Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office from June 30 to July 7:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Wayne E. Neale and Terry Anne Litterst, as trustees of the Neale and Litterst Family Trust, Newbury, MA, property at 28 Morris St., $123,000. Assessment $103,800.

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Leah M. Siefka and Kevin J. Lombardi, 2566 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 139-141 Park Place, $145,000. Assessment $108,500.

• John Vanek and Claire Vanek, 72 Capitol St., Auburn, to Crystal A. Bell-Burton and Rebecca L. Bell-Burton, 8457 Bubbling Springs Drive, Baldwinsville, property at 72 Capitol St., $180,000. Assessment $148,300.

• Deanne J. Bourne, as trustee of the Deanne J. Bourne Revocable Trust, Concord, CA, to Deanne J. Bourne, as trustee of the Deanne J. Bourne Revocable Trust (same address), property at 12 Frederick St., $1. Assessment $111,000.

• Richard M. Humphrey and Tammy Humphrey, 42 Logan St., Auburn, to Mark Simpson, R207 Standart Wood, Auburn, property at 42 Logan St., $149,900. Assessment $113,900.

• Maria Ashby, 8 Frances St., Auburn, to Paul Vincent Gagliano Jr., 38 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 38 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $76,300.

• Jerry E. Meyer II, 5218 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Dwell Equity Group LLC, 100 Magnolia St., Syracuse, property at 11 Cady St., $105,000. Assessment $117,500.

• Rachel E. Jacobs, 48 Jarvis St., Auburn, to Richard F. Ochs and Amy Lynn Ochs, 34 Inslee St., Waterloo, property at 48 Jarvis St., $175,000. Assessment $137,300.

• Joseph J. Horsford, 56 Maple St., Auburn, to Amy Balas, Washington, D.C., as trustee of the Joseph J. Horsford and Michaeleen J. Horsford Irrevocable Trust, property at 56 Maple St., $0. Assessment $94,200.

• Randy A. Russell, 313 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Randy A. Russell and Desiree D. Russell (same address), property at 313 N. Seward Ave., $1. Assessment $144,200.

• Gregory Boglione, as administrator of the estate of Anthony Joseph Boglione (aka Anthony J. Boglione), North Fort Myers, FL, to Auburn Foundry Inc., 15 Wadsworth St., Auburn, property at 15 Wadsworth St., $0. Assessment $149,400.

• Patricia A. Carberry, 16 Goodspeed Place, Skaneateles, to Kelley M. Villano, 213 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 40 Drummond St., $240,000. Assessment $157,600.

• Claudia M. Cannizzo, 169 South St., Auburn, to Jeffrey A. Cannizzo, 557 Locust Grove Road, Greenfield Center, as trustee of the Claudia M. Cannizzo Irrevocable Trust, property at 169 South St., $0. Assessment $140,100.

• Lidia Torous, 37 Frazee St., Auburn, to Luciana Torous, 22 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 37 Frazee St., $1. Assessment $94,896.

• Scot R. Wisniewski, 4538 Lauder Lane, Skaneateles, and Raymond S. Wisniewski and Mary E. Wisniewski, 24 Alden Ave., Auburn, to Terri Dawn Lowe, 4860 Lawless Road, Marcellus, property at 24 Alden Ave., $230,000. Assessment $185,900.

• Live with Adams LLC, 201 W. Genesee St., Fayetteville, to Melinda S. Trufant, 117 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 128 E. Genesee St., $148,400. Assessment $133,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel Thurston, 64 Wallace Ave., Auburn, and Cyrilla Thurston, 6519 Short Road, Cayuga, to Jeffery A. Thurston, 1048 Connors Road, Cayuga, property at 6519 Short Road, $0. Assessment $83,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• David Hazzard Jr. and Carrie A. Hazzard (fka Carrie Lohr), 8832 South St., Weedsport, to Christopher Stroman and Corinne Saphara, 26 Van Patten St., Auburn, property at 8832 South St., $225,000. Assessment $148,500.

• Laurie L. Leitten, as trustee for the Gerald B. Francisco and Jean Francisco Irrevocable Living Trust, 2806 E. Rude St., Weedsport, to Jean Thayer, 2527 Sittser Road, Auburn, property at 2806 E. Rude St., $251,000. Assessment $128,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Bethany J. Gould, 10411 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Jerome Abraczinskas and Gwen Abraczinskas, 113 Pharis St., Syracuse, property at 10411 Short Cut Road, $290,000. Assessment $103,000.

• Steven V. Soregi and Nancy J. Soregi, 111 E. Hickory St., East Rochester, to Michael Judge Soregi, 1537 Hermance Road, Webster, property at 236 Fire Lane 17, $0. Assessment $83,900.

• Paul Barbagallo, 12890 North Road, Cato, to Edward and Dawn VanHorn, 10260 Egypt Road, Weedsport, property at 10300 Egypt Road, $5,000. Assessment $6,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Jeffrey J. Goodrich, Sennett Meadows Building 1 Apartment 114, 3365 E. Genesee St., Sennett, to Nalene Sawyer and James Hansen, 2653 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, property at 10096 Dietzel Road, $45,000. Assessment $44,700.

