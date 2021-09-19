Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 19, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 9-15:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Douglas Smith Bergan (aka Douglas S. Bergan), 113 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Patrick S. Bergan and Matthew S. Bergan, as trustee for the Douglas S. Bergan Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 113 N. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $186,526.
• John J. Connors III, 30 Oak St., Auburn, and Kevin Connors, Leverett, MA, to Yantch Plasters & Stucco LLC, 5151 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 30 Oak St., $120,000. Assessment $126,400.
• Shawn I. Butler and Laurie A. Turo-Butler (fka Laurie A. Turo), 38 Prospect St., Auburn, to James T. Slayton and Michele C. Slayton, 5675 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 38 Prospect St., $220,000. Assessment $187,000.
• Linda Myers, 135-137 Park Place, Auburn, to Patricia Villano, 412 State Route 318, Phelps, property at 135-137 Park Place, $88,000. Assessment $80,000.
• David R. Bounds, 137 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Gregory E. Wesche and Shaylee M. Wesche, 389 W. Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 137 Standart Ave., $151,900. Assessment $149,000.
• James P. Morrissey and Patricia M. Morrissey, 29 Prospect St., Auburn, to Michelle Lee Lowe, 124 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, as trustee of the James P. Morrissey and Patricia M. Morrissey Irrevocable Trust, property at 29 Prospect St., $0. Assessment $213,000.
• Alexandra N. Shutter, 25 Cross St., Auburn, to Justin M. Daeffler, 178 State Road Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 25 Cross St., $115,000. Assessment $73,000.
• Mary E. Engle (nka Mary Ellen Cantrell), 128 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, to Jennifer L. Bochicchio, 4549 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 128 Pulsifer Dr., $94,000. Assessment $86,900.
• Crème Della Crème Copywriting & Communication LLC, 272 Genesee St., Auburn, to Bowtak Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 272 Genesee St., $110,000. Assessment $129,000.
• Amanda M. Jakaub, 116 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Timothy D. Jakaub, 6684 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 116-118 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $84,600.
• Harold G. Davis and Jason T. Warren, P.O. Box 731, Liverpool, to Ertius LLC, 106 Phillips Road, Syracuse, property at 3 Spring St., $62,000. Assessment $56,000.
• Gail Russo, as executor of the last will and testament of Pauline Holmes, 209 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Gail Russo, Franklin, VA, property at 209 N. Lewis St., $63,000. Assessment $62,000.
• Born Again Properties Inc., 11388 Misty Meadows Dr., Cato, to Sean Healy and Alessandra Healy, 706 Stinard Ave., Syracuse, property at 105 Fitch Ave., $100,000. Assessment $57,400.
• Paul A. Carbonaro, 111 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, to Matthew T. Chadderdon, 7222 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 65 Havens Ave., $215,600. Assessment $158,600.
• Paul Benk, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 1 Lawton Ave., $0. Assessment $84,400.
• Paul Benk, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 21 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $94,400.
• 18 Morris St LLC, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 18 Morris St., $0. Assessment $79,000.
• Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 75 Bradford St., $0. Assessment $74,500.
• 106 Genesee LLC, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 106 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $94,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Donald J. Gilfus, 6943 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6943 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Stephen L. Walczyk, P.O. Box 690, Weedsport, to Town of Brutus, 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at State Route 31, $178,700. Assessment N/A.
• Weedsport Associates LLC, Scott T. Estelle, P.O. Box 464, Weedsport, to Self Storage Solutions LLC, 4586 Nixon Park Dr., Syracuse, property at State Route 34, $150,000. Assessment $107,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Live Your Dream Stables LLC, Canton, SD, to Mooney’s TLD – REHC, LLC, 2894 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, property at 2502 Brick Church Road, $875,000. Assessment $583,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Margaret M. VanNorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Barbara J. Lees and Richard J. Lees, 11047 Drake Road, Cato, property at 11198 State Route 38, $129,000. Assessment $232,200.
