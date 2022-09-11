Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 11, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 25-31:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Connor Terry, 201 King Road West, Ithaca, to Auburn RE Holdings LLC, 2002 Route 17M, Unit 12, Goshen, property at 148-150 Curtis Place, $122,500. Assessment $84,500.

• Sam G. DeRosa, Atlanta, GA, and Dale DiMento, Boston, MA, as co-executors of the estate of Yolanda DeRosa, 37 Grover St., Auburn, to Michael Gambuzza and Teresa Gambuzza, 195 Clifton Place, Syracuse, property at 37 Grover St., $242,000. Assessment $150,900.

• Patricia Clemens, 88 N. Fulton St., Auburn, as administratrix of the estate of Dolores A. Mott, to Patricia Clemens (same address), property at 88 N. Fulton St., $74,400. Assessment $85,600.

• Peter W. Kuzmyn and Darlene M. Kuzmyn, 35 Densmore Ave., Auburn, to Colin T. Walsh and Laura M. Walsh, West Chester, PA, property at 35 Densmore Ave., $1. Assessment $178,800.

• Linda Lee Harig, Louis J. Lorani and Theresa L. Lorani (Losani), 20 Walnut St., Auburn, to Linda Lee Harig (same address), property at 20 Walnut St., $1. Assessment $92,300.

• Curley’s Management Corporation, 96 State St., Auburn, to 96 State Street REHC LLC, 8068 State St., Port Byron, property at 96 State St., 101-105 State St., 107-111 State St., and 55-59 Water St., $400,000. Assessment $398,000.

• Michael A. Ricci Jr., 4957 Grapwood Lane, Liverpool, Joseph Ricci, 171 Seymour St., Auburn, Michael Ricci and Patricia Ricci, 7A Schwartz Towers, Auburn, to Michael J. Cadwallader and Diane S. Cadwallader, 6 Boyle Ave., Auburn, property at 25 Capitol St., $50,000. Assessment $99,100.

• MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, OK, to JP Homes Inc., Naples, FL, property at 2 Orchard Ave., $42,800. Assessment $51,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• John S. Ottmar, 655 County Line Road, Ontario, to Christy Ann Ottmar-DiPrima, 1505 Chigwell Lane South, Webster, and Kelly L. Ottmar, 248 Colonial Drive, Webster, property at 5899 Waynes Point, $0. Assessment $222,400.

• David R. Dix, 395 Chatfield Drive, Elbridge, to Tammy Dix, 6929 Fosterville Road, Auburn, property at 6929 Fosterville Road, $1. Assessment $107,500.

• Michael J. Haverty, Howell Township, NJ, to Richard T. Martin and Mary K. Ganey, 5 Norman Ave., Auburn, property at West Genesee Street Road, $22,900. Assessment $22,900.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Alissa M. Dippolito, 8800 Hooper St., Weedsport, to Alissa M. Dippolito-Tripp and Charles Tripp II (same address), property at 8800 Hooper St., $0. Assessment $185,300.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• William J. Bos, 2571 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to Darren P. Gamache and Denise O. Gamache, 6 Lincoln Drive, Massena, property at 2571 Brick Church Road, $205,000. Assessment $97,100.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Guy M. Hudson, as trustee under the Guy M. Hudson Living Trust, 10951 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, to Guy M. Hudson (same address), property at 10951 Duck Lake Road, $1. Assessment $107,000.

• Guy M. Hudson, 10951 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, to Guy M. Hudson, as trustee under the Guy M. Hudson Living Trust (same address), property at 10951 Duck Lake Road, $1. Assessment $107,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Dale R. Fowler and Deborah A. Fowler, 2672 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Christina M. Catalfano, 47 Genesee St. Apt. 303, Auburn, property at 2672 Forest Hill Drive, $276,804. Assessment $169,800.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Tristin S. Warner, 2683 Hill Road, Genoa, to Shane E. Warner and Diane Warner, 2675 Hill Road, Genoa, property at 2683 Hill Road, $0. Assessment $126,800.

• Thomas Walters and Donna Walters, Milan, PA, to Mary Beth Lyon and Gregory C. Carlson, 1118 Autumn Ridge Lane, Ithaca, part of Honoco Road, $190,000. Assessment $205,200.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Dean Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Leon M. Gotham and Patricia A. Hoover, 2505 W. Main St., Cato, property at 2505 W. Main St., $20,000. Assessment $38,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Mahin Ahmed, Toronto, ON, property at 4689 W. Cayuga St., $6,500. Assessment $76,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Charles H. Lynch Jr., 110 Genesee St., Suite 300, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Michael P. Kozanitis, Clifton, TX, to George Hatzikakis, Clifton, TX, and Stella Kanellakis, Thessaloniki, Greece, property at 99 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $197,111.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Jason R. Lilley, 3988 Piety Ridge Road, Marathon, to Jeffrey Alan Nix, 7 Park Lane, Lansing, property at 195 N. Main St., $137,000. Assessment $83,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• David W. Powers and Linda J. Powers, 3635 State Route 38A, Moravia, to David W. Powers (same address), property at Twelve Corners Road, $0. Assessment $57,200.