• Michael Walker, 28 Pine St., Port Byron, to America Re LLC, De Pere, WI, property at 10268 Aldrich Road, $4,923. Assessment $16,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Nicole E. Delaney, 2895 Cork St., Aurora, as administrator of the estate of George M. Cheney (aka George Michael Cheney) to Nicole E. Delaney (same address) and Michael J. Cheney, 6166 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 4757 State Route 34B and 8685 Dwyer Road, $0. Assessment $136,500.

• Nicole E. Delaney, 2895 Cork St., Aurora, and Michael J. Cheney, 6166 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael J. Cheney (same address), property at 4757 State Route 34B and 8685 Dwyer Road, $15,000. Assessment $136,500.

• David M. Orasi, 5972 South St. Road, Auburn, to Jasmine S. and Joseph Marshall, 254 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 5972 South St. Road, $214,900. Assessment $123,300.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Robert A. Langevin III, 1246 Oberon Drive, King Ferry, to Stephen R. Kendrot, 40 Gaf Lake Road, Windsor, property at 1246 Oberon Drive, $440,000. Assessment $244,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Antonio Crisafulli, 6945 Winchell Road, Warners, to Michael S. Crisafulli and Antonio J. Crisafulli, 104 Herbert St., Syracuse, property at 2271 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $61,000.

• Marilyn J. Spears, 2681 Wise Road, Cato, to Limitless Homes LLC, 11388 Misty Meadow Drive, Cato, property at 2681 Wise Road, $119,000. Assessment $132,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Robert Mclaughlin, 589 State Route 34, Locke, property at 2215 Moonshine Road, $28,100. Assessment $52,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Christina Wilkinson, 961 Mill St., Locke, to Kathleen Anderson, 3169 Underwood Hill Road, McGraw, property at 961 Mill St., $142,000. Assessment $88,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• William E. Jakes, Lakeland, FL, to William E. Jakes, as trustee under the William E. Jakes and Marjorie B. Jakes Revocable Living Trust (same address), property at 475 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $258,400.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Jonathan W. Tucker, Brentwood, TN, and Dale E. Weed, 267 Route 89 South, Savannah, to Glen Haven & 41A LLC, 12 Pennyville Lane, Moravia, property at Glen Haven Road, $125,000. Assessment $58,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Joseph Reding and Patricia Reding, 80 Gorwydd Lane, Cayuga, to Michael J. Petrosino and Nicole Petrosino, 225 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 15 Green Links Turn, $585,000. Assessment $283,600.

• Brent T. DeBois, 7329 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Kevin T. Powers, 40 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 7329 Owasco Road, $215,000. Assessment $78,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Allen Corbett, Mohnton, PA, to Allen Corbett and Teresa Corbett (same address), property at Smith Road, $1. Assessment $30,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• James T. Milana and Courtney Milana (fka Courtney Calderwood), 225 Wilkinson St., Syracuse, to Deborah Troyan and Nathan Conover, 3076 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, and Paul Silverman, 3073 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at Calemad Drive, $99,900. Assessment $36,400.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Donald Estes, 885 Church St., Mottville, property at Franklin Street Road, $620. Assessment $200.

• Arlie L. Howell and Linda Beth Howell, 8106 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Kristy Palotti, 6391 Coe Road, Livonia, as trustee of the Howell Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property at 8106 Jericho Road, $0. Assessment $113,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Robert J. Kime and Rebecca L. Kime, 1344 Aunskt Road, Waterloo, to Justin David Gulbe and Julia Rose Gulbe, 88 Baker St., Webster, property at 4147 State Route 90, $200,000. Assessment $131,800.

• Michael J. Weaver, 799 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Michael J. Weaver and Sydney M. Weaver (same address), property at 799 Creager Road, $0. Assessment $166,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Emilio D’Argenio, 118 N. Massey St., Watertown, as successor trustee of the Marilyn L. Sachel Trust, to Tracy Tagliareni, Boynton Beach, FL, and Richard Tagliareni, 3221 Isle of Pines, Baldwinsville, property at 14947 N. Hadcock Road, $1. Assessment $147,600 and $2,400.

• Robert Felice and Linda Felice, Pacific Grove, CA, to Robert Felice and Linda S. Felice, as trustees of the Robert and Linda Felice Living Trust (same address), 14525 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $267,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Emma A. Maxson to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., property at 14007 State Route 90, $27,822. Assessment $50,000.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Robert Mclaughlin, 589 State Route 34, Locke, property at 439 Hinman Road, $34,100. Assessment $115,000.

• Ronald C. Francis, P.O. Box 771, Dryden, to Charles E. Ripley, 1418 Salt Road, Moravia, property at 0 Filmore Road, $110,000. Assessment $73,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Gregory Wilkins, 2458 State Route 48, Fulton, property at Potter Road, $3,800. Assessment $16,000.

• Nancy J. Jackson, 7090 State St. Road, Auburn, and Martin D. Keough, 7100 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 1,000. Assessment $117,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Holly K. Signor, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, to Clyde J. Sammons and Lauren M. Carr, 659 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 2769 Putnam Parkway, $222,000. Assessment $166,400.

