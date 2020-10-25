Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 25, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 9-16.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Shirley J. Coleman, 6 Brookfield Place, Auburn, to Vatica M. Jackson, 275 Fenway Dr., Syracuse, property at 6 Brookfield Place, $50,000. Assessment $59,000.
• Alan S. Carpenter and Shirley A. Carpenter, 77 Swift St., Auburn, to Christopher I. Chase, 7398 Decker Road, Cayuga, property at 134 Park Place, $66,500. Assessment $58,000.
• John J. Voorhees, 119 Osborne St., Auburn, to John J. Voorhees LLC (same address), properties at 35 Sheridan St., 109 Osborne St., 114 Osborne St., 115 Osborne St., 116 Osborne St. and 117 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $254,000.
• Joshua J. Zach, 110 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to David Donch and Johanna Donch, 90 Hamilton Ave, Auburn, property at 110 N. Lewis St., $37,400. Assessment $45,000.
• Jeffrey M. Carson, Jr., 141 Murray St. Extension, Auburn, to Lisa Guido, 182 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 141 Murray St. Extension, $108,000. Assessment $94,000.
• Cherie L. Spitzen, San Diego, CA, to Melissa Johnson, 8853 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at 38 Pleasant St. Extension, $45,000. Assessment $69,000.
• Louis L. Greco, 5280 W. Taft Road, Syracuse, to Joseph L. Artuso, Jr., and Erica M. Minnoe, 1 Teller Ave., Auburn, property at 1 Teller Ave., $236,900. Assessment $208,000.
• SBN Properties I, LLC, 1565 Main St., P.O. Box 278, Savannah, to LEB Properties, Inc., 17 Park Ave., Auburn, property at 277 Seymour St., $30,100. Assessment $68,000.
• Daley Corporation, 3275 County Route 176, Oswego, to 89 Grant Ave. LLC, 87-89 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 87-89 Grant Ave., $165,000. Assessment $119,000.
• Stacey J. Hearn, 7798 Freeman Road, Auburn, and David C. Coleman, 3100 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Anthony Passarella and Allison L. Passarella, Selinsgrove, PA, property at 30-32 Case Ave., $134,000. Assessment $88,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Pamela J. Lennox, as administrator of the estate of Thomas A. Lennox, Sr., 4595 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Dan Lennox Enterprises LLC, 4346 Sam Adams Lane, Auburn, property at 1706 Clark St. Road, $32,000. Assessment $22,800.
• Valerie K. Young, fka Valerie Bartran, 325 South Salina St., Loft 2, Syracuse, and Bradley Komanecky, 135 Monteroy Road, Rochester, and Melissa Komanecky, 54 Genesee St., Skaneateles, as trustees of the Cayuga Lake Irrevocable Trust, to Anthony J. Tabone and Mackenzie Tabone, 32 Grove Ave., Auburn, property at 211 W. Genesee St. Road, $288,000. Assessment $233,000.
• Paul Saltarello, aka Paolo Saltarello, and Anna Saltarello, 6563 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Joseph Saltarello, Turner, OR, property at 6563 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $219,800.
• Kristopher C. Tompkins, 889 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kyle H. Proulx and Megan E. May, 2769 State Route 318, Seneca Falls, property at 889 W. Genesee St. Road, $320,000. Assessment $201,200.
• Taro Manufacturing Co., Inc., 114 Clark St., Auburn, to Mark Buttaro, 3054 Pinfeather Place, Auburn, property at North Street Road, $0. Assessment $15,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Daniel J. Whitman and Tammy L. Whitman, 2586 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Nicholas B. Galka and Tanya A. Galka, 20 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 2586 W. Brutus St., $186,597. Assessment $132,800.
• Laura Wilder, fka Laura Harwood, 2721 Franklin St., Weedsport, to Jessica Greene and Mackenzie Kramer Nelson, 2331 Compton Road, Weedsport, property at 2721 Franklin St., $139,000. Assessment $109,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Eugene A. St. Pierre, 46 Fire Land 14, Jordan, to JEMB Property LLC, P.O. Box 123, Cato, property at Jordan Road, Fire Lane 14, $35,000. Assessment $14,500.
• Kara N. VanValkenburg, 121 Dewey Ave., Fayetteville, to Dean Burrows and Lia Burrows, 4720 Fawn Hill, Syracuse, property at 11108 Duger Road, $215,000. Assessment $145,000.
• Dennis N. Miesner, as executor of the estate of Roscoe H. Miesner, Jr., 282 Cedar St., Baldwinsville, to Dennis N. Miesner, 282 Cedar Porch, Baldwinsville, Linda P. Jackson, Keystone Heights, FL, and Teresa L. Block, 4541 Broad Road, Syracuse, property at 141 Fire Lane 11, $0. Assessment $71,300.
