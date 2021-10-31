Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 31, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 20-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Dawn Sloan, 35 Kensington Ave., Auburn, to James Replogle, Rockland, MA, property at 35 Kensington Ave., $64,500. Assessment $73,100.

• Trevor John Mason and Amanda Emily Mason, 106 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Wendy A. Reynolds, 83 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 106 Hamilton Ave., $179,000. Assessment $136,100.

• Joseph E. Ferrara Jr. and Debra S. Ferrara, 5823 Lakeview Dr., Auburn, to Anthony Graceffo and Paula Graceffo, Hilton Head, SC, property at 145 Ross St. Extension, $130,000. Assessment $85,200.

• John F. Gridley II, 10 Cady St., Auburn, Kathleen M. Sliwka, 77 Bradford St., Auburn, and Jacqueline O’Connell, 8061 Jericho Road No. 4, Weedsport, to Lisa Seneca, Forest City, NC, property at 55 Throop Ave., $133,797. Assessment $92,900.

• David Dorzbacher, 10 Zerner Boulevard, Hopewell Junction, to Charles N. Greene, 4013 Twelve Corners Road, Moravia, property at 42 Hoffman St., $46,000. Assessment $40,800.

• Bel-Aire Apartments Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to RE Ventures I, LLC, 7 Fairway Dr., Auburn, property at 202-206 Genesee St. and Ross Place, $1,450,500. Assessment $769,300.

• Lisa Scialdone, 18 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Dayna Behme, 105 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Lake Ave., $113,000. Assessment $83,100.

• Paul Gagliano, 38 Walnut St. Apt. 2, Auburn, to U.S. Bank National Association property at 14 Orchard St., Auburn, $37,528. Assessment $60,000.

• Kerstetter Apartments LLC, P.O. Box 811, Auburn, to Anna Jesinowski and Joshua Ferguson, 1125 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 72 Osborne St., $78,500. Assessment $41,800.

• Lawrence O. Bear and Ann Bear, 111 S. Fulton St., Auburn, to SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 111 S. Fulton St., $56,500. Assessment $72,300.

• Richard B. Ducayne and Judith E. Ducayne, 60 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. Gordon and Beth A. Gordon, 9 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 60-62 Hamilton Ave., $143,000. Assessment $114,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Rochell A. Juhl, 6712 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Devin Uebelman and Tammy Uebelman, 8334 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 6712 Fosterville Road, $205,000. Assessment $145,100.

• Randall P. Dwyer Sr. (aka Randall P. Dwyer) and Darlene L. Dwyer, 6671 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Joseph B. Kalet, San Luis Obispo, CA, property at 6671 State Route 90 North, $200,000. Assessment $144,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Bradley W. Bach and Megan J. Bach, 95 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, to Michael J. Murray, La Habra, CA, property at 2748 Green St., $145,000. Assessment $100,500.

• Bobby Ellis and Beverly J. Ellis, 2799 Ross Dr., Weedsport, to David Niziolek and Teresa Niziolek, 212 Center St., Fayetteville, property at 2799 Ross Dr., $225,000. Assessment $134,900.

• Robert D. Lanphere and Darlene J. Lanphere, 4472 Ridge Road, Union Springs, to Alissa M. Dippolito, 29 E. Genesee St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 880 Hooper St., $280,000. Assessment $180,000.

• Kenneth Ball and Ann Ball, 8807 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Layla Rozelle, 1391 McDonald Road, Auburn, property at 8807 S. Seneca St., $182,000. Assessment $120,900.

• E. Paul Dusinberre II, Port Charlotte, FL, Deborah Applebee, 9036 N. Main St. Road, Port Byron, Tracy Adams, North Charleston, SC, and William Dusinberre, Huntsville, AL, as trustees for the Edward P. Dusinberre Sr. and Helen J. Dusinberre Trust, 9036 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Jennifer Loveless, Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, property at 9036 Jackson St., $187,000. Assessment $116,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Tracy A. Yardley, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert R. Duckett, 2283 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, to George E. Duckett Jr. and Katherine E. Duckett, 4710 State Route 34B, Auburn, property at Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $14,000. Assessment $14,300.

• Gordon Miller, 4831 Ridge Road, Cayuga, to Jared K. Gebel and Chelsea R. Gebel, 65 Columbus St., Auburn, property at 4831 Ridge Road, $350,000. Assessment $296,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Edward C. Moscato, 988 South St., Genoa, to Megan Hildreth, 482 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, property at 988 South St., $128,000. Assessment $138,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Robert L. Hasenjager, 1640 Britt Road, Aurora, to William F. Hasenjager Jr. and Mary-Kay O. Hasenjager, 1656 Britt Road, Aurora, property at 1640 Britt Road, $95,500. Assessment $95,500.

• David H. Taube and Marisue N. Taube, Englewood, FL, as trustees under the David H. Taube and Marisue N. Taube Revocable Living Trust, to Sandra Wendler and Willis John Wendler III, Vienna, VA, property at 270 Main St., $331,000. Assessment $152,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Donald W. Schultz and Stacy B. Rockhill, 12079 State Route 90, Locke, to Toni Reynolds, 1189 State Route 41A, Cortland, property at 12079 State Route 90, $150,400. Assessment $114,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Lynnette Peters, as administrator of the estate of Barbara J. Cousineau, 7097 River Road, Cayuga, to Lynnette Peters and Carol Shutter, 104 Edna Road, Syracuse, property at 7099 River Road, $0. Assessment $76,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Corey Sierzega, 4923 Twelve Corners Road, Moravia, to Karen D. Poole and Christopher J. Bonham Sr., 18 Buddy Dr., Moravia, property at 5335 Dresserville Road, $62,000. Assessment $54,400.

