Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 3, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 30-Sept. 6:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Richard J. Christopher, 29 Linn Ave., Auburn, to Randy S. Sroka, 9 Rosewood Dr., Auburn, property at 29 Linn Ave., $0. Assessment $134,200.
• Leslie Walter, 8 Briggs Dr., Auburn, to Stacey Lynn Coleman, 12 Elm St., Auburn, property at 8 Briggs Dr., $174,900. Assessment $131,400.
• R. Mills Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 991, Skaneateles, to JC Property Management LLC, P.O. Box 130, Auburn, property at 1-3 Parker St., $104,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Michaela Nicpon, 83 Steel St., Auburn, to Dustin N. Culver and Michaela Nicpon (same address), property at 83 Steel St., $0. Assessment $121,500.
• David L. Gauthier, 4952 Nestling Duck, Liverpool, to Taylor N. Gauthier, as trustee of the Gauthier Family Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 66 Prospect St., $0. Assessment $298,000.
• Stacey L. Coleman, 12 Elm St., Auburn, to Carissa E. Smith and Nathan D. Smith, 1567 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, property at 12 Elm St., $169,900. Assessment $102,700.
• Christopher Plis and Erin M. Plis, 23 Grant St., Auburn, to Megan R. Stanard, 5 Cross St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 23 Grant St., $145,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Mafalda DeBottis, 75 Holley St., Auburn, to Michael J. Paczkowski, 127 Prospect St., Auburn, property at 75 Holley St., $75,000. Assessment $76,800.
• Barbara J. Talbot, 165 N. Division St., Auburn, to William Talbot and Tracy Talbot, 19 Camp St., Auburn, property at 165 N. Division St., $1. Assessment $87,000.
• Paul S. Oliver, St. Petersburg, FL, Brian A. Oliver, 114 Brebeuf Dr., Penfield, Mary Ann Lawrence, 60 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, and Robert J. Oliver, 6787 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Erin M. Wilkinson, 33 Oak St., Allegany, property at 4 Underwood St., $80,000. Assessment $62,000.
• Lynn M. Trites, 1150 Jamison Road, Elma, as administrator of the estate of Michael R. Panek, to Laura S. Fennessy, 26 Swift St., Auburn, property at 52 Frances St., $175,000. Assessment $115,700.
• Nancy B. Walsh, 4 Somerset Ave., Bonnie L. Gadsby, Lakeland, FL, and David W. Brown, Chino Hills, CA, to Nancy B. Walsh, property at 4 Somerset Ave., $0. Assessment $86,000.
• Aaron S. Rowe, 4725 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Leandra Zimmerman, 1273 Wiley Road, Savannah, property at 19 Mary St., $125,000. Assessment $72,500.
• Adam J. Miller, 22 Aspen St., Auburn, to Robert C. Morris and Roselle Salvador Morris, 59 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 22 Aspen St., $62,500. Assessment $56,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Tricia J. Donovan, as trustee of the Mary L. Brown Irrevocable Trust, 3919 Stetson Circle, Syracuse, to Thomas M. Brown, as trustee of the Mary L. Brown Irrevocable Trust, 10417 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, property at 2538 Hamilton St., $188,500. Assessment $104,600.
• Glenn A. Donnelly, Groveland, FL, to Kathryn Donnelly, 2887 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 2887 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $197,500.
• Michael F. Sheehan and Mary Anne Sheehan, 2982 Weller Road, Weedsport, to Martin S. Dunham and Deborah S. Dunham, 77 Cosmic Road, Central Square, property at 2982 Weller Road, $98,000. Assessment $78,200.
• Lorie A. Nellenback, 115 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, to Mathew T. Temple, 1104 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, property at 8962 N. Seneca St., $120,000. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Laura E. McGetrick, 10255 Egypt Road, Weedsport, to Stephen G. Hess, 1186 Penfield Center Road, Penfield, property at 11309 South St., $98,000. Assessment $70,300.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Raymond F. VanNorstrand and Arlene W. VanNorstrand, 1112 Howell Road, Port Byron, to VanNorstrand Acres LLC, 1077 Lake Road, Cato, property at 1112 Howell Road, Howell Road and Lake Road, $250,000. Assessment $556,700.
• Terrance M. Maloney Sr., 53 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Robert Schmoke and Jodi Granbois, 322 Clark St., Auburn, property at 1708 Carley Dr., $56,000. Assessment $52,600.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• William F. Spreter, 436 Hourglass Lane, Baldwinsville, Robert S. Spreter, North Venice, FL, and Mark B. Spreter, 304 Allview Ave., Brewster, as successor trustees of the Frank W. Spreter Jr. Revocable Trust, and William F. Spreter, Robert S. Spreter and Mark B. Spreter, as successor trustees of the Helen Spreter Revocable Trust, to 5610 Buck Point LLC, 26 Woodworth St., Victor, property at 5610 Buck Point Road, $600,000. Assessment $495,600.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Timothy O. May, 478 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Michael Pawloski and Lianna Pawloski, 2120 Atwater Road, King Ferry, property at 2120 Atwater Road, $120,000. Assessment $233,400.
