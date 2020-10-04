Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 4, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Jeannette Dockstader, 956 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kyle D. and Jolene M. Martin, 3918 Route 96A, Geneva, property at 956 Turnpike Road, $220,000. Assessment $183,800.

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Renee M. Stevens, 6333 Water St., Cayuga, property at Water Street, $84. Assessment $3,200.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 1361 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $137,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Debra Dennis, 3215 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey A. and Debra J. Dennis, 3215 Cottle Road, Weedsport, property at 3215 Cottle Road, $0. Assessment $128,600.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 8921 N. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $118,400.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 8964 N. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $74,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 80 Fire Lane 17, $0. Assessment $41,000.

• Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 1341 Spring Lake Road, $0. Assessment $58,000.

• Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Peter L. Briggs, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Peter L. Briggs and Deborah J. Feeley, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at 2794 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $181,000.

• Shelley L. Sawran, 4799 W. Lake Road, Auburn, and Brenda E. Salico, 16 Arnold St., Union Springs, as co-trustees, to Shelley L. and Michael Sawran, 4799 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 4793 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $159,500.

• Terry and Hawley Stamp, as executors, 14600 Ramblewood Drive, Chester, VA, to Sandra L. Goodrow, 4 Division St., Baldwinsville, and Thomas A. Stamp Sr., 3 VanDuyne Ave., Auburn, property at 32925 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, $0. Assessment $118,900.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 5805 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $176,200.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Richard A. and Rosalie S. Navarro, 12421 State Route 176, Cato, to Paul Navarro, as trustee, 6040 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL, property at 12421 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $142,200.

• Susan J. Stoneburg, as trustee, 2566 E. Mechanic St., Cato, to Diane and Heather Meyers, 16 Park St., Union Springs, property at 2566 Mechanic St., $129,900. Assessment $85,400.

• Donald E. and Katherine D. Hoyt, as trustees, 11478 North St., Cato, to Andrew R. and Rachael M. Gardner, 11496 North St., Cato, property at North Street, $1,100. Assessment $13,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 12525 Bethel Road, $0. Assessment $3,200.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• James Avery III, 10705 Cedar Creek Drive, Spotsylvania, VA, to Jessica L. Havens, 62 Court St., Aurora, property at 62 Court St., $138,535. Assessment $119,100.

• Gregory L. Robbins and John D. Birk, 1685 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Steven S. and Kristin Crane, 1763 Clark St. Road, Auburn, property at 1685 Poplar Ridge Road, $280,000. Assessment $253,400.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $3,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Donald Worsell, 681 Firelane 5, King Ferry, to Douglas R. Harrigar, 4539 W. Hill road, Locke, property at 4539 W. Hill Road, $100,000. Assessment $133,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 4930 Chevalier Road, $0. Assessment $15,000.

Town of Montezuma



• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Highbridge Road, $0. Assessment $15,300.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 8576 Wilsey Road, $0. Assessment $20,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 38 Aurora St., $0. Assessment $53,200.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Joseph Drive, $0. Assessment $14,300.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 29 Aurora St., $0. Assessment $77,700.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2545 Jugg St., $0. Assessment 82,300.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Marilyn Rae Mann, 8952 Route 90, King Ferry; Alberta Darlene Winters, 3652 Oak Hill Road, Moravia; Sharon Lee Cross, Box 323, Skaneateles; Patricia Ann Collard, 4261 Vanderstouw Road, Auburn; Elizabeth Fessler, 3862 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Douglas H. and Danielle R. Winters, 3849 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $194,500.

• Don-Mac Moody, 4742 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Don-Mac and Della Moody, 4742 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, property at 4742 Amerman Road, $0. Assessment $387,700.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 4283 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $56,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 3443 Bear Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $58,800.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $110,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Lisa Renahan, 7751 Davey Lane, Longmont, CO; John Renahan, 2841 Gannett Road, Lyons; David Renahan, 4404 Valentine Road, Auburn; Sophie Renahan, 3544 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn; to Finger Lakes Real Estate Development LLC, 6064 Town Hall Road, Auburn, property at 3544 Honeysuckle Road, $135,000. Assessment $116,500.

• William R. Marritt, 335 Denman Cove, Auburn, to Thomas and Claire Flynn, 7301 Silver Hill Path, Victor, 335 Denman Cove, $539,000. Assessment $374,300.

• Robert A. Bruno, 5 Morningside Drive, Auburn, to Gerard Timothy and Allison Christine Mirabito, 5428 Sharon Drive, Auburn, property at 36 Green Links Turn, $79,000. Assessment $29,800.

• Kathleen A. Murphy, 11 Aldrich Ave., Auburn, to Stephen J. Kochan, 1199 Lacy Road, Skaneateles, property at 11 Aldrich Ave., $159,900. Assessment $92,700.

• William R. and Tina M. Morrissey, 4833 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Shirley J. Ryan, 4835 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, property at 4835 Twelve Corners Road, $1. Assessment $122,500.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 82 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $50,700.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 9 First Ave., $0. Assessment $90,200.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Oakridge Road, $0. Assessment $50,600.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Baptist Corners Road, $0. Assessment $20,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Karen J. and Charles S. Pearson, 3833 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Daryl Krebs, 7979 Armstrong Road, Port Byron, property at 3833 State Route 34B, $359,000. Assessment $344,948.

Town of Sempronius 100

Equalization rate

• 6902 N Glen Haven LLC, 74 Bowne St., #46, Pier 11, Brooklyn, to Kelly E. Springer and Gregory C. Ripich, 7 Onondaga St., Skaneateles, property at 6902 N. Glen Haven Road, $385,000. Assessment $278,100.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2300 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $58,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 7929 Grant Ave. Road, $0. Assessment $68,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $2,300.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 4 Chapel St., $0. Assessment $71,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Valerie Sutton, 140 Mitchell Road, Hoosick Falls, to Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, 14 lots at Lake Ontario Acres, $0. Assessment $330,200.

• Robert T. Schofield, as receiver, c/o Whiteman Osterman and Hanna LLP, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Scott W. Burdick, as executor, PO Box 301, Stephentown, five lots at Lake Ontario Acres, $0. Assessment $173,200.

• Richard D. Esposito, 8732 Cramer Road, Baldwinsville, to Jaclyn B. Kolb, 87 South St., Apt. 7, Auburn, property at 15411 State Route 104, $17,500. Assessment $68,700.

• David M. Holdridge, PO Box 11, Fair Haven, to S & K Property Management LLC, 831 Harris Hill Road, Hannibal, property at 579 Main St., $90,000. Assessment $100,500.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 626 Main St., $0. Assessment $59,500.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Main St., $0. Assessment $23,300.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property off Nichols Road, $0. Assessment $11,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 4 Stonebriar Lane, $0. Assessment $92,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Linda S. Stevens, 2064 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Coleen M. Young, 2063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2064 Turnpike Road, $1. Assessment $98,600.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2440 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $5,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 3291 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $45,000.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Scotts Lane, $0. Assessment $400.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Dawn M. Cusano, 12263 Old State Road, Cato, to Dawn M and Darren M. Cusano, 12263 Old State Road, Cato, property at 12263 Old State Road, $1. Assessment $66,400.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 12584 Coleman Road, $0. Assessment $70,300.

• James H. Orman, as Cayuga County treasurer, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 12498 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $113,200.