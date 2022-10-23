Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 23, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 29-Sept. 5. Transfers published last Sunday, Oct. 16, should have said they included deeds recorded from Aug. 22-28:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Michael Nguyen, 94 Owasco Street, Auburn, property at 94 Owasco Road, $103,000. Assessment $74,900.

• Pamela Eisenschmidt, 602 Stryker Homes, 2 Loop Road, Auburn, and Anthony Christian, 167 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to William Charles Lansbury, 167 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, property at 167 Garrow St. Extension, $102,000. Assessment $140,000.

• Donald Blair, 113 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Susan M. Lynch, 10 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 113 Grove Ave. Extension, $240,000. Assessment $150,700.

• Susan M. Lynch, 3 Highland St., Auburn, to Daniel R. Toedt and Tiffany A. Toedt, 92 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 10 Hamilton Ave., $290,000. Assessment $164,700.

• Richard J. Wiggins Jr., 31 Lafayette Place, Auburn, to Lily Longway, 202 Auburn Heights, Auburn, property at 31 Lafayette Place, $81,900. Assessment $69,700.

• Ronald Dennis, 17 Beach Ave., Auburn, to Katie Hoff, 76 South St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 17 Beach Ave., $138,000. Assessment $116,700.

• Caroline Blackman and Jamie A. Blackman, 2267 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, to Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 39 Morris St., $60,000. Assessment $91,400.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Thomas H. Weller, 86 York St., Auburn, property at 296 State St., $5,000. Assessment $17,600.

• Joan H. Mastroiann, 137 Van Anden St., Auburn,i to Jay L. Mastroianni, 21 Underwood St., Auburn, and Michael J. Mastroianni, 26 Sable Run East, Amhurst, property at 137 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $92,500.

• Lawrence Liberatore and Elizabeth A. Liberatore, 27 Fourth Ave., Auburn, and Gregory P. Liberatore and Kari K.C. Liberatore (same address) to Anthony Dello Stritto, 110 Park Place Apt. 4, Auburn, property at 226 S. Seward Ave., $145,000. Assessment $138,500.

• James Gallant and Vincent Gallant, as heirs of the estate of Theodore Gallant, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, property at 128 Standart Ave., $159,113. Assessment $106,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Gemcole Properties Inc., 89 S. Main St., Manchester, property at 6200 Center St., $126,000. Assessment $120,900.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Ryan O’Hara, 1264 Townline Road, Auburn, to Dan Boardman and Caroline Boardman, 2701 Downs Road, Weedsport, property at 2701 Downs Road, $50,000. Assessment $68,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• James W. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, and Justin A. Donnelly, Ellabell, GA, to James W. Donnelly and Debra M. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, property at 10185 Jordan Road, $10,000. Assessment $25,300.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Anthony Vanderwerff, 60 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 9666 Stickles Lane, $22,500. Assessment $37,100.

• Sheila M. Scouten, 2100 Lemon School Road, Weedsport, as the executor of the estate of Charles E. Scouten, to Sheila M. Scouten (same address), property at 2100 Lemon School Road, $0. Assessment $136,300.

• Burke’s Hardware & Garage Inc., 10394 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to UPB Properties LLC, 10387 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at 10395 State Route 38, $3,260. Assessment $5,200.

• Wayne L. Burke, 10394 Slayton Road, Port Byron, as trustee of the Wayne L. Burke Revocable Trust, to UPB Properties LLC, 10387 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at 10387 State Route 38 and Fuller Road, $159,740. Assessment $231,500.

• Marcia L. Rothenberg, 500 Standish Drive, Syracuse, to James P. Jackson and Tina M. Jackson, 2566 Trimble Road, Ontario, property at 35 E. Lake Road, $65,000. Assessment $46,900.

• Gerald N. Volk, 1788 State Route 173, Chittenango, as trustee of the Gerald N. Volk Revocable Living Trust, to Charles H. Towndrow and Stacey Towndrow, 1771 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, property at 1761 Bush Hill Road, $16,000. Assessment $29,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Mary Lavey, 5186 State Route 34, Auburn, to Shannon Reohr, 8232 Ball Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the Mary Lavey Irrevocable Trust, property at Mobbs Road and 5186 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $264,456.

• William J. Spahn, 2711 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Randy S. Sroka, as trustee of the Spahn Family Irrevocable Trust, 9 Rosewood Drive, Auburn, property at 2711 Forest Hill Drive, $0. Assessment $144,600.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• William R. Bennett, 3766 Floridaville Road, Cato, to Michael R. Bennett, Bend, OR, and Craig W. Bennett, 12842 Maurer Road, Cato, property at 3766 Floridaville Road, $0. Assessment $140,600.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Lacinda M. Phillips, 1390 Main Road, Locke, to Alice Phillips (same address), property at 1390 Main Road, $121,000. Assessment $155,000.

