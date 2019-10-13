City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Thomas C. Blair, 108 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn; Joseph W. Blar Jr., Edgewater, FL; James C. Blair, 4 Henry Drive, Auburn; and Robert L. Blair, 3195 Crescent Pwky., Caledonia, property at 106 E. Genesee St., Auburn, $70,000. Assessment $94,000.
• Carl A. Rizzo, 28 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to John Rizzo, 28 Easterly Ave., property at 28 Easterly Ave., $1. Assessment $97,000.
• Thomas G. Leone and Deborah A. Leone, 2 Copley St., Auburn, to Kim M. Piersielak, 148 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 3 Copley St., Auburn, $128,750. Assessment $102,200.
• Amanda L. Matheson, 48 Lexington Ave., Auburn, to Corey Bradley and Keaghlan Morrissey, 639 Hardy Road, Union Springs, property at 48 Lexington Ave., $143,000. Assessment $93,900.
• Stanley Jakaub and Jeanne Jakaub, 688 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Brian Earl and Jackie Earl, 14 Perry St., Auburn, property at 14 Perry St., Auburn, $75,000. Assessment $71,600.
• Margaret R., individually and as surviving spouse of Germain J. Morin, 7076 Beech Tre Road, Auburn, to Michael N. Heckstall, 123 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 121-123 N. Fulton St., Auburn, $74,400. Assessment $74,900.
• Joanne V. Dusel, 151 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, to Nickolette C. Tedesco, 341 Clark St., Auburn, property at 1 Cayuga St., Auburn, $100,000. Assessment $80,500.
• Nicholas J. Varno and Julie Varno, 5216 Dodier Drive, Weedsport, to Warner K. Varno, 117 Revere Road, Dewitt, property at 23 Mary St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $17,000.
• Warner K. Varno, 117 Revere Road, Dewitt, to Vypehammer Ventures, LLC, 6930 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 23 Mary St., Auburn, $25,000. Assessment $17,000.
• Gary J. Baldwin, 38-40 Lincoln St., Auburn, to Generation Freedom Realty, LLC, 1208 Jefferson Ave., West Islip, property at 38 and 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, $62,000. Assessment $53,600.
• James P. Bliss and Maria N. Bliss, 128 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Live With Adams LLC, 201 W. Genesee St., PMB 117, Fayetteville, property at 128 Genesee St., Auburn, $119,900. Assessment $113,000.
• Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, to Generation Freedom Realty, LLC, 1208 Jefferson Ave., West Islip, property at 23 Barber St., Auburn, $12,585. Assessment $35,999.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Ronald F. LaRose Jr. and Tammy L. LaRose, 10381 Baker Road, Weedsport, to Katherine E. Devaney, 302 Dickenson Drive, Camillus, property at 10831 Baker Road, Cato, $300,000. Assessment $209,000.
• Nicholas Angarano, 210 Wolf St., Syracuse, to William Michael Brostek, P.O. Box 158, 1140 Morgan Road, Memphis, property at 11 Fire Lane, Cato, $0. Assessment $79,000.
• Barbara Jeffalone, Hayes, VA, as administratrix of the estate of Otto J. Corcoran, 151 Cook Ave., Syracuse, to Scott A. Falchi, 203 Ivanhoe Ave., Camillus, property at Lot A, Dugar Road, Cato, $20,000. Assessment $34,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Jeffrey A. Clingerman and Linda C. Clingerman, 8913 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 state Route 370, Cato, and Chad B. Gilfus, 2467 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, property at 9587 state Route 38, Conquest, $65,000. Assessment $149,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 35
• Timothy F. Delaney, 4580 Cork St., Auburn, to Timothy F. Delaney and Mary E. Delaney, 4580 Cork St., Auburn, property at 4550 Cork St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $145,600.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Steve Kulis and Cynthia Kulis, 2555 Mayo Road, Genoa, to Kimberly Seigmyre and Tyor SPlane, 26 Warren Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 2555 Mayo Road, Genoa, $96,000. Assessment $91,500.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
You have free articles remaining.
