Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 18, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 1-3:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Jeffrey A. Lafler and Patrizia Lafler, 38 Seymour St., Auburn, to Susan C. Raiti, 16 Frances St., Auburn, property at 38 Seymour St., $103,000. Assessment $69,700.

• Jeremiah J. Miller and Johannah E. Miller, 173 S. Main St. Apt. A, Mount Morris, to Harley Collard and Rene Collard, 13 Hoffman St., Auburn, property at 33 Case Ave., $122,000. Assessment $98,400.

• John W. Nedza and Geraldine N. Nedza, 1941 State Route 34, Genoa, to Paul James Stiles, 331 Melvin Drive, N. Syracuse, property at 127-129 Van Anden St., $109,900. Assessment $78,400.

• James F. Gleason, 3634 Chamberlin Road, Weedsport, to Edward C. Gleason, 20 Lexington Ave., Auburn, property at 20 Lexington Ave., $0. Assessment $92,200.

• Jacob Ehrgott, 58 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Jacobs Family Investments LLC, Lake Elsinore, CA, property at 120 S. Fulton St., $67,000. Assessment $69,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• John M. Stoecker and Martiel J. Stoecker, 8901 Oakland St., Weedsport, to Stephan E. Mills and Kristin V. Maloney (same address), property at 8901 Oakland St., $260,000. Assessment $128,300.

• Paul J. Spencer and Amanda L. Spencer, 6125 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Valerie Ann Dorsey, 32 Boston Ave., Auburn, property at 6125 Bluefield Road, $133,000. Assessment $98,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Amy Widdall, 2714 Liberty St., Weedsport, to Kayla Hastings and Ashton Sheils, T229 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 2714 Liberty St., $183,400. Assessment $88,400 and $2,000.

• Susan Goss, 8815 E. Terrace St., Weedsport, to Natalie L. LoMascolo, 2626 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 8815 E. Terrace St., $165,000. Assessment $103,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Amie Gilfus, 124 S. Fulton St., Auburn, and Michael J. Gilfus, 10575 Baker Road, Cato, to Jennifer Gilfus, 7391 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 10575 Baker Road, $1. Assessment $48,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Gene R. Halstead, P.O. Box 151, Meridian, to Charles A. DeNardo and Cynthia V. DeNardo, 47 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 1262 Stickles Lane Extension, $90,000. Assessment $58,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Kenneth S. White, 11 Ketchell St., Auburn, and Christine White, 6006 South St. Road, Auburn, to Christine White (same address), property at 6004 South St. Road, $0. Assessment $190,900.

• Dan M. Anderson and Doreen S. Anderson, 13 Center St., Auburn, to Russell P. Bell and Janet A. Bell, 5920 South St. Road, Auburn, property at South Street Road, $30,000. Assessment $23,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Keith G. Pelkey and Nancy L. Pelkey, 3072 Dalton Road, Cato, to Neil Richardson, 848 Rowke Road, Fulton, property at 3072 Dalton Road, $260,000. Assessment $135,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Monica A. Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, to Mark A. Wilmot (same address), property at 3476 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $47,900.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Gail M. McDowell, 32 Mill St., Port Byron, to M Squared Investing LLC, 2194 W. Brook Road, Seneca Falls, property at 32 Mill St., $60,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Lynette Pittinger, Cross Hill, SC, and Richard Alton Bell, 139 Stevens Road, Freeville, and Carol J. Bell, 515 Indian Cove Road, Moravia, to Christopher Dempsey, 125 Sears Road, Groton, property at 515 Indian Cove, $400,000. Assessment $177,600.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Linda M. Smith, 5214 Hook Circle, Jamesville, to Linda M. Smith (same address), Kimberly Eber, Santa Rosa, CA, David M. Smith, 111 Partridge Nest Drive, Fultonham, and Peter C. Smith, 6009 Bay Hill Circle, Jamesville, property at 6469 Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $389,900.

• Bonnie A. Summerville, 7107 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 VanAnden St., Auburn, Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, and Laurine Ann Summerville, Cary, NC, property at 394 Dolphin Point Lane, $1. Assessment $212,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Philip D. LeBrun, 3585 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Colleen Miles, 6472 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 3585 Owasco Drive, $190,000. Assessment $88,200.

