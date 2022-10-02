Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 2, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 8-14:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• James M. Burnett and Margaret A. Burnett, 8 Westwood Drive, Auburn, to Luke S. Parker and Madison R. Schattinger, W275 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 8 Westwood Drive, $220,000. Assessment $152,400.

• City of Auburn, Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn, to Shaver Brothers LLC, 32 Perrine Ave., Auburn, part of 22 Perrine St., $10,000. Assessment $30,000.

• Joseph M. Russell Jr., 92 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, to Matthew S. Bibbens, 1905 Whitehead Lane, Auburn, property at 98-100 Washington St., $100,000. Assessment $80,000.

• Joanne M. Cartner, 45 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Frank Fiore, 1 Countryside Road, Fairport, property at 45 Grove Ave., $142,000. Assessment $122,100.

• Robert Shaw, 913 Old Liverpool Road, Suite G, Liverpool, to Matthew M. Ryan, 56 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 8 Maple St., $110,000. Assessment $65,200.

• Sara E. Mendillo, 8 Burgess St., Auburn, to Joshua L. Hawker (same address), property at 8 Burgess St., $40,000. Assessment $208,900.

• Luke D. Wilson and Janil D. Wilson, 4911 Breckenridge Run, Syracuse, to Javani A. Prtipilo and Todd H. Carner Jr., 167 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 41 Frances St., $99,000. Assessment $89,500.

• Kevin J. Krystofik and Nancy A. Krystofik (fka Nancy A. Palmer), 5616 Buck Point Road, Auburn, to Andrew P. Krystofik, 95 N. Fulton St., Auburn, and Grant W. Krystofik, 27 Fairchild Drive, Amherst, as co-trustees of the Krystofik Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 126 South St., $0. Assessment $220,300.

• LAARJ Management LLC, 6609 Butera Drive, Auburn, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 23 Walnut St., 226 State St. and 13 Cross St., $305,000. Assessment $120,600.

• Heather and Thistle Properties LLC, 4 Adams St., Clyde, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 97 Washington St., $93,000. Assessment $67,000.

• Andrew A. Robin, Arlington, TX, as administrator of the estate of Marcella J. Robin, 44 Orchard St., Auburn, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 44 Orchard St., $55,000. Assessment $68,200.

• Dell Cunningham, 136 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to David R. Liberatore and Ryan N. Giannotta, Allston, MA, property at 136 Pulsifer Drive, $224,900. Assessment $161,600.

• Dylan M. Byler, as administrator of the estate of Bryan A. Byler, 7 Mahaney Ave., Auburn, to Sue E. Henry and Greg A. Cronk, 421 Wilkinson St. Apt. 1, Syracuse, property at 7 Mahaney Ave., $104,940. Assessment $87,800.

• Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to 213 Investments LLC, Lake Helen, FL, property at 66 Holley St., $45,000. Assessment $39,400.

• Joanne Capone, 96 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Jason Capone, 16 Kensington Ave., Auburn, property at 96 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $98,000.

• Karen Giannone, 98 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Kara Musso, 17 Walnut St., Auburn, and Kelly Cargile, 8085 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 98 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $93,100.

• Edmond C. Lonsky Jr. and Karen K. Lonsky, 22 Silver Ave., Auburn, to Lauren Wood, 43 Forman St., Cazenovia, as trustee of the Edmond C. Lonsky Jr. and Karen K. Lonsky Irrevocable Trust, property at 22 Silver Ave., $0. Assessment $129,000.

• Christopher Demaria, 95 Steel St., Auburn, to Jacob D. Ehrgott, 58 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 95 Steel St., $185,000. Assessment $138,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Rajah R. Rodgers II and Shirley I. Rodgers, 6208 Lake St., Cayuga, to Ram Property Developers LLC, P.O. Box 284, Marcellus, property at 6208 Lake St., $140,000. Assessment $133,000.

• Robert Butler, 6811 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, and Robert L. Butler and Karen S. Butler (same address), property at 357 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $68,800.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Kylecroft NY LLC (fka Kylecroft LLC), 89 York St., Auburn, to Robert E. Zellar, Lincoln, RI, property at Lot 20 Rosewood Circle, $32,000. Assessment $13,000.

• Kylecroft NY LLC (fka Kylecroft LLC), 89 York St., Auburn, to John Below and Kathleen Below, Lakeside Marblehead, OH, property at Lot 19 Rosewood Circle, $30,000. Assessment $13,000.

