Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 30, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 6-11:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• William L. Nguyen and Malai A. Nguyen, 132 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Linda A. Townsend, 2 Parker St., Auburn, property at 132 Standart Ave., $230,000. Assessment $146,800.

• Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul (fka The Greek Catholic Church of Saint Peter and Paul), 136 Washington St., Auburn, to Alan D. Coleman and Brenda K. Coleman, 9233 Oakland Road, Weedsport, as co-trustees of the Kevin D. Keysor Irrevocable Trust, property at 213 Seymour St., $65,000. Assessment $18,400.

• Melanie S. Aubin, 100 Frances St., Auburn, to Jamie Parker, 14 Owasco St., Apt. 3, Auburn, property at 100 Frances St., $240,000. Assessment $220,100.

• Mary Rusin Pisano (aka Mary Pisano), Easton, PA, as trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, Clara L. Rusin, 61 Grant St., Auburn, Nancy Rusin Gable, 47 Genesee St. Apt. 205, Auburn, and Claire Rusin, 72 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, to Brian J. Belles Jr. and Emiko R. Belles, P.O. Box 568, Elbridge, property at 61 Grant St., $165,000. Assessment $95,000.

• Hannah E. Bennett, 5 Highland St., Auburn, to Abby A. Prentice, 5813 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 5 Highland St., $168,000. Assessment $143,300.

• Sharon Elaine Buffaloe, Glen Mills, PA, as executor of the last will and testament of Theodore L. Buffaloe, to Sharon Elaine Buffaloe, property at 153 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $4,233,700.

• Aprille Allen, as trustee of the Larry Alan Hemans Irrevocable Trust, 73 Lansing St., Auburn, to Matthew DeVercelly and Jennifer DeVercelly, 119 Lincoln Ave., Sayville, property at 73 Lansing St., $159,900. Assessment $109,100.

• Marianne Caci and Michelle Stopyra, 91 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Biniamin 91 LLC, 93 Fairview Ave., Great Neck, property at 91 Pulsifer Drive, $250,000. Assessment $159,200.

• CEO Properties LLC, 49 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Auburn RE Holdings LLC, 2002 Route 17M, Suite 12, Goshen, property at 72-74 Van Anden St., $78,000. Assessment $70,000.

• Majdi Hasan, 4 Sumner St., Auburn, to 213 Investments LLC, Lake Helen, FL, property at 43 Grant Ave., $50,000. Assessment $60,800.

• Raymond J. Meyers, 15 Union St., Auburn, to Eugene A. Moran, 28 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 15 Union St., $46,500. Assessment $91,900.

• The Auburn United Methodist Church (fka The First Methodist Church of Auburn, N.Y.), 99 South St., Auburn, to Kevin J. Weiner, 20 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Hamilton Ave., $156,500. Assessment $139,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Louis J. Rapini and Bonita A. Rapini, 74 Green St., Seneca Falls, to Wendy A. Herrick, Macon, GA, and Daniel C. Rapini, 71 Green St., Seneca Falls, property at 5987 Davis Point Road, $0. Assessment $161,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Robert J. Bradtke Jr., 26 Hidden Greens, Weedsport, and Jonathan M. Bradtke, 3346 Bibbens Road, Weedsport, to Robert J. Bradtke Jr., Jonathan M. Bradtke and Brittany N. Anselment, 2549 Country Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 8193 Shepherd Road, $0. Assessment $47,000.

• Shirley A. Gray, 8847 Pump Road, Jordan, to Shirley A. Gray, as trustee of the Shirley A. Gray Irrevocable Family Protection Trust (same address), property at 8847 Pump Road, $0. Assessment $35,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Marcia L. Rothenberg, 500 Standish Drive, Syracuse, to David P. Smith and Alicia Marie Smith, 105 Eagle Crest Drive, Camillus, property at 39 E. Lake Road, $105,000. Assessment $62,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Brent A. Rhodes and Kathleen I. Rhodes, 5696 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Andrew Brent Rhodes, 90 N. Fulton St., Auburn, and Kathleen Carmella Rhodes Abbott, Philadelphia, PA, property at 5696 Silver St. Road, $1. Assessment $195,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Norma P. Todd, as trustee of the Gene A. Todd and Norma P. Todd Revocable Living Trust, 9268 State Route 90, Genoa, to Therese Bailey Fessenden and Ryan Timothy Fessenden, 523 Powers Road North, King Ferry, property at 9268 State Route 90, $170,000. Assessment $163,200.

