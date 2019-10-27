City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Judith A. Usowski, as Administrator of the Estate of Valerie Usowski, 47 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Michael S. O’Brien and Sherri Walikis, 4000 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 43 and 47 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, $60,000. Assessment $1,800.
• John R. Shaw, 36 Alden Ave., Auburn, to John R. Shaw, trustee, or his successors in trust, under the John R. Shaw Living Trust, 36 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 36 Alden Ave., $0. Assessment $144,300.
• Lillian Morse, 157 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, to Chelsea M. Heins, 3344 Stiles Road, Syracuse, property at 157 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, $84,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Hurley N. Wilson Jr. and Deborah L. Wilson, 85 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Thomas Birch, 302 N. Parkway Drive, Groton, 85 Hamilton Ave., $113,000. Assessment $103,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Garropy Realtor Corp, 1671 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Simon Fricano, 64 State St., Auburn, property at 1671 Clark St. Road, Auburn, $700,000. Assessment $787,000.
• Linda S. Lomonaco, 9623 Summit Road, Cassville; Joanne S. Ackerley, 48 Havens Ave., Auburn; and Jeffrey R. Stafford, Charlottesville, VA, to Richard J. Stafford and Kathleen B. Stafford, 805 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, property at 805 Turnpike Road, Aurelius, $0. Assessment $122,400.
• Richard J. Stafford and Kathleen B. Stafford, 805 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, to William T. Bunnell and Brittany E. Bunnell, 15 Florence St., Auburn, property at 805 Turnpike Road, Aurelius, $159,900. Assessment $122,400.
• Albert I. Bradtke and David S. Jacobson, 5873 Wayne’s Point, Cayuga, to Celene Fryba-Uczen and Christopher KJ. Uczen, 6143 Alstine Road, Camilllus, property at 5873 Waynes Point, Aurelius, $530,000. Assessment $246,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 state Route 370, Cato, to Curtis K. Hampton, 2728 Cottage Park, Weedsport, property at 2728 Cottage Park, Brutus, $70,000. Assessment $63,100.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel E. Alfred and April D. Alfred, 1357 Haiti Road, Port Byron, to Stephen M. Kepple and Rachel D. Kepple, 10285 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, $81,700. Assessment $88,800.
• Chester F. Justian Jr., 10418 state Route 38, Port Byron, to Chester F. Justian Jr. and Diane B. Justian, 10418 state Route 38, Port Byron, property at 10418 state Route 38, Conquest, $0. Assessment $74,400.
Town of Fleming
• Michael R. Collins, Pacific Palisades, CA, personally and as Trustee of the Richard J. and Juliet P. Collins Irrevocable Trust; Brian Collins, 11 Linn Ave., Auburn; and John T. Collins of 5872 Sand Beach Drive, Auburn, to John T. Collins, 5872 Sand Beach Drive, Auburn, property at 5872 Sand Beach Drive, Fleming, $34,783. Assessment $124,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Rebecca N. Janes-O’Rourke, Lexington, NC, to Garrett H. Goodwin, 11439 state Route 176, Cato, property at 11439 state Route 176, $60,000. Assessment $102,300.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Sydney M. Peters, 3736 state Route 34B, Scipio Center, and Kyle Peters aka Francis K. Peters, 1936 Manchester Road, Scipio, to Sydney Peters and Sons Farm Realty, LLC, 3736 state Route 34B, properties at King Corners Road, $0, assessment $547,400; Gray Road, $0, assessment $79,000; Benjamin Road, $0, assessment $138,900; Kings Corners Road, $0, assessment $218,500; Gray Road, $0, assessment $643,400; Benjamin Road, $0, assessment $78,500; Gray Road, $0, assessment $14,300.
• Ingleside Farm Land LLC, 3625 state Route 90, Aurora, to Lloyd E. Hoskins and Georgette J. Hoskins, 123 South St., Auburn, property at part 3602 state Route 90, Ledyard, $390,000. Assessment $892,700.