• Rebecca A. Stedronsky, Glendale, AZ, as executor of the last will and testament of Rosalie A. Ward (aka Rosalie M. Ward), to Kevin Michael Cater and Chelsea Ann Cater, 10089 State Route 90 Apt. 2, Genoa, property at 1002 Stevens St., $130,000. Assessment $69,200.
• Teresa Southard, 395 Buck Road, Lansing, to Vernon Richard Dix Jr. and Jacqueline Mae Scully, New Freedom, PA, property at 1123 Honoco Road, $110,000. Assessment $227,800.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Donald V. Myers and Virginia R. Myers, 2442 Moonshine Road, Aurora, to Steven Myers, 1445 D’Angelo Dr., N. Tonawanda, and Victor Myers, 316 Backus Road, Cayuga, property at 903 Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $39,000.
• Grace W. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Family Trust, 444 Main St., Aurora, to Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, property at State Route 90, $0. Assessment $35,400.
• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Andres Diz, 1810 State Route 90N, King Ferry, property at State Route 90, $85,000. Assessment $35,400.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Rose’s Corners LLC, 5784 New Hope Road, Moravia, to Robert Miller and Deserae Miller, 244 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 868 Main St., $68,750. Assessment $80,000.
• Mario Giacco, 892 Main St., Locke, to Dewitt Oliver, 892 Main St., Locke, property at 892 Main St., $15,000. Assessment $43,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Jeffrey S. Cusyck and Patricia E. Cusyck, 8247 Halsey Road, Port Byron, to Matthew P. McPeck and Britney J. McPeck, 3101 Ryan Road, Weedsport, property at 8247 Halsey Road, $310,000. Assessment $182,600.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Badman Properties Inc., 76 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Moravia Hope Pantry Inc., P.O. Box 462, Moravia, property at 76 W. Cayuga St., $154,500. Assessment $106,400.
• Shannon R. Flynn, Clermont, FL, to Martin L. Flynn, 1928 E. Shore Dr., Lansing, property at 195 N. Main St., $1. Assessment $83,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Rosemarie A. Wright, as executrix of the last will and testament of David Jay Wright, 5784 New Hope Road, Moravia, to Rosemarie A. Wright (same address), property at 5784 New Hope Road, $0. Assessment $85,300.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Patricia Johnson, 1766 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to Brandon J. Ruscio and Phillip J. Chayka, 5 Harvard Ave., Auburn, property at 6977 Owasco Road, $220,000. Assessment $217,808.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Karen F. Pearce, 16 Wegman St., Auburn, to Kevin D. Pearce, Media, PA, as trustee of the Karen F. Pearce Irrevocable Trust, property at 16 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $134,524.
• Robert J. Simmons and Lillian R. Simmons, 3811 Mandy Rue, Auburn, to Gregory D. Simmons, 2391 Wave Way, Skaneateles, property at 3811 Mandy Rue, $1. Assessment $170,100.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Dana R. Miller, 16 Homer St., Union Springs, to Dana R. Miller and Barbara J. Miller (same address), property at 16 Homer St., $0. Assessment $112,600.
• Joseph M. McDonald and Michelle M. McDonald, 29 Cayuga Shores Dr., Cayuga, to Dustin Clark and Daniel Clark (same address), property at 29 Cayuga Shores Dr., $0. Assessment $607,600.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Catherine N. Byers, 14832 S. Hadcock Dr., formerly 14841 S. Hadcock Dr., Sterling, to Catherine N. Byers and Lucia G. Colangione (same address), property at 14832 S. Hadcock St., $1. Assessment $228,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Christopher P. Souliere, 7030 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Kevin P. Morehouse and Kimberly S. Morehouse, 8 Blauvelt Dr. Apt. 6, Port Byron, property at 7030 N. Division St. Road, $160,000. Assessment $82,800.
• Nicole DeTomaso (nka Nicole Tomaszewski), 1679 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Craig N. Lounsbury and Rebekah L. Hunter, Champaign, IL, property at 1679 Turnpike Road, $239,900. Assessment $136,400.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Catherine Davis, 2214 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Samuel Sadovnic and Maya Wilson, 2904 Fire Lane 2, Moravia, property at 2214 State Route 34, $150,000. Assessment $100,800.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Lynn Alan Cooper, 12098 Pople Road, Cato, to Joshua J. Carter, 14 Perfield Road, Central Square, property at 12098 Pople Road, $330,000. Assessment $170,000.
• Hyland Partners Inc., 120 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, to Gene Kulp, 12834 Coleman Road, Victory, property at 12834 Coleman Road, $53,900. Assessment $49,000.