• Karl A. Knutson, 55 S. Main St., Moravia, to Ursula Ann Krueger and John Anthony Russo, 110 Main St., Moravia, property at 55 S. Main St., $160,000. Assessment $85,700.

• Arron M. Sovocool, 881 Tollgate Road, Locke, as executor of the last will and testament of William E. Sovocool, to Arron M. Sovocool (same address), property at 2965 and 2962 Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $179,400.

• Wendell Hatfield, 5446 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Jeffrey A. Hatfield, 2199 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 5424 Dresserville Road, $25,000. Assessment $47,800.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Joyce S. Morris, 7027 Military Road, Homer, as executor of the last will and testament of Floyd J. Morris (aka Floyd J. Morris Sr.), to Joyce S. Morris (same address) and Floyd J. Morris Jr., P.O. Box 1078, Moravia, property at 3489 Bear Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $32,300.

• Calvary Baptist Church, R.D. No. 2, Moravia, to Daniel Weed, 3473 State Route 14, Watkins Glen, property at 5967 Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $128,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Philip De Anguera and Gena De Anguera, 4096 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Philip De Anguera (same address), property at 4096 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $75,400.

• Elvin E. Katura and Gale Katura, 3210 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, to David Currie, 3222 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, property at 3222 Black St., $25,000. Assessment $37,800.

• Ryan Jackson, 3466 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Christina C. Giocondo, 22 Liberty Dr., Moravia, property at 3466 State Route 34, $159,000. Assessment $117,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Richard V. Mabbett and Kathryn A. Mabbett, 7934 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Kenneth A. Ball and Ann M. Ball, 8807 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at 7934 Weedsport Sennett Road, $350,000. Assessment $205,000.

• Joseph Artman and Sharon Artman, 3275 Barrington Way, Auburn, to Mark C. Fiduccia and Kevin M. Fiduccia, as trustees of the Carmin J. Fiduccia and Tanna L. Fiduccia Irrevocable Trust, 6787 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 3275 Barrington Way, $332,900. Assessment $252,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Edward J. Hope (aka Edward Hope and Edward Joseph Hope) and Catherine E. Hope (aka Catherine Hope and Catherine Ellen Hope), 4453 Allens Point Road, Union Springs, to Mark E. Hope, Marshall, MI, and Michael J. Hope, 7004 State St. Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Edward J. Hope and Catherine E. Hope Irrevocable Trust, property at 4453 Allens Point Road, $0. Assessment $255,500.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• David E. MacDonald and Nancy J. MacDonald, 14814 S. Hadcock Dr., Sterling, to Carl P. Beard Jr. and Carol A. Beard, Duncanville, PA, property at 14814 S. Hadcock Dr., $533,000. Assessment $240,400.

• Ronald C. Bolton and Mary Bolton, 14387 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, to Steven C. Bolton, P.O. Box 49, Fair Haven, and Linda Bolton Weiser, 22 Bank St. Apt. 220 J, White Plains, property at 14387 Fair Haven Road, $500. Assessment $114,100.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Michael J. Fichera and Michele M. Counsell, 6777 Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Thomas M. Knobel, 84 S. Main St., Homer, property at 388 Salt Road, $0. Assessment $104,500.

• Thomas M. Knobel, 17 Main St., Suite 316, Cortland, to Jonas Zook and Saloma Zook, 12420 State Route 90, Locke, property at 388 Salt Road, $172,500. Assessment $104,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Ryan Crawford, 7977 State St. Road, Port Byron, to Charles L. Lemon, 8341 State St. Road, Port Byron, property at 7977 State St. Road, $122,000. Assessment $89,000.

• Richard E. Spriggs Jr., 48 Lindsley Ave., Kingston, Sandra L. Chauvin, 198 Hill St., Keeseville, and Jeffrey D. Spriggs, 17 Woodlawn Dr., Keeseville, as administrators of the estate of Richard E. Spriggs Sr., 7651 State St. Road, Auburn, to Gregory Paul Scoville, 7765 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 7651 State St. Road, $345,000. Assessment $241,400.

• David G. O’Hara, 8406 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to Bryan Van Tassell and Amy Van Tassell, 21 Jetty Dr., Port Byron, property at Sine Road, $45,000. Assessment $25,500.

• Bradford J. Hinman and Janet M. Hinman, 7047 Basswood Road, Auburn, to the Brad and Janet Hinman Living Trust (same address), property at 7047 Basswood Road, $0. Assessment $218,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Matthew W. Scott, 4042 Holley Road, Moravia, to Richard E. Powers and Jodie A. Smith, 1912 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 4041 Holley Road, $216,000. Assessment $181,800.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Ruby A. VanDuser (fka Ruby Van Duser), as trustee of the Ruby Van Duser Revocable Trust, 11886 State Route 38, Cato, to Kathryn A. Gilmour, as trustee of the Ruby VanDuser Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 11886 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $177,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0