• Lawrence Abraham and Cheryl Abraham, 3380 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Marvin Wilcox and Anne Wilcox, 4770 Jordan Road, Silver Springs, property at 3380 Cottle Road, $300,000. Assessment $152,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Louis C. DiFabio II and Margaret A. DiFabio, Lauderdale by the Sea, FL, to Louis C. DiFabio II and Margaret A. DiFabio, as trustees of the Louis C. DiFabio and Margaret A. DiFabio Revocable Trust (same address), property at 225 E. Lake Road and 223 E. Lake Road, $1. Assessment $433,400.

• Joel E. Bucklin, 2027 River Road, Port Byron, to Susan Jetty, 1600 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Joel E. Bucklin, 2027 River Road, Port Byron, as co-trustees under the Florence Salvatore Irrevocable Trust, property at 2027 River Road, $0. Assessment $146,300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Heather DiPaolo and David DiPaolo, 9130 Whistling Swan Lane, Manlius, to Andrew R. Cosachov and Elizabeth C. Cosachov, 4917 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 4933 W. Lake Road, $265,000. Assessment $165,800.

• Daisy Felter, 5807 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to Cathleen Higgins, Asheville, NC, property at 5807 Southgate Drive, $228,000. Assessment $198,043.

• Norman E. Camp and Patricia F. Camp, 5938 Lake View Drive, Auburn, to Janet L. Parker, 6 Densmore Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Norman E. Camp and Patricia F. Camp Irrevocable Trust, property at 5838 Lake View Drive, $0. Assessment $119,457.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Andrew Hildreth, 241 Lansing Genoa Townline Road, Lansing, to Brandon L. DeRose, 500 Auburn, Ave., Groton, property at 10037 State Route 90, $179,000. Assessment $125,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Milton R. West, 12721 State Route 176, Cato, to Ralph I. Haney III and Amanda E. Haney, Lake Ozark, MO, property at 12721 State Route 176, $131,009. Assessment $167,600.

• Thomas G. Weymouth and Kathleen A. Weymouth, 6611 State Route 31, Memphis, to Bradley A. Voorhees, 11405 North St., Cato, property at 11405 North St., $25,000. Assessment $73,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Diane Z. Deferrante, 2629 Purdue Drive, Vestal, to William C. Snow and Robin M. Snow, Sherborn, MA, property at 1321 State Route 34B, $428,800. Assessment $340,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Jerry A. Kinney, 1138 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, to Jerry A. Kinney and Mary L. Kinney (same address), property at 1138 Toll Gate Hill Road, $0. Assessment $213,000.

• Matthew R. Palmer and Emily C. Palmer (fka Emily C. Hunter), 1310 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, to Cory Donald Langtry and Alicia Marie McLaughlin, 11 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 1310 Toll Gate Hill Road, $180,000. Assessment $137,000.

• Lesa E. Townsend, as executor of the last will and testament of Albert E. Townsend Sr., 1271 Toll Gate Road, Locke, to Lesa E. Townsend (same address), property at Toll Gate Hill Road, $0. Assessment $9,175.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Victoria King, 82 Green St., Port Byron, as administratrix of the estate of Marvin L. King Jr., to Victoria King (same address), property at 82 Green St., $1. Assessment $66,800.

• Erwin J. Grome Jr. and Antionette M. Grome, 8068 State St. Road, Port Byron, to Anthony P. Felice and Catherine N. Felice, 167 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 22 River St., $0. Assessment $91,000.

• Brian S. Tomasso, 4 Meadowbrook Drive, Auburn, Christina L. Tomasso, 9 Wood St., Auburn, Laura S. Tomasso, Prato, Italy, Bernard G. Tomasso, 164 Main St., Port Byron, and Margaret R. Tomasso, 164 Main St., Port Byron, to Brian S. Tomasso (same address) and Christina L. Tomasso (same address), as trustees of the Bernard G. Tomasso and Margaret R. Tomasso Irrevocable Trust, property at 164 Main St., $0. Assessment $152,600.

• Lindsay Baron, 7915 Walnut Place, Liverpool, to Mohammed A. Wells and Nadia H. Wells, Klamath Falls, OR, property at 132 Main St., $83,000. Assessment $20,455.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Steven L. Berr, 6494 Glen Cove Road, Moravia, and Rachel E. Berr, Jonathan D. Berr and Harrison M. Berr, New Britain, CT, to Douglas H. Allis and Patricia Duncanson Allis, 6494 Glen Cove Road, Moravia, property at 6494 Glen Cove Road, $122,952. Assessment $546,700.

• Rodger Head, 4098 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Jacquelyn Bruton, as trustee of the Rodger Head Homestead Irrevocable Trust, 1967 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield, property at 4099 State Route 41A, $1. Assessment $111,400.