• Philip R. Thayer, 2633 Atwater Road, Genoa, to Philip R. Thayer and Georgetta D. Thayer (same address), 2633 Atwater Road, $0. Assessment $163,100.

• Rodney D. Moore and Sharon K. Moore, Punta Gorda, FL, to Rene A. Palmer and Donald W. Palmer, 3093 White Road, Moravia, property at 288 Firelane 2, $168,000. Assessment $445,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Edward M. Peckham and Nancy S. Peckham, 11603 Route 176, Cato, to Sean Packham, Deborah Drive, Liverpool, property at 11603 State Route 176, $20,000. Assessment $27,000.

• Elizabeth Robison, 2457 Main St,. Cato, to Jason Robison, 3858 Floridaville Road, Cato, property at 3858 Floridaville Road, $1. Assessment $97,200.

• Jason Robison, 3858 Floridaville Road, Cato, to Susan L. Gorman, 77 Montrose Station Road, Montrose, property at 3858 Floridaville Road, $0. Assessment $97,200.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Jason Deitz, 254 Main St., Port Byron, to Lucas Daniel Johnson and Kelsey Lynne Johnson, Stevens Point, WI, property at 254 Main St. and 290 North Main St., $290,000. Assessment $145,000 and $24,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Thomas A. Cincotta and Beverly L. Cincotta, Sparks Glencoe, MD, to Trevor D. Hoselton and Ronsetta N. Hutchison, 3350 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 381 Fire Lane 31, $365,000. Assessment $160,000.

• Jeffrey C. Henry, 59 Kingsgate Road, Amherst, to Brian Levine and Christine A. Palmieri, 421 Stellar Ave., Pelham, property at 463 Fire Lane 30, $600,000. Assessment $475,909.

• Dale A. Austin and Mary S. Austin, 24 Park St., Moravia, to Pamela J. Pierce, Woodstock, GA, property at 24 Park St., $210,000. Assessment $120,203.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Michael Drew Savino, 5478 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Charles W. Masters III, 2785 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, property at 14 Second Ave., $80,100. Assessment $91,000.

• Lori Delaney (fka Lori Feeney), 30 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Nicole J. Fallat, 52 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 30 Havens Ave., $215,000. Assessment $104,400.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Marcia K. Eakin, Malvern, OH, as administrator of the estate of James S. Eakin (aka James Scott Eakin), to Jeffery Bouton and Emily Shields, 80 Wilkshire Place, Lancaster, property at Atwood Road, $36,000. Assessment $44,100.

• Coty T. Cute (aka Cody Cute) and Amanda K. Cute (fka Amanda Pace), Erie, CO, to Jordan B. Wilson and Venita R. Wilson, 797 Salt Road, Groton, property at 5712 Skinner Hill Road and off Skinner Hill Road, $233,000. Assessment $115,000 and $8,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Carol L. Russell, Honey Brook, PA, to Carol L. Russell, as trustee of the Carol L. Russell Revocable Living Trust, property at 5091 Kozy Kove, $0. Assessment $183,100.

• Michael DeGroat, 4266 Carrs Cove Road, Springport, to Daniel A. King and Laura D. King, 134 Feldspar Drive, Syracuse, property at 4265 Carrs Cove Road, $619,000. Assessment $257,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Janet Cooper, P.O. Box 59, Red Creek, as executor of the last will and testament of Bruce P. Clark Jr. (aka Bruce P. Clark), to Renee Holmes, New Smyrna Beach, FL, property at 14462 Lake St., $64,900. Assessment $54,900.

• Andrew D. Smith and Kristy L. Smith, 14053 Martville Road, Martville, to Ronald F. Goodsell and Maxine Goodsell, 14088 State Route 38, Sterling, property at State Route 38, $0. Assessment $13,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Mariellen Androsko, 2254 Sine Road, Auburn, to David A. Androsko and Shereen M. Androsko (same address), property at 2254 Sine Road, $110,000. Assessment $107,100.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Robert T. Bigelow, as administrator of the estate of William E. Bigelow, 2718 Lamson Road, Phoenix, to House2Home Real Estate Solutions LLC, 8410 Woodbox Road, Manlius, property at 514 and 515 Victory Road, $42,000. Assessment $89,600.