Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 20, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Robert J. and Linda R. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Robert J. Bower and Linda R. Bower, as trustees, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, properties at 5909 Waynes Point and 1396 Great Gully Road (Springport), $0. Assessments $253,400 and $99,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Tamara Demoors, as trustee, 2 Hilltop Road, Fulton, to David E. Stone, 2573 Oakland Park, Weedsport, property at 2573 Oakland Park, $0. Assessment $78,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Stephanie and Michael L. Grant Sr., 11100 Duger Road, Cato, to Jody Moraski, 112 Ridgebury Road, New Hampton, properties at 11100 and 11102 Duger Road, $250,000. Assessment $166,900.

• Mark E. Fellows Jr., 2466 W. Main St., Cato, to Amanda M. Fellows, 10730 Baker Road, Cato, property at 10730 Baker Road, $86,000. Assessment $39,000.

• Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• William C. and Suzanne S. Minnie, 505 McKinley St., East Rochester, to Kelly Lampman, 108 Oak Manor Crescent, Pittsford, property at 207 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $136,800.

• Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Sharon M. Kehoe, 320 Main St., Brockport, to Jeffrey S. and Marta R. Grillo, 22 Candlewyck Way, Cherry Hill, NJ, property at 5402 W. Lake Road, $330,000. Assessment $336,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Ronald P. Kuracina, as executor, 223 N. Jackson Ave., Endicott, to Patricia Goditis, 111 N. Adams Ave., Endicott, and Kenneth V. Kuracina, 437 Payne Road, Endicott, property at 288 Fire Lane 2 Lot #8, $0. Assessment $352,600.

• David Ziebarth and Maureen Giangrieco, 3713 Wildwood Drive, Endwell, to Maureen Giangrieco, 3713 Wildwood Drive, Endwell, property at 391 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $394,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Wendy A. Koldin, as trustee, 8412 Glen Eagle Drive, Manlius, to Bruce Ryan, 13183 Route 34, Martville, property at 13145 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $67,700.

• James R. and Tami S. Rothernburg, 2587 E. Main St., Cato, to Tami S. Rothenburg, 2587 E. Main St., Cato, property at 2587 E. Main St., $0. Assessment $130,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Robert Ryan, 2541 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Bethany R. and Chance I. Michales, 6481 Wembridge Drive, East Syracuse, property at Lot 36 Sunset Beach, $47,500. Assessment $44,000.

• Steven and Deborah Carlisle, 70 Sherwood Road, Aurora, to Timothy J. and Laurie K. Foody, 1659 Woodmancy Road, Tully, property at 70 Sherwood Road, $205,000. Assessment $180,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Daniel C. and Carleeta Edwards, 2059 E. River Road, Cortland, to Robert Gene and Deserae Lynn Miller, 244 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 871 Main St., $105,000. Assessment $112,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Nicki L. Nedrow, 2653 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Erik and Katelynn Rogers, 6840 State Route 41, Homer, property at 2653 State Route 38A, $20,000. Assessment $17,500.

• Gene Riegel, 33 Kent Road, Nicholville, to Aaron B. Riegel, 173 Ballou Road, Owego, property at 481 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $218,600.

• Robert J. Johnson, 1844 Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia, to Duane and Nancy Niswender, 1812 Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia, property at 1844 Meadowbrook Lane, $0. Assessment $41,000.

• Richard D. and Dena T. Bolcavage, 28 Golden St., Kirkwood, to Alan E. Colosi and Karen Bolcavage-Colosi, 189 Honey Hollow Road, Windsor, property at 545 Indian Cove Road, $190,000. Assessment $214,500.



Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, 5978 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Margaret and Konstanty Boufal, 6008 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at Honeysuckle Road, $15,000. Assessment $22,329.

• Steven L. and Sara B. Colvin, 375 Poplar Beach, Auburn, to Scott W. Anderson and Anne M. Donaghy, 5201 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 375 Poplar Beach, $200,000. Assessment $88,300.

• Marcia H. and Gary D. Finch, as trustees, PO Box 57, Union Springs, to Michael F. and Susan L. Casler, 14 Calloway Drive, Auburn, property at 406 Waters Edge, $275,000. Assessment $121,500.

• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, 5978 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Scott and Michelle Delap, 5994 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at Honeysuckle Road, $15,000. Assessment $22,329.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Anthony V. and Joyce T. Martino, 1 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Laura L. Wade, 121 Brooksbank Road, Oxford, property at 1 John Smith Ave., $0. Assessment $150,800.

• David C. Potter, 3302 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Susan Hubbard, 6646 Bennetts-Corners Road, Memphis, property at Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $8,310.

• Joan Klaben, 8147 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Plateau 8147 LLC, 103 Willow Crest Drive, Elbridge, property at 8147 Grant Ave. Road, $165,000. Assessment $75,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Robert J. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Route 326 LLC, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, properties at 1644 State Route 326 and State Route 326, $0. Assessments $183,400 and $25,500.

• Gorwydd Development Co., 5 Court St., Auburn, to James and Jennifer LeFebvre, 2980 Burr St., Fairfield, CT, property off State Route 90, $165,000. Assessment $105,600.

• Robert J. Bower, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Robert J. and Linda R. Bower, as trustees, 1396 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, property at Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $55,100.

• Timothy J. Leaf and Julie L. Rindfleisch, 18 Seminary St., Union Springs, to Lois Vreeland, 398 LaGrange Ave., Rochester, property at 18 Seminary St., $70,000. Assessment $74,400.

Equalization rate 100

• Billie C. Sanders, 1548 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Joel R. Sanders, 1542 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, property at 1542 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $77,600.

• Billie C. Sanders, 1548 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Laura J. Wynne, 1554 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, property at 1548 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $87,600.

• Joshua R. Sheldon, 1418 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Jonathan R. Whiffen, 23 Cline Drive, Massena, property at 1418 Sterling Station Road, $172,000. Assessment $139,600.

• James L. and Alicia J. Davies, 6177 Trillium Trail, Ontario, to Brandon Lagoe and Deanna Ingison, 1295 County Route 23, Oswego, property at 1123 State Route 104A, $59,900. Assessment $25,600.

• Kathleen Robinson, 14389 S. Lake St., Sterling, to Eric L. Sherman, 32 Patrick Road, Hannibal, property at 14389 S. Lake St., $0. Assessment $31,000.

• Michele Ann and Robert James Woodworth Jr., 16307 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Robert J. Woodworth Jr., 16307 Irwin Road, Oswego, property at 16307 Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $185,500.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Kevin and Julie C. Warner, 6341 Swains Road, Marshall, VA, and Neil Warner, 11 Mallard Path, Liverpool, to Christopher J. and N. Mallison Petrie, 6580 Greenway-New London Road, Verona, and H. David and Diane W. Falkenmeyer, 6829 Verona Mills Road, Verona, interests in property at 6717 Peace Full Drive, $1. Assessment $48,100.