• Kristen L. Farrington, 6689 Saint Johns Parkway, Victor, to Cathy McArdle, 67 W. Lake St., Skaneateles, property at 14 Willowbrook Drive, $470,000. Assessment $266,528.

• Tim M. Hanley, 5916 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Tim M. Hanley and Dione Sroka (same address), property at 5916 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $156,600.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to the Lyons National Bank, 35 William St., Lyons, property at Oakridge Road, $1. Assessment $50,600.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to the Lyons National Bank, 35 William St., Lyons, property at Baptist Corners Road, $1. Assessment $20,900.

• Tobie T. Pizzoleo, 5118 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Owen Peterson and Amanda Peterson, 156 Manhattan Ave., Hawthorne, property at 5118 State Route 38A, $60,000. Assessment $46,000.

• The Lyons National Bank, 35 William St. P.O. Box 3801, Lyons, to J. Edward Tidd and Isabel J. Tidd, 2695 Giles Road, Skaneateles, and Joseph A. Tidd and Sarah A. Tidd, 3815 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at Oakridge Road, $100,000. Assessment $50,600.

• The Lyons National Bank, 35 William St. P.O. Box 3801, Lyons, to J. Edward Tidd and Isabel J. Tidd, 2695 Giles Road, Skaneateles, and Joseph A. Tidd and Sarah A. Tidd, 3815 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at Baptist Corners Road, $40,000. Assessment $20,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Ralph A. Mingolelli, as executor of the estate of Gerald J. Mingolelli Jr., 126 Feldspar Drive, Syracuse, to Lynn Y. Thibault and Seth Thibault, 44 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 6976 N. Glen Haven Road, $825,000. Assessment $470,000.

• Lawrence R. Baran and Debora L. Baran, 5953 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, as trustees of the Baran Trust, to Terra E. Payne and Patrick M. Ryan (same address), property at 5953 Sayles Corners Road, $460,000. Assessment $316,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• John J. Ballings and Sharlene B. Ballings, 2808 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Brian D. Seavey and Augusta L. Middleton, 7903 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 2808 Turnpike Road, $315,000. Assessment $160,300.

• Judith H. LeGrett, 3266 Walker Road, Auburn, to Eric Lepak and Joann Lepak, 120 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 3266 Walker Road, $342,100. Assessment $238,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Richard C. Axtell, 1804 Nichols Road, Martville, to Robert Pender, 4530 Day Hollow Road, Endicott, property at 1804 Nichols Road, $305,000. Assessment $179,500.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Charles Newkirk and Shane Raponi, 14121 Short Cut Road, Sterling, property at 14121 Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $83,500.

• Geoffrey M. Hanford and Essie L. Hanford, P.O. Box 384, Fair Haven, to Samantha E. Frost, Pickerington, OH, and Katherine L. Hanford, Ashville, NC, property at 14614 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $199,100 and $22,200.

• Maurice A. Keefe and Mary E. Keefe, 14386 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven, to Kathryn I. Young, P.O. Box 473, Fair Haven, property at 605 Main St., $95,000. Assessment $65,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Amie J. Prince and Thomas A. Bell Jr., 365 Hinman Road, Cortland, to Breeana E. Bentley, 670 Lick St., Groton, property at 365 Hinman Road, $345,000. Assessment $198,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Bonnie Ann Summerville, 7107 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Ronald W. Summerville Jr., 112 VanAnden St., Auburn, Raymond J. Summerville, Cary, NC, and Laurine Ann Summerville, Cary, NC, property at 7107 N. Division St. Road, $1. Assessment $114,400.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Julie O’Reilly, 12716 Coolican Road, Red Creek, to Stephen C. Ceratt and Melinda K. Ceratt, 12523 Lash Drive, Wolcott, property at 12716 Coolican Road, $24,000. Assessment $16,600.

• Mildred Weeks (aka Mildred H. Weeks), 672 State Route 370, Red Creek, to Scott W. Weeks and Brittany M. Hilton-Weeks, 10982 Drake Road, Cato, property at 672 State Route 370, $150,000. Assessment $116,600.