• Donald L. Newell and Helen L. Newell, 5028 DeWitt Road, Skaneateles, to Helen L. Newell (same address), property at 5028 Dewitt Road, $0. Assessment $430,100.

• Donald L. Newell, 5028 DeWitt Road, Skaneateles, and John E. Newell, 1607 Route 38A, Skaneateles, to Helen L. Newell, 5028 DeWitt Road, Skaneateles, and John E. Newell (same address), property at 4583 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $32,200.

• Marjorie M. Blanchard, as trustee of the Marjorie M. Blanchard New York Residence Trust, Escondido, CA, to Deborah K. Blanchard (same address), property at 7 Fire Lane 13G, $0. Assessment $767,100.

• Deborah K. Blanchard, Escondido, CA, to Deborah K. Blanchard Trust (same address), property at 7 Fire Lane 13G, $0. Assessment $767,100.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Andrew Walker Jr., Palm City, FL, property at Quarry Road, $7,600. Assessment $10,500.

• Rose M. Roser (fka Rose M. Lamphier), 4723 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Rose M. Roser and Larry G. Roser (same address), property at 4723 State Route 41A, $1. Assessment $97,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Donald Pisarz and Barbara Pisarz, 99 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to Christopher P. Pisarz, 25 Drummond St., Auburn, as trustee of the Donald E. Pisarz and Barbara Pisarz Irrevocable Trust, property at 99 Stryker Ave., $0. Assessment $128,000.

• Robert J. Saluzzo, as trustee of N32369 Irrevocable Trust, 98 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to 98 Willowbrook Drive LLC (same address), property at 98 Willowbrook Drive, $1,350,000. Assessment $570,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Nancy J. Carmody, 4206 Railroad St., P.O. Box 104, Mottville, to NJCELC LLC (same address), property at West Lake Road, $1. Assessment $53,590.

• Donna May Besner, 4185 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Donna May Besner and Bruce A. Besner (same address), property at 4167 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $58,700.

• Sandra Gilliland, Pinellas Park, FL, to Lisa R. Seneca, 55 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 4331 Wyckoff Road, $103,000. Assessment $90,600.

• Gary Lee Pettit, 3292 Black St., Scipio Center, to Lucas C. Pettit (same address), property at 3292 Black St., $0. Assessment $129,300.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Terry L. Beyor, as trustee of the Hilda Beyor Irrevocable Trust, 11 Chestnut St., Auburn, to Corey D. Woodworth, Temecula, CA, property at 7830 Grant Ave. Road, $150,000. Assessment $84,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• William E. Krause and Lucinda A. Krause, 1675 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Valerie Paul, 23 Grove St., Auburn, property at 23 Grove St., $150,000. Assessment $121,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Dennis J. Farden and Debra E. Farden (fka Debra E. Cipra), 21 Nestle Drive, Oswego, to Charles L. Ferguson Jr. and Selena M. Ferguson, 14574 Lake St., Sterling, property at 14574 Lake St., $0. Assessment $114,405.

• Charles L. Ferguson Jr. and Selena M. Ferguson, 14574 Lake St., Sterling, to Justin C. Brown, 971 Finches Corner Road, Martville, property at 14574 Lake St., $85,000. Assessment $96,100.

• Daniel David Pike and Holly Anne Pike, Woodruff, SC, to Ramond Almekinder and Sandra Almekinder, 3 Blackbird Lane, Spencerport, property at 14886 N. Hadcock Drive, $350,000. Assessment $265,200.

• Peter Lunkenheimer and Regina Lunkenheimer, 14199 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, to Peter J. Lunkenheimer and Regina M. Lunkenheimer (same address), as trustees of the Lunkenheimer Family Trust, property at 14199 Fair Haven Road, $0. Assessment $116,800.

• Peter Lunkenheimer, 14199 Fair Haven Road, to Peter J. Lunkenheimer and Regina M. Lunkenheimer, as trustees of the Lunkenheimer Family Trust (same address), property at Fair Haven Road, $0. Assessment $16,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Anthony Bartolotta and Matteo Bartolotta, 2139 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, property at Robinson Road, $0. Assessment $31,900.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Mahin Ahmed, Toronto, ON, property at 7795 State St. Road, $51,300. Assessment $140,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Paul R. Hopkins, as trustee of the Hopkins Family Revocable Trust, St. Augustine, FL, to Dean D. Cummins, 7820 Plainville Road, Plainville, property at 11961 Cummings Road, $100,000. Assessment $99,800.