood, Montezuma, CO, and Timothy D. Nolan, 30 Fourth Ave., Auburn, to Timothy D. Nolan, property at 115 Lake Ave., $72,800. Assessment $116,100.
• David T. Corey, Jr., and Karin L. Corey, 28 Case Ave., Auburn, to Ethan Merluzzi and Hanna Ryan, 10 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 28 Case Ave., $119,149. Assessment, $89,000.
• Lori A. Sawchuck-Lapier, 34 Wyncote Ave., Rochester, Peter W. Sawchuck, Cumberland Center, ME, and Daniel J. Sawchuck, 1647 County Route 2, Richland, to Derrick J. Cheney and Nicole E. Cheney, Baltimore, MD, property at 17 Dayton St., $78,000. Assessment $76,000.
• Anthony J. Tabone and Mackenzie Ziegler-Greer, nka Mackenzie Tabone, 32 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Kaylee M. Napolitano, 812 Avery Ave., Syracuse, property at 32 Grove Ave., $133,500. Assessment $74,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Kathleen A. Harris, 6139 Court St., Cayuga, to Sean Thurston and Allyson R. Bunnell, 15 Garrow St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 6139 Court St., $125,000. Assessment $98,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• William Reynolds and Susan Reynolds, P.O. Box 994, Weedsport, to Michael Crabtree and Erin Crabtree, 237 South Seward, Auburn, property at 2720 Van Buren St., $159,900. Assessment $120,500.
• Robert R. Bevier and Becki L. Bevier, 8263 Ball Road, Weedsport, to Daniel J. Whitman and Tammy L. Whitman, 2586 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8263 Ball Road, $392,500. Assessment $280,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Sheila R. Mack, 2432 Hillview Dr., Cato, to Timothy C. Abate and Shannon L. Abate, 2432 Hillview Dr., Cato, property at 11349 Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $14,400.
• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2502 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $20,000.
• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2516 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $54,700.
• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at Turner Road, $0. Assessment $8,000.
• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2516 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $27,000.
• Suzanne Lynn Wolcott, as trustee of the Patrician Ann Alessio trust, 2449 Magog Road, Palmyra, to Suzanne Lynn Wolcott, 2449 Magog Road, Palmyra, and Jennifer Alessio-Stanton, 2915 West Walworth Road, Macedon, property at 143 Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $176,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Plainville Properties LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Joseph Massaro and Ashley Massaro, 12281 Old State Road, Cato, property at 10528 Slayton Road, $59,900. Assessment $59,900.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Kevin E. Murphy, Lugoff, SC, to Cayuga Properties Associates, LLC, 3 Court St., Auburn, property at 5899 Owasco Terrace, $17,900. Assessment $5,000.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Leverett F. Saltonstall, 403 Lake Road, King Ferry, to Damir Jamsek and Mary Jamsek, Austin, TX, property at Brooks Road, $58,900. Assessment $70,000.
• Julie Anne Sheils, 8779 Knapp Road, West Falls, to Carl Minde, 2910 Long Hill Road, Scipio Center, property at 716 Bartnick Road, $240,000. Assessment NA.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Dennis E. Latz, 9552 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Keri Kermes, 12005 State Route North, Cato, property at 12005 State Route 34 North, $0. Assessment $100,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Steven D. Tardibone, 5884 West Lake Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, to William Woodman, 1301 Powers Road, Cayuga, property at 2176 State Route 31, $55,000. Assessment $52,800.
• Eugene L. Kilmer, Jr. and Lavina A. Kilmer, Morris Chapel, TN, to Benjamin Hahn and Lorinda M. Hahn, 130 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, property at 1274 Haiti Road, $32,000. Assessment $31,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Brittany A. Wade, 24 Church St., Moravia, to Gayle A. Wade, 22 Church St., Moravia, property at 24 Church St., $75,000. Assessment $102,300.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Elizabeth Fessler, 3862 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Douglas H. Winters and Danielle R. Winters, fka Danielle R. Lake, 3849 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $194,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Matthew J. Chadderdon and Susan Chadderdon, 4 Meadow Lane, Auburn, to Charles Shaw and Stephanie Shaw, 25 Densmore Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Meadow Lane, $351,500. Assessment $269,400.