• Quicken Loans Inc. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property at 1307 Bell View Heights and Bell View Heights, $1. Assessment $120,000 and $9,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Misty D. Gallup, 9397 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Daniel L. Morris and Carlene M. Morris, 8389 King St. Road, Port Byron, property at 9397 Conquest Road, $105,000. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Daryl J. Reiff and Melissa K. Reiff (fka Melissa K. Wise), 7737 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Lee Michael High and Krystal A. High (same address), property at 7737 Laraway Road, $139,000. Assessment $83,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees of the White Living Trust, 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Kevin J. Horner and Amy S. Horner, 5347 Chestnut Ridge Road, Moravia, property at 2315 State Route 38A and 2354 State Route 38A, $80,000. Assessment $32,300 and $223,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Maureen Warne, 4258 Warne Road, Moravia, to Heather Warne-Hopkins, 328 Stonefield Lane, Farmington, and Troy Warne, 4206 Valentine Road, Moravia, as trustees of the Maureen Warne Irrevocable Trust, property at 4258 Warne Road, $0. Assessment $418,300.

• Patricia D. Denman Bergerstock, 603 Boyle Center, Auburn, to Thomas J. Notarpole and Megan M. Notarpole, 4194 School St., Auburn, Moravia, property at 4116 Gahwiler Road, $160,600. Assessment $102,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• John L. Hickey, as executor of the last will and testament of Nancy S. Hickey, 109 Eagle Crest Drive, Camillus, Kelley M. Gridley, 10 North Park, Auburn, Andrew J. Hickey, 6544 Mullen Drive, Auburn, and Daniel C. Hickey, 128 Cliff St., Canajoharie, to Forrest C. Vreeland and Alaina N. Hickey, 6544 Mullen Drive, Auburn, property at 6134 E. Lake Road, $160,000. Assessment $130,000.

• Mary Sue Johengen, 116 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Laura Johengen-Ryan and Margaret Susman, as co-trustees of the Mary Sue Johengen 2022 Family Trust, 800 West Ferry, Buffalo, property at 116 Willowbrook Drive, $1. Assessment $327,600.

• Kenneth Boyd, Cumming, GA, as trustee of the John Bisgrove Jr. and Marsha Bisgrove Revocable Trust, to Megan C. Beaulieu and Thomas C. Beaulieu, Orange, VA, property at 167 Willowbrook Drive, $850,000. Assessment $232,100.

• Norman L. Holland and Brenda L. Holland, 4651 E. Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to Kevin P. Julien and Angela M. Julien, 4 Knollbrook Lane East, Painted Post, property at 4651 E. Lakeview Drive, $874,000. Assessment $279,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Mark S. Chamberlain and Debra E. Chamberlain, 3544 Wyckoff Road, Moravia, to Kermit L. Martin and Dawn L. Martin, 3498 Wyckoff Road, Moravia, property at 3544 Wyckoff Road, $800,000. Assessment $326,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Donald W. Palmer and Rene A. Palmer, 3093 White Road, Moravia, to Matthew R. Palmer and Emily C. Palmer (same address), property at 3093 White Road, $250,000. Assessment $177,100.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Patricia A. Casler, 5293 Webb Road, Cayuga, to Patricia A. Casler, as trustee of the Patricia A. Casler Living Trust (same address), property at 5293 Webb Road, $0. Assessment $121,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Thomas Gehring and Christine Gehring, 119 Spring St., Syracuse, to Michelle L. Hopp and Eric J. Otis, P.O. Box 154, Fair Haven, property at 14816 Cayuga St., $32,000. Assessment $25,800.

• John B. Mulford III, 1992 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, to Douglas J. Craine and Sheila D. Craine, Tampa, FL, property at 14831 S. Hadcock Drive, $70,000. Assessment $23,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Donald J. Witchey, as executor of the estate of David E. Witchey, 1927 Indian Field Road, Venice Center, to Cody J. McIntosh, 84 Floral Ave., Cortland, property at 1927 Indian Field Road, $165,000. Assessment $109,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Elizabeth Perrotta, 12595 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Dean D. Cummins, State Route 370 East, Cato, property at 12595 Ira Station Road, $80,000. Assessment $87,400.

• Marlene W. Schneider, Amarillo, TX, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, property at State Route 370, $485,000. Assessment $285,200.