Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office from June 19 to June 23:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Sandi Mettler, 6472 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Sandi Mettler and Courtney Lynch (same address), property at 13-15 Hamilton Ave., $0. Assessment $108,900.

• David L. Crymer and Catherine A. Leggett, 127 Mary St., Auburn, to Erin Katzker and Joshua Katzker, 102 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 127 Mary St., $240,000. Assessment $190,400.

• John Wilson, 6468 Sharon Drive, Auburn, to Patrick J. Mulherin and Kristine E. Butler-Mulherin, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 128 Standart Ave., $295,000. Assessment $179,500.

• Nashvilleskyline LLC, 2489 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to Finger Lakes Property Development LLC, 15 Garfield St. P.O. Box 9, Auburn, property at 45 Aurelius Ave., $765,000. Assessment $494,400.

• Robert Seeley and Jennifer Wilkes, 146 Wall St., Auburn, to Robert Seeley (same address), property at 146 Wall St., $0. Assessment $92,700.

• William M. Jennings and Linda T. Jennings, 145 Swift St., Auburn, to Bryan M. Verzosa and Kate S. Verzosa, 11 Logan St. Apt. 309, Auburn, property at 145 Swift St., $250,000. Assessment $167,500.

• Lee Michael Gauthier, Estero, FL, to 122 Clark Street LLC, Estero, FL, property at 122 Clark St., $0. Assessment $378,500.

• Andrew J. Roche and Patricia J. Roche, 129 Palmer St., Auburn, to Michael J. Roche and Kevin J. Roche, as trustees for the Andrew J. Roche and Patricia J. Roche eIrrevocable Trust (same address), property at 129 Palmer St., $0. Assessment $125,400.

• Michael J. McLaughlin, 25 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Devin J. Gowen and Amanda M. Bauso, 6190 Court St., Cayuga, property at 293 Seymour St., $108,000. Assessment $95,300.

• The City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Zachary Prentice, 133 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, property at 133 Grove Ave. Extension, $151,000. Assessment $146,400.

• Lisa A. Curry, 33 Oak St., Auburn, to Dennis J. Botindari and Shelley J. Botindari, 7835 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 33 Oak St., $180,000. Assessment $135,400.

• Michael and Nicole Petrosino, 15 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Tracy McCullagh, 178 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 225 S. Hoopes Ave., $200,000. Assessment $157,813.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Richard S. Smith, 1 South St., Port Byron, to Richard S. Smith and Tonya J. Smith (same address), property at 6747 River Road, $0. Assessment $92,800.

• Jennette L. Walczyk, 282 Wheat St., Cayuga, to Salvatore Martello and Rebecca L. Martello, 688 East Ave. Apt. 1C, Rochester, property at 282 Wheat St., $155,000. Assessment $118,000.

• Linda Lord, 10 Creek Ridge, Pittsford, to Linda Lord (same address) and Wesley Buisch, 5953 Cockram Road, Byron, property at 5923 Davis Point Road and vacant lot Route 90, $0. Assessment $244,700 and $22,000.

• David E. Durham, 149 Ontario St., Honeoye Falls, to David E. Durham (same address) and Allison Durham Vincent, 305 Frederick St. East, East Syracuse, and Andrea A. Durham, St. Louis, MO, property at 5913 Waynes Point, $0. Assessment $336,800.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport (aka First Presbyterian Society of Brutus) (aka First Presbyterian Society of the Town of Brutus), P.O. Box 506, Weedsport, to Marshall Family Associates LLC, P.O. Box 1226, Weedsport, property at 2835 E. Rude St., $180,000. Assessment $176,100.

• Shaun F. Gallagher and Amber N. Kalet, 8819 Pump Road, Jordan, to Shaun F. Gallagher (same address), property at 8819 Pump Road, $0. Assessment $82,600.

• Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Erica A. Reidy, 955 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, property at 2751 E. Brutus St., $160,000. Assessment $115,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Richard P. Pelc and Darrell Peckham, 2345 County Route 7, Oswego, to Raymond W. Nolt Jr. and Charlotte H. Nolt, 9798 Baker Road, Weedsport, property at 9878 Baker Road, $150,000. Assessment $103,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Christina Dunning, 10868 Drake Road, Cato, as executor of the estate of Steven C. Reitz, to Christina Dunning (same address), property at 10928 and 10923 Drake Road, $0. Assessment $310,600 and $195,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Michael O. Burgman and Jan M. Burgman, 10630 State Route 90, Locke, to Lucas R. Burgman, 160 Genesee St. Apt. 7, Geneva, property at 10630 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $115,000.

• Raymond Y. Yeung, 1037 Maple St., Genoa, to Tao Ngam Yeung, 976 Dryden Road Apt. 2, Ithaca, property at 1037 Maple St., $85,000. Assessment $108,000.

• Jacob H. Edelman and Jennifer L. Edelman, 1155 State Route 34, Genoa, to Christopher Strapach and Sarah Strapach, 39 Village Circle Apt. 1, Ithaca, property at 1155 State Route 34, $174,900. Assessment $120,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Emojean M. Schmidt, 12395 Schmidt Lane, Cato, to Mark L. Schmidt, as trustee of the Emojean Schmidt Irrevocable Trust, P.O. Box 208, Cato, property at 12395 and 12375 Schmidt Lane, $0. Assessment $393,800.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Randy L. Wilson, 1216 Fuller Road, Port Byron, Gregory B. Wilson, 8745 Centerport Road, Port Byron, Michele A. Traver, 11 Warrick Drive, Port Byron, and Rachele A. Wilson, 2714 Bell St., Weedsport, to Nathan Breese, 8974 Codfish Road, Port Byron, property at 9197 Conquest Road, $144,100. Assessment $78,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Mark E. Johnson and Kristin M. Johnson, 6 Keeler Ave., Moravia, to Jason E. Rich and Stacey Taylor, 480 Livermore Road, Dryden, property at 6 Keeler Ave., $210,000. Assessment $115,300.

• Jeffrey H. Trescot and Elizabeth A. Trescot, and David J. Ludlow and Mary C. Ludlow, Ponce Inlet, FL, to James L. Proper and Lisa A. Proper, 182 Old Stage Road, Groton, property at 0 Hall Road, $60,000. Assessment $53,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Kim L. Seabury, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, and Lori F. Gray, Slidell, LA, as co-trustees for the Loveless Intervivos Family Trust, 942 Hencoop Road, Skaneateles, to Kim L. Seabury (same address) and Lori F. Gray (same address), property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $147,600.

• Douglas M. Sage, Severna Park, MD, to Douglas M. Sage and Katherine M. Sage (same address), as trustees of the Sage Family Trust, property at 16 Cliffside View, $0. Assessment $342,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Matthew C. White, as executor of the estate of Nancy W. Edwards (aka Nancy J. Edwards), Keywest, FL, to Timothy W. Borshoff and Patricia A. Borshoff, 15 S. Pittsford Hill Lane, Pittsford, property at 353 Cottonwood Lane, $600,000. Assessment $346,200.

• Thomas C. Eisenschmidt and Jeanne M. Eisenschmidt, 26 Waterford Lane, Auburn, to Joshua Eisenschmidt and Joel Eisenschmidt, as co-trustees of the Thomas C. Eisenschmidt and Jeanne M. Eisenschmidt Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 26 Waterford Lane, $0. Assessment $315,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Laura E. Harkins and Russell S. Harkins, 3335 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Justin Webster, 18 Wood St., Auburn, property at 3335 Franklin St. Road, $210,000. Assessment $95,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Dustin C. Johnson and Trevor E. Johnson, 11068 Blass Road, Red Creek, to Teresa Scully, 1229 County Route 3, Hannibal, property at Stahlnecker Road, $21,000. Assessment $15,200.

• James F. Purvis, 114 Reidy Drive, Illion, Mary A. Purvis, 9 Bevier St., Binghamton, Kyle Purvis, McVeytown, PA, Brittany Deckman, McVeytown, PA, and Adelbert J. Purvis, 741 Bell Road, Red Creek, to Adelbert J. Purvis and Joan M. Purvis, 741 Bell Road, Red Creek, property at 741 Bell Road, $0. Assessment $61,100.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Visit the records page of auburnpub.com to see The Citizen's latest police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits.