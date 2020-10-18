Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 18, 2020

• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2502 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $20,000.

• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2516 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $54,700.

• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at Turner Road, $0. Assessment $8,000.

• Ray D. Campbell and Janie L. Campbell, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, to Denzer R. Campbell, trustee of the Ray D. and Janie L. Campbell Farm Irrevocable Trust, 2516 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2516 Turner Road, $0. Assessment $27,000.

• Suzanne Lynn Wolcott, as trustee of the Patrician Ann Alessio trust, 2449 Magog Road, Palmyra, to Suzanne Lynn Wolcott, 2449 Magog Road, Palmyra, and Jennifer Alessio-Stanton, 2915 West Walworth Road, Macedon, property at 143 Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $176,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97