• William R. Morrissey and Tina M. Morrissey, 4833 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey A. Wolford and Kathryn E. Wolford, 3246 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 4833 Twelve Corners Road, $272,500. Assessment $128,900.
• Joseph Dougherty, 5108 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Geoffrey Harkins and Caitlin Harkins, 886 Church St., Skaneateles, property at 5108 State Route 38A, $214,900. Assessment $129,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Carol J. Witchey, 3558 Cork St., Scipio Center, to DLH Associates, LLC, 3218 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at Cork Street, $168,750. Assessment $347,200.
• Michael R. Hoey and Donna J. Hoey, 4011 State Route 38, Moravia, to Michael R. Hoey and Donna J. Hoey, trustees under the Hoey Living Trust, property at Hicks Road, $0. Assessment $113,500.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Darlene Sylvester and Christopher Collins, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Darlene Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, Laurie Fuoco and Suzanne Morgan, 63 Kensington Ave., Auburn, property at 22 N. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $159,900.
• Robert J. Nethercott and Madeleine M. Nethercott, 3194 Barrington Way, Auburn, to Andrew J. Nethercott, 115 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville, and Elaine M. Palmer, 1010 The Lane, Skaneateles, as trustees of the Robert J. Nethercott and Madeleine M. Nethercott Irrevocable Trust, property at 3194 Barrington Way, $0. Assessment $240,000.
• Grieg T. Dougherty, 3893 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Padre E. Figlio, LLC, 120 Madison St., Chittenango, property at 3893 Franklin St. Road, $245,000. Assessment $145,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Harrison F. Faulkner, 301 Johnson Road, Apt. E, Freeville, to Bastian M. Reed, 4000 Foster Meade Road, Savannah, property at 307 King Street, $132,978. Assessment $110,700.
• Curtis R. Cooper, 803 Old State Road, Sterling, to William A. Ferguson and Eileen I. Ferguson, 14677 New St., Sterling, property at Wright Road, $1. Assessment $25,700.
• Patricia Cooper Maxon, P.O. Box 4, Fair Haven, and Curtis R. Cooper, 803 Old State Road, Sterling, to Curtis R. Cooper and Lisa Cooper, 803 Old State Road, Sterling, property at 803 Old State Road, $1. Assessment $94,500.
• Patricia Cooper Maxon, P.O. Box 4, Fair Haven, and Cameron J. Cooper, 787 State Route 104A, P.O. Box 134, Sterling, to Cameron J. Cooper and Caitlin E. Cooper, 787 State Route 104A, P.O. Box 134, Sterling, property at 787 State Route 104A, $1. Assessment $38,200.
• Curtis L. Cooper and Shirley D. Cooper as trustees of the Cooper Living Trust, 14884 West Bay Road, Sterling, to Kurt D. Cooper and Tracy L. Cooper as trustees of the Kurt D. and Tracy L. Cooper Revocable Living Trust, Midlothian, VA, property at 14884 West Bay Road, $0. Assessment $223,200.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Mary Brooks Mullahy and Peter Edward Davis, P.O. Box 487, Moravia, and Molly Jane Mullahy, Philadelphia, PA, to Tracy A. Yardley, 2283 Fleming Scipio Town Line Road, Auburn, property at 2562 Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $333,000.
• David K. Bell, 2484 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Patrick S. Sweeting, 2452 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at 2452 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Jacqueline A. Shurtleff, 2035 Veley Road, Cato, as executor of the last will and testament of Janice K. Blanchard, 1651 Sand Hill Road, Martville, to Justin J. Blanchard, 1863 Weatherby Road, Cato, property at 1651 Sand Hill Road, $80,000. Assessment $98,400.
