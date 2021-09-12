Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 12, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 2-8:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Karen Bianco, 40 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Karen Bianco (same address), property at 40 Burt Ave., $1. Assessment $103,200.
• Daniel J. Lupo, 126 Dunning Ave., Auburn, Donald M. Lupo, 20 Elm St., Auburn, Sharon M. Simone, Henrico, VA, and Stephen M. Lupo, Fort Myers, FL, to Darrell Nelson Ramie, Homosassa, FL, property at 209 Dunning Ave., $137,500. Assessment $124,000.
• PMV Vitale Realty LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Christopher A. Plis and Erin M. Plis, 23 Grant St., Auburn, property at 1 and 3 Karpinski Dr., $30,000. Assessment $56,500.
• Lynda Woodman, 101 Perrine St., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Paul D. Farrelly, 6 Derby Ave., Auburn, to Lynda J. Woodman and Carl E. Woodman, 101 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 6 Derby Ave., $0. Assessment $65,000.
• John D. Berry and Patricia B. Berry, 217 Janet St., Auburn, to Rescued Properties of CNY LLC, 503 Bass St., Liverpool, property at 217 Janet St., $40,000. Assessment $72,000.
• Stephen C. Mills and Renee C. Mills, P.O. Box 991, Skaneateles, to Lyn S. Dick, 5619 Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 10-12 and 14-16 Wheeler St., $145,000. Assessment $113,000.
• Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Julian Bell and Alana Bell, 254 William St., Geneva, property at 316 N. Marvine Ave., $210,000. Assessment $118,300.
• Rene J. Butler (fka Rene Butler), 120 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Rene J. Butler, as trustee under the Rene J. Butler Living Trust (same address), property at 304 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $84,700.
• Frederick F. Warter Jr., 164 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Wilhelm Kamysek, 115 North St. Apt. 5, Auburn, property at 164 S. Hoopes Ave., $145,000. Assessment $120,600.
• Rene J. Butler (fka Rene Butler), 120 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Rene J. Butler, as trustee under the Rene J. Butler Living Trust (same address), property at 120 S. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $123,900.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• William Lawrence, 6885 River Road, Cayuga, to Edward P. Leubner and Angela M. Leubner, 8784 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 6885 River Road, $50,000. Assessment $16,300.
• William J. Crolick and Tumua Crolick, 225 Genesee Gardens, Auburn, to Richard P. Aupperle III, P.O. Box 284, Marcellus, property at 6631 State Route 90 North, $79,900. Assessment $77,000.
• Scott Converse and Kathleen A. Converse, 16 York St., Honeoye Falls, to Ross M. Brown and Amie Freling-Brown, 300 Alpine Dr., Rochester, property at 6011 Lower Lake Road, $512,645. Assessment $231,300.
• Scott Converse and Kathleen A. Converse, 16 York St., Honeoye Falls, to Ross M. Brown and Amie Freling-Brown, 300 Alpine Dr., Rochester, property at Lake Road, $28,000. Assessment $7,500.
• East Jefferson Street LLC, P.O. Box 576, Syracuse, to Kowalik Development Holdings LLC, 307 Bacon St., Syracuse, property at 1749 Clark St. Road, $1. Assessment $35,400.
• Noah M. Morhiser, 5739 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Christopher Sweeney, 2140 Dietrich Road, Union Springs, property at 5739 Bluefield Road, $295,000. Assessment $128,800.
• Scott W. Jones (aka Scott William Jones), 6548 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Scott William Jones and Sheryllynne Aiko Jones (same address), property at 6548 Basswood Road, $0. Assessment $78,100.
• Mark Harris and Kathleen Harris to Mark Harris, 6317 Towpath Road, Cayuga, property south of 6317 Towpath Road, $0. Assessment $22,000.
• Kimberly Campagnola (fka Kimberly A. Savage), 6341 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Kimberly Campagnola and Jeffrey S. Campagnola (same address), property at 6341 Canoga Road, $1. Asessment $145,200.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Earl C. Bozeat, 10 Kenmont Dr., Camillus, to Brian Peters, 8885 Pump Road, Jordan, property at 8871 Pump Road, $23,000. Assessment $13,800.
• Brett W. Triplett, 3094 E. Brutus St. Road, Weedsport, to Kenneth Michael Eardley and Catherine D. Eardley, as trustees of the Eardley Living Trust, Reno, NV, property at 3094 E. Brutus St. Road, $225,000. Assessment $177,400.
• Randall J. Gable and Nancy A. Gable, 47 Genesee St. Apt. 205, Auburn, to Timothy G. Tubbert, 137 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 2439 Denman Road, $186,000. Assessment $145,600.
• Kathleen A. Smith, as administrator of the estate of Jimmy Lewis Alcock (aka Jimmy L. Alcock), 8129 State Route 90, Montezuma, to Peter Harris and Vickie Harris, 3201 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8749 Blowers Road, $34,900. Assessment $16,300.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• James N. Warner and Marilyn O. Warner, 11033 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, to Mark C. Warner, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown, Jennifer W. Janes, 10982 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, Trevor J. Warner, Elizabeth, CO, Sarah J. Silvia, Bridgewater, MA, and Joshua A. Warner, Ennis, TX, property at Bonta Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $213,000.
• David W. Wilson Jr., 1099 Plank Road, Webster, to Danielle Storie, 1661 Lillybrook Court, Farmington, property at 195 Fire Lane 12, $162,000. Assessment $148,700.