• Teresa L. Block, 4541 Broad Road, Syracuse, Linda P. Jackson, Keystone Heights, FL, and Dennis N. Miesner, 282 Cedar Porch, Baldwinsville, to Joseph Lauro and Sarah Lauro, 110 Pumpkin Lane, Syracuse, property at 141 Fire Lane 11, $68,000. Assessment $71,300.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Michael P. Singer and Jennifer L. Singer, 10409 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Edward E. Primrose and Carol Anne Primrose, 9927 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, property at 10409 Slayton Road, $130,000. Assessment $85,600.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Michael J. Janas, 2845 Stone School Road, Auburn, to John Yurco, 9521 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 5158 Silver St. Road, $32,000. Assessment $5,200.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Zachary D. Wilkins, 11849 State Route 34, Cato, to James E. Briggs, W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 11849 State Route 34, $177,000. Assessment $102,600.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• J&J Properties LTD, Heber Springs, AK, to John Eldridge and Carole Eldridge, Bethel, CT, property at 00 State Route 90, $385,000. Assessment $260,100.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Gary W. Richards and Julie R. Richards, 4805 Rounds Lane, Moravia, to Daniel Richards, 20 Gunn Loop, Moravia, property at Rounds Lane, $0. Assessment $18,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• David Marcolini and Mary Christine Marcolini, 625 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Jeannette M. Dockstader, 956 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 625 McDonald Road, $220,000. Assessment $192,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Kevin A. Cute and Jacqueline D. Cute, 6 Bellevue Ave., Cortland, to David P. Robinson and Deborah A. Robinson, 5452 Skinner Hiller Road, Moravia, property at Skinner Hill Road, $60,000. Assessment $65,800.
• Leilani C. Wheeler-Franklin, 106 Eastern Heights Dr., Ithaca, Vicky L. Franklin, 7479 Thunderbird Road, Liverpool, and Arlene B. Franklin, P.O. Box 369, Moravia, to James Yesalusky and Charlene Janke, P.O. Box 255, Moravia, property at Main Street, $3,500. Assessment $5,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Francis H. Connelly III, Livingston, NJ, to Samantha Dougherty and Deena Lalwani, 5004 Yellow Wood Parkway, Jamesville, property at 397 Wide Waters Lane, $741,000. Assessment $318,900.
• Matthew P. Kyle and Christopher M. Kyle, 205 Golf Road, Camillus, and Margery Kyle, aka Marjorie Kyle, 35 Twisting Lane, Skaneateles, to Madelyn N. Halstead, 130 Bryant Ave., Syracuse, property at 35 Twisting Lane, $194,000. Assessment $164,800.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Steven C. Roller and Linda R. Roller, 3664 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Linda R. Roller (same address), property at 3664 Honeysuckle Road, $0. Assessment $140,900.
• Eric M. Steenburgh and Meghan Stapleton Steenburgh, Sarasota, FL, to Dennis R. DePerro and Sharon A. DePerro, 8220 Royal Scarlet Dr., Baldwinsville, property at East Lake Road, $71,700. Assessment $68,000.
• Shelly M. Casterline, fka Shelly M. Lynch, 5850 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, to Joseph J. Costello and Lindsey M. Costello, 65 Jarvis St., Auburn, property at 5850 Cedar Swamp Road, $250,000. Assessment $133,900.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Justin C. Currier, 6199 Franklin Road, Moravia, to John F. Maxson and Susan Maxson, 24 Chestnut St., Cortland, property at 6199 Franklin Road, $155,000. Assessment $119,000.
• JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, Columbus, OH, to The Cottage at Glen Haven LLC, 37 E. Main St., Marcellus, property at 7094 N. Glen Haven Road, $265,000. Assessment $299,900.
• Alan Saulsbury and Nancy Saulsbury, 2 Meadow Dr., Homer, to The Cottage at Glen Haven LLC, 37 E. Main St., Marcellus, property at 7094 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $299,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Michael G. Oster, as trustee of the Michael G. Oster Revocable Trust 2006, 2852 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Gregory Levengood and Lori Levengood, 6071 Quail Ridge Road, Tully, property at 2852 Turnpike Road, $399,000. Assessment $315,000.
• Taro Manufacturing Co., Inc., 114 Clark St., Auburn, to Mark Buttaro, 3054 Pinfeather Place, Auburn, property at 1740 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $150,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Judy M. Woodworth, 1778 Laxton Road, Sterling, to Brandy Grandazzo, 1735 Laxton Road, Sterling, property at 1778 Laxton Road, $0. Assessment $163,100.
• Robert T. Schofield, as receiver, Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Raymond Harvey, Clarksburg, MA, property at 92 Lake Ontario Acres, $0. Assessment $151,300.
• Stephen H. Ford and Dawn Dee Ford, 14060 Acre Road, Sterling, and Beau Ford, 14363 Victory St., Sterling, to Beau Ford and Rebecca Ford, 14363 Victory St., Sterling, property at 14060 Acre Road, $10,000. Assessment $45,800.
• Lawrence M. Hadcock and Amy E. Hadcock, P.O. Box 247, Fair Haven, to David F. Gwynn, 29 LaSalle Parkway, Victor, property at 583 Main St., $60,000. Assessment $60,103.
• Patrick O’Gorman and Judith P. O’Gorman, 356 Phillips Lane, Fair Haven, to Sean P. O’Gorman and Kyra L. O’Gorman, 672 Ridge Road, Oswego, property at 356 Phillips Lane, $0. Assessment $221,200.
• Barbara A. Vine and David R. Vine, 1053 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Barbara A. Vine and David R. Vine, as co-trustees of the David R. Vine and Barbara A. Vine Revocable Trust, property at 1053 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $268,900.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Danielle K. Petrella, as administratrix of the estate of James Aldrich, aka, James R. Aldrich, 3 Levydale Park, Cortland, to Danielle K. Petrella, Pinebluff, NC, property at Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $3,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Carol G. Marsden, 1905 Whitehead Lane, Auburn, to Matthew Scott Bibbens, 257 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 1905 Whitehead Lane, $197,000. Assessment $169,300.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Floyd Heath and Barbara Heath, 24 Aurora St., Apt. B9, Moravia, to Gregory Ryan, 2143 Townline Road, Moravia, property at 2131 Moravia-Venice Townline Road, $10,000. Assessment $35,700.