• Edward D. Wolf, 9625 Stickles Lane, Port Byron, to Dennis W. Kelly and Susette M. Kelly, 2798 County Route 31, Canton, property at 9625 Stickles Lane, $205,300. Assessment $208,900.
• Edward D. Wolf, 9625 Stickles Lane, Port Byron, to Dennis W. Kelly and Susette M. Kelly, 2798 County Route 31, Canton, property at 9618 Stickles Lane, $200. Assessment $1,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• James T. Slayton and Michele C. Slayton, 5675 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Keith William Lusk and Cassandra Lee Lusk, 108 Frances St., Auburn, property at 5675 Silver St. Road, $325,000. Assessment $229,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Leon St. Clair, 371 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Michelle Lyon, 11 Church St., Moravia, property at 371 State Route 34B, $70,000. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Lisa M. Cleveland, 2683 Wise Road, Cato, to Thomas N. Packard and Joyce F. Packard, 4811 McDonald Road, Syracuse, property at 2683 Wise Road, $331,178. Assessment $252,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• David R. Gerber, 5749 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia, to David R. Gerber and Sharon A. Gerber (same address), property at 2439 Sunset Beach Lake Road, $0. Assessment $269,000.
• Jason Shank, as trustee of the Alison Van Dyke Revocable Trust, 115 E. 92nd St. Apt 3F, New York, to Jason Shank, 215 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, property at 2960 Brick Church Road, $0. Assessment $225,900.
• Grace W. Bates, 444 Main St., Aurora, to Rufus M. Bates, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 4 Lafayette St., $0. Assessment $196,300.
• Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to John Whalen, Ridgefield, CT, property at 4 Lafayette St., $450,000. Assessment $196,300.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Kathleen M. Phinney (fka Kathleen M. Powers), P.O. Box 241, Port Byron, to Jason Deitz and Frances Shaw, 146 Main St., Port Byron, property at 254 and 290 Main St., $280,000. Assessment $196,200.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Sandra J. Pickett, 15 Woodruff St., Cortland, Dianne Galutz, 27 Mildred Ave., Cortland, Karol M. Lowie, 4 Broadway Ave., Cortland, Stephen Lowie, 173 Tompkins St., Cortland, Jeffrey Lowie, Woodburn, IN, Timothy Lowie, 142 S. Broad St., Norwich, Barbara Hicks (fka Barbara Lowie), Princess Anne, MD, and Christopher Lowie, Virginia Beach, VA, to Karol M. Lowie and Joan E. Lowie, 4 Broadway Ave., Cortland, property at 356 Fire Lane 34, $0. Assessment $199,000.
• Michael S. Coolbaugh and Harmony Troutman-Coolbaugh, 8 Smith St., Moravia, to Justin C. Baldessare and Catherine Baldessare, 1667 E. Shore Dr., Ithaca, property at 8 Smith St., $232,000. Assessment $145,000.
• Cheryl L. Parmiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of Leatrice S. Parmiter (aka Leatrice Parmiter), to Cheryl L. Parmiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of James N. Parmiter (aka James Neal Parmiter and James Parmiter), property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.
• Robert W. Needham, 6036 Wood Duck Path, Brewerton, and Carol S. Skanes, 7081 Van Buren Road, Syracuse, as co-administrators of the estate of Eugene W. Needham, to Nathaniel Bissell and Georgeanne Marie Bissell, 137 Bennett Ave., Syracuse, property at 2270 Rockefeller Road, $1,000. Assessment $1,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Robert Wade Landis and Tiffany Hatfield Landis, 3540 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Charles A. Gaffney, 4099 Piety Ridge Road, Marathon, property at 3540 Oak Hill Road, $460,000. Assessment $413,100.
• Lori A. Richards, 1827 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Tracy Lynn Murphy, 5532 Burdock Road, Moravia, and Gary R. Porter and Deborah L. Porter, RLU, 4058 Old Salt Road, Skaneateles, to Douglas E. Porter and Ashley Porter, 3229 Gardner Road, Marcellus, property at 4539 Old Salt Road, $20,000. Assessment $134,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Warren L. Vanderpool Jr., 58 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Mark R. Vanderpool, 317 S. Clinton St. Apt. 2A, Auburn, property at Lot 6 Calloway Dr., $0. Assessment $71,900.
