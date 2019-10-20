City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
Judith A. McKeen, individually and as surviving spouse of John A. McKeen, 70 Osborne St., Auburn, to Emilee M. Blank, 70 Osborne St., property at 70 Osborne St., $40,000. Assessment $41,500.
Jeremy R. Kozub and Katherine Kozub, 6547 Mullen Drive, Auburn, to Heather Ziobro, 1493 Goose Lane, Aurora, property at 6547 Mullen Drive, Auburn, property at 6547 Mullen Drive, $150,500. Assessment $104,500.
Emmanuel J. Ferrara, 5 Easterly Ave., Auburn, and Nancy T. Ferrara, 6 Hoffman St., Auburn, to Joseph E. Ferrara Jr. and Debra S. Ferrara, 5823 Lakeview Drive, Auburn, property at 145 Ross St. Ext., Auburn, $0. Assessment $85,200.
Ann E. Bunker, 2 South St., Suite 414, Auburn, as referee, to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 42 Ok St., Auburn, $190,366. Assessment $129,900.
Amanda N. Clink, 66 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Daniel E. Snyder, 167 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 66 N. Lewis St., $106,600. Assessment $84,200.
Joseph A. Carbonaro III, 118 Lake Ave., Auburn; Loria A. Tringali, 18 Garrow St., Auburn; Thomas C. Carbonaro, 6195 W. Lake Road, Auburn; Robert A. Carbonaro, 47 Burt Ave., Auburn; and Joseph A. Carbonaro Jr., 20 Warren Ave., Auburn, to B. Warren Stay LLC, 47 Burt Ave., property at 20 Warren Ave., Auburn, $45,000. Assessment $70,000.
Fannie Mae, aka Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, TX, to Home Headquarters Inc., 538 Erie Blvd. West, Suite 100, Syracuse, property at 318 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, $76,000. Assessment $109,000.
Gerald A. Redmond, 154 Prospect Ave., Gloversville, to Richard F. Noeller, 43 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 16 Lawton Ave., Auburn, $81,000. Assessment $87,100.
Richard M. Charles, 2140 state Route 326, Auburn, and Frances V. Latini, a life tenant by Nancy J. Charles, her power of attorney, 40 MacDougall St., Auburn, to Hunter T. Charles and Jessica F. Lyman, 3 Henry Drive, Auburn, property at 40 MacDougall St., $0. Assessment $88,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
Jesse Dennis, P.O. Box 931, Port Byron, to Jesse Denis and Katherine E. Wise, P.O. Box 931, Port Byron, property at 7190 Fuller Road, Aurelius, $1. Assessment $119,000.
Walter J. Dymock, 15 Lafayette Place, Auburn, to Kristina J. Kelley, 2533 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 6853 Fosterville Road, Aurelius, $0. Assessment $26,900.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
Thomas Arthur Hayden and Betsy Alayne Hayden, 3320 Emerick Road, Cato, to Savannah Rose Hayden, 3320 Emerick Road, Cato, property at 2757 Green St., Brutus, $150,000. Assessment $82,500.
Mark E. Reynolds, 8772 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to John Wilbur, 97 Third Drive, Weedsport, property at 3208 Clinton Road, Brutus, $72,080. Assessment $67,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
Stephanie F. Troch, as executor of the estate of John E. Gladys, 11387 Maple Ave., Cato, to Stephanie F. Troch, 11387 Maple Ave., Cato, property at 11387 Maple Ave., 0. Assessment $69,000.
Jeffrey A. Phinecy, 11412 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, and Robert L. Phinecy Jr., 10927 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, to Jacqueline A. Caster, 380 Fulton St., Hannibal, property at 3100 Hollister St., Cato, $145,000. Assessment $95,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
Stephen M. Kepple and Rachel D. Kepple, 10285 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Eugene S. Meyle III and Jennifer Stone, 10293 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, property at 10285 Aldrich Road, Conquest, $63,000. Assessment $59,000.
