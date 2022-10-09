Cayuga County property transfers: Oct. 9, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 15-21:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Shirley L. Penman, 25 Fleming St., Auburn, to Brian A. Penman, as trustee for the Shirley L. Penman Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 25 Fleming St., $0. Assessment $113,500.

• Roxanne E. Grant to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 63-65 Orchard St., $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Jacob T. Smith to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 193 Perrine Ave., $0. Assessment $34,600.

• Casey R. Holtby to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 34 Maple St., $0. Assessment $76,700.

• John T. Speno and Tammy J. Speno (fka Tammy J. Doty), 8401 Fathom Drive, Baldwinsville, to Auburn RE Holdings LLC, 2002 Route 17M, Suite 12, Goshen, property at 69-71 Owasco St., $90,000. Assessment $60,500.

• Erich D. Grome and Brittany G. Antonacci, 137 Owasco St., Auburn, to Jeffrey Tanner and Alexandra Gardner, 48 Cayuga St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 137 Owasco St., $179,900. Assessment $161,100.

• Kristine M. March, 74 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Kellie S. Shutter, 92 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 74 Hamilton Ave., $132,500. Assessment $101,100.

• Stephen K. Weldon, 7 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, to Gary D. Flick Jr., E19 Southfield Apt., Auburn, property at 7 Myrtle Ave., $98,500. Assessment $100,100.

• Everett J. Walter, 77 Seymour St., Auburn, to Lisa Marie DuCette, Warrensburg, MO, property at 77 Seymour St., $105,000. Assessment $107,500.

• Felix A. Melendez Jr., 4857 Pembridge Circle, Syracuse, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa Berry, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 50-52 Capitol St., $112,500. Assessment $84,000.

• Felix A. Melendez Jr., 4857 Pembridge Circle, Syracuse, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa Berry, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 33 Capitol St., $112,500. Assessment $88,400.

• Michael J. Fitzgerald and Rebecca J. Fitzgerald, 93 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Daniel Fitzgerald and Kathryn Urmey, as trustees for the Michael J. and Rebecca J. Fitzgerald Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 93 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $311,900.

• Nancy R. Carberry, 227 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Janet Carberry Leonard (same address), property at 227 Perrine Ave., $0. Assessment $114,000.

• Judith W. Parker, 6439 Lakeshore Road, Canastota, to Amy A. Hart, trustee under the Judith W. Parker Irrevocable Living Trust (same address), property at 110 Grove Ave. Extension, property at $0. Assessment $124,500.

• Terry VanFleet, 2694 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Teresa Marie Clark and Jennifer Louise Currier, 68 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 33 Lexington Ave., $35,000. Assessment $35,500.

• Kelley P. Priano, 40 Capitol St., Auburn, to Jennifer L. Ogar, 50 W. Genesee St., Clyde, property at 40 Capitol St., $160,000. Assessment $93,300.

• Danielle Stoneburg, Denver, NC, to Lynn Stock, 8099 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 84 N. Lewis St., $1. Assessment $47,900.

• Jennifer Joyner, Waban, MA, as executrix of the estate of Marion F. Wezowicz (aka Mario Dubeski), 88 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Justin Giannone, 49 Drummond St., Auburn, property at 88 Elizabeth St., $135,000. Assessment $99,300.

• Shelley A. Gillette (fka Shelley A. O’Hora), 49 Clymer St., Auburn, to Timothy J. Gillette and Shelley A. Gillette (same address), property at 49 Clymer St., $0. Assessment $143,600.

• Damisela Havdoglous, 24 Grover St., Auburn, to Kecee Lewis, Welsh, LA, property at 24 Grover St., $143,000. Assessment $277,100.

• Demetrius Murphy and Beth D. Murphy, 5558 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Rose E. Ryan, as trustee of the Redwoods Revocable Trust, 8627 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 25 Bradford St., $95,000. Assessment $96,200.

• Cody J. Blaisdell, 54 Seymour St., Auburn, to Cody Auburn Holdings LLC, 2002 Route 17M, Gosehn, property at 22 Easterly Ave., 77 Osborne St. and 74 Clark St., $300,000. Assessment $133,800, $109,500 and $56,500.

• Patricia A. Clifford, 30 Village Trail, Spencerport, to Courtney E. Chadderdon, 251 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 29 Maple St., $148,294. Assessment $103,500.

• George O. Kerstetter Jr. and Brandy Fulkerson, 27 Shearin St., Auburn, to Douglas Smith, Sante Fe, NM, property at 43 Mary St., $180,000. Assessment $79,000.

• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to CitiMortgage Inc., property at 17 Lake Ave., $10. Assessment $66,800.

• Cindy L. Gifford, 25 South St. Apt. C54, Marcellus, and Andrej L. Gifford, 30 Madison Ave., Auburn, to Andrej L. Gifford (same address), property at 30-32 Madison Ave., $1. Assessment $137,600.

• Linda L. Myers to RMAC Trust Series 2018 G-CTT, property at 10 Orchard Ave., $40,160. Assessment $48,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Brian L. Bodoh and Lori A. Bodoh, 6499 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Jay K. High and Glenda J. High, 6519 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at Beech Tree Road, $45,000. Assessment $40,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Joshua Bowden, 2015 River Road, Port Byron, to Elizabeth O’Neil, 8733 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, and Allen M. O’Neil and Chelsea O’Neil, 2305 River Road, Weedsport, property at Tanner Road, $68,000. Assessment $17,800.