• George S. Slocum, Houston, TX, to Lloyd E. Hoskins and Georgette J. Hoskins, 123 South St., Auburn, property at part 3625 state Route 90, $9,000. Assessment $2,200.
• Mackenzie-Childs Real Estate, LLC, 3260 state Route 90, Aurora, to Jacquelyn S. Ross and Christopher T. Rossi, Arlington, VA, properties at 457 Gully Road and state Route 90, $270,000. Assessments $137,900; $120,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
• Household Finance Realty Corporation of NY, Brandon, FL, to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Irving, TX, property at 5563 Howell Road, Locke, $10. Assessment $73,000.
• Phillip G. Hopkins and Geraldine R. Hopkins, 5054 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Phillip G. Hopkins and Geraldine R. Hopkins, Trustees, or their successors in trust under the Hopkins Living Trust, 5054 Erron Hill Road, property at 5054 Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $7,200.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Terence A. J. Mannion, 345 Scott Ave., Syracuse, as the executor of the last will and testament of Mary A. Posthill, to Sara P. Strong, 108 Bronson Road, Syracuse, as tenant in common of an undivided 20% interest, and Bradford A. Posthill, 15 Murray Drive, Chittenango, as tenant in common of an undivided 3.6% interest, property at 61 Fire Lane 13C, Niles, $0. Assessment $358,200.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Thomas M. Patterson, 55 French Ave., Auburn, to Alexa R. Leonti, 7295 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 50 Van Duyne Ave., Owasco, $113,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Ann Kennedy, 7 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, to Ann Kennedy and John Huntley, 7 Hazelhurs Ave., property at 7 Hazelhurst Ave., Owasco, $0. Assessment $104,100.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Adam L. DeWitt and Sarah L. Sherman, 33 Clinton St., Homer, to Adam L. DeWitt, 33 Clinton St., property at 4474 state Route 38, Scipio, $35,000. Assessment $185,000.
• Sydney M. Peters, 3736 state Route 34B, Scipio Center, and Kyle Peters aka Francis K. Peters, 1936 Manchester Road, Scipio, to Sydney Peters and Sons Farm Realty, LLC, 3736 state Route 34B, properties at state Route 34B, $0, assessment $170,900; state Route 34B, $0, assessment $242,000; Gray Road, $0, assessment $61,000; 1824 Manchester Road, $0, assessment $34,900; Cork St. Road, $0, assessment $425,400; Manchester Road, $0, assessment $582,800; 2308 Manchester Road, $0, assessment $443,400; Cork St. Road, $0, assessment $371,900; Manchester Road, $0; assessment $188,800; 3658 state Route 34B, $0, assessment $1,802,800; Gray Road, $0, assessment $10,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Thomas Lusk, 35 Market St., Auburn, and Sarah Lusk, 7782 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Sarah Lusk, 7782 Grant Ave. Road, property at 7782 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, $0. Assessment $108,220.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Joseph W. Delaney, 1385 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Veron B. Raymond, 469A Irish Setlement Road, Freeville, property at 1385 Great Gully Road, Springport, $260,000. Assessment $231,300.
• Gorwydd Development Company, 5 Curt St., Auburn, to Douglas DeGraw and Angela N. DeGraw, 7 Oak Drive, Union Springs, property off state Route 90, Springport, $65,000. Assessment N/A.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Betty J. Jackson, 14913 state Route 104, Martville, to Betty J. Jackson, retaining a life estate residing at 14913 state Route 104, with remainder interest to Cheryl Sanders, 716 Faas Road, Shortsville, property at 14913 state Route 104, Martville, $1. Assessment $43,200.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Joseph J. Kocur, 2337 Reyer Road, Auburn, to RJC Development INc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn property at 2337 Reyer Road, Throop, $104,000. Assessment $130,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
• The Dunkle Family Limited Partnership, 574 Lake Road, King Ferry, to Edward Marshall and Darlene Marshall, 177 Dates Road, Lansing, property at state Route 34B, Venice, $0. Assessment $210,600.