Clark Jackson and Virginia Jackson, 10022 state Route 38, Conquest, to Grace Schutt, 369 Brutus Road, Jordan, and Wilfred James Schutt, 369 Brutus Road, Jordan, property at 10022 state Route 38, $20,000. Assessment $79,200.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
Gregroy K. Mix Sr., 173 N. Main St., Moravia, as Administrator of the Bernice M. Mix Estate, to Desiree N. Smith, property at 188 N. Main St., Moravia, $125,000. Assessment $162,800.
James Elser, Cape Coral, FL, to Iginio Labaro and Tommy Labaro, 3051 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 2142 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, $75,000. Assessment $86,300.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
Noel Byrne and Colette Byrne, Phoenix, AZ, to Stephen Nepil and Meghann Nepil, 100 Stanwood Lane, Manlius, property at 54 Twisting Lane, Niles, $44,000. Assessment $30,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
Jennifer L. Fraher and Kevin A. Donovan, as Trustees of the Thomas C. Donovan and Catherine A. Donovan Irrevocable Trust, 24 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Patrick J. McQueeny and Tarina C. McQueeny, 12 Meadow Lane, Auburn, property at 24 Green Links Turn, Owasco, $50,000. Assessment $253,000.
Patrick J. McQueeny and Tarina C, McQueeny, 12 Meadow Lane, Auburn, to Jacob Queener and Rachel Queener, 6472 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 12 Meadow Lane, Owasco, $299,000. Assessment $181,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
Matthew R. Jacobs, 3013 state Route 34B, Aurora, to Thomas Bianconi and Brent Bianconi, 3000 state Route 34B, Aurora, property at 3013 state Route 34B, Scipio, $80,000. Assessment $59,900.
Matthew R. Jacobs, 3013 state Route 34B, Aurora, to Thomas Bianconi and Brent Bianconi, 3000 state Route 34B, Aurora, property at 00 state Route 34B, Scipio, $0. Assessment $1,500.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
Gerald C. Barber, P.O. Box 479 Tully, and Deborah A. Barber aka Debra A. Barber, 2573 state Route 41A, Moravia, to Deborah A. Barber aka Debra A. Barber, 2573 state Route 41A, Moravia, property at 2573 state Route 41A, Sempronius, $0. Assessment $78,400.
Richard I. Chiddy and Marie A. Chiddy fka Marie A. Hondzinski, 5724 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, to Gabrielle Chiddy and Megan E. Chiddy, as Trustees for The Richard I. Chiddy and Marie A. CHiddy Irrevocable Trust, c/o Richard I. Chiddy and Marie A. Chiddy, 5724 Sayles Corners Road, property at 5724 Sayles Corners Road, Sempronius, $0. Assessment $129,300.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
Robert L. Pepin, 7418 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Robert L. Pepin and Grace E. Pepin, 7418 Cherry St. Road, property at 7418 Cherry St. Road, Sennett, $0. Assessment $216,900.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
Tammy J. McDonald, Inwood, WV, as Executrix of the Estate of David LeRoy Petit, to Travis and Christina Hotaling, 12970 Timerson Road, Red Creek, property at 513 Parsonage St., Sterling, $52,000. Assessment $47,600.
Fred C. Standbrook, Joelton, N, as Trustee of the Tula M. Standbrook Irrevocable Trust, to Jamal A. Kawar, 698 Main St., Fair Haven, property at 14478 Richmond Ave., Sterling, $127,000. Assessment $112,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
Allen H. Morin, 7076 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Chrissy A. Allen, 7258 N. Division St., Auburn, property at Sunrise Trail, Throop, $18,000. Assessment $16,600.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
Thomas Brelsford, Chester, CT, to Mandan Enterprises, LLC, Chester, CT, property at 3830 Long Hill Road, Venice, $0. Assessment $105,400.
William F. Rejman and Sylvia J. Rejman, 2594 state Route 34, Venice Center, to David Chamberlain II and Tina Chamberlain, 2745 Putnam Pkwy., Venice Center, property at Poplar Ridge Road, Venice, $0. Assessment $140,400.
David Chamberlain II and Tina Chamberlain, 2745 Putnam Pkwy., Venice Center, to Joseph M. Melchior, 2517 state Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 2745 Putnam Pkwy., Venice, $200,000. Assessment $142,900.