• Paul C. Norman, as trustee for the Paul C. Norman Revocable Trust, 30 Maple St. Unit 2, Marcellus, to Pauley T. Jacob and Joseph M. Jacob, 5890 Invincible Drive, Jamesville, property at 70 Lakewood Lane, $750,000. Assessment $389,500.

• Elaina Rowe, as trustee of the Julia A. Racona Asset Management Trust, 4421 Murray Road, Moravia, to Elaina Rowe, 4167 Murray Road, Moravia, property at 4421 Murray Road, $0. Assessment $82,800.

• Gregory T. Sisto and Darcy L. Sisto, 6370 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Amanda Foster, Waldorf, MD, property at 6370 Glen Haven Road, $359,900. Assessment $198,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Joseph Tidd, 3815 Melrose Road, Auburn, and J. Edward Tidd, 2695 Giles Road, Skaneateles, to J. Edward Tidd and Isabel J. Tidd (same address), property at 3754 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $75,000.

• Robert J. Oxford, 4215 School St., Auburn, Jennifer L. Strathdee, Donald, OR, John Oxford Jr., Anderson, SC, and Thomas F. Oxford, 223 Newcastle Road, Syracuse, to Joshua G. Cuykendall, 7687 Freeman Road, Auburn, property at 5307 State Route 38A, $179,900. Assessment $103,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Richard R. Sullivan, 5842 State Route 90, Cayuga, as executor of the estate of Richard S. Sullivan, 1980 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Michael B. Podolak, 4262 Duryca St., Moravia, property at 1980 Center Road, $205,000. Assessment $134,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Jill K. Morris (fka Jill K. Ruwet), 25 Wegman St., Auburn, to Lauren Morabito and William L. Scala, 6140 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 25 Wegman St., $289,900. Assessment $173,000.

• Judson Davis, 4117 Center St. Road, Auburn, Peter Davis, 6103 Oakridge Road, Auburn, and Christopher Geherin, 58 Columbus St., Auburn, to Judson Davis, 4117 Center St. Road, Auburn, and Christopher Geherin, 58 Columbus St., Auburn, property at Center Street Road, $10,000. Assessment $23,600.

• Patsy Picciano, 80 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Narinder Kumar, 50 Owasco St., Auburn, property at Healy Road, $80,000. Assessment $12,750.

• Tracey J. Shults and Casey P. Baker, 6965 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Michael McCarty and Amy S. McCarty, Bird City, KS, property at State Route 20, $1. Assessment $30,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Philip D. Lebrun, 3585 Owasco Drive, Auburn, property at 590 Connors Road, $360,000. Assessment $10,685.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Rockwell S. Powers III and Monica G. Powers (fka Monica G. Pelletier), 13392 Craine Road, Red Creek, to Janet Josephine Cooper and Jordan David Klein, 7449 Clapper Road, Wolcott, property at 13392 Craine Road, $150,500. Assessment $91,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Anthony A. Brown, 7286 Sherman Road, Auburn, to Tanya A. Brown (same address), property at 7286 Sherman Road, $0. Assessment $107,000.

• Brian D. Seavey and Augusta L. Middleton, 7903 Potter Road, Auburn, to David R. Baim Jr. and Marysa A. Henn, 278 State St., Auburn, property at 7903 Potter Road, $255,000. Assessment $126,400.

• Karl F. Ukolowicz and Theresa M. Ukolowicz, 2035 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Neil J. Ukolowicz, 2041 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Christopher L. Ukolowicz, 3097 Liberty St., Meridian, as trustees of the Karl F. Ukolowicz and Theresa M. Ukolowicz Irrevocable Trust, property at 2035 and 2041 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $92,900 and $113,700.

• Paul F. Vitale and Gloria Vitale (aka Gloria M. Vitale), 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Cora A. Alsante, as trustee of the Paul F. Vitale and Gloria M. Vitale Irrevocable Trust, 100 Madison St., Syracuse, property at 2220 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $445,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Deborah A. Pantori (fka Deborah A. Vasile), 47 Case Ave., Auburn, as executrix to the estate of Grace Vasile, 1866 Townline Road, Aurora, to Jennifer Swartwood, 49 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 1866 Scipio Venice Townline Road, $0. Assessment $48,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Carolyn A. Schlegel, 12549 Kasson Way, Red Creek, as executrix of the estate of Thomas H. Schlegel (same address), to Carolyn A. Schlegel (same address), property off Broadway Road, $0. Assessment $6,000.

• Robert D. Bromley, 592 Maroney Road, Red Creek, to Sierra Rose Bromley, 201 E. 69th St. Apt. 6N, New York, and Karli Bromley, Jacksonville, FL, property at 592 Maroney Road, $0. Assessment $88,200.