• Sylvie Properties LLC., P.O. Box 56, Homer, to Jay P. Brubacker and Regina S. Brubacker, 485 state Route 38, Locke, property at 485 state Route 38, $134,000. Assessment $110,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Gary W. Fickeisen and Cheryl L. Fickeisen, P.O. Box 1190, 70 Aurora St., Moravia, to Brian D. Anderson and Hope M. Anderson, 56 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 56 Aurora St., Moravia, $21,000. Assessment $79,100.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Anthony L. Volpe, Cape Coral, FL, to FLX Propertes, 8 Howell St., Canandaigua, property at 7357 Owasco Road, Owasco, $125,000. Assessment $80,700.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Sean M. McAuliffe and Elysa I. McAuliffe, 6702 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Al J. Albring, 2532 Giles Road, Skaneateles, property at 6702 Swamp Road, Sennett, $230,000. Assessment $180,500.
• M&T Bank, One Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 3329 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, $1. Assessment $85,200.
• Bryan J. Finlon and Ashley Finlon, 6452 Sharon Drive, Auburn, to Jenny T. Mauro, 7272 Henry Clay Blvd., Apt. #109, Liverpool, property at 6542 Sharon Drive, $232,500. Assessment $206,400.
• John M. Muldoon and Nancy J. Muldoon, 4 Eastern Pkwy., Auburn, to Nicholas R. Granato and Ashley Q. Granato, 4 Emma St., Auburn, property at 4 Eastern Pkwy., Sennett, $300,000. Assessment $192,800.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Alicia M. Palmer, 4290 state Route 90, Union Springs, to Kelley Zabriskie and Kenneth Zabriskie, P.O. Box 7, Aurora, property at 17 Tara Heights Drive, Springport, $1. Assessment $315,600.
• Karl F. Rindfleisch, 5209 state Route 90, Cayuga, to Dwight D. Wilde, 1057 Hardy Road, Union Springs, property at 5 Seminary St., Springport, $127,000. Assessment $102,400.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Ronald M. Buckman and Dorothy L. Buckman, 5005 Hallinan Drive, Syracuse, to Scott J. Nash and Kimberly J. Nash, 581 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at 0 Sterling Station Road, $60,000. Assessment $40,000.
• David F. Gwynn, 29 LaSalle Pwky., Victor, to Allen Kundin and Molly Kundin, 46 Valewood Run, Penfield, property at 14964 Lake St., Sterling, $0. Assessment $168,600.
• Allen Kundin and Molly Kundin, 46 Valewood Run, Penfield, to David F. Gwynn, 29 LaSalle Pwky., Victor, property at 14694 Lake St., Sterling, $0. Assessment $168,600.
• Brian L. Dorn, 15123 Center Road, Sterling, to Alicia M. Dorn, 13 S. 7th St., Fulton, as Trustee of the Brian L. Dorn irrevocable Trust, property a 15123 Center Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $168,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Richard A. Falcone, Myrtle Beach, SC; Claudia A. Carnicelli, 24 Boston Ave., Auburn; and Nancy Maffei, 100 Swift St., Auburn, to Jacob M. Kopper and Alyssa K. Jorgenson, 78 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 7286 state St. Road, Throop, $135,000. Assessment $133,400.
• David J. Hare and Maralee Hare, 7395 Youngs Road, Auburn, to David J. Hare and Maralee Hare, trustees under the Hare Living Trust, 7395 Youngs Road, Auburn, property at 7395 Youngs Road, Throop, $0. Assessment $153,400.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Daryl R. DuVall Sr., aka Darryl R. DuVall Sr., and Mary J. DuVall, 649 Maiden Lane, Red Creek, to Joshua P. DuVall and Sky DuVall, 3 Green St., Apt 1S, Port Byron, property at 0 Maiden Lane, Victory, $0. Assessment $17,200.