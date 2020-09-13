Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 13, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Irene E. Tate, 6117 Bluefield Road, Auburn; Richard A. Tate, 851 VZ 2924, Eustace, TX; Anne Marie Sereno, 13 Wallis Ave., Barrington, RI; to Jodi M. Langworthy, PO Box 1136, Auburn, property at 6117 Bluefield Road, $111,000. Assessment $64,000.

• Dana H. Kuhlmann, as executor, 6161 Court St., Cayuga, to Daniel P. Heusler Sr. and Kathleen M. Abert, 259 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6161 Court St., $107,500. Assessment $80,800.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Anthony L. and Jillian M. Savarese, 2735 Green St., Weedsport, to Adam Clary and Jillian Emerson, 2735 Green St., Weedsport, property at 2735 Green St., $0. Assessment $118,300.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Ann M. David-Salati, 10056 Jordan Road, Jordan, to David T. Salati and Ann M. David-Salati, 10056 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at 10056 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $101,600.

• Nancy J. Thomson, 2427 Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte, FL, to Gary W. Thomson, 6041 Rose Arbor Lane, Cicero, property off Jordan Road, Firelane #14, $0. Assessment $104,500.

• Gary W. Thomson, 6041 Rose Arbor Lane, Cicero, to Jayne Middleton, 3777 Rivers Point Way, Apt. 23, Liverpool, property off Jordan Road, Firelane #15, $120,000. Assessment $104,500.

Equalization rate 97

• Joseph M. and Maria C. Saeli, 4258 Saeli Road, Savannah, to Dean E. and Rosanne S. Durell, 14625 Lake St., PO Box 335, Fair Haven, property at 0 Blass Road, $1. Assessment $146,000.

• Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Margaret Ann Keough, 17745 Elmhurst Circle, Yorba Linda, CA, to Margaret Ann Keough and Margaret E. Elliot, as trustees, 17745 Elmhurst Circle, Yorba Linda, CA, property at 6064 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $259,600.

• Douglass Ross, David Ross and Susan Hilton, 5351 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Joseph and Colleen Vasile, 32 Easterly Ave., Auburn, property at 3020 Pinfeather Place, $45,000. Assessment $35,000.

Equalization rate 98

• City Vision National Revitalization LLC, 1095 Broken Sound Parkway, NW, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL, to Mark LaFramboise, 3 Shevchenko Ave., Auburn, property at 2243 Ira Station Road, $151,000. Assessment $136,196.

• Jane Coff Morgan, 612 Larkin Jackson Court, Rock Hill, SC, to Andrew R. and Sondra T. Terpening, 2529 W. Main St., Apt. 3, Colonie, property at 3794 Lysander Road, $94,000. Assessment $76,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Joseph W. Long, 2007 State Route 90, Aurora, to Brian M. Long, 5734 Crossett Road, Elbridge, and John Paul N. Long, 20 Hilltop Road, Alburgh, VT, property at 2007 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $202,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Ruth Devine, 5248 Booth Road, Locke, to Dean S. Luce and Carol A. Tobey, 1389 Cloverleaf Road, Locke, property at 5248 Booth Road, $205,000. Assessment $205,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Nye's Truck Repair and Wash LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 66 Aurora St., $1. Assessment $350,000.

• Megan Reinhart, 54 Aurora St., Moravia, to Brian D. Anderson, 56 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 54 Aurora St., $120,000. Assessment $98,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 801 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC, to Michael T. Casa, 3657 Robina Hill Road, Moravia, property at 3876 State Route 41A, $42,500. Assessment $92,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Thomas P. Augustine, 52 French Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. and Matthew J. Augustine, as trustees, 52 French Ave., Auburn, property at 52 French Ave., $0. Assessment $70,300.

• Matthew A. Chalanick, 17 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to Brookhill Ranch LLC, 11 Fairway Drive, Auburn, property at 5 First Ave., $125,000. Assessment $90,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Julia Bergan, 84 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, to Benjamin S. Bergan, 4801 Cedarvale Road, Syracuse, property at 4092 E. Genesee St. Road, $150,000. Assessment $150,000.

• Lynn May, as administrator, 7 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Cassandra Kalet Clare, 8 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 20 N. Hunter Ave., $70,000. Assessment $132,000.

• Valeries J. and Raymond Head Jr., 8735 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Brian C. Head, 2639 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2639 Turnpike Road, $165,000. Assessment $145,300.

Equalization rate 100

• Michael and Shelly Imburgia, 90 Endicar Drive, Rochester, to Kathleen and Eileen Dillon, 205 Blueberry Lane, Syracuse, property at 16247 Ontario Shore Drive, $50,000. Assessment $62,000.

• Duncan L. and Cathy A. Johnston, 14326 Martville Road, Sterling, to Rowan Land Partners LLC, 3571 Far West Blvd., #245, Austin, TX, property at 14326 Martville Road, $18,323. Assessment $24,000.

• Dorothy Batrack, 14223 Acre Road, Sterling, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at Acre Road, $132,300. Assessment $139,900.

• Eric C. Pomeroy, 4341 Avenue Christophe-Columb, Montreal, Quebec, to Eunice D. Pomeroy, 80 Sydenham Road, Rochester, property at 14674 Ingersoll Road, $0. Assessment $135,000.

• Robert T. Schofield, as receiver, c/o Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Valerie Sutton, 140 Mitchell Road, Hoosick Falls, 14 parcels at Lake Ontario Acres, $0. Assessment $330,200.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Amanda Lockett, as administratix, 43 Ludlowville Road, Lansing, to Joseph E. and Karen L. Bowers, RR 4 Mill, Box 711, Dryden, property at 6705 Peace Full Drive, $165,000. Assessment $70,200.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• NRZ REO VI-B LLC, c/o Fay Servicing LLC, 440 S. LaSalle, 20th Floor, Chicago, IL, to R.O. LLC, 39 W. Genesee St., Clyde, property at 2245 Turnpike Road, $32,517. Assessment $89,000.

• Brian Matthew Knapp, 7149 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Joan M. and Ian Peters, 408 Madison St., Newark, NJ, property at 7149 Canoga Road, $245,000. Assessment $193,200.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Linda Sinni, 12956 Timerson Road, Red Creek, to Stefinie A. Senquiz, 12958 Timerson Road, Red Creek, property at 12956 Timerson Road, $1. Assessment $42,800.