• Glanville Road LLC, Smyrna, GA, to Charles Eric Naumann, 5125 Martin Road, Auburn, property at Martin Road, $275,000. Assessment $125,700.
• Kevin Panas and Cheryl L. Panas, 3834 Swartout Road, Auburn, to Michael John Edwin Heins and Kaylee Michelle Trinca, 6377 Killoe Road, Baldwinsville, and John Trinca and Theresa Trinca, 605 Berwisk Road South, Syracuse, property at 3834 Swartout Road, $360,000. Assessment $251,800.
• Andrew M. Tehan and David G. Tehan, as trustees for the George E. Tehan and Marilyn K. Tehan Trust, 6095 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Kara R. Carbonaro, 65 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 6095 Oakridge Road, $324,000. Assessment $186,800.
• Douglas Nelson, 5730 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, to Nicholas Christiantelli and Sandra Christiantelli, 6768 Pine Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 5730 Cedar Swamp Road, $165,000. Assessment $101,400.
• Ezio V. Leonardi and Theresa M. Leonardi, 357 Waters Edge, Auburn, to Ezio V. Leonardi, Theresa M. Leonardi and Mary A. Leonardi, 357 Waters Edge, Auburn, property at 357 Waters Edge, $0. Assessment $340,000.
• Frank Mancuso and Joanna LoBisco-Mancuso, 5548 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Marc R. Stott and Jennifer M. Stott, 2646 Quicksilver Dr., Auburn, property at 5548 Bevier Road, $415,000. Assessment $249,900.
• 12 Havens Ave LLC, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 12 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $77,800.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• James E. Welch, 1273 Number One Road, Union Springs, as executor of the estate of Richard J. Welch, to William Marshall and Ashly N. Marshall, 4 Edgewater Point, Moravia, property at 3418 State Route 34, $50,000. Assessment $55,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Olga A. Tatpati and Daniel A. Tatpati, as co-trustees of the Olga A. Tatpati Revocable Trust, Andover, KS, to Stephen James Thomas and Erica Barnes Thomas, 50 State St., Skaneateles, property at 6917 N. Glen Haven Road, $512,000. Assessment $347,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Angela M. Martino-Gregory, 3900 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to John Henry Gregory IV, P.O. Box 1441, Auburn, and Lisa Gregory Kahle, 3900 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 3900 E. Genesee St. Road, $365,000. Assessment $333,000.
• Gary E. Drew, 5460 Hamilton Road, Jordan, and Diane M. Calhoun, 3098 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kristopher C. Tompkins, 21 Fennell St. Apt. 303, Skaneateles, property at 3686 E. Genesee St., $216,240. Assessment $94,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Harry Taylor, 4466 Truesdale Road, Union Springs, to Bethany Wojeski and Domanick Morrissette, 5029 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 959 Hardy Road, $85,500. Assessment $43,500.
• Brian Gregory, 1021 Connors Road, Cayuga, to Brian Gregory and Tahmina Kurury (same address), property at 1021 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $30,000.
• Michael J. Hooper and Kimberly A. Hooper (fka Kimberly A. Willis), 28 Homer St., Union Springs, to Zachary Barreto, 1 Scotts Lane, Moravia, property at 28 Homer St., $130,601. Assessment $89,600.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Eric J. Reeves, 2618 Geiger Road, Venice Center, to Tina White, 3059 Myers Road, Genoa, property at 2618 Geiger Road, $128,000. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Margaret M. VanNorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Paul M. VanNorstrand and Chanda L. VanNorstrand, 11223 Cooper St., Cato, property at State Route 38, $37,500. Assessment $75,000.
• Margaret M. VanNorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Paul M. VanNorstrand and Chanda L. VanNorstrand, 11223 Cooper St., Cato, property at 11208 Cooper Road, $60,555. Assessment $113,100.