• Raymond W. Masterman, 3314 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Raymond W. Masterman and Stephanie A. Masterman (same address), property at 3314 Cottle Road, $0. Assessment $104,300.

• Gretchen E. Pfitzner, as trustee of the Rita E. Goss Living Trust, 8816 E. Terrace St., Weedsport, to Andrew Short and Brittany N. Short, Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 8816 E. Terrace St., $177,000. Assessment $100,700.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Phillip E. Zerrillo II, 5041 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Steven Tardibone, as trustee of the Steven Tardibone Living Trust, P.O. Box 2232, Auburn, property at 5869 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $10,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Jayson Campbell and Jill Campbell, 12625 Farnam Road, Cato, to Jesse W. Campbell, as trustee under the Jayson and Jill Campbell Irrevocable Family Trust, 3462 Stanford Drive, Baldwinsville, property at 12625 Farnam Road, $1. Assessment $83,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Dustin Tarntino, 12114 State Route 90, Locke, to Timothy Cartner and Kevin F. Cartner, 6 Orchard St., property at 12114 State Route 90, $61,000. Assessment $49,000.

• Lois A. Bobbett, 1342 Bell View Heights, Locke, to Audrey Galutz, 9 Circle Drive, Cortland, property at 1342 Bell View Heights, $196,800. Assessment $111,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Luke Laczak and Emily Bartolotta, 345 Brutus Road, Jordan, to Kimberly Abate, 710 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 8473 King St. Road, $110,000. Assessment $108,300.

• Ivan F. Bouse and Deborah J. Bouse, 190 Main St., Port Byron, to Chelsea DeBois and Nicolais Matson, 8379 King St., Port Byron, property at 190 Main St., $199,000. Assessment $118,800.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Albert J. Bielowicz and Lynette W. Bielowicz, 8693 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Nicholas J. Bielowicz, 33 VanRenssalaer St., Seneca Falls, Emily Jo LaFramboise, 9813 Hard Point Spur, Port Byron, property at 8693 Dwyer Road, $1. Assessment $119,800.

• Bel-Aire North Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Joshua Baliva, 557 Traver Lane, Montezuma, property at 8081 State Route 90N, $75,000. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Reem Jishi, Naples, FL, to Judith Louise Griffin and Matthew C. Reid, 803 N. Tioga St., Ithaca, property at 242 Fire Lane 16, $680,000. Assessment $332,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Emily A. Wilson to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, property at 6223 E. Lake Road, $241,177. Assessment $129,300.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Cheryl Walters Speno, P.O. Box 70, Scipio Center, to Hill Cottage LLC (same address), property at 83 Fire Lane 20, $0. Assessment $340,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Andrew L. Noga and Nancy G. Noga (fka Nancy M. Green), 6588 Windsong Way, Auburn, to Julia A. D’Alessandro, 7 Commodore Circle, Baldwinsville, and Ryan C. Noga, 44 Morris St., Auburn, property at 6588 Windsong Way, $0. Assessment $177,500.

• Steven H. Tagami and Jodel Tagami, 6739 Carrie Court, Auburn, as trustees of the Tagami Living Trust, to Jeffrey D. Ryman and Kelly K. Ryman, 4378 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, property at 6739 Carrie Court, $430,000. Assessment $262,400.

• Shirleyjo Holmes and Paul W. Holmes, 6583 Beech Road, Auburn, to Michael Jacopelle, 8410 Tuttle Road, Bridgeport, property at 6583 Beech Road, $390,000. Assessment $349,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• David R. Westervelt and Amanda Fullmer, 53 Center St., Union Springs, to Kaleigh Comstock, 37 Center St., Union Springs, property at 53 Center St., $245,000. Assessment $147,400.

• Mark Scheuerman and Patrick Scheuerman, 27 Cayuga Shores Drive, Cayuga, to Mary L. Vitale and James Vitale, as trustees of the Mary L. Vitale Trust, 7174 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 27 Cayuga Shores Drive, $915,000. Assessment $575,500.

• Evan M. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees of the Walter C. Foulke Revocable Trust, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Evan M. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees of the Walter C. Foulke Family Trust (same address), property at 90 Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $258,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Bruce W. Pierce Sr. and Rebecca B. Pierce, P.O. Box 194, Martville, to Joshua L. Pierce, 150 W. Albany St., Oswego, property at 15196 State Route 104, $1. Assessment $25,238.

• Ronald L. Ingison, 14659 New St., Sterling, to Ronald L. Ingison and Amanda L. Ingison (same address), property at 14659 New St., $0. Assessment $90,000.

• Bradley Faxon, 14800 Center Road, Sterling, to George Bethlendy, 5 Poinciana Drive, Pittsford, property at 1207 State Route 104A, $21,800. Assessment $13,700.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Howard W. Golden Jr., 3399 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, to Cathleen M. Golden and Melissa A. Golden (same address), property at 3399 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $80,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Clarissa St. Andrew, as administrator of the estate of James R. St. Andrew, 12991 Pople Road, Martville, to Clarissa St. Andrew (same address), property at 12991 Pople Road, $0. Assessment $52,000.