• Carol J. Dunn, 237 Wildwood Dr., Rochester, to David Dedo and Juliette Dedo, 132 Golden Rod Lane, Warners, property off Jordan Road, $35,000. Assessment $50,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Ellen Brown (fka Ellen J. Gordon), 1127 Drake Road, Cato, to Ellen Brown and David Brian Brown (same address), property at 11227 Drake Road, $10. Assessment $89,600.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Douglas Ross, David Ross and Susan E. Hilton, 5351 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Brendan M. Grillo, 5394 W. Lake Road, Auburn, Jeffrey S. Grillo, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Brian D. Grillo, Jersey City, NJ, property at 3407 Pinfeather Place, $45,000.
• Mark B. Bacon, as trustee of the David B. Bacon and Elaine V. Bacon Irrevocable Trust, to Julie A. McKnight, Crozet, VA, property at 5691 Silver St. Road, $369,900. Assessment $261,600.
Assessment $35,000.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Grisamore Farms LLC, 657 Cowan Road, Locke, to Simon Alan Ingall, 453 Ridge Road, Lansing, property at 749 Cowan Road, $100,000. Assessment $165,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Jessica Ann Carpenter, 3977 Allen Road, Cato, property at 3977 Allen Road, $75,000. Assessment $52,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Christopher Talcott and Lily Talcott, 1995 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 2179 State Route 90, $630,000. Assessment $338,900.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Catherine Small (fka Catherine J. Wright), 846 S. Main St., Locke, to Tanner Dreiling, 34 Meadow Dr., Ithaca, property at 846 S. Main St., $125,000. Assessment $94,000.
• Kevin L. Senter and Jocelyn W. Senter, 784 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, to Joseph A. Shoemaker, 3013 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, property at 784 Tollgate Hill Road, $219,850. Assessment $102,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Richard J. Burcroff, 8173 High St., Montezuma, to Christine M. Moulton, 8004 State St. Road, Port Byron, property at 8173 High St., $0. Assessment $57,500.
• Joanne Townsend, 8156 High St., Montezuma, to Verneda A. Foster, 111 Meadowlark Dr., Weedsport, property at 8156 High St., $84,690. Assessment $46,500.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Corinne A. Gold, Glendale, AZ, as executrix of the estate of Michele Louise Moran (fka Michele Moran Gold), to Corinne Ann Gold, Crownsville, MD, property at 511 Indian Cove, $52,031. Assessment $166,500.
• Jeffrey H. Trescot and Elizabeth A. Trescot, Ponce Inlet, FL, to Thomas A. Trescot, 51 Central St., Moravia, property at 51 Central St., $90,000. Assessment $75,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Russell Stayton and Belinda L. Stayton, 20560 Pinehurst Road, Alexandra Bay, to Kevin J. Cashin, 5782 Town Hall Road, Auburn, part of 5777 Derby Road, $265,000. Assessment $439,000.
• Colleen P. Gannon, 3944 New Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, Timothy P. Gannon, 132 E. Main St., Elbridge, and Lawrence P. Gannon, Canton, CT, to Christopher J. Nolte, 8478 King St., Port Byron, property at Murray Road, $31,000. Assessment $18,300.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Amy J. Spin, 30 Shearin St., Auburn, to Katherine D. Gratton and Arnold Gratton III, 6916 Fosterville Road, Auburn, property at 30 Shearin St., $300,000. Assessment $174,100.
• Matthew J. Ruddy and Theresa W. Ruddy, 6212 Rossiter Road, Jamesville, to Michael Coppola and Molly McGowan, 317 Waters Edge, Auburn, property at 349 Waters Edge, $515,000. Assessment $347,700.
• Daniel G. VeVone and Ruth VeVone, 3173 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Nathan D. VeVone, 32 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, property at 32 Van Duyne Ave., $70,000. Assessment $92,200.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Tracey G. McManus, as trustee of the Lynne P. Green Revocable Trust, 103 Fire Lane 20, Auburn, to Tracey G. McManus, Newtown, CT, property at 103 Fire Lane 20, $0. Assessment $335,700.
• Grafton G. Robinson and Deborah A. Robinson, 4472 Ridge Road, Union Springs, to Keith A. Roy, 22 Standart Ave., Auburn, and Tina M. Hunt, 2 Quince St. Apt. 3, Jordan, property at 4472 Ridge Road, $207,000. Assessment $132,800.
• James E. Welch, 1273 Number One Road, Union Springs, as executor of the estate of Richard J. Welch, to Nevin Martin and Erma Martin, 3422 Carter Road, Moravia, property at 3659 Wyckoff Road, $110,000. Assessment $357,400.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Matthew R. Ward, 6053 Filmore Road, Moravia, to The Nature Conservancy Inc., property at 6053 Filmore Road, $289,973. Assessment $359,900.
• Daniel Weed, 5967 Appletree Point, Moravia, to Karen Young, 1001 Lacy Road, Skaneateles, property off Mitchell and Hathaway Road, $220,000. Assessment $102,551.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Michael E. Alnutt, Cameron, NC, to Cynthia A. Seneca, 3342 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, and Shawn D. Alnutt, 3398 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 3342 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $174,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Todd A. Koffler, 5199 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Todd A. Koffler and Paula S. Koffler (same address), property at 5199 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $59,500.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Barbara C. Deming, as trustee of the Barbara J. Sitzer Living Trust, 1053 Rathburn Road, Oswego, to Jody L. Shortslef and Benjamin T. Shortslef, Pittsburgh, PA, property at 1697 State Route 104A, $89,900. Assessment $69,400.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• James H. Kelley, 13162 Ira Station Road, Martville, to James H. Kelley and Robyn R. Griffiths (same address), property